Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
By RALPH D. RUSSO
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.
Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.
The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Instead of going down with a little over a minute left, Ringo took off and behind a convoy of blockers went 79 yards for a touchdown that set off a wild celebration by the Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Bulldogs hadn’t won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn’t good enough, doing against No. 1 Alabama (13-12) had to make it feel even better.
Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide had won seven straight against the Bulldogs, including the last four against Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Saban’s longtime assistant.
Avalanche rallies past Kraken to claim fifth consecutive victory
The slow-starting Avalanche used another comeback to win its fifth consecutive game and extend its club-record home winning streak to 12 games on Monday at Ball Arena.
The losing goalie: Philipp Grubauer, who took more money to sign with the expansion Seattle Kraken in the offseason. The German was typically the Avs’ No. 1 goalie over the past three seasons but chose to move on as an unrestricted free agent.
Grubauer’s former teammates rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Kraken 4-3 and sweep the regular-season series.
The Avs’ entire five-game winning streak has featured comebacks.
Defenseman Devon Toews tied it 3-3 at 11:43 of the third period and center Nazem Kadri blistered a wrist shot past Grubauer at 14:17. Toews pinched in from the point and had Cale Makar’s shot carom off his skate behind Grubauer. Officials ruled it was not a distinct kicking motion so the goal stood.
Kadri beat Grubauer with perhaps his best goal of the season.
Grubauer, who also allowed two goals to forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, was facing the Avs for the second time as a member of the Kraken. He allowed three goals in relief duty on Nov. 19 in Seattle, where Colorado won 7-3.
The Avs played without left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog, who had two consecutive positive COVID tests and landed on the protocol absence list Monday morning. Landeskog, who has points in his last 14 games, was named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week before he was ruled out. He was Colorado’s hottest offensive player, with four goals and seven points in his last three games.
Seattle, which was on a 0-4-1 skid and hadn’t played since Jan. 1 because of COVID postponements, jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second period and took a 3-2 advantage into the third. Avs goalie Pavel Francouz, making his second start and third appearance of the season, wasn’t playing poorly but the bounces went against him and he allowed three goals on just 18 shots (.833%).
Kraken goals by Marcus Johansson and Colin Blackwell were deflections from the goalmouth and teammate Jared McCann scored from a bad angle against the sideboards by just throwing the puck on net through traffic.
Aube-Kubel gave the Avs a 1-0 lead early in the first period by finishing a tic-tac-toe passing action with linemates Alex Newhook and Logan O’Connor. Aube-Kubel got the Avs within 3-2 late in the second period by tapping in a rebound off a shot from Andre Burakovsky.
Footnotes. The Avs were scheduled to depart for Nashville after the game. They visit the Predators in a single-game trip Tuesday, beginning the first of two consecutive-night games this week. Colorado is scheduled to begin a home-and-away set with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Denver. However, the Coyotes had five players and two coaches land on the COVID absence list Monday and more positive tests could potentially postpone those games.
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
WASHINGTON — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.
In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans, who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under a GOP majority.
Trump’s false claims of a stolen election not only incited the mob that stormed the Capitol. His unrelenting campaign of disinformation also sparked a GOP effort to pass new state laws that have made it more difficult to vote, while in some cases rendering the administration of elections more susceptible to political influence.
Many Democrats say the moment has come to act decisively in what they view as the civil rights fight of the era. Changing Senate rules early in 2022 offers perhaps the last best chance to counteract Republicans’ state-level push before the midterm elections, when Democrats’ House majority and slim hold in the 50-50 Senate could be wiped out.
“If Republicans … continue to hijack the rules of the Senate to turn this chamber into a deep freezer, we are going to consider the appropriate steps necessary,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday, calling the Republican line of argument “gaslighting, pure and simple.”
Their legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Yet what action they will take to advance the package remains highly uncertain, depending on the often elusive support of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Key Democrats have been meeting with Manchin for weeks, brainstorming options while also enlisting outside allies to lobby his support.
Manchin has made no firm commitments. He has repeatedly said he will not support lowering the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation, a stance shared by fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Until the threshold is lowered, enacting election legislation could prove difficult, if not impossible.
But Democrats say they are focused on what’s achievable now, amid escalating pressure from allies for action. Even modest changes to Senate rules, they say, would be a significant step forward.
Leaning into the fight, Biden is set to deliver a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday focused on voting rights. And Schumer has added to the civil rights symbolism by setting the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as the deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the rules. The Senate is likely to hold a series of test votes this week intended to underscore Republican opposition.
If Democrats don’t reach an agreement with Manchin by the Monday holiday, they plan to push ahead with a vote on a rule change, which would force senators to show where they stand, said one Democrat familiar with the planning.
One proposal Democrats are discussing would eliminate the filibuster on the so-called “motion to proceed” that is needed before a bill can be debated on the Senate floor.
“I’m not going to say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ because I don’t know what votes will come to the floor,” Manchin said last week, noting that he has supported some changes to Senate rules in the past.
Republicans say invoking the Jan. 6 insurrection is offensive. The voting bills, they say, were largely written before the attack and include a liberal wish list of priorities that will do little to combat vulnerabilities in the law exposed by Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.
