Connect with us

Celebrities

Gabrielle Union shares racist story behind ‘Bring It On’ movie

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram

Gabrielle Union shared a shocking secret that explains why the “Bring It On” trailer is so different from the movie.

For years, fans of Bring It On wondered why certain scenes in the trailer were left out of the movie.

Now Gabrielle explains that the scenes were not in the movie because they were shot after the movie wrapped.

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

Gabrielle played “Isis,” the head cheerleader of the Clovers, a Black cheerleading squad from Compton that takes on a team from an affluent school in the cheerleading championship.

The cult classic also starred the late Natina Reed and Shamari DeVoe as the Clovers and Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford as the rival cheerleaders who lose the title to the more talented Clovers.

“Story time!,” Gabby said at the beginning of a now-viral TikTok video, that featured clips from the trailer.

“So, we shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped, because once test-audiences saw the movie they wanted more of the Clovers. We shot these [scenes] only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end.”

Over 2 million viewers watched the Tiktok video.

Watch the Tiktok video and movie trailer below.

 

Posted in Movies

Tags: cheerleaders, Gabrielle Union, movie news, movie trailer, racism, TikTok news

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

What Are Knotless Braids? A Guide

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

knotless braids
google news

If you’ve ever wanted to try knotless braids but don’t know where to begin, look no further because we have all the tips you need to create the cool hairstyle.

There are tons of different hairstyles to choose from but one style that is not only super cool and gentle on your hair is knotless braids. Knotless braids are a type of boxer braid style that involves multiple tiny braids braided from the scalp. Instead of hurting your scalp and tying knots from your scalp which can damage hair and hurt, knotless braids are gentle on your head and hair and it makes it lightweight. To help you better understand the hairstyle, we have all the tips you need, below.

What are Knotless Braids?

Knotless braids are tension-free braids that look like boxer braids but are done without the hassle and pain. Knotless braids are long, tight braids that are braided from the scalp but without knotting at the top so you don’t feel tension or stress on your head, plus, they look natural and seamless.

Benefits of Knotless Braids

There are many benefits to knotless braids – the first one being that it is much less painful than boxer braids. You are not knotting the top of your head so there’s not a lot of pressure, assuring that your hair stays lightweight and reduces breakage. Even better, it’s super low-maintenance, lasts a long time, and looks natural.

Cost & Tips

Knotless braids last about three months, but if you want to make them last even longer, you can apply hair oil to the braids to help lock in moisture and provide your strands with nutrients. The cost of knotless braids varies depending on the length, thickness, and style of your hair. They can cost anywhere from $150 to $600 to get done.

Knotless Braids inspiration

See below to get some serious inspiration for knotless braids:

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 19: Is Ellen Pompeo Returning?

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Ellen Pompeo
google news

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is returning for a milestone 19th season. Ellen Pompeo recently said she was trying to convince everyone that the show should end, so is she coming back as Meredith Grey?

Grey’s fans, rejoice! Ellen Pompeo will be returning as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy season 19. ABC announced on January 10 that the network has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season, continuing its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series.

Ellen Pompeo in season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC)

Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for another season, THR reports. She’ll be joined by original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. in season 19. Ellen reportedly received “another salary increase and remains broadcast television’s highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series.” Negotiations between Ellen and ABC “went smoothly” regarding season 19. Ellen signed a historic $20 million deal with ABC in 2017 that made her the highest-paid actress on television.

ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.” Krista Vernoff will continue as executive producer and showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy. “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Shonda Rhimes, who created the long-running series, also released a statement about the season 19 renewal. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Shonda said. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has been in limbo for months. When Ellen signed on for season 18, she only had a one-year deal, which made fans wonder if the current season would be the last. Ellen has been coy about returning and even talked about the show ending in a recent interview.

Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo in season 1 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC/Everett Collection)

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she told Insider. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” Ellen’s primary concern with the show is telling stories that matter. “I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she added.

Ellen has been with the show since its start in 2005, along with James and Chandra. Cast members have come and gone over the years, but these three veterans have always been there for fans on Thursdays nights. Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will return with all-new episodes on February 24.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

#JasonWalker North Carolina Cop Says He Fatally Shot Black Man After He Jumped On His Truck, Witnesses Say Something Different

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

#JasonWalker North Carolina Cop Says He Fatally Shot Black Man After He Jumped On His Truck, Witnesses Say Something Different
google news

A common mistake made by media outlets and law enforcement officials alike is taking a cop’s word at face value. Reporters far too often treat police reports like they’re the gospel etched on stone tablets and delivered by Moses himself, and cops will almost always believe other cops over the civilians they’re accused of victimizing—especially when said victims are Black.

Look, I don’t mean to blow anyone’s mind to bits when I say this, but—cops be lying.

Police officers have the same incentive to stretch the truth or blatantly say things that aren’t true in order to avoid the accountability that anyone has.

On Saturday, 37-year-old Black man Jason Walker was shot and killed by a white off-duty Fayetteville, North Carolina, police officer. That much we know is true. What’s unclear is what led up to the shooting.

According to WRAL, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash claimed he shot Walker after the victim, for seemingly no reason whatsoever, jumped on his red pickup truck.

You know things are looking bad when even the cop’s justification for shooting an unarmed man doesn’t make sense. Let’s set aside the question, “Why would the Black guy just randomly jump on the cop’s truck?” and start with the question, “How TF would jumping on the guy’s truck warrant being shot to death?”

But actually, before diving into any of that, an often overlooked question needs to be asked: Is what the officer said even true?

According to witness Elizabeth Rickswho can be seen on camera attempting to render medical aid to Walker while Hash was on the phone with 911 and while bystanders called him out for lying to the dispatcher about witnesses being “hostile”told ABC 11 that she saw the entire incident unfold and that it was the officer who hit Walker with his truck.

“I did not see anyone in distress. The man was just walking home,” Ricks said.

 

Truthfully, it’s unclear if Hash actually hitting Walker is true either since, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, the dashboard camera on Hash’s truck “did not record any impact with any person or thing” and that investigators “currently have no witnesses that anyone was hit by this truck.”

But that would also mean there’s no evidence of Walker suddenly jumping on Hash’s truck either.

Whatever took place that day, the preliminary report offered by Fayetteville police was that Hash shot Walker after Walker jumped on his truck, which basically means the cop’s initial assessment of the incident was simple—a cop said it, so it must be true.

According to the Daily Mail, because of that preliminary report, dozens of citizens gathered Sunday in front of the Fayetteville police station to protest the department’s initial account of what happened.

The outlet also reported that Hash was taken into custody after the shooting but not formally arrested. According to WRAL, Hawkins said she had no idea if he had even been suspended or not.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending