Connect with us

News

How will the Chicago Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? What do we know about the search committee? 5 questions and answers about the days ahead.

Published

51 seconds ago

on

How will the Chicago Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? What do we know about the search committee? 5 questions and answers about the days ahead.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Hours after informing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy they had been fired, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey promised the search to replace them “will result in the best possible selections to lead the Bears to success.”

McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips spoke with the media for an hour Monday afternoon detailing how they would find the next Bears next general manager and coach.

Here are five questions they answered during that session.

Who will be involved in the Bears search?

While McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.

  • Polian, 79, spent 32 years in the NFL and was an executive with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. His teams made the Super Bowl five times, with one win with the Colts against the Bears in the 2006 season. Among his coaching hires were Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Marv Levy and also Dom Capers and Jim Caldwell.

McCaskey began consulting with Polian during the season as he tried to determine the fates of Pace and Nagy

“I was struck in our earliest conversations with Bill how very much on top of the game he is and even on our situation,” McCaskey said. “When we called him out of the blue, he was asking us detailed questions about our roster, about our injury situation with particular players. He was very much up on the game in general and the Bears’ situation in particular. So I think we’ll be in good hands leaning on Bill to help us make this decision.”

  • Phillips has been the Bears President and CEO since 1999 and has seen the team hire three general managers and five head coaches. During his tenure, the Bears have made the playoffs six times and lost 10 or more games nine times.

“I trust Ted implicitly,” McCaskey said. “Because I have great respect for his judgement, his analytical skills, his instincts when it comes to the people that we’re interviewing, and in the end he’ll be negotiating the contract of the general manager and the head coach.”

  • Campbell is a former NFL defensive back with the Detroit Lions. The Bears hired him in 2017 to work with players, and is on board to help the Bears determine how candidates will lead players.

“He on a daily basis is in the locker room talking to the players, what’s important, what’s on their minds, what’s bothering them, what are they happy about,” Phillips said. “He will add great insight into how the locker room might react to different styles of coaching, different styles of leadership.”

  • Wade started her career with the Bears as director of events and entertainment and was promoted to her new position in the fall. Her participation is inherent to the Bears’ efforts to consider a diverse candidate pool.

“Tanesha, she’s very bright and she will help us consider diversity of thought and the implicit bias that a lot of people have when they go through trying to hire leadership, whether it’s a coach or a general manager,” Phillips said.

How will the search proceed?

McCaskey said the Bears will have “lengthy lists” of candidates for both positions.

The Bears already began setting up interviews Monday. According to multiple reports, they put in requests with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook for GM interviews and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for coach interviews.

Pederson, Frazier and Daboll are notable because it shows the Bears are conducting coaching interviews before they decide on a GM. McCaskey said the Bears would prefer to hire a GM first.

“But if we see a head-coach candidate we think is the right one, we’re going to do what it takes to get him in house,” McCaskey said.

McCaskey hopes the diversity of experience within the interview room will lead to the productive conversations needed to pick the right people.

“We expect a candid and free-flowing conversation,” McCaskey said. “Bill said that when he interviewed Tony Dungy, he knew in the first 12 minutes that Tony was his guy and they proceeded to talk football for another eight hours. So we’re looking forward to in-depth conversations like that.”

What qualities are they looking for in a GM and coach?

McCaskey stressed multiple times that the Bears are staying open-minded about what they want in a GM and coach.

He said coach interviews will “not be limited by philosophy, scheme, whether a candidate’s background is on the offensive side of the ball, defensive or special teams, whether a candidate has previous head-coaching experience, whether a candidate’s background is in the college game or the pro game, or financial considerations.”

When asked if someone with a Bears connection would make him more comfortable, he said it would depend “on who that person was and what their vision was for the Bears.” And he also said the Bears are open to different philosophies on how to obtain success on the field, whether it be via a rebuild or with much of their current group.

McCaskey mentioned Polian’s book, “Super Bowl Blueprints,” a couple of times in his answers about the search, including when saying the Bears were seeking leaders at the GM and coach positions.

