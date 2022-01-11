News
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.
President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now the administration is working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.
Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.
The insurer-covered testing would dramatically reduce costs for many Americans, and the administration hopes that by easing a barrier to more regular at-home testing, it can help slow the spread of the virus, get kids back into school more quickly and help people gather safely.
“This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them.”
Biden announced the federal requirement late last year, and it kicks in on Jan. 15, but the administration had been silent until now on details of the plan.
The administration is trying to incentivize private insurers to cover the tests up-front and without a cumbersome reimbursement process. Insurance plans that work with pharmacies and retailers to cover the up-front costs of the tests will be required to reimburse only up to $12 per test if purchased through an out-of-network retailer. Plans that don’t move proactively to set up a network of pharmacies would have to cover the full retail price that the customer paid — which could be more than $12 per test.
A major health insurance industry group said insurers would carry out the administration’s order, but cautioned consumers it won’t be as easy as flipping a switch.
“Health insurance providers will work as quickly as possible to implement this guidance in ways that limit consumer confusion and challenges,” Matt Eyles, president of America’s Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement. “While there will likely be some hiccups in early days, we will work with the administration to swiftly address issues as they arise.”
The group said it supports provisions in the Biden administration plan to counteract potential price gouging on tests.
Only tests purchased on or after Jan. 15 will be required to be reimbursed, the administration said. Some insurers may choose to cover the costs of at-home tests purchased earlier, but they won’t have to.
Mina Bressler, a mother of two and a therapist in San Mateo, California, was able to buy rapid test kits online and shared some with a parent who works in the service industry and doesn’t have time to “sit at her computer every hour refreshing the Walmart page to see when tests are in stock.”
“I gave her some and her kids went to school. That’s one time and there’s a million of her,” Bressler said.
“Just like vaccines becoming available really shone a light on the inequity of what’s going on in this pandemic, I think testing is the new flashlight for that because who’s going online stalking Walmart? It’s not the most vulnerable people in the county,” Bressler added.
Americans on Medicare won’t be able to get tests reimbursed through the federal insurance plan, but Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program plans are required to cover the cost of at-home tests fully. Those who are not on a covered insurance plan can receive free tests through the forthcoming federal website or from some local community centers and pharmacies.
News
Cardinal Glennon doctor advises risk management for parents who want to protect their kids from virus
ST. LOUIS – In the United States, hospitalizations for children under the age of 5 are increasing.
Dr. Rachel Charney, the medical director of emergency management at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says that they are seeing one of the highest rates that they’ve had but that some of the children hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment are not being hospitalized specifically for their symptoms, but do have COVID.
She says that this latest variant doesn’t appear to be harder on younger children but it’s just so transmissible across the board.
“Our youngest kids also haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated and vaccine rates in general in our children are lower than they are in adults,” Charney said.
The doctor recommends vaccinating eligible kids to protect younger ones and manage risk.
“So masking when you can; when they’re old enough to mask. Being really thoughtful about where you’re spending time and with whom, and try to keep it outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “It’s hard. We all want to start getting back to our normal social patterns and birthday parties. I think we need to get through this omicron wave and I’m hoping that life can get a little more normal after that.”
Charney also advises to limit who runs the errands.
“We’re back to just sending one member—one adult member—to go run those errands. The fewer kids and people you have to have in that store, the better,” she said.
Outdoor activities and trips to the playground are some of the safer activities.
“But the risk of being outside on a playground is pretty low. And when you combine that with the importance of getting kids outside in the fresh air and the exercise, I think that’s one of the safer things that you can do,” Charney said.
And being very thoughtful as a parent to not take yourself or anyone in your family anywhere if they’re sick.
“Right now, if you have symptoms—you know, stomach bug symptoms, upper respiratory symptoms—you need to just assume that it’s COVID,” she said.
Dr. Charney also wants parents to know that symptoms have shifted a bit from what they were seeing with previous infections.
“So we’re seeing a lot of upper respiratory. So sore throats, kids going hoarse and losing their voice. Kids presenting with croup where we haven’t seen croup as a presentation of covid before. Now we are,” Dr. Charney explained. “And also we’re seeing some kids who are not getting any upper respiratory symptoms but they’re getting stomach bug symptoms. So they’re throwing up or having diarrhea but they’re not coughing, having a runny nose or sneezing.”
News
St. Louis soccer prospects should dominate 2022 MLS SuperDraft
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The next influx of talent stocking Major League Soccer rosters will come Tuesday, as the MLS holds its annual SuperDraft. While St. Louis won’t have a league franchise of its own to be doing the picking until 2023, the draft figures to be a showcase of talent that was either born and raised here or played college soccer here. And it could start right at the top.
Saint Louis University Billikens Midfielder Kipp Keller (Principia), Goalie Patrick Schulte (Francis Howell), Forward Isaiah Parker, and Forward Simon Becher have all been predicted as possible top 10 picks, along with Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn (Chaminade).
Other Billikens who could get drafted include Defender Chase Niece (Kirkwood), Midfielder AJ Palazzolo (CBC) and Defender Chandler Vaughn.
You can watch the SuperDraft at 3pm ET on: MLSoccer.com and MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, facebook.com/MLS
News
Officials looking for million-dollar Missouri lotto winner
BUTLER, Mo. – Someone is a million dollars richer after playing the lottery at a Smoker Friendly store in Butler, Missouri. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Officials are still looking for the winner.
“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”
Prizes over $600 should be claimed at a regional office. They are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis. This ticket will expire on July 6, 2022. All winners must make their claim within 180 days of a drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The chances of winning a million dollars are one in 12,607,306.
