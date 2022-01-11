News
In a medical first, U.S. surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery.
While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center say the transplant showed that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in the human body without immediate rejection.
The patient, David Bennett, a 57-year-old Maryland handyman, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son told The Associated Press.
“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Bennett said a day before the surgery, according to a statement provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
On Monday, Bennett was breathing on his own while still connected to a heart-lung machine to help his new heart. The next few weeks will be critical as Bennett recovers from the surgery and doctors carefully monitor how his heart is faring.
There’s a huge shortage of human organs donated for transplant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead. Last year, there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the U.S., a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation’s transplant system.
“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the Maryland university’s animal-to-human transplant program.
But prior attempts at such transplants — or xenotransplantation — have failed, largely because patients’ bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ. Notably, in 1984, Baby Fae, a dying infant, lived 21 days with a baboon heart.
The difference this time: The Maryland surgeons used a heart from a pig that had undergone gene-editing to remove a sugar in its cells that’s responsible for that hyper-fast organ rejection. Several biotech companies are developing pig organs for human transplant; the one used for Friday’s operation came from Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics.
“I think you can characterize it as a watershed event,” Dr. David Klassen, UNOS’ chief medical officer, said of the Maryland transplant.
Still, Klassen cautioned that it’s only a first tentative step into exploring whether this time around, xenotransplantation might finally work.
The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees such experiments, allowed the surgery under what’s called a “compassionate use” emergency authorization, available when a patient with a life-threatening condition has no other options.
It will be crucial to share the data gathered from this transplant before extending it to more patients, said Karen Maschke, a research scholar at the Hastings Center, who is helping develop ethics and policy recommendations for the first clinical trials under a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
“Rushing into animal-to-human transplants without this information would not be advisable,” Maschke said.
Over the years, scientists have turned from primates to pigs, tinkering with their genes.
Just last September, researchers in New York performed an experiment suggesting these kinds of pigs might offer promise for animal-to-human transplants. Doctors temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a deceased human body and watched it begin to work.
The Maryland transplant takes their experiment to the next level, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led that work at NYU Langone Health.
“This is a truly remarkable breakthrough,” he said in a statement. “As a heart transplant recipient, myself with a genetic heart disorder, I am thrilled by this news and the hope it gives to my family and other patients who will eventually be saved by this breakthrough.”
The surgery last Friday took seven hours at the Baltimore hospital. Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the surgery, said the patient’s condition — heart failure and an irregular heartbeat — made him ineligible for a human heart transplant or a heart pump.
Griffith had transplanted pig hearts into about 50 baboons over five years, before offering the option to Bennett.
“We’re learning a lot every day with this gentleman,” Griffith said. “And so far, we’re happy with our decision to move forward. And he is as well: Big smile on his face today.”
Pig heart valves also have been used successfully for decades in humans, and Bennett’s son said his father had received one about a decade ago.
As for the heart transplant, “He realizes the magnitude of what was done and he really realizes the importance of it,” David Bennett Jr. said. “He could not live, or he could last a day, or he could last a couple of days. I mean, we’re in the unknown at this point.”
AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed.
More details released on St. Charles County plane crash that killed 2
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators are in St. Charles County trying to figure out what led to a deadly plane crash Saturday evening.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation, and their crews visited the crash site Monday afternoon. While the cause of the crash is still unclear, some details have surfaced.
Two people were killed when the small plane crashed in a wooded area near Highway F in the New Melle area around 7 p.m. Saturday. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said those on board were pilots.
“The airplane had climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan and then began a rapid descent that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” Knudson told FOX 2.
Investigators will determine if the weather was a factor in the crash.
“We obviously had some bad weather,” said New Melle Fire Chief Dan Casey. “The ceiling was 1,000 feet, so it was not a whole lot of visual notification for the pilot. We know that with the fog and the rain, it was not the greatest flying weather. It was very difficult to try to locate anything. When the aircraft did strike the ground, it did not burst into flames.”
Casey said air traffic control pinpointed where they lost contact with the aircraft and how fast the plane was traveling, though the speed has not yet been disclosed to the public.
“Once we did get some of that information, find out how fast the aircraft was traveling, we didn’t know if it was doing any gliding in an attempt to land or if it had just gone straight down, which apparently that’s what happened,” said Casey.
The Beechcraft Baron 58 aircraft was leaving the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport headed to Centennial Airport just outside of Denver, Colorado.
Shortly after the crash, some residents called 911 to report hearing a loud boom.
