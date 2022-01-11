News
Guest commentary: Logging, forest thinning are not solutions to stopping wildfires
With President Biden and Congressman Joe Neguse surveying the devastating toll of the recent Marshall fire, this is a profoundly important time to reflect on our current wildfire policies and responses, and to ensure that we get it right to best protect communities. Driven by extreme dry and windy conditions, the Marshall fire burned approximately 6,000 acres in Boulder County and destroyed over 1,000 homes. The remains of one person have been found and another is presumed to have died in the fire.
However, this fire should not be an excuse to misspend our tax dollars.
Congress is still wrangling over the Build Back Better bill, which currently includes over $16 billion in subsidies for forest management activities, based on the notion that our forests are overgrown, and that “thinning”, and other commercial logging activities will effectively curb fires and save towns. But is this an effective approach to safeguard communities?
The Marshall fire swept through grasslands, not forests, which are miles from the fire’s location. The fire’s spread had everything to do with severe weather conditions, and climate change, not overgrown vegetation or lack of forest management. In fact, the only effective way to protect communities from wildfire is to support “home hardening”—making homes fire-safe with simple things like ember-proof exterior vents—and defensible space pruning of vegetation within 100 feet around homes. Vegetation management beyond 100 feet provides no additional benefit. This community-focused approach is highly successful, often saving over 99% of homes.
Given this, why are Congress and the Biden Administration focusing on subsidizing increased management of remote forests, including intensive commercial logging of mature and old trees? The scientific community is asking the same question. Recently, well over 200 U.S. scientists, led by the nation’s top climate scientists and ecologists, urged Congress to remove the logging subsidies from the Build Back Better bill, noting that “thinning” and other logging practices do not stop or effectively curb climate-driven fires, and such logging can often make fires burn more intensely. They also explained that logging in U.S. forests now emits about as much carbon every year as burning coal, which increases global warming and exacerbates the climate crisis. Ironically, therefore, these forest management policies lead to more of the same conditions that resulted in the Marshall fire and its terrible consequences.
Moreover, the fundamental “overgrown forests” premise of the logging provisions in Build Back Better is being increasingly questioned by the scientific community. Most scientific studies that have specifically investigated the question of forest density and fire intensity, including the
largest and most comprehensive studies, have found that denser forests tend to burn less intensely when wildfires occur. This is true for forests that have not burned in nearly a century or more, and forests with the highest levels of environmental protection against tree removal. As
one recent study reported, denser, mature forests with high canopy cover “maintain cooler, more temperate microclimates and provide an insulating effect on temperatures”, which reduces fire intensity.
Wildfires, including big ones like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires of 2020 in Colorado, burn with a mix of intensities. In any big fire, there will always be some specific locations where managed, or “thinned”, forests experience low-intensity fire. Logging interests, including agencies involved in commercial logging like the U.S. Forest Service, consistently highlight these particular locations to advocate for more logging. But this is selective and misleading, given that there are typically more cases where managed forests burn more intensely than unmanaged forests, according to the largest and most comprehensive scientific analyses.
We urge Congress and the Administration to heed the warnings of scientists and change direction to focus directly on protecting communities from wildfire, even if they are miles from the nearest forest, so we can prevent the tragedy of the Marshall fire from happening again.
John Fielder has been photographing Colorado forest, foothill, and prairie landscapes for 50 years. Chad Hanson, Ph.D., is a research ecologist with the John Muir Project and is the author of the 2021 book, “Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our
Climate.”
Broncos Mailbag: Does Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd make sense in first round?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Why did Vic Fangio intentionally throw the game instead of let Drew Lock win it? We all know he’s an awful coach and was going to be fired but he really has to go out that way? Good riddance.
— Steve, Forks, Wash.
Not sure what ol’ Steve is referring to, but we’ll play along anyway. On the Broncos’ final drive against Kansas City, they started at their 25-yard line. First play — Lock 25 yards to Tim Patrick. Fourth play — Lock 28 yards to Jerry Jeudy. Sixth play — Lock incompletion to the end zone. Seventh play — Lock incompletion inside the 5-yard line.
