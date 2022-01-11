Gabrielle Union shares racist story behind ‘Bring It On’ movie

Gabrielle Union shared a shocking secret that explains why the “Bring It On” trailer is so different from the movie.
For years, fans of Bring It On wondered why certain scenes in the trailer were left out of the movie.
Now Gabrielle explains that the scenes were not in the movie because they were shot after the movie wrapped.
Gabrielle played “Isis,” the head cheerleader of the Clovers, a Black cheerleading squad from Compton that takes on a team from an affluent school in the cheerleading championship.
The cult classic also starred the late Natina Reed and Shamari DeVoe as the Clovers and Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford as the rival cheerleaders who lose the title to the more talented Clovers.
“Story time!,” Gabby said at the beginning of a now-viral TikTok video, that featured clips from the trailer.
“So, we shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped, because once test-audiences saw the movie they wanted more of the Clovers. We shot these [scenes] only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end.”
Over 2 million viewers watched the Tiktok video.
Watch the Tiktok video and movie trailer below.
Gabrielle Union reveals “Bring It On” trailer scenes were shot after the movie wrapped “because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. We shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were” pic.twitter.com/mKBPVYkPpj
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) January 10, 2022