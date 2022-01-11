Celebrities
Heidi Klum Rocks Incredibly Sexy Yellow Dress With Cutouts Up The Entire Side
Heidi Klum showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a skintight yellow dress that was completely cut out on the side.
If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, 48, it is that she never shies away from a revealing outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The supermodel showed off her amazing figure in a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.
Heidi posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a plunging slit on the side of the leg.
The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.
Heidi has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing some skin and just the other day, she posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing an oversized white sweatsuit which she lifted to reveal her black G-string thong poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.
Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.
Celebrities
Police still waiting for Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in
Law enforcement officials in Memphis, Tennessee are still waiting for the suspected killer of Young Dolph to turn himself in.
Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down by two men inside a Tennessee bakery on November 17.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service named Justin Johnson as one of the killers.
Justin Johnson wanted for the murder of Dolph was once signed to his label. You see the “PRE” chain, which stands for Paper Route Empire. Straight Drop is his rap name. Just posted on his IG four days ago like he ain’t did a thang. Chile…wicked…wicked! https://t.co/toOzYfWibg pic.twitter.com/vAkw8oKnBX
— La’Janeé (@_LaJanee_) January 6, 2022
Johnson, 23, promised to turn himself in to police on Monday, Jan. 10, but instead, he dropped a music video showcasing his mumble rapping skills.
RELATED: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017
The Memphis Police Department and U.S. Marshals are still on a nationwide manhunt for the aspiring rapper, who calls himself “Straight Drop.” It is reported that officials viewed his music video for clues to his whereabouts.
The home where the music video was filmed is the same location where the getaway vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned.
According to Fox13 Memphis, an attorney representing Johnson said he was unaware of the rapper’s plan to turn himself in.
Johnson posted on his Instagram story last week:
“Turning Myself In Monday @ 201. I’m Innocent. I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” He also had a message for bloggers: “Next time post the REAL .. BS blogs.”
Justin Johnson aka straight dropp
wanted to be front and center in
this picture so bad a he’s definitely mad In the back! LL Dolph ??? pic.twitter.com/r4LFQbTDG7
— raphousetv (@raphousetv2) January 11, 2022
Johnson is wanted on charges of First-Degree murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property valued between $10,000-$60,000.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Crime Stoppers have offered a reward of $15,000 for tips leading to Johnson’s capture.
Watch the music video below.
Celebrities
Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Talks Drama With Austen Kroll
A few weeks ago, Lindsay Hubbard revealed she was stepping back from her friendship with Austen Kroll, after he chose Ciara Miller in a Watch What Happens Live game (while Lindsay was in the audience).
Lindsay stated publicly that she was uncomfortable as she listened to Austen’s answers in the game. When it happened, Katie Kroll held onto her hand for support. After the experience, Lindsay said she needed a break from the friendship, and eventually unfollowed Austen.
In an interview with Us Weekly, the Bravo star seemed to soften her stance. “This is not the first time Austen and I have gotten into any sort of tiff,” she said, while attending the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party.
The 35-year-old expressed, “That’s what happens when you have a close friendship with somebody when you’re very, very close — and you’re best friends or you consider yourselves best friends — you’re bound to get into some sort of fight. It’s just, unfortunately, this one was very public. So yeah, I don’t think that our friendship is over. I think it will repair, [but] it might not look the same as it did before.”
Lindsay also cleared up a rumor that Austen blocked her on social media. That “never” actually happened, she said. Although both Lindsay and Austen are featured in Summer House season 6, their tiff occurred after filming.
On a “Pillows and Beer” livestream, Austen explained the situation: “I saw weeks prior to Watch What Happens Live, she found out that I was going on and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my aunt’s in town, I want to come.’ I was like, ‘Cool, great, you know, I’ll call my sister.’ … I thought that they’re gonna hang out in the green room and then Andy [Cohen] found out that she was there and was like, ‘Let’s put you in the front row.’”
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
WELP: DaniLeigh’s THIN Lipped 10-Year-Challenge ‘Before’ Photo Sparks Confusion
What is happening here, chile???
Singer DaniLeigh is no stranger to receiving strong critiques from folks across the internet concerning her identity and how she perceives race and color. The Dominican star was dragged in the past for penning a song called ‘Yellow Bone’ and now the singer is seemingly being called out for changing her look from ‘white’ to ‘Black’ after sharing some throwback photos of herself.
27-year-old Dani shared her take on the trending 10 Year Challenge, where people are showing one photo of themselves from ten years ago and comparing it to a selfie from 2022. Dani did this and showed off a few images of herself as a teenager, sparking reactions about how different she looked which fans expressed in comments.
“Sooo she was white & went black?” one person wrote about Dani and received over 5,000 likes in agreement. Similiar comments poured in under a repost of Dani’s photos on The Shade Room. “Afro Latina where????” another said.
Another popular comment was about how much Dani’s smile and lip appeared to have allegedly changed.
“So we got our lips done okay okay.”
Does it look like Dani’s trying to appear transracial to YOU, or would this be an average glow-up for a teen to twenty-something?
DaniLeigh hasn’t commented on any skepticism so far about her transformation photos, but she has shared this adorable photo of her ‘Swan Princess’ to Instagram. Isn’t she ADORABLE?