Did Fangio take the football out of Lock’s hands by electing to kick the field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 with 4:37 to go? Yes, but Lock also had two plays to get the first down or touchdown. As I wrote in Sunday’s paper, I would have gone for it on fourth down.
Now that we know we’re getting the No. 9 pick, who do you think the Broncos should take? I know the popular move would be a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, but I’d like to see Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. We need help in the middle of the defense (something that’s been an issue for years) and he could be a cornerstone there. Maybe pick up someone later on like Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum.
— Peter Drake, Denver
In the midst of the head-coaching search, it is time to shift some of the focus to the NFL draft. The Broncos have the ninth pick for the second consecutive year; they selected cornerback Pat Surtain II last year.
I’m of the opinion the Broncos won’t have the ninth pick, that they will trade it to acquire a veteran quarterback.
Pickett from Pittsburgh and Willis from Liberty were both viewed in-person this season by general manager George Paton. He might be able to trade down and still be able to draft either player.
Lloyd was a first-team All-America selection who had 110 tackles, including a whopping 22 for lost yardage. Crum had 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for Kent State.
Are they doing something about ownership? Will there be any news about it next week?
— Jeff Davis, Aurora
Eventually, Jeff. Long story short, the Broncos are waiting for the right-of-first-refusal claim filed by the estate of late owner Edgar Kaiser to be decided by a Denver judge before revealing their ownership transition plan.
With the ownership situation in flux, who could we attract? Do we promote offensive line coach Mike Munchak to head coach and keep Ed Donatell to run the defense?
— Steve Hershey, Scottsdale, Ariz.
As of Monday night, the Broncos had requested to speak with eight candidates, which means the team will have to stack up interviews once the candidates’ playoff games are completed this weekend.
Paton said on Sunday that no current assistant is a candidate to replace Vic Fangio and it will be up to the new coach to decide which coaches he wants to retain.
For a head start, try to get Aaron Rodgers now, then scan the horizon for talent coming up. Then start with new ideas. Call plays no one expects. Be daring, be tough, stop dancing on the field, stop pointing on first downs. Play to win, not show off your routines.
— Terry Bellomo, Aurora
I like the way Terry thinks. While searching for a coach during the day, Paton should be calling the Packers at night to work out the particulars of a Rodgers deal. Unfortunately, that’s not likely while Green Bay is still playing.
Terry does have a little bit of “Get Off My Dang Lawn,” which is fine, but he’s absolutely right about the Broncos needing an offense that threatens opponents more often with out-of-the-box plays.
I have two suggestions more than a question. 1. Draft a top-10 quarterback. 2. Hire an offensive-minded head coach aged 35-55.
— Jerry Meyer, Black Hawk
1. The Broncos have the ninth pick so if they stay put and want a quarterback, they can get one. I just don’t expect them to have a first-round pick.
2. Among the eight candidates the Broncos filed interview requests for on Monday, only Dallas’ Kellen Moore (age 33) doesn’t fall within Jerry’s preferred age range, but four of the candidates are offensive coordinators, including Moore.
Ryan, I’m wearing my George Paton hat today. Here’s what I propose. The Broncos go after Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson and propose a three-year contract for either paying $110 million. The Seahawks or Packers get their pick of Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, a first-round pick and two second-rounders. What do you think? Am I GM material?
— Joe D., Erie
Hire this man! Three years, $110 million ($36.6 million average) would be a bargain. Bridgewater is a free agent so he wouldn’t be a part of a trade, but Lock can be — he could be a holdover starter in Seattle until it figures out its future or be Jordan Love’s back-up in Green Bay. As for the two firsts and two seconds, I would spread those out over the next several years, like firsts in ’22 and ’24, seconds in ’23 and ’25 so the Broncos aren’t robbed of all their premium draft picks.
Garett Bolles has regressed, Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry haven’t progressed and the offensive line, even acknowledging all the personnel changes, has played poorly overall. While most of this is on the players, it doesn’t seem like Mike Munchak has been the ‘O-Line Whisperer’ the Broncos thought they were hiring. What’s his future?
