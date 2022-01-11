Connect with us

Celebrities

Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot

Published

43 seconds ago

on

janet jackson
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

In a new photo shoot for ‘Allure’ magazine, Janet Jackson is absolutely glowing as she poses in various fierce ensembles.

For years, Janet Jackson has wowed the public with her incredible music and iconic fashion. While promoting her upcoming documentary, Janet, the legendary singer appeared on the cover of Allure magazine, for an issue first shared on Jan. 11. Janet looks completely ageless for the shoot. On the cover, she is decked out in a puffer jacket with her glowing skin on full display. Her hair is pulled back into a tight, braided updo, and she looks absolutely flawless.

Janet Jackson on the cover of ‘Allure.’ (Tom Munro)

For one fo the inside images, Janet channels Cleopatra with a dramatic headpiece and jaket with gold-embellished sleeves that come up to her ears. Once again, her smooth skin is radiating in the photo. The shoot is extremely fashion forward, but Janet admittedly wasn’t always this stylish. “I was never a girly girl,” she told the mag. “I was always a tomboy. So It was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager. [I was] always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body. I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here.”

janet jackson
Janet Jackson in her ‘Allure’ photo shoot. (Tom Munro)

Another shot from the spread is in black and white, with Janet wearing a long, black and white puffy coat and black pants. Her hair is styled in another braided updo, and she has on giant, clear platform heels to complete the look. This time, her makeup is a bit darker and more pronounced than the other softer looks. “[Today, women] are comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured and I love that, as opposed to back in the day,” she admitted. “You had to always be think and look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted and it’s all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

janet jackson
Janet Jackson in ‘Allure’ magazine. (Tom Munro)

Regardless of how amazing Janet looks, though, she knows that aging is “inevitable,” and she’s learning to embrace it. “I mean, we’re all going to get there,” She said. “There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zuhzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point, it’s going to come, and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zuhzh or gracefully.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Janet Jackson Says Her Musical Career Began When She Accidentally Left A Tape In The Family Studio BUT She Actually Wanted A Job Doing THIS

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Janet Jackson Says Her Musical Career Began When She Accidentally Left A Tape In The Family Studio BUT She Actually Wanted A Job Doing THIS
google news

The incredible Janet Jackson is on the cover of the February issue of Allure Magazine!

Source: Tom Munro / Allure

The legendary Ms. Jackson spoke to Robin Givhan for Allure ahead of the release of her documentary ‘Janet,’ about her musical and stylistic roots, embracing her current role in conversations around sexuality, race, and gender, and her vision for the future of her career.

We were especially intrigued upon reading that, even as she was appearing on television as part of the cast of “Diff’rent Strokes,” Janet was plotting a career as an attorney — when fate stepped in:

“We would always write music growing up,” Janet told Allure. We had a studio at my parents’ house; it’s still there actually. So any time of day or night, if you couldn’t sleep or had an idea before school, after school, you could go in the studio and put it down, your idea, musically. So I did that and I put this idea that I had down and played all the parts on it and, like a genius, I left the tape on the machine and when I came home from school I was so embarrassed. They were listening to the song. My father, some of my brothers. I was so embarrassed. And that’s when my father said, ‘I think you should become a performer.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no! You don’t understand. I want to go to school. I want to go to college and study business law and support myself by acting.’ That’s how it all started.”

Incredible right? Also can you imagine living in a house full of singers and aspiring to be a business lawyer instead? It’s kind of comedy.

Janet Jackson covers Allure Magazine

Source: Tom Munro / Allure

The feature also puts a lot of focus on beauty standards and style and Janet praises how contemporary women have come to embrace the skin they’re in. She talks about how she adopted a more covered up style of dress in her youth:

“I was never a girly girl. I was always a tomboy. So it was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager. I remember when my brothers got their star on the Walk of Fame and other awards they got, and I look back on pictures and I always had on a suit with a tie, a bow tie, or suspenders. Always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body, I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here.”

Janet also briefly touches on the aftermath of the Super Bowl mishap, though not in detail or directly. She notes how she got through it saying,

“What’s really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God. That’s what really pulled me through,” before adding “It’s tough for me to talk about that time.”

Janet Jackson covers Allure Magazine

Source: Tom Munro / Allure

Givhan gets her to dive even further when she brings up today’s conversations about systemic racism and gender bias and how her name is often brought into those debates:

“Whether I want to be part of that conversation or not, I am part of that conversation,” Jackson continues with a certain amount of resignation. “I think it’s important. Not just for me, but for women. So I think it’s important that conversation has been had. You know what I mean? And things have changed obviously since then for the better.”

