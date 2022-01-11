Connect with us

Former Mass State Police captain charged in connection with Dedham teen drowning tries to get charge tossed

Published

55 seconds ago

on

The ex-Massachusetts State Police captain whose Dedham home was the scene of a teen drowning last year is trying to get one of the charges dropped.

James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, have both been charged in connection with the drowning of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who died after a June grad party at their home.

The Coughlins’ defense attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss one of the two charges: reckless endangerment of a child.

“This case is a horrible tragedy, but it is not reckless endangerment of a child,” attorney Brian Kelly, of Nixon Peabody LLP, wrote in the filing.

The Coughlins have also been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. They have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Polk’s blood alcohol concentration was less than .01% shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Polk, who was a recent grad of Dedham High, died as a result of “complications of drowning,” according to the death certificate.

“The facts of this case revolve around an absolute tragedy — a young man ten days’ shy of his eighteenth birthday drowned at a high school graduation party hosted by the Defendants,” Kelly wrote in the filing. “But as the Supreme Judicial Court has made clear, the fact that a minor died in an accident does not mean that there is probable cause the defendants engaged in reckless or wonton conduct that endangered the life of a child.”

Related Topics:
News

Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the coronavirus pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Biden and his fellow Democrats, is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. COVID-19 is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances — particularly inflation — which are topics that could lift Republicans.

Just 37% of Americans name the virus as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53% who said it was a leading priority at the same time a year ago. The economy outpaced the pandemic in the open-ended question, with 68% of respondents mentioning it in some way as a top 2022 concern. A similar percentage said the same last year, but mentions of inflation are much higher now: 14% this year, compared with less than 1% last year.

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a nearly four-decade high. Meanwhile, roughly twice as many Americans now mention their household finances, namely, the cost of living, as a governmental priority, 24% vs. 12% last year.

The poll was conducted in early December, when worries about the virus were rising as omicron took hold in the country, but before it sparked record caseloads, overwhelmed testing sites and hospitals and upended holiday travel. Still, in recent follow-up interviews with participants, including self-identified Democrats, many said those developments didn’t shake their views.

“If we say anything along the lines of, ‘Let’s wait until the pandemic dies down,’ well, this son of a gun virus has unlimited ability to mutate,” said Mary Small, a 65-year-old pharmaceutical research contractor in Downingtown, Pa., who hopes efforts to promote gun safety will take center stage in November’s elections, including her state’s race for an open Senate seat. “We might never be done with this.”

That sentiment reflects the challenge for Democrats at the onset of the election year. The party won the White House and control of Congress in 2020 with pledges to manage the pandemic more competently than the Trump administration. After initially earning high marks — roughly 70% approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic from late February through mid-July — the virus’ persistence has undermined the new president’s message.

Administration officials acknowledge that the public is growing increasingly weary of COVID-19.

News

Dozens still living in tents at Mass and Cass ahead of Wednesday deadline to clear tents

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Dozens of people were still living in what’s left of a sprawling homeless encampment two days before Mayor Michelle Wu’s deadline for clearing tents at the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis at the intersection of Mass. and Cass, officials said.

“The encampments that we see and that some individuals have been living in for a number of years at this point are not a safe or healthy place for anyone to be living. There’s not heat, no running water or sanitation,” Wu said.

News

Battenfeld: The remaking of the Massachusetts Republican Party

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

The old Massachusetts Republican Party, the wing of Bill Weld and Charlie Baker, has pretty much evaporated for a new, more red meat conservative party.

And when Baker leaves office next year for a lucrative private-sector job, he’ll be taking with him the last vestiges of the old party.

Bring on Donald Trump and Republicans like Geoff Diehl, because that right now is where the party stands.

Nearly 1.2 million Massachusetts voters stood with Trump in 2020, which amounts to about a third of the vote.

That’s clearly not enough to win elections, but maybe Massachusetts Republicans have had too much of Baker and his cautious, milquetoast style of governing. Baker and Karyn Polito only won the election by essentially being moderate Democrats in Republican clothing. It’s a weak brew.

Diehl is counting on a transformed party to win the 2022 gubernatorial nomination, and unless another prominent Republican like former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling jumps in, Diehl will be the heavy favorite.

There’s a lot of talk about the fractured Republican Party, but voters don’t care about internal party dissension and disarray — they just want the party to stand for something. Only the insiders know who controversial party chairman Jim Lyons really is.

The Massachusetts version of the Grand Old Party hasn’t been taken seriously for decades and the watered-down version can’t get bills passed in the Legislature and has become the butt of jokes.

Diehl has the endorsement of Trump and wants to bring the former president to Massachusetts to campaign for him.

What a spectacle that would be — Trump in the middle of far-left Massachusetts, taking on Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Michelle Wu and Marty Walsh — making them the poster children for liberal America.

Diehl would be better off with a Trump rally to stir up the party faithful more than a GOP convention endorsement.

And he needs Trump badly. Diehl’s fundraising has been less than impressive this year, raking in just $224,855, which is peanuts — not nearly a fast enough pace to become competitive in a governor’s race.

Diehl raised $3 million in his failed bid against Warren. Baker spent $16.5 million in his 2018 re-election campaign, and another $6 million through his super PAC.

Only Trump will be able to turbocharge Diehl’s campaign and draw in contributions from around the country, not just Massachusetts.

Diehl’s chances of winning the governor’s race are slim, so Republicans shouldn’t get worked up about keeping the Corner Office.

But armed with common sense, conservative positions on issues like crime, taxes and immigration, Republicans could rebuild the party enough to win some local elections and stop the hemorrhaging.