— Greg, Estes Park
Munchak’s future is in the hands of the next coach. But it wasn’t a great year for the offensive line. They’ve spent a lot of money and draft picks on the line with disappointing results. Bolles and Cushenberry regressed in their play and Risner was average for the second consecutive year. Right guard Quinn Meinerz was a bright spot.
Moving forward, Bolles’ contract locks him in at left tackle for 2022, I think Meinerz should stay at guard and try veteran Graham Glasgow at center. That leaves left guard (Risner or somebody else) and right tackle (if the Broncos opt not to re-sign Bobby Massie).
How and why does a new head coach help the Broncos land an elite veteran quarterback? And doesn’t an imminent sale dissuade coaching candidates from committing just as much as the lack of a stable quarterback? George Paton’s best shot at keeping his job may be locking in a star quarterback so how about we let Russell Wilson choose his offensive coordinator and keep Vic Fangio for the stability and calling the defense?
— Brian Giebel, Plattsvegas, N.Y.
Brian filed this question before Fangio was fired on Sunday morning. I don’t know if a new head coach will help the Broncos acquire a veteran quarterback. The Broncos are confident the impending ownership transition will not impact the coaching search but we’ll see. Paton’s future will be tied to two moves — hiring the right coach to replace Fangio and solving the quarterback riddle.
Column: George McCaskey’s news conference to explain the Chicago Bears’ firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy was destined to become an instant classic
As performance art goes, George McCaskey’s one-man show Monday afternoon will be difficult to top in 2022.
Playing the role of finger-wagging corporate executive on a 59-minute video conference call with the media, McCaskey lambasted high school students for their “Fire Matt Nagy” chants at Nagy’s son’s football game, insinuated one-time All-Pro center Olin Kreutz was a liar, informed us his 99-year-old mother, Virginia, was “very, very disappointed” in the Bears’ season and wrapped things up with a halfhearted delivery of “Go Bearsss.”
Say what you will about the McCaskey family and its mismanagement of the Bears, but it has retained a staggering sense of self-confidence, at times bordering on arrogance, despite a glaring lack of success under its stewardship.
McCaskey’s news conference to explain the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy was not televised, a shame in a town like Chicago that treasures its football and theater scene. But at least the Bears were kind enough to stream it on their Twitter app, perhaps knowing it would become an instant classic with baby boomers and TikTokkers alike.
And McCaskey did not disappoint. He was mildly combative and condescending while constantly “Bears-plaining” to a skeptical audience of fans who anxiously awaited Black Monday for months. He never changed facial expressions or raised his voice in anger or frustration, acting calm, cool and collected. If anyone creates a reality show featuring “Real Executives of Lake Forest,” look for McCaskey to be the star.
We’ve seen some classic news conferences in Chicago. Ex-Cubs reliever LaTroy Hawkins once called one in 2004 to announce he was not talking to the media. George’s brother, former Bears Chairman Mike McCaskey, was in charge in 1999 when the team issued a press release announcing Dave McGinnis was the next head coach — before McGinnis had agreed to it. “There was an announcement made obviously before we even agreed to any terms,” McGinnis said at an impromptu news conference at O’Hare. “And it went downhill from there.” McGinnis said he was hurt by “a lack of integrity in the process.”
Maybe George McCaskey’s news conference Monday to explain the firings won’t match that memorable debacle, but it should stand the test of time for his tour de force performance.
When you have only one news conference per year, you have plenty of time to rehearse your answers. The only question that stumped McCaskey came when someone asked if he was saying Kreutz lied when the popular former Bears center claimed the team once offered him $15 an hour to assist on offensive line coaching duties.
“Uh, that’s the way it is sometimes with Olin,” McCaskey replied after a long pause. “You don’t get the whole story, and Olin knows the stories.”
Kreutz was predictably upset and told the Tribune’s Brad Biggs as much Monday afternoon.
“I have always had a feeling maybe George doesn’t like me, and I confirmed that today,” Kreutz said. “That’s fine. I don’t worry about him not liking me.”
Kreutz probably was taking a hit for the rest of former Bears players-turned-media members, of which there are too many to mention. They all got under McCaskey’s skin and deserve at least partial credit for the sackings of Pace and Nagy.
