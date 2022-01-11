Is The Bitcoin Hash Recovering From Kazakhstan’s Crisis? Fear Abides

As the government of Kazakhstan claims the country’s power services are stabilizing, thus the Bitcoin hashrate could be on its way to recovery. However, is the situation stable enough for Bitcoin mining yet? Will it ever be?
A Recap
Just a few days after the Bitcoin hashrate reached an All-Time High, thus recovering from the China ban on crypto mining, another authoritarian crisis hit the bitcoin mining industry in Kazakhstan, taking the hash to drop 15% in 10 days.
The country has been the second-largest bitcoin mining spot (after the U.S.) with 18% of the global BTC hashrate ever since China’s miners were forced to find new locations with cheap energy costs.
Parallel to the crypto market down movement, on Friday 7th the price of BTC dropped to $41,000 while the coin’s mining in Kazakhstan went dark as the government forced a power and internet shutdown to gain control over raising protests, which had turned violent.
The protestors were reportedly voicing their anger toward new high fuel costs.
The news has been reported everywhere without complete certainty of what’s happening. Borders, the internet, and other means of communication were blocked, so the information doesn’t reach the world so easily.
The latest reports had shown that the uprising has been tamed as Russia’s President Putin stood proudly as the military ally who sent paratroopers last week. A demonstration of power through force.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called it “an attempted coup d’etat”, Reuters reported. He alleged that “It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power.”
Both countries had referred to the uprising as a foreign-backed insurrection, failing to blame someone –or somewhere– in specific.
“Old man out!” was the protestors’ favorite chant referring to the former Nazarbayev who still holds power.
“We are ordinary people. We are not terrorists!!” read a banner from 40 activists.
Is The Crisis Over?
The government gave “shoot to kill” orders.
In short: no, the real crisis cannot be over. The violence, however, might have stopped.
Reportedly, 164 people (3 children) have been killed, over 2,000 injured, 7,939 were detained.
“The violence has been by far the worst seen in the country since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.” The Telegraph reported
“One man who had ventured out to find food was shot dead, according to credible reports, and a Kazakh media group said that one of its drivers had been killed.”
It wasn’t simply an internet shutdown: they was no way to buy food, banks were closed in central Almaty, going out was too dangerous, even ambulances were too afraid to work past the 7 pm curfew.
It also wasn’t simply about a rise in fuel prices, as the UK-based newspaper reported, the citizen’s despair also comes from “frustration at economic stagnation, revulsion at elite corruption and anger at the dilapidated state of social services and healthcare despite Kazakhstan’s oil and mineral wealth”.
The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan claimed that the situation has “stabilized and is under control” and declared the date as a day of mourning.
However, others report that the protests enter week 2.
Bitcoin Mining In Kazakhstan
On the miners’ end, the government intends to tighten rules and introduce extra taxes starting this year.
Currently, reports are showing mixed signals about the impact of these events on the industry.
An analysis by CoinDesk using data from mining pool BTC.com alleged that the lost Bitcoin hashrate of top mining pools had been nearly recovered, narrowing the loss to 2.2%.
The portal reported Alan Dordzhiev, head of the Kazakh National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry, had told them that the situation had been “almost resolved” and despite the blackouts, crypto mining regions were “totally fine”.
However, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that a new blackout happened:
And NetBlocks’ director of research of internet monitor Isik Mater told Forkast that restorations made in the country “are limited, unpredictable and don’t satisfy the requirement for a stable connectivity needed for cryptocurrency mining or blockchain applications,”
The current hashrate measured by Blockchain.com reads 176 EH/s, still away from the 208 million EH/s ATH on January 1st –but not endangering.
Kazakhstan miners had been facing power restrictions. They might have already started to set their sight overseas, and beyond the service’s stability, the ongoing situation is unlikely to make them feel safe and welcomed.
Bill Muller buys BTCs, now 50% of his total assets are in BTC.
With the market remaining down subsequently for the fourth day so far, the market crash continues to go on further. In spite of this, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down furthermore. Currently the price of BTC stands at an extreme low of $41,602.32, with the graphs down at 1.06% for the past 24 hours into consideration. In addition, it’s highly expected that BTC will touch down back to the $40K price range.
However, such a down market didn’t stop it’s buying power though. BTC has been on demand and selling like hot cakes since the market crash. Amidst this many investors, crypto firms and even individuals seek this as the perfect buying time for BTCs. Accordingly they indulge in a vast feast upon acquiring as much as BTCs possible at such lows!
Bitfarms 1000 More BTC Purchase
Bitfarm is a global crypto and BTC mining firm, based in Canada. Apart from mining, Bitfarm also indulges in providing blockchain technology services and many more attributes of the crypto industry. With the price of BTC being low, Bitfarm indulged itself into BTC shopping effortlessly.
