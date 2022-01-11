Connect with us

Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles In Rare Photos On Mom's IG

Jenna Dewan shared a heartwarming Instagram post of fun in the sun with her daughter Everly, who was smiling ear to ear while blowing bubbles with baby brother Callum.

Is there anything better than blowing bubbles? It doesn’t seem like it for Jenna Dewan and her brood. On Sunday January 10, the actress, 41, shared a rare photo of daughter Everly, 8, and son Callum Michael Rebel, 1, playing together happily on a sunny day. Jenna shared multiple photos of Everly and Callum with big smiles and their arms outstretched, playing with clusters of bubbles. She even included a sun-kissed selfie, captioning the gallery: “Pretty impossible to be in a bad mood around bubbles amirite?” followed by heart and sunshine emojis.

Jenna’s sweet post had celebrity pals like Elizabeth Tulloch commenting on the family photos. Elizabeth commented “Framers, all!” while Emmanuel Chriqui wrote “These are great!” spreading extra love with a heart emoji.

Though Jenna doesn’t often share photos of her kids, she made it clear in the post spending time together as a family brings her all the happiness. Everly and Callum are half-siblings; Jenna shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 41, and welcomed baby Callum in March 2020 with fiancé Steve Kazee, 45.  But Jenna has made sure the two feel a part of one big happy family. In fact, she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com that both kids will “definitely” be involved in future wedding plans with Steve. Though the two announced their engagement back in February 2020, plans have been on hold since the pandemic– but Jenna assured HL that when the big day comes, Everly and Callum will be at the center of their celebration.

Channing Tatum, ex-wife Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly spend the day at a Los Angeles farmers market in November 2014. (SplashNews)

 

“They will obviously be incorporated and involved, and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day,” she said, “whether it’s destination or small or large…”

In the meantime, Steve and Jenna have been sure to balance family time with romantic getaways. Last month, Jenna shared intimate photos of the two on a tropical vacation celebrating her 41st birthday. The pair skinny dipped, star-gazed and dined on acai bowls, leading Jenna to share that she “couldn’t dream up a better birthday getaway if I tried.”

 

#PowerBookII: Pettiest Reactions To Monet's Bald & Bearded Buddentanglement Boiling Over, Tariq Slithering Out Of Jail & More

January 11, 2022

#PowerBookII: Pettiest Reactions To Monet's Bald & Bearded Buddentanglement Boiling Over, Tariq Slithering Out Of Jail & More
Oh Monet…

Source: STARZ

We’re still reeling from the explosive “Power Book II: Ghost” midseason finale where Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds before receiving a note from his father (via lawyer Daniel Warren) taunting him at his lowest moment.

Naturally, we thought there would be helpful information or a number to call but it was just Ghost being the pettiest father-murdered-by-his-son ever from the grave.

“I knew you’d end up here lil n*gga… right where you belong,” he wrote in the cold-blooded letter that shook up the entire Powerverse.

Power Book II assets

Source: STARZ

As expected, Tarig slithers out of prison with help from slimy Councilman Tate in exchange for Rick Sweeney’s shady yearbook that would give him the juice necessary to steal his congressional seat.

As for the Tejada family, well, Lorenzo is back home and Monet isn’t feeling it at all despite the kids being happy. She also isn’t feeling his plan to hand the family business to Dru instead of getting out the game and following Zeke to the NBA.

Now, faced with the reality that she’s in too deep with Dante, Monet cuts him off without knowing he’s her new connect secured by Cane who always believes he’s playing chess instead of checkers.

Power Book II: Ghost assets

Source: STARZ

There’s also the developing rivalry between Carrie and Lauren, Tariq vowing to take down the Tejada family, Cane thinking he’s got the best of Tariq, Davis withholding valuable information from Tariq and working with Monet, and the return of Effie who comforts Tariq in a key moment that surely has future ramifications.

At this point, we’re bracing for shocking plot twists including the deaths of multiple characters by season’s end.

How do you think Dante reacts to being cut off by Monet? Do you think Cane makes it to Season 3? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Episode 6 on the flip.

“Brayden’s reaction on @ghoststarz when Tariq tried to give him the whole “you grew up with a rich family, you don’t have to do this” speech!” – *cackles*

Bob Saget 911 Call: Hotel Staff Reveals Actor Was 'Unresponsive' With 'No Pulse' In His Room

January 11, 2022

Bob Saget 911 Call: Hotel Staff Reveals Actor Was 'Unresponsive' With 'No Pulse' In His Room
The 911 call made by a hotel staff member revealed that the ‘Full House’ star was found not breathing in his room.

The 911 call after Bob Saget’s death revealed that the hotel staff had found the actor “unresponsive” in his hotel room, when he sadly died on Sunday January 9 at age 65. The call was made after the comedy legend was found dead in his room while staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The audio from the 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife, the hotel staff told police that they found Bob not breathing in his room.

Bob died at age 65 on Sunday January 9. (Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock)

In the call, a staff member told the operator that he’d been alerted by another employee that a hotel patron didn’t have a pulse. “We have a unresponsive guest in the room. My officer tells me that he, that there is no pulse,” he said. When the operator asked for confirmation, the staff member confirmed that he was “Not responsive, not breathing and [had] no pulse.”

Following Bob’s death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that the Fuller House star was the person who had been found in the room. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

After the TV icon’s passing, many of his former Full House co-stars, as well as others from around the entertainment world, mourned the loss of Bob Saget. In a joint statement, Bob’s former co-stars wrote a touching tribute to the comedian and actor. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob,” the cast said in a joint statement.

Betty White suffered a stroke 6 days before she died

January 11, 2022

Betty White suffered a stroke 6 days before she died
By Sandra Rose  | 

WENN.com

Legendary actress Betty White passed away 6 days after suffering a stroke, according to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ.

Betty’s cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), which is caused by blood clots or a ruptured blood vessel that results in a lack of blood flow to part of the brain.

1640981113 326 RIP ‘Golden Girls Actress Betty White Dead at Age 99

WENN.com

TMZ reports The Golden Girls TV sitcom star died “peacefully in her sleep” at her home on December 31, 2021, less than 3 weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

A movie honoring the milestone, “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will still be released. It features White’s friends and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