Their criticisms of how the Bears operate have been loud and clear for the last couple of years and surely influenced fans who tune in to talk radio or postgame TV shows. Former Bears Ed O’Bradovich and Doug Buffone set the template on their postgame shows on WSCR-AM 670 back in the day, showing how it’s done. Buffone died in 2015, but O’Bradovich continues to eviscerate Bears management and the coaching gaffes weekly on WGN-AM 720, along with his outspoken partner, Hall of Famer Dan Hampton.
Kreutz, Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Tom Waddle and Patrick Mannelly are among the other former Bears players who frequently have chosen to bite the hand that once fed them.
Take a bow, ex-Bears. Fans listened, and in the end, so did George McCaskey.
While many were mocking McCaskey on Twitter, he deserves some applause for his bold denials of reality. He still firmly believes in President Ted Phillips despite evidence of Phillips’s fingerprints on all the coaching and management decisions that haven’t panned out.
But McCaskey finally realized any self-respecting general manager the Bears were to hire wouldn’t take the job if he or she had to report directly to Phillips. So McCaskey wisely declared Phillips would be busy on the particulars concerning the potential Arlington Heights stadium site for the foreseeable future and confirmed the new GM would report only to him.
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts made a similar call in 2011, making Crane Kenney his president of business operations so Theo Epstein would come in from Boston and take over the baseball operations department without any interference.
Epstein reported only to Ricketts. Now all McCaskey must to do is find the Theo Epstein of NFL GMs, someone with a proven track record who can shake the franchise from its foundation and help turn the Bears into a winner.
It’s strange that McCaskey left Phillips on his GM search committee, but you have to believe it’s out of sheer loyalty and Phillips won’t truly be involved. Phillips’ only real job on the search committee is to say: “Nice pick, George.” Collaboration has its limits.
Now the search begins, and we might not hear from McCaskey again for another year.
We can hardly wait.
How will the Chicago Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? What do we know about the search committee? 5 questions and answers about the days ahead.
Hours after informing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy they had been fired, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey promised the search to replace them “will result in the best possible selections to lead the Bears to success.”
McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips spoke with the media for an hour Monday afternoon detailing how they would find the next Bears next general manager and coach.
Here are five questions they answered during that session.
Who will be involved in the Bears search?
While McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
- Polian, 79, spent 32 years in the NFL and was an executive with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. His teams made the Super Bowl five times, with one win with the Colts against the Bears in the 2006 season. Among his coaching hires were Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Marv Levy and also Dom Capers and Jim Caldwell.
McCaskey began consulting with Polian during the season as he tried to determine the fates of Pace and Nagy
“I was struck in our earliest conversations with Bill how very much on top of the game he is and even on our situation,” McCaskey said. “When we called him out of the blue, he was asking us detailed questions about our roster, about our injury situation with particular players. He was very much up on the game in general and the Bears’ situation in particular. So I think we’ll be in good hands leaning on Bill to help us make this decision.”
- Phillips has been the Bears President and CEO since 1999 and has seen the team hire three general managers and five head coaches. During his tenure, the Bears have made the playoffs six times and lost 10 or more games nine times.
“I trust Ted implicitly,” McCaskey said. “Because I have great respect for his judgement, his analytical skills, his instincts when it comes to the people that we’re interviewing, and in the end he’ll be negotiating the contract of the general manager and the head coach.”
- Campbell is a former NFL defensive back with the Detroit Lions. The Bears hired him in 2017 to work with players, and is on board to help the Bears determine how candidates will lead players.
“He on a daily basis is in the locker room talking to the players, what’s important, what’s on their minds, what’s bothering them, what are they happy about,” Phillips said. “He will add great insight into how the locker room might react to different styles of coaching, different styles of leadership.”
- Wade started her career with the Bears as director of events and entertainment and was promoted to her new position in the fall. Her participation is inherent to the Bears’ efforts to consider a diverse candidate pool.
“Tanesha, she’s very bright and she will help us consider diversity of thought and the implicit bias that a lot of people have when they go through trying to hire leadership, whether it’s a coach or a general manager,” Phillips said.