“It is beyond distasteful for some of our colleagues to ham-fistedly invoke the Jan. 6 anniversary to advance these aims,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “The fact that violent criminals broke the law does not entitle Senate Democrats to break the Senate.”
On Monday, McConnell warned Democrats that he would use the chamber’s complicated rules to force tough votes if even minor rule changes are made. Included among the roughly one-dozen bills he has proposed for votes are measures to stop Biden’s private-sector vaccine mandate; block so-called sanctuary cities from getting federal grant money; and make it easier for those convicted of killing law enforcement officers to receive the death penalty.
“Since Sen. Schumer is hellbent on trying to break the Senate, Republicans will show how this reckless action would have immediate consequences,” McConnell said.
The renewed focus on voting rights comes as much of Biden’s agenda has stalled out in Congress. Before Christmas, Manchin singlehandedly halted work on Biden’s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives, delaying the bill indefinitely.
Civil rights activists are deeply frustrated by the turn of events, saying precious months have been wasted. They view the GOP-backed changes in voting laws as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters, a key Democratic constituency.
“Unfortunately many policymakers have not truly appreciated the gravity of where we are in this nation at this moment,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in an interview, singling out both Biden’s White House as well as Senate Democrats. “African Americans have seen this before. We’ve experienced this before. We must get beyond procedural conversations and get to the substance of protecting this fragile thing called democracy.”
McConnell has ridiculed “scary stories that liberal activists keep repeating about how democracy is at death’s door.” He recently dangled the possibility of narrower bipartisan action to shore up a convoluted 19th century law called the Electoral Count Act that governs the certification of presidential elections — a law Trump sought to exploit to overthrow his 2020 defeat. A compromise on that could be attractive to Manchin, who has said any election legislation ought to be enacted on a bipartisan basis.
Last week, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine held bipartisan talks with a group of senators that included Manchinm, as well as fellow Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. An update to the Electoral Count Act was part of the discussion, according to a person who insisted on anonymity to reveal details about the deliberations.
Democrats have blasted the GOP overture on the Electoral Count Act as a “cynical” political maneuver aimed at doing the bare minimum at the federal level while leaving laws in place in GOP-controlled swing states like Georgia.
“What good is it to certify the election, if I don’t get to cast my vote in the first place?” said Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate. He is up for reelection this year.
In a medical first, U.S. surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery.
While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center say the transplant showed that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in the human body without immediate rejection.
The patient, David Bennett, a 57-year-old Maryland handyman, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son told The Associated Press.
“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Bennett said a day before the surgery, according to a statement provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
On Monday, Bennett was breathing on his own while still connected to a heart-lung machine to help his new heart. The next few weeks will be critical as Bennett recovers from the surgery and doctors carefully monitor how his heart is faring.
There’s a huge shortage of human organs donated for transplant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead. Last year, there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the U.S., a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation’s transplant system.
“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the Maryland university’s animal-to-human transplant program.
But prior attempts at such transplants — or xenotransplantation — have failed, largely because patients’ bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ. Notably, in 1984, Baby Fae, a dying infant, lived 21 days with a baboon heart.
The difference this time: The Maryland surgeons used a heart from a pig that had undergone gene-editing to remove a sugar in its cells that’s responsible for that hyper-fast organ rejection. Several biotech companies are developing pig organs for human transplant; the one used for Friday’s operation came from Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics.
“I think you can characterize it as a watershed event,” Dr. David Klassen, UNOS’ chief medical officer, said of the Maryland transplant.
Still, Klassen cautioned that it’s only a first tentative step into exploring whether this time around, xenotransplantation might finally work.
The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees such experiments, allowed the surgery under what’s called a “compassionate use” emergency authorization, available when a patient with a life-threatening condition has no other options.
It will be crucial to share the data gathered from this transplant before extending it to more patients, said Karen Maschke, a research scholar at the Hastings Center, who is helping develop ethics and policy recommendations for the first clinical trials under a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
“Rushing into animal-to-human transplants without this information would not be advisable,” Maschke said.
Over the years, scientists have turned from primates to pigs, tinkering with their genes.
Just last September, researchers in New York performed an experiment suggesting these kinds of pigs might offer promise for animal-to-human transplants. Doctors temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a deceased human body and watched it begin to work.
The Maryland transplant takes their experiment to the next level, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led that work at NYU Langone Health.
“This is a truly remarkable breakthrough,” he said in a statement. “As a heart transplant recipient, myself with a genetic heart disorder, I am thrilled by this news and the hope it gives to my family and other patients who will eventually be saved by this breakthrough.”
The surgery last Friday took seven hours at the Baltimore hospital. Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the surgery, said the patient’s condition — heart failure and an irregular heartbeat — made him ineligible for a human heart transplant or a heart pump.
Griffith had transplanted pig hearts into about 50 baboons over five years, before offering the option to Bennett.
“We’re learning a lot every day with this gentleman,” Griffith said. “And so far, we’re happy with our decision to move forward. And he is as well: Big smile on his face today.”
Pig heart valves also have been used successfully for decades in humans, and Bennett’s son said his father had received one about a decade ago.
As for the heart transplant, “He realizes the magnitude of what was done and he really realizes the importance of it,” David Bennett Jr. said. “He could not live, or he could last a day, or he could last a couple of days. I mean, we’re in the unknown at this point.”
AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed.