“We started receiving phone calls stating that people heard a plane crash and a loud boom,” said Casey. “We used a lot of witness information, folks that said they heard something. They thought it sounded pretty close.”
Officials have not yet released the names of the two people who died in the crash. The NTSB will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide additional information.
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.
President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now the administration is working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.
Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.
The insurer-covered testing would dramatically reduce costs for many Americans, and the administration hopes that by easing a barrier to more regular at-home testing, it can help slow the spread of the virus, get kids back into school more quickly and help people gather safely.
“This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them.”
Biden announced the federal requirement late last year, and it kicks in on Jan. 15, but the administration had been silent until now on details of the plan.
The administration is trying to incentivize private insurers to cover the tests up-front and without a cumbersome reimbursement process. Insurance plans that work with pharmacies and retailers to cover the up-front costs of the tests will be required to reimburse only up to $12 per test if purchased through an out-of-network retailer. Plans that don’t move proactively to set up a network of pharmacies would have to cover the full retail price that the customer paid — which could be more than $12 per test.
A major health insurance industry group said insurers would carry out the administration’s order, but cautioned consumers it won’t be as easy as flipping a switch.
“Health insurance providers will work as quickly as possible to implement this guidance in ways that limit consumer confusion and challenges,” Matt Eyles, president of America’s Health Insurance Plans, said in a statement. “While there will likely be some hiccups in early days, we will work with the administration to swiftly address issues as they arise.”
The group said it supports provisions in the Biden administration plan to counteract potential price gouging on tests.
Only tests purchased on or after Jan. 15 will be required to be reimbursed, the administration said. Some insurers may choose to cover the costs of at-home tests purchased earlier, but they won’t have to.
Mina Bressler, a mother of two and a therapist in San Mateo, California, was able to buy rapid test kits online and shared some with a parent who works in the service industry and doesn’t have time to “sit at her computer every hour refreshing the Walmart page to see when tests are in stock.”
“I gave her some and her kids went to school. That’s one time and there’s a million of her,” Bressler said.
“Just like vaccines becoming available really shone a light on the inequity of what’s going on in this pandemic, I think testing is the new flashlight for that because who’s going online stalking Walmart? It’s not the most vulnerable people in the county,” Bressler added.
Americans on Medicare won’t be able to get tests reimbursed through the federal insurance plan, but Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program plans are required to cover the cost of at-home tests fully. Those who are not on a covered insurance plan can receive free tests through the forthcoming federal website or from some local community centers and pharmacies.
Cardinal Glennon doctor advises risk management for parents who want to protect their kids from virus
ST. LOUIS – In the United States, hospitalizations for children under the age of 5 are increasing.
Dr. Rachel Charney, the medical director of emergency management at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says that they are seeing one of the highest rates that they’ve had but that some of the children hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment are not being hospitalized specifically for their symptoms, but do have COVID.
She says that this latest variant doesn’t appear to be harder on younger children but it’s just so transmissible across the board.
“Our youngest kids also haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated and vaccine rates in general in our children are lower than they are in adults,” Charney said.
The doctor recommends vaccinating eligible kids to protect younger ones and manage risk.
“So masking when you can; when they’re old enough to mask. Being really thoughtful about where you’re spending time and with whom, and try to keep it outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “It’s hard. We all want to start getting back to our normal social patterns and birthday parties. I think we need to get through this omicron wave and I’m hoping that life can get a little more normal after that.”
Charney also advises to limit who runs the errands.
“We’re back to just sending one member—one adult member—to go run those errands. The fewer kids and people you have to have in that store, the better,” she said.
Outdoor activities and trips to the playground are some of the safer activities.
“But the risk of being outside on a playground is pretty low. And when you combine that with the importance of getting kids outside in the fresh air and the exercise, I think that’s one of the safer things that you can do,” Charney said.
And being very thoughtful as a parent to not take yourself or anyone in your family anywhere if they’re sick.
“Right now, if you have symptoms—you know, stomach bug symptoms, upper respiratory symptoms—you need to just assume that it’s COVID,” she said.
Dr. Charney also wants parents to know that symptoms have shifted a bit from what they were seeing with previous infections.
“So we’re seeing a lot of upper respiratory. So sore throats, kids going hoarse and losing their voice. Kids presenting with croup where we haven’t seen croup as a presentation of covid before. Now we are,” Dr. Charney explained. “And also we’re seeing some kids who are not getting any upper respiratory symptoms but they’re getting stomach bug symptoms. So they’re throwing up or having diarrhea but they’re not coughing, having a runny nose or sneezing.”