Accordingly, Bitfarm took to Twitter, posting a tweet stating that they have acquired 30% more BTCs than before. Accordingly, Bitfarm has now bought 1000 BTCs, in the first week of January, 2022. This amounts to about a whopping $43 million. In spite of this, the news is official that Bitfarms now has 4,300 BTCs stocked up.
Moreover, the founder and CEO of Bitfarms, Emiliano Grodzki terms that, with such low prices, this is the best time to push money into BTC, and so they have purchased so.
Bill Miller’s 50% Assets in BTC
Another, one such to hook up as much as BTC as one could is none other than the profuse American investor, Bill Miller. After a grand buying upon the current market crash, now Bill Miller’s overall assets are 50% completely into BTC. Apart from many of his investments into crypto firms like MicroStrategy and much more, Miller terms himself as just a mere ‘Bitcoin watcher’.
However, being so optimistic on BTC, he previously bought BTC in 2014. Since then, Miller bought BTC only in 2021. In spite of this, Bill Miller indeed acknowledges investors and even individuals to invest at least 1% of their net worth into BTC.
Bitcoin has been dropping consistently for the past week and the crypto market has lost over $500 billion following this dip. Like with any crash, there have been the expected calls of ‘buy the dip’ from investors who believe that the dips are only temporary and that the digital asset will soon recover all of its lost value.
While this advice is sometimes sound, there is no doubt that there are some drawbacks with it, which could range from adding to a losing position that ends up losing more, to sinking more money in projects that may already be doomed to fail. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has addressed these calls of ‘buy the dip’, explaining why investors should not follow it.
You Could Lose More Money
Famed trader Peter Brandt responded to a tweet from CEO of Vailshire Capital, Jeff Ross, saying that the price dips that are being experienced by bitcoin presented an opportunity for long-term traders to increase their holdings. Brandt’s tweet was vehemently against this school of thought, proposing instead “a sacred trading rule” for investors during times like these.
The veteran trader compared the current movement of bitcoin to the Silver $SI_F of 1980, which had grown to its $50 top after a massive run. It had subsequently sunk to $3.65, leading people to purchase it in the hopes of catching the dip, but the asset ended staying low for more than two decades.
I remember in 1980 people saying the same thing about Silver $SI_F after it topped at $50
It then sank to a low of $3.65 and did not start back up for 24 years
Not saying $BTC is the same, but a sacred trading rule I have used is never add to a losing trade
Basically, the investor urged investors to not rush to purchase bitcoin because it is low and they think it will not go lower.
BTC continues downward trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Comparing Gold And Bitcoin
In a subsequent tweet, Brandt did a similar comparison to the price of bitcoin. This time around, he focused his attention on gold, calling out the fact that just like silver in the 1980s, gold experienced a similar trend.
He explained that gold had first hit its all-time high of $873 in 1980, followed by a drop in price to $255. The asset which had been the inflation hedge of choice for many decades had remained in this territory for almost three decades following this and would only beat this previous all-time high 27 years later.
Brandt admonished the author of the previous tweet by asking, “Is this your definition of a ‘long-term’ investor?”
Naturally, Brandt’s comment regarding bitcoin had drawn the ire of bitcoin maximalists who flocked to explain to the older trader why the digital asset would not follow the footsteps of gold and silver.
One user tweeted that “Difference is btc is technology, not a rock”, while another pointed out that bitcoin had more utility, saying, “Gold has been a disastrous investment. Not much utility in it. Hard to carry your gold with you in the event of political system or economic collapse. Hence #Bitcoin.”
Featured image from Blogtienao, chart from TradingView.com
Since the tightened regulations from the Federal Reserve, the crypto market has crashed and thus users are facing many issues. Following this, Coinbase, a global crypto exchange is now facing some issues regarding Cardano transactions. Cardano’s price has been dipped to 15% within this week as Coinbase suspends ADA transactions. The major exchange platform has disabled ADA transactions since January 7th.
Currently, the team is working on an investigation for the past two days and seeking solutions. As per the update, users are not able to send and receive ADA from the Coinbase exchange. The platform has also updated the status of this issue on its website that the team is working on.
Is the Coinbase System Bugged?
Significantly, the new update of Cardano’s trezor-connect dependency might be the reason for this issue. This update may have caused problems in the Coinbase system resulting in issues in ADA transactions. Moreover, Coinbase has announced:
“The team worked on receiver address validation to prevent users from transferring ADA to rewards addresses, upgraded packages, and updated the Cardano-node and wallet backend versions.”
On the other hand, Coinbase has collected the funds and kept them safe even when ADA transactions are disabled. As a result of this issue, users are jumping to other exchanges from Coinbase for ADA transactions. At the time of writing, Cardano’s price was $1.12 while crypto experts are predicting that ADA will gain 20% soon.
Furthermore, ADA performed well in the first week of the year before beginning to decline as a result of the market crackdown. Cardano has the potential to reach new heights this year, and the network is working on new development and enhancements. Consequently, the Coinbase team will devise a solution and resolve the issues sooner rather than allowing more users to switch to rival crypto exchanges.