Listen, we love it that she’s telling her truths and we can’t wait to see the documentary! Read the full Allure feature HERE (Givhan calls Madonna a nuisance and we’re soooooo here for it!)

Allure’s February 2022 issue is available on newsstands in NY/LA January 11th, and nationwide January 18th.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Vows To Be The ‘Best Partner’ She Can Be In 2022 Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Jennifer Lopez Vows To Be The ‘Best Partner’ She Can Be In 2022 Amidst Ben Affleck Romance
google news

Ben Affleck was on Jennifer Lopez’s mind while considering her goals for the new year, as she said she wants to be the best romantic partner and ‘best friend’ she can be in 2022.

“Hey guys,” Jennifer Lopez said at the start of the Instagram video she posted on Monday (Jan. 10). “It’s raining outside right now, and – I don’t know – that puts me in kind of like, a pensive mood.” While holding up a sequined JLO Body Armor Lyte water bottle, J.Lo, 52, said she was just thinking about “what my intentions are for [2022]” before heading to her workout. The star of the upcoming Marry Me said she was thinking of being “really mindful of what I want my life to be,” and that includes being the best version of herself possible. “To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss – person – that I can be.”

Jen’s resolutions come months before the one-year anniversary of her romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. J.Lo and Ben, 49, rekindled their romance in April 2021, one month after she called off her engagement to Alexander Rodriguez. Since then, the “Bennifer 2.0” romance has been firing on all cylinders. The couple has taken their romance worldwide with several high-profile vacations and some PDA-filled dates.

Days before J. Lo’s resolutions video, she took to Instagram Stories to share the swag box she got in conjunction with his Amazon Prime movie  The Tender Bar. While marveling over Blue Point Brewing company beers and branded glasses, J.Lo gushed over Ben’s performance in the film. “There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Daniel Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they’re both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she said.

Ben and Jen at the 2021 premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Before 2022 arrived, Jennifer sent some subtle love to Ben via an Instagram Selfie. “Cozy morning in my super puff,” she captioned the shot of her in the CliMATTE Super Puff jacket from Aritzia. Fans noticed that JLo’s coffee mug had the letter “B” on it, a not-so-secret shoutout to the man in her life.

In November, Ben went on The Howard Stern Show and said that he almost didn’t pursue J.Lo out of fear that it might harm his and Jennifer Garner’s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” he said. “That being said, I know that my life affects them. Me and their mom are celebrities, and that is hard, let’s not bullsh*t each other, right? That is a cross to bear.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

NeNe Leakes Drops $1.8 Million On Buckhead Condo

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

FMLS, Getty Images

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes dropped $1.8 million on a new condo, following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes in September.

NeNe’s new home is just steps away from the fabulous Shops at Buckhead Atlanta, Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, as well as fine dining restaurants, and parks.
 
RELATED: NeNe Leakes finds a buyer for Duluth mansion
 

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images, Realtor

NeNe found a buyer for her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,791 sq. ft. mansion in Duluth in December.

The mom-of-two listed the house for $4 million and slashed the price twice before unloading it for $3.45 million.

Photo may have been deleted

FMLS

According to public records, NeNe purchased a large ground floor condo for $1.8 million at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Residences in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta on November 1.

Photo may have been deleted

FMLS

The never lived-in, 4-bedroom, 5-bath condo opens to a large courtyard where NeNe can entertain her guests as they enjoy the lush English garden nestled just outside the gate. The private entrance leads to a grand entryway.

Sources say NeNe purchased the $1.8 million condo for the safety and security as well as the world class amenities the property offers.

The amenities include biometrics based security and concierge services, 24-hour room service, valet and garage space for 5 cars.

Photo may have been deleted

FMLS

Other amenities include a gourmet kitchen with 10 ft. tall cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances, marble waterfall countertops and a huge owner’s suite with a fireplace and standing tub.

Photo may have been deleted

FMLS

A private elevator leads to each floor of the home. The entire top floor is the owner’s suite complete with a morning room, Victoria and Albert tub and a separate laundry room.

Posted in Real Estate

Tags: Atlanta real estate, Buckhead Atlanta, celebrity homes, NeNe Leakes, real estate news

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.