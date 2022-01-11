Connect with us

'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed For Season 19: Is Ellen Pompeo Returning?

Ellen Pompeo
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is returning for a milestone 19th season. Ellen Pompeo recently said she was trying to convince everyone that the show should end, so is she coming back as Meredith Grey?

Grey’s fans, rejoice! Ellen Pompeo will be returning as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy season 19. ABC announced on January 10 that the network has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season, continuing its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series.

Ellen Pompeo in season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC)

Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for another season, THR reports. She’ll be joined by original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. in season 19. Ellen reportedly received “another salary increase and remains broadcast television’s highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series.” Negotiations between Ellen and ABC “went smoothly” regarding season 19. Ellen signed a historic $20 million deal with ABC in 2017 that made her the highest-paid actress on television.

ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.” Krista Vernoff will continue as executive producer and showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy. “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Shonda Rhimes, who created the long-running series, also released a statement about the season 19 renewal. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Shonda said. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has been in limbo for months. When Ellen signed on for season 18, she only had a one-year deal, which made fans wonder if the current season would be the last. Ellen has been coy about returning and even talked about the show ending in a recent interview.

Ellen Pompeo in season 1 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC/Everett Collection)

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she told Insider. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” Ellen’s primary concern with the show is telling stories that matter. “I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she added.

Ellen has been with the show since its start in 2005, along with James and Chandra. Cast members have come and gone over the years, but these three veterans have always been there for fans on Thursdays nights. Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will return with all-new episodes on February 24.

#JasonWalker North Carolina Cop Says He Fatally Shot Black Man After He Jumped On His Truck, Witnesses Say Something Different

#JasonWalker North Carolina Cop Says He Fatally Shot Black Man After He Jumped On His Truck, Witnesses Say Something Different
A common mistake made by media outlets and law enforcement officials alike is taking a cop’s word at face value. Reporters far too often treat police reports like they’re the gospel etched on stone tablets and delivered by Moses himself, and cops will almost always believe other cops over the civilians they’re accused of victimizing—especially when said victims are Black.

Look, I don’t mean to blow anyone’s mind to bits when I say this, but—cops be lying.

Police officers have the same incentive to stretch the truth or blatantly say things that aren’t true in order to avoid the accountability that anyone has.

On Saturday, 37-year-old Black man Jason Walker was shot and killed by a white off-duty Fayetteville, North Carolina, police officer. That much we know is true. What’s unclear is what led up to the shooting.

According to WRAL, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash claimed he shot Walker after the victim, for seemingly no reason whatsoever, jumped on his red pickup truck.

You know things are looking bad when even the cop’s justification for shooting an unarmed man doesn’t make sense. Let’s set aside the question, “Why would the Black guy just randomly jump on the cop’s truck?” and start with the question, “How TF would jumping on the guy’s truck warrant being shot to death?”

But actually, before diving into any of that, an often overlooked question needs to be asked: Is what the officer said even true?

According to witness Elizabeth Rickswho can be seen on camera attempting to render medical aid to Walker while Hash was on the phone with 911 and while bystanders called him out for lying to the dispatcher about witnesses being “hostile”told ABC 11 that she saw the entire incident unfold and that it was the officer who hit Walker with his truck.

“I did not see anyone in distress. The man was just walking home,” Ricks said.

 

Truthfully, it’s unclear if Hash actually hitting Walker is true either since, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, the dashboard camera on Hash’s truck “did not record any impact with any person or thing” and that investigators “currently have no witnesses that anyone was hit by this truck.”

But that would also mean there’s no evidence of Walker suddenly jumping on Hash’s truck either.

Whatever took place that day, the preliminary report offered by Fayetteville police was that Hash shot Walker after Walker jumped on his truck, which basically means the cop’s initial assessment of the incident was simple—a cop said it, so it must be true.

According to the Daily Mail, because of that preliminary report, dozens of citizens gathered Sunday in front of the Fayetteville police station to protest the department’s initial account of what happened.

The outlet also reported that Hash was taken into custody after the shooting but not formally arrested. According to WRAL, Hawkins said she had no idea if he had even been suspended or not.

Christine Baranski's Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

Christine Baranski, Lily Cowles, Isabel Cowles
The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!

Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!

Christine and her daughters Isabel, 38, and Lily, 34. (Carolyn Contino/Shutterstock)

Isabel Murphy

Christine had her elder daughter Isabel Murphy (née Cowles), 38, in 1984. Despite both of her parents being in entertainment, Isabel has only dabbled in acting. She made brief appearances in a few TV series and movies, according to her IMDb page. Her first time acting was in the 1993 series Lovejoy, and her most recent appearance was in the 2004 movie Stand Up.

1641845842 379 Christine Baranskis Daughters Meet Her Two Girls Lily Isabel
Christine poses alongside her daughter Isabel. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Isabel opened up about what it was like growing up with a famous mother in a 2014 essay for Elle. She said that when her mom was cast on Cybill things became “confusing” as they were hoisted into the spotlight. Even though she clearly has a strong bond with her mom, she did admit to feeling jaded by people asking about what it was like to grow up with a mom who starred on a sitcom. “I can’t help but feel annoyed that anyone would think this world is endowed with magic. Famous actors aren’t special creatures. Their life, like that of any dedicated professional, is a grind,” she said.

Other than opening up about her feelings on what it was like growing up with a famous mom, Isabel also showed how thankful she was for The Good Wife star to put in the work she did for their life. She mentioned that her mom’s driver told her after the fact that Christine would cry whenever she’d have to go out to Los Angeles to film Cybill. “We got to live the kind of life that mattered to my parents—which is now the kind of life that matters to us. Such is the tale of Mom, the celebrity: it’s the story of any parent making big sacrifices for her kids,” she wrote.

Lily Cowles

1641845842 440 Christine Baranskis Daughters Meet Her Two Girls Lily Isabel
Lily has gone on to a successful acting career of her own. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Christine had her younger daughter Lily, 34, in September 1987. Lily has followed in her mom’s footsteps and became an actress. Lily made her on-screen debut in 2015 in a small role for the romcom Enchantments. She had a few other small roles over the years, including lending her voice to the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020, but her best-known part was in the sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico, which premiered in 2019.

Lily opened up about getting to see her mother’s career blossom in a 2019 interview with Town & Country magazine. “My mother has always been so professional and always kept her nose to grindstone. She taught me it takes a lot to gain a reputation, and it can also be ruined very quickly,” she said.

 

Tristan Thompson ordered to Pay $40k a month to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Maralee Nichols, shares first pic of son she claims he fathered
By Sandra Rose  | 

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson attempted to pay Maralee Nichols $75,000 to abort their unborn son last year. Instead, she packed her bags and moved to California. Her son was born there on December 1.

Now a California judge has ordered Tristan to pay Nichols $40,000 a month in temporary support for the newborn.

The child support amount is based on Tristan’s NBA salary of nearly $10 million in 2021. The judge also reviewed Maralee Nichols’ bank records and determined she needed the extra support.

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

The judge considered the other child support payments Tristan is paying to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True, and Jordan Craig, mother of his son Prince, 4.

1640025522 793 Tristan Thompsons Baby Mama Maralee Nichols shares first pic of

IXOLA / BACKGRID

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tristan is paying $40k per month for his son, and $34k per month for his daughter, based on Khloe’s net worth of $50 million.

With all three child support payments combined, Tristan is paying over $1 million a year. The 6′-9″ Sacramento Kings forward has earned over $116 million since he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.

