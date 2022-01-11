FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 – Will FTT Hit $90 Soon?

FTT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.
In FTX Token’s (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FTX Token Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FTT is $37.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169,177,850 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased 1.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FTT has a circulating supply of 138,768,339 FTT. Currently, FTT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.
What is FTX Token (FTT)?
The native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX is FTT. FTX is backed by Almeda Research, it is one of the leading companies in crypto trading. FTX is designed by professionals with confirmed expertise in the industry. FTX derivatives are stablecoin-settled and only require one universal margin wallet.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022
FTX Token holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The ascending channel is the price action between the upward-sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and lows characterize this price system. Technical analysts are creating an ascending channel by drawing the lower trend line connecting the swing lows and the upper channel line connecting the swing highs. This pattern clearly defined the bullish trend. So crypto traders can trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels.
Currently, FTT is in the range of $36.44. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance level of $58.64 and $80.04. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $17.65.
FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of FTT.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTT.
Resistance Level 1 – $51.82
Resistance Level 2 – $88.21
Support Level 1 – $33.74
Support Level 2 – $22.74
Support Level 3 – $13.90
Support Level 4 – $8.07
The charts show that FTT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $88.21.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FTT might plummet to almost $8.07, a bearish signal.
FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the FTT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is at level 37.10. This means that FTT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at FTX Token’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token. Currently, FTT lies in the range of 26.97, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTT’s RSI is at 37.10 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FTX Token.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and FTT moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FTX Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token in 2022 is $88.21. On the other hand, the bearish FTT price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the FTT ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $58.64 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is the FTX Token?
FTX Token (FTX) is an exchange of cryptocurrency derivatives that provide futures, forex tokens and OTC trading.
2. Where can you purchase FTT?
FTT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.
3. Will FTT reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token?
On September 09, 2021, FTT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 .
5. Is FTT a good investment in 2022?
FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTT in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $90?
FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $90 soon.
7. What will be the FTT price by 2023?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $130 by 2023.
8. What will be the FTT price by 2024?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $220 by 2024.
9. What will be the FTT price by 2025?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $280 by 2025.
10. What will be the FTT price by 2026?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $350 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
GST officials raided WazirX, and discovered Rs.4.05B in tax evasion.
WazriX controlled by Binance, Chinese born business domiciled.
whether WazriX user detail is available to Binance, a Chinese corporation.
Goods & Service Tax (GST) officials raided WazirX, an India-based cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to invest in many cryptocurrencies by trading in fiat currency, discovered accusations of Rs. 4.05B in tax evasion, this happened on December 30, 2021. The US Department of Justice and the US Internal Revenue Service are investigating crypto exchange Binance, a Chinese corporation that owns WazirX, for money laundering and tax evasion.
Furthermore, WazriX controlled by Binance, Chinese born business domiciled in the Cayman Islands. It is a curious case for Indian regulators. Previously unregulated crypto exchanges held by foreign investors and corporations. Because Indian equities, commodities, and fixed income exchanges cannot be entirely owned by foreign entities.
Eventually, China has outlawed cryptocurrency and will launch and regulate its own cryptocurrency namely Digital Yuan. The crypto exchange Binance started in China and now expanded to over 180 countries. And currently, Binance has involved in blockchain-related operations, which includes WazirX in India.
Moreover, since about December 2021, WazirX claims to have 10M+ users. In WazirX, all Indian users need to provide and register through KYC details. Hence, the issue is whether this user detail is available to Binance, a Chinese corporation. Because Binance already has identified for financial crimes in the United States. When WazriX questioned about managing such sensitive user data and whether the data is stored in Binance. It doesn’t give any clarification or answers.
Hence more, what exactly would the government be able to regulate when a foreign company like Binance controls the access, funds, investments, and details of 10M+ Indians operation. This was the million-dollar question that arise commonly. Consecutively, if the government allowed to access all financial transactions made by an Indian buyer or seller via selective KYC and linked bank accounts. There will be no chance of checking the credential detail of the person on the other side transaction. Eventually, there will be no chance to discover the ultimate destination of buyer’s money or to halt the outflow of money from Indian shores.
Bitcoin starts yet another 2022 week in the red with a 2% loss in 24 hours and a 13.5% loss in 7 days. The benchmark crypto has been on a downtrend since the end of 2021 and could potentially dip further due to macroeconomic factors.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Downsides
At least, the above seems to correspond with the general sentiment in the market. The U.S. Federal Reserve is turning more hawkish due to a rise in inflation metrics, hitting new highs for the first time in 40 years.
Thus, turning potential price expectations for Bitcoin bearish as many believe risk assets will suffer in the short term from a shift in the FED’s monetary policy. Economist Alex Krüger recently presented a thesis in favor of the bulls. Via Twitter he said:
This has been extraordinarily bearish due to the speed of the Fed’s turnaround. Raising rates or tapering quantitative easing (QE) should not be bearish enough to change the upwards trend across assets.
The economist claims the recent price action to the downside has been triggered not just by the FED’s intention to modify its policies in light of the rise in inflation metrics, but mostly due to the speed in its decision.
In a short period, the U.S. financial institution changed its position from no interest rates hike to several rate hikes planned for 2022, a reduction in its asset purchase program, and balance sheet normalization. The latter is the most bearish for global markets.
To normalize its balance sheet, the FED would begin a Quantitative Tightening (QT) program which could lead it to sell around $50 billion worth of assets every month. Krüger added the following on the potential implications for the crypto market:
Simple. Crypto assets are at the furthest end of the risk curve. Just as they benefited from extraoridnarily lax monetary policy, they suffer from unexpectedly tight monetary policy, as money shifts away into safer asset classes.
What’s Bitcoin Fate As FED Turns Hawkish?
Under these conditions, Krüger believes Bitcoin could follow the following scenarios in the short term and through the first months of 2022. Depending on the upcoming CPI metrics, to be published this week, BTC’s price could react with a bounce or with a retest of 2021 major support at the lows of $30,000.
A high CPI would trigger the latter, a low the former, but there is a higher chance that Bitcoin could stay in its current range with another attempt to reclaim the mid area around its current levels. This would put BTC’s price close to $45,000 in the short term, but with more uncertainty for Q2, 2022.
Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Could Frustrate Bulls And Bears In 2022
As of press time, BTC took another sweep at the lows and re-visited the $39,000 levels only to quickly bounce into $41,000. Remains to be seen if this price action will be sustainable or if Bitcoin would return to lower levels. In any case, 2022 will be a year full of surprises.
Universe Finance is Uniswap V3’s active liquidity management platform based on risk rating and quantitative techniques. In contrast to Yearn, which concentrates on Curve Finance, Universe Finance, specifically optimized for Uniswap V3 usage. LPs with varying risk appetite levels might find something in Universe Finance’s product lineup.
With Uniswap V3, it is now possible to collect liquidity within a predetermined range, which means it may create revenues many times higher than with Uniswap V2. LPs face several issues as a result of their high yields. In the Uniswap ecosystem, Universe caters to various sorts of consumers. Multiple issues and demands are addressed by various items that may be combined to solve them using Universe.
Risk Grading Management Solution
ETH-USD LP has the best return rate in the last few months in Universe Finance. With minor retracement and a high Sharpe ratio, it is still possible for its customers to make fee revenue even after extensive market testing. In addition, there are no gas expenses for rebalancing and reinvesting, which saves customers money. In order to fulfill the demands of various LPs, risk grading management solutions are available. Because of Polygon integration, Universe Finance anticipates more scalability, cheaper gas costs, and quicker transaction times.