Jennifer Lopez Vows To Be The ‘Best Partner’ She Can Be In 2022 Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

Jennie Nguyen appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, where she looked back on the heated encounter that took place between Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

After things between the cast members got physical amid yet another dramatic bus ride, Jennie spoke to host Andy Cohen about what was really going down between Jen and Lisa. She then clapped back at claims of speaking in an alleged “Black accent” to Mary Cosby and took aim at Heather Gay‘s inappropriate comparison between her and an anime character.

“Lisa is a friend of [Meredith Marks] and with Jen so she’s stuck in the middle trying to make sure the relationship works and you know, Jen’s kind of [putting them] in the position of pick sides… And Lisa’s like, ‘I can’t do that. You guys are both my friends and you can’t make me pick sides because that’s not fair.’ And Jen wasn’t happy and I guess it escalated,” Jennie explained on the January 9 episode of WWHL.

In addition to the drama between Lisa and Jen, viewers have also seen an increase in the tension between Jennie and Mary. However, when it comes to their ongoing feud, Jennie denied speaking to Mary differently.

“I don’t really know that I have a Black accent so I don’t know why people think only talking to Mary, I have a Black accent. I have an accent. Period. And it comes out to be whatever it is,” she shared.

As for Heather’s comment, in which she said Jennie looked like an anime character, Jennie didn’t approve.

“I think it was a little bit inappropriate by saying, ‘Oh she looks like an Asian anime.’ Anime is anime. You don’t have to label it, whether Asian or not. So I was a little taken aback when I saw the episode,” Jennie said. “And I didn’t think it was appropriate at all.”

During another segment of WWHL, Jennie was asked what she believes Mary has against her.

“I don’t understand,” she admitted. “I try to be nice to Mary. I reach out. I apologized if I offended her by using foul language. I did her makeup. And then coming at me and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, I brought this. And I didn’t want to carry it home so I gave it to you,’ for me, it’s insulting. It has to come from the heart. It doesn’t matter if it’s $1 or $1 million.”

According to Jennie, she also doesn’t understand why Meredith has sided with Mary. However, she suspects it has something to do with Jen.

“I’m friends with Jen, therefore there’s that animosity against Jen, therefore she figures, ‘Oh you don’t like Mary and Mary doesn’t like you so I’m just going to stick with Mary because you stick with Jen. You supported Jen.’ That’s all I can think of,” she explained.

Regarding where she and Mary stand today, following Mary’s controversial comment about her slanted eyes, Jennie said that while Mary did apologize for her statement, her behavior never changed.

“She apologized but then she continued to make little digs at me. It didn’t stop,” Jennie confirmed. “If you apologize, don’t do it again. That’s what my mom says, ‘If you apologize, genuinely apologize and don’t do it again. Learn from your mistake.’ But Mary keeps throwing digs at me. If you keep continuing to watch, there are more down the road that she would not stop with this racial comment towards me and I don’t understand. Why me?”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Natalie Cass/Bravo