“(Polian) said he was struck by (how) great teams have coaches that the players respect,” McCaskey said of the book. “They don’t have to like him, they don’t have to love him, but they respect him. So the primary quality we’ll be looking for in both the general manager and the head coach is leadership.”

He said the Bears are committed to “fairness in the process” as they consider diversity in their hiring.

“What I keep hearing as a member of the (NFL) diversity committee is that people just want a fair process,” McCaskey said. “It’s not a particular result, as long as people get a fair shake. The same quality interview that another candidate may have gotten, the same opportunity to be heard that every other candidate gets. That’s the important part of the process. We don’t know what the result is going to be.”

How is this search different from the Bears’ last GM search?

After the 2014 season, the Bears hired former NFL GM Ernie Accorsi to help them in the search that ultimately led to the hiring of Pace and coach John Fox.

The inclusion of Polian, then, feels familiar.

“The change in the interview room is that we’ve got three new people in the room, so we’ve got the benefit of their perspective,” McCaskey said.

The bigger announced change is that the new GM will report to McCaskey and not Phillips, who is focusing his attention on the Bears’ potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property as a possible site for a new stadium.

However, Phillips still will be involved in the search. He said he thinks he has learned a lot through his involvement with other searches.

“The hiring of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, I don’t regret that,” Phillips said. “They both brought a lot to the Bears. Ultimately on the field the results weren’t where we wanted to be, but they checked a lot of the boxes. You can’t ask for better leaders, you can’t ask for better forward thinkers, you can’t ask for people that gave their all, had great work ethics, were humble, and I’m going to look for a lot of those same qualities.

“And hopefully with Bill’s vast expertise, the technicalities of coaching strategy and valuation processes, that that’s going to add a nice added benefit to our search and help us find the right people.”

How does quarterback Justin Fields factor in?

Fields, whom Pace drafted at No. 11 in the spring, didn’t have a great rookie season under Nagy, going 2-8 as a starter while throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While noting he’s “not a football evaluator,” McCaskey said he sees “a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart, and a strong work ethic.”

“We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback, to bring the Bears to success,” McCaskey said.

However, McCaskey said Fields will not be involved in the search process. He also was careful not to insist that the new GM or coach be enamored with Fields, refusing to entertain hypotheticals about candidates who might want to go in another direction at quarterback.

“We don’t know what the candidates have had to say because we haven’t interviewed any of them yet,” he said. “We want to know what their plan is for that position with the Bears.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Tim Cook Is Officially a Billionaire After a 500% Pay Raise in 2021

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Tim Cook Is Officially a Billionaire After a 500% Pay Raise in 2021
google news
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the grand opening event of the new Apple store at The Grove on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook finally joined the billionaire club a full decade after he succeeded Steve Jobs as the chief executive of the world’s most valuable tech company. In 2021, Cook received nearly $100 million in compensation—$98.73 million, to be exact—according to Apple’s annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission filed on Thursday.

Cook’s 2021 compensation represented a 500 percent increase from his 2020 pay, which surely pushed his net worth over the $1 billion mark, according to Apple Insider.

Cook’s extraordinary pay raise coincided with a historic year for Apple despite the lingering economic impact of COVID-19. In fiscal 2021 (starting September 2020), the iPhone maker logged $365.8 billion in net sales, an all-time record, and $108.9 billion in operating income, a 64 percent jump from fiscal 2020.

Apple stock rose about 80 percent last year and continued to soar in 2022. Earlier this week, Apple’s market cap briefly surpassed $3 trillion before stock price retreated.

As CEO, Cook takes a base salary of $3 million, which remained unchanged in 2021. On top of that, he received $12 million in bonuses for hitting Apple’s financial and environmental goals, according to the proxy statement. The bulk of his compensation last year came from an equity plan valued at $82.3 million awarded at the beginning of the fiscal year. The award was arranged a decade ago when he took over as CEO on the condition that he stays on the job for ten years.

The equity plan consists of two equal parts: one is performance-based and the other is scheduled to vest in three annual installments from 2023 through 2025. The non-performance-based portion will vest even if Cook retires before 2025, according to the proxy filing, although the board’s compensation committee has the power to stop it.