How will the search proceed?
McCaskey said the Bears will have “lengthy lists” of candidates for both positions.
The Bears already began setting up interviews Monday. According to multiple reports, they put in requests with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook for GM interviews and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for coach interviews.
Pederson, Frazier and Daboll are notable because it shows the Bears are conducting coaching interviews before they decide on a GM. McCaskey said the Bears would prefer to hire a GM first.
“But if we see a head-coach candidate we think is the right one, we’re going to do what it takes to get him in house,” McCaskey said.
McCaskey hopes the diversity of experience within the interview room will lead to the productive conversations needed to pick the right people.
“We expect a candid and free-flowing conversation,” McCaskey said. “Bill said that when he interviewed Tony Dungy, he knew in the first 12 minutes that Tony was his guy and they proceeded to talk football for another eight hours. So we’re looking forward to in-depth conversations like that.”
What qualities are they looking for in a GM and coach?
McCaskey stressed multiple times that the Bears are staying open-minded about what they want in a GM and coach.
He said coach interviews will “not be limited by philosophy, scheme, whether a candidate’s background is on the offensive side of the ball, defensive or special teams, whether a candidate has previous head-coaching experience, whether a candidate’s background is in the college game or the pro game, or financial considerations.”
When asked if someone with a Bears connection would make him more comfortable, he said it would depend “on who that person was and what their vision was for the Bears.” And he also said the Bears are open to different philosophies on how to obtain success on the field, whether it be via a rebuild or with much of their current group.
McCaskey mentioned Polian’s book, “Super Bowl Blueprints,” a couple of times in his answers about the search, including when saying the Bears were seeking leaders at the GM and coach positions.
“(Polian) said he was struck by (how) great teams have coaches that the players respect,” McCaskey said of the book. “They don’t have to like him, they don’t have to love him, but they respect him. So the primary quality we’ll be looking for in both the general manager and the head coach is leadership.”
He said the Bears are committed to “fairness in the process” as they consider diversity in their hiring.
“What I keep hearing as a member of the (NFL) diversity committee is that people just want a fair process,” McCaskey said. “It’s not a particular result, as long as people get a fair shake. The same quality interview that another candidate may have gotten, the same opportunity to be heard that every other candidate gets. That’s the important part of the process. We don’t know what the result is going to be.”
How is this search different from the Bears’ last GM search?
After the 2014 season, the Bears hired former NFL GM Ernie Accorsi to help them in the search that ultimately led to the hiring of Pace and coach John Fox.
The inclusion of Polian, then, feels familiar.
“The change in the interview room is that we’ve got three new people in the room, so we’ve got the benefit of their perspective,” McCaskey said.
The bigger announced change is that the new GM will report to McCaskey and not Phillips, who is focusing his attention on the Bears’ potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property as a possible site for a new stadium.
However, Phillips still will be involved in the search. He said he thinks he has learned a lot through his involvement with other searches.
“The hiring of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, I don’t regret that,” Phillips said. “They both brought a lot to the Bears. Ultimately on the field the results weren’t where we wanted to be, but they checked a lot of the boxes. You can’t ask for better leaders, you can’t ask for better forward thinkers, you can’t ask for people that gave their all, had great work ethics, were humble, and I’m going to look for a lot of those same qualities.
“And hopefully with Bill’s vast expertise, the technicalities of coaching strategy and valuation processes, that that’s going to add a nice added benefit to our search and help us find the right people.”
How does quarterback Justin Fields factor in?
Fields, whom Pace drafted at No. 11 in the spring, didn’t have a great rookie season under Nagy, going 2-8 as a starter while throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
While noting he’s “not a football evaluator,” McCaskey said he sees “a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart, and a strong work ethic.”
“We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback, to bring the Bears to success,” McCaskey said.
However, McCaskey said Fields will not be involved in the search process. He also was careful not to insist that the new GM or coach be enamored with Fields, refusing to entertain hypotheticals about candidates who might want to go in another direction at quarterback.
“We don’t know what the candidates have had to say because we haven’t interviewed any of them yet,” he said. “We want to know what their plan is for that position with the Bears.”
