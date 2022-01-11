Celebrities
Jimmy Kimmel Cries While Honoring Friend Bob Saget On His Show — Watch
Jimmy Kimmel cried multiple times while filming a tribute to his dear friend Bob Saget in the wake of the actor’s sudden death. An emotional Jimmy called Bob the ‘sweetest man.’
Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his close friend Bob Saget during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 10. The late-night teared up several times talking about Bob, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 the day before. “Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man,” Jimmy said. “I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me.”
Jimmy began crying when recalling emails between himself and Bob over the years. Jimmy and Bob would always talk about their kids. Jimmy pulled out a piece of paper that included an email Bob had sent him.
“In one email, we were talking about our kids, and I have it here,” Jimmy said, his voice cracking. “He wrote, ‘One night soon let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,’” Kimmel said, tearing up. “And we did do that, many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. So, I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly [Rizzo], and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”
The host raved about how funny Bob was and how people always gravitated towards him. “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never,” Jimmy continued. “If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person.”
Bob was found unresponsive in his hotel at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. He was discovered by hotel staff when he missed check out. The Full House star was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob had been in Florida on his comedy tour.
After Bob’s heartbreaking death was announced, the tributes came pouring in. His Full House co-stars, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, mourned Bob’s death with powerful and heartfelt messages.
Celebrities
Selena Gomez Reveals The Meaning Behind Her & Cara Delevingne’s Massive Rose Tattoos
In a new interview, Selena Gomez reveals that her giant back tattoo was partly inspired by a nickname that her best friend, Cara Delevingne, gave her.
Selena Gomez sent fans into a frenzy when she debuted a massive tattoo of a watercolor rose on her back at the end of 2021. Now, she’s finally revealing the meaning behind the ink, which her friend, Cara Delevingne, also has tattooed on her body. “It means a couple of different things,” Selena explained on Live With Kelly & Ryan. “Me and Cara, one of my best friends — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me rosebud. So it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one. And I love it!”
Cara isn’t the only friend who Selena has matching ink with, though. “I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life,” Selena admitted. “I have one with Julia Michaels and my mom and my best friends.” A lot of Selena’s many tattoos are on the smaller side, though, but the pink and black rose takes up a good portion of the top of her back, right underneath her neck.
Selena and Cara have, clearly, known each other for years, but they’ve gotten to spend some extra quality time together lately. At the end of 2021, Cara booked a role on season 2 of Selena’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, so they even got to work together. While hanging out in New York City, the ladies even hit up a New York Knicks game in mid-November, and they were featured on the Kiss Cam.
During the Kelly & Ryan interview, though, Selena was promoting the upcoming Hotel Transylvania movie, which she voices a character for. She looked stunning in a plunging black top for the virtual Q&A, and had her hair styled in a short, sleek bob. The press day followed a New Year’s trip to Turks & Caicos for the singer/actress. One of Selena’s pals shared a video of Sel having a blast while water tubing on the tropical vacation, which looked like so much fun. It’s back to work now, though!
Celebrities
Yikes! Watch This Frightening Footage Of LA Metrolink Train Smash Into Just-Crashed Airplane! [Video]
This was bad but it could have been ALL bad!
Sometimes, luck and God are working together to make sure your a** stays alive. Such is the case with this story that comes to us from ABC7 in Los Angeles. A pretty shocking video clip has been circulating the internet that shows a high-speed Metrolink train smashing directly into a small plane that had crashed on the tracks. That is scary enough but when you add the fact that the train crashed into the plane at the very moment that police were pulling the pilot from the wreckage.
Anyone who has seen the film Final Destination is probably cringing, gasping, and covering their mouths in horrified belief.
In addition to the news cameras that just so happened to be on the scene in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Police Department also released the body camera footage form an officer who was in the midst of the carnage. Wish they would release body camera footage of the shootings and killings they do just as quickly but we digress.
Crazy to think how ugly this could have been. What are the odds of a plane crash and a train crash at the same damn time?!
Celebrities
Kanye West Steps Out With Kids North, Saint & Psalm After Back-To-Back Dates With Julia Fox – Photos
Kayne West was on daddy duty Saturday in LA with his kids after a wild string of dates with new flame Julia Fox.
Kanye West, 44, was a doting dad on Saturday, Jan. 8, as he spent time with his children, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The hit rapper — who just enjoyed a slew of whirlwind romantic dates with model and actress Julia Fox, 31 — sported a typical Kanye look for the LA outing, wearing a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie from his Yeezy x GAP line and pairing the look with black jeans.
The “Famous” rapper was reportedly spending Saturday with his children at an LA hotel playing board games like “Connect 4” and “Guess Who.” The children were chauffeured to the hotel to meet their dad with brothers Saint and Psalm photographed outside in stylish outfits echoing their father. Saint sported a grey t-shit and dark jeans tucked into rain boots while Psalm wore a yellow-and-grey plait shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
North was also spotted outside the hotel sporting a purple t-shirt, distressed wide leg jeans, and chunky purple sneakers, pairing the look with blonde-highlighted braids. North’s baby sister Chicago was not photographed, but possibly joined her siblings and dad for the fun outing.
Quality time with dad comes after Kanye spent most of his days in the new year with Julia on a series of New York City outings. The Uncut Gems actress detailed their second date and how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several of the photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.
“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.