In addition, Cook also received $1.39 million in “other compensation” in 2021, including personal security expenses, air travel, a vacation cash-out of $23,077 and a $17,400 company contribution to his 401(k) plan.

However, Cook’s largest earning in 2021 wasn’t calculated in his official pay check. In August 2021, he vested about 5 million Apple shares, worth $754 million at the time. Those shares were granted in 2011 when he was promoted to CEO.

Apple said the board’s compensation committee determined Cook’s stock awards by considering Apple’s size, performance, and the CEO’s responsibilities. To measure performance, Apple takes into account the company’s profitability compared to a basket of 28 primary and secondary peer companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, and others.

Tim Cook Is Officially a Billionaire After a 500% Pay Raise in 2021

google news
Continue Reading

News

Cat Power, Lucinda Williams lead latest round of Denver concert cancellations, postponements

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Cat Power, Lucinda Williams lead latest round of Denver concert cancellations, postponements
google news

More than a dozen Denver and Boulder-area concerts have been canceled or postponed over the last week, jostling the live-entertainment industry just as 2022’s concert calendar is beginning to firm up.

Despite an already-lengthy list of concerts confirmed for Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and more big names from Ball Arena to Broomfield’s FirstBank Center, the raging omicron variant and positive COVID-19 tests among touring artists and crews are threatening 2022’s desperately needed stage comeback.

That’s also been painful for ticket-holders, some of whom have seen the Lucinda Williams show in Boulder, for example, postponed and rescheduled no fewer than three times in the last five months. In some cases, cancellations are happening just days before the date (see the Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, Hot Water Music shows at the Bluebird Theater).

They follow similarly last-minute cancellations for Denver New Year’s Eve shows from artists such as My Morning Jacket, Fear and Crumb, and scuttled events including the Jan. 6 National Western Stock Show Parade (attributed to weather).

Here’s the roundup for this week, listed by first-announced dates and followed by the new ones, where available. This list will be updated through Friday, Jan. 14. Refunds for most shows are available at the point of purchase or offered via email — although some sellers only offer a 30-day window for requests, while others automatically credit your account for the purchase price.

Jan. 14-15 — Hot Water Music, Elway; Bluebird Theater. Postponed until June 10. axs.com
Jan. 15, 21 and 22 — “Better Together” from Denver Women’s Chorus, various venues through Jan. 22. Postponed until March 5, 18 and 19 (last date includes livestream). denverchoruses.org/dwc
Jan. 18 — Lucinda Williams, Boulder Theater. Postponed until April 19. bouldertheater.com
Jan. 18 — Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Slow Glo; Ogden Theatre. Postponed; new date TBD. axs.com
Jan. 19 — Fisher, Boulder Theater. Canceled. bouldertheater.com
Jan. 22 — Eivør, Emily Jane White; Fox Theatre. Postponed until Aug. 4. foxtheatre.com
Feb. 2 — Cat Power, Ogden Theatre. Postponed until July 15. axs.com
Feb. 2-6 — “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex. Postponed until May 31-June 4, 2023. denvercenter.org
April 20 — Mura Masa, Boulder Theater. Canceled. bouldertheater.com

Also canceled this week: The Tuesday, Jan. 11, tween and teen programming at The Studio at Anythink Libraries. anythinklibraries.org

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Man found shot on St. Paul street becomes 2nd homicide in 2 days in city

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Man found shot on St. Paul street becomes 2nd homicide in 2 days in city
google news

A man was found shot on a St. Paul street on Monday night and police are looking for the person who killed him.

Someone called 911 about 9:30 p.m. and reported a shooting in the 500 block of Prior Avenue North, between University Avenue and Interstate 94. Officers located the victim lying in the street, and they and St. Paul fire department paramedics gave him medical aid. Medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive hadn’t been determined as of early Tuesday and no one was under arrest. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

Police said the man was in his 30s and they plan to release his name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.

The homicide was the second of the year in St. Paul, coming on the heels of the Sunday fatal stabbing of Tina M. McCombs, 48, in an apartment on Larpenteur Avenue near Rice Street. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged a man with murder on Monday.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending