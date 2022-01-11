News
Joe Douglas embarks on huge offseason with flexibility to get talent Jets desperately need
Joe Douglas knows the current state of the Jets is inadequate, and declared Monday that the goal is to play meaningful games in 2022 after finishing 2021 at 4-13.
Even though the GM was pleased with the growth from an extremely young roster, he is nowhere near satisfied with the Jets’ results in the last two years.
“Four wins, it’s not good enough. Six wins in two years. It’s not good enough,” Douglas said. “We have to be better specifically in the division. We have to win divisional games. We have a lot of work to do moving forward. We need to get better across the board.”
Douglas is right: The Jets have lost 12 straight divisional games.
Gang Green needs an infusion of talent and it’s on Douglas to add it.
“For me, I have to do a better job. This is going to be my third offseason,” Douglas said. “I gotta make better decisions moving forward and help Coach Saleh put this team in better positions to win games.”
It starts with adding talent around Zach Wilson, who had an underwhelming rookie season as he finished towards the bottom in every major statistical category.
Wilson was 30th or 31st in yards, touchdowns, passer rating and QBR, and completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league. He had the sixth most interceptions in the league with 11, but did cut down on turnovers, with none in his last five starts.
To be fair, the passing production towards the end of the year was affected by the rash of injuries within the Jets receiving corps.
Douglas’s faith in Wilson hasn’t wavered.
“I saw a lot of growth from Zach this year. I think it’s difficult to be a rookie playing quarterback in this league,” Douglas said. “I think the strides that you saw Zach make after coming back from the injury… on top of that, not always being in position to be playing with his starters, at all the skill spots at wide receiver, tight end, running back. But to improve, to keep the team in contention late in these games, a little undermanned. And on top of it taking care of the football. I think those were all very impressive things in the back half of the season. So, I feel very confident about his development moving forward.”
Elijah Moore missed six games with a quad injury and concussion. Corey Davis missed eight games with a hip injury and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Jamison Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. And Crowder left in the first half of the season finale with the same calf injury. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.
Braxton Berrios and Cole were the only receivers who played the majority of the season.
Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). And in the Eagles game, Wilson produced a three-touchdown performance.
Outside of the Mekhi Becton injury, the offensive line was relatively healthy until the last two weeks when Connor McGovern and George Fant missed two games. Tyler Kroft, the Jets’ No. 1 tight end, only played nine games.
On the other side of the ball, the Jets defense finished 32nd in total yards, 29th in run defense, 30th in pass defense and 32nd in scoring defense.
A large portion of the defensive woes was because of the Jets rash of injuries and lack of talent. Marcus Maye, Carl Lawson and Lamarcus Joyner all suffered season ending injuries, which hurt the unit.
The defensive line underperformed with only 21 sacks on the year; it also wasn’t strong enough against the run.
C.J. Mosley played well in his return, but the rest of the group was below average. The Jets did find a diamond in the rough with Quincy Williams, who finished second in tackles (107) after joining the Jets at the end of training camp after being cut by Jacksonville. The Jarrad Davis signing was a whiff. The experiment with transitioning college safeties in Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood didn’t pan out, and Sherwood tore his Achilles.
After injuries to Joyner and Maye, the safety spot saw Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley, Will Parks, Adrian Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine receive playing time.
The cornerback group had bright spots with Michael Carter, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry.
Overall, the defense just needs more talent.
The Jets have $60,904,328 in cap space along with nine draft picks in the first five rounds of the 2022 draft. And they possess two picks in the top 40 of the draft with two sitting in the top 10 of the first round.
So the Jets have the capital to drastically improve the roster.
And with the number of draft picks, Douglas hinted at the possibility of the Jets using them to acquire players through trades.
“I think with the position we put ourselves in, we have great flexibility,” Douglas said. “We have great flexibility to really use these assets in different ways…I think we’re always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself and so, the good thing is that I think moving forward, we can be in just about any discussion when it comes to player trades.”
With the amount of assets, Douglas knows the Jets should be in contention competing for the playoffs in 2022.
Column: The Chicago Bears made major moves Monday, firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. But how much really will change in their search for a new GM and coach?
At 1:06 p.m. Monday, a little more than four hours after the Chicago Bears officially announced the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, Chairman George McCaskey made another major announcement.
Team President and CEO Ted Phillips — with his attention needed on the organization’s upcoming stadium venture — had asked to step away from his responsibilities as the chief overseer of the Bears GM position. But rather than create a new job opening or seek outside assistance to pick up that slack, rather than finding someone with an extensive football background to assist and assess the next general manager, McCaskey will take on those duties himself.
Eighteen minutes later, though, while answering a question regarding his evaluation of Justin Fields, McCaskey offered a forthright admission.
“Well, I’m just a fan,” he said. “I’m not a football evaluator. As a fan, what I see is a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart and a strong work ethic. We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback and to bring the Bears to success.”
Full stop. Back up. Read that again.
I’m just a fan. I’m not a football evaluator.
OK. Definitely appreciate the candor. But then how does that acknowledgement correspond with taking on the duties as the chief decider in hiring the next GM? And how does that disclosure line up with evaluating that GM on a regular basis?
“Again, this is a results-oriented business,” McCaskey said. “So it will be largely (based on) wins and losses, making the playoffs, success in the playoffs, advancing in the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl. That’s how success is measured in this business.”
Fair enough. And certainly accurate from a surface-level vantage point.
But by those measures, the Bears’ record under McCaskey’s watch is far from impressive. An average record of 7-9 over the last 11 seasons. Two playoff berths. Zero playoff wins. Zero Super Bowls.
Phillips’ track record over 23 seasons in his current role is barely any better. An average record of 8-8. Six playoff trips. Three playoff victories and one trip to the Super Bowl.
Both resumes belong in the “Not Good Enough” file cabinet at Halas Hall.
That’s why Monday seemed to be just another confusing chapter in the Bears’ frustrating existence, leaving an increasingly aggravated fan base with a familiar beatdown feeling.
The Bears don’t get it. They still don’t get it.
With a chance to establish new direction after dismissing Nagy and Pace, with a chance to reinvigorate the masses by expressing a clear and energizing vision, McCaskey instead told the outside world he’s just a fan running one of the most tradition-rich franchises in sports.
So why exactly do the Bears have such unwavering confidence in the structure of their hierarchy? Or asked another way, why is there such resistance from the top to even considering a different model just to test whether adding some additional football acumen to the mix might improve the results?
“In our structure, it’s the GM who has ultimate football authority and oversight over the entire football operation,” McCaskey said the first time he was asked. “Different structures work for different teams in different sports. We think this is the structure that will work best for us.”
But this structure hasn’t worked for the Bears. For a long, long time. And when McCaskey was pressed later about whether this small tweak to the power structure was extensive enough in lieu of hiring, say, a president of football operations, he pushed back.
“I don’t think there’s anything magical about a so-called football czar,” he said. “At some point, the football person — whether it’s the general manager or an executive vice president or a president of football operations — that person has to report to ownership. We think with the modification we’ve made, we’ve got the right structure for the Bears going forward.”
Thus it was no surprise that when McCaskey was asked to forecast how the changes up top might improve the search-and-hire-and-evaluate processes, he wasn’t brimming with confidence.
“Organizationally it remains to be seen how much is going to change,” McCaskey said. “Because I haven’t had a general manager report to me (before). So I’ve got a lot to learn in that regard and am counting on the new general manager to help me along in that process.”
At the very least, McCaskey and Phillips recognized the need to move on from the Nagy and Pace union, almost a year to the day after touting their collaboration skills as likely catalysts for the team’s return to prominence. Eleven ugly losses later, the regression was impossible to ignore.
“Clearly,” Phillips said, “we weren’t happy with the results.”
With a third consecutive season in which the Bears went more than 40 days between wins — in this case, 46 days passed between the team’s third and fourth victories — the unsettled feelings in Halas Hall grew.
“Usually, those are season-enders,” McCaskey said. “I admire the way our guys stuck together and didn’t point fingers. But at some point the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way to snap us out of a losing streak before the season is ruined.”
Now the decision makers above the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way of finding leaders for those roles who can spark high-level success, then sustain it without constantly having to clean up their messes.
On Monday, the Bears set off on a new pressure-packed search process, needing to find a GM and a coach to rescue them. Yet it’s hard to know just how different the search process will be than it was in 2015 when the team used Ernie Accorsi as a consultant and wound up hiring Pace and John Fox, who in three seasons together went 14-34.
This time around, it’s 79-year-old Bill Polian, a Hall of Famer and a highly respected football sage, helping steer the process. Polian will be in all the Bears interviews along with McCaskey and Phillips. So will Lamar “Soup” Campbell, the team’s vice president of player engagement, and Tanesha Wade, recently promoted to senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Maybe those three news sets of eyes and ears and life experiences will produce valuable feedback and input and new perspectives to consider. Maybe the Bears ultimately will find a championship combination with the next GM and coach they hire.
But even McCaskey seemed accepting Monday that a loyal fan base conditioned to disappointment was possibly going to feel dejected again soon.
“We understand there’s not really a whole lot that can be said today that’s going to make people feel better about the situation,” McCaskey said. “And it may even be that once the candidates are introduced, people will say, ‘Oh, you picked the wrong guy’ or ‘You didn’t get it right’ or whatever. The only opportunity to produce results is on the field. And that won’t be for some time to come.”
Still, the Bears are about to take a couple of big swings in the coming weeks, heading to the batter’s box with a lot on the line. The outside curiosity revolves around whether they will confidently see the pitches that are coming their way or whether they will make their next moves with eyes closed and fingers crossed.
“We think in time it will be shown that we have chosen the right people to lead the Bears,” McCaskey promised.
But keep in mind, he’s not a football evaluator. So subscribe at your own risk.
Broncos coaching search begins with seven interview requests
A day after promising to be “open-minded” during his first Broncos coaching search, general manager George Paton cast a wide net by requesting to meet with seven candidates ranging in age from 33-52 and NFL experience from 4-19 years.
Confirmed by league sources, the Broncos filed paperwork Monday with the NFL office to interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Because the Packers have a first-round playoff bye, Hackett is eligible to conduct interviews this week and is already scheduled to visit with Jacksonville. The other four coaches, if they choose, can meet with the Broncos on Sunday (Mayo), Monday (Bieniemy, Gannon, Moore and Quinn) and next Tuesday (O’Connell) after their teams’ first-round playoff games, win or lose.
The Broncos and Jaguars were joined Monday on the coaching market by Chicago, Miami and Minnesota.
Despite a streak of six consecutive non-playoff seasons and consistent tumult at the quarterback position, the Broncos’ job is believed to be attractive.
“You have a good general manager that coaches will want to work with, you have some nice pieces on defense, a really good receiving corps and a stud running back with (Javonte) Williams,” a league source told The Denver Post. “Obviously, the reason why Vic (Fangio) got fired is the quarterback and that’s the key piece they need to figure out.”
The source ranked the five openings as the Broncos, Miami, Chicago, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
Variety of candidates
Among the first six candidates, only Quinn has previous head-coaching experience at any level. A closer look at each coach:
+ Bieniemy, 52, has been the Chiefs’ non-play-calling coordinator for four years and been in the NFL for 13 years. A player at Colorado, he later had two stints on the Buffs’ coaching staff (2001-02 and ’11-12).
+ Gannon, 39, is a first-year coordinator and was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17 when Paton was in the Vikings’ front office.
+ Hackett, 42, is in his 13th NFL season. He called the plays as the coordinator in Buffalo (2013-14) and Jacksonville (mid-2016 to mid-’18) and is in his third year with the Packers.
+ Mayo, 35, made 803 tackles in 103 games for the Patriots before moving into coaching in 2019.
+ Moore, 33, went right from Cowboys’ backup quarterback to quarterbacks coach and has called the plays for the past three years.
+ O’Connell, 36, spent time as a player with five teams before moving into coaching with Cleveland in 2015. He has worked for the Browns, San Francisco, Washington and joined the Rams in 2020 as a non-play-calling offensive coordinator.
+ Quinn, 51, is in his 19th pro season and first with the Cowboys after going 43-42 (3-2 playoffs) as Atlanta’s coach from 2015-20. When Quinn was Miami’s defensive line coach in 2005-06, Paton was the Dolphins’ director of pro personnel.
Mayo and Bieniemy, if they interview, will fulfill the league’s “Rooney Rule” requirement for teams to meet with two minority candidates.
Paton will lean on the experience he received while participating in Minnesota’s 2014 search that ended with coach Mike Zimmer being hired. The league source said Paton’s knowledge of the NFL will also be beneficial.
“He can call anybody and say, ‘Hey, tell me about this guy,’ — he has contacts all over the league,” the source said. “That’s where George knows plenty. If (the candidate) is a coordinator, talk to the position coaches who worked for him. Talk to the players on that team.”
The source said the ideal candidate pool is 6-8 coaches and a small circle of advisors for Paton.
“The best thing is to not have a lot of opinions involved — no outside search firms, no board of 20 people trying to come up with a consensus,” the source said.
Quarterback plans
During his news conference Sunday, Paton acknowledged the importance of quarterback stability: “The most important position in sports.”
“They have to get the quarterback situation straightened out because of their division,” the league source said.
How much should Paton reveal to a candidate about Quarterback Strategy 2022?
“He shouldn’t be too open about it; you can’t trust half these guys,” the source said with a laugh. “He can say, ‘We have multiple plans in place depending on what’s available.’”
Paton, as confirmed by his initial interview requests, is open to meeting with defensive coaches.
“If they’re a defensive-minded coach, they’re going to have to talk about their plan for the offense, their offensive coordinator and his coaching staff and what his vision is with our offensive personnel,” Paton said. “Offense is obviously a priority, but we don’t want to take a step back on defense. We also need to elevate (the) special teams. We need someone to take over the whole operation and not just be focused on one side of the ball.”
Candidates generally arrive for interviews with a depth chart of coordinator and position coaches — first choice, second choice, third choice. What they generally aren’t concerned about is the team’s salary cap situation. Per Over The Cap, the Broncos have $45,377,582 in cap space, 10th-most in the league.
“They just want to know if they’ll be able to financially afford talent if they need it,” a second league source said. “The answer for the Broncos is, ‘Yes, they can.’”
The last two Broncos coaching searches — Vance Joseph in 2017 and Fangio in ’19 — lasted nine and 10 days, respectively. Wanting to interview so many playoff-team coaches may result in a different timetable, but one that is fine with Paton.
“You don’t need to be in a hurry,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good, quality candidates. It’s really important to talk to them all.”
Chicago Bears fire GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy in a big shake-up at Halas Hall
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on Monday.
While the move to fire Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately after the 6-11 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey also cut ties with Pace, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
During an hourlong video conference Monday afternoon, McCaskey said he consulted “a number of people” in NFL circles, including Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, before making the decisions and finalizing his conclusion Sunday night. He said Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 99, also was consulted as part of the team’s board of directors.
“Everybody wants to win one for her,” McCaskey said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. At one point in our conversations, I asked her for her assessment of our season, and she said, as only a mother can, ‘I’m very, very disappointed.’”
The Bears were expected to begin contacting replacement candidates Monday in what McCaskey promised would be a “thorough, diligent and exhaustive” search.
The search committee will include McCaskey, Polian, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and Tanesha Wade, senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We get that a lot of Bears fans are unhappy, and we’re unhappy too and we’re frustrated and we understand that there’s not really a whole lot that can be said today that’s going to make people feel better about the situation,” McCaskey said. “And it may even be that once the candidates are introduced, people will say, ‘Oh, you picked the wrong guy.’
“The only opportunity to produce results is on the field, and that won’t be for some time to come. We think in time it will be shown that we have chosen the right people to lead the Bears.”
Along with the losing record, Pace’s tenure will be most associated with crucial misses at quarterback and the hiring of Nagy.
Pace traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the 2017 draft, selecting Mitch Trubisky over fellow first-round quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. After four roller-coaster seasons, the Bears let Trubisky head into free agency in 2021, and he signed with the Buffalo Bills as their backup.
The Bears have made multiple moves to try to correct that mistake, including trading for Nick Foles, signing Andy Dalton and drafting Justin Fields. The aggressive trade up to draft Fields last April could be a big moment in franchise history if Fields becomes the franchise quarterback the Bears hope he will be.
But the evaluation on Fields is incomplete after a rocky rookie season.
Trubisky wasn’t Pace’s only first-round fail, with wide receiver Kevin White in 2015 and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in 2016 also not panning out. Pace’s recent decisions created salary-cap issues and a roster that lacks talent and depth at a few key positions, leading to a 6-11 season in 2021.
Aside from drafting Fields, Pace’s landmark moment was a trade to acquire outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Labor Day weekend 2018, which helped jump-start a division championship season. Pace was named the league’s executive of the year by the Sporting News.
He also was instrumental in jump-starting a $100 million project to expand Halas Hall, an overhaul that was completed in 2019 with a 162,500-square-foot football operations addition.
In a statement, Pace thanked people throughout the Bears organization, including Nagy, who he said helped build “a culture that persevered and a foundation that will catapult the organization into the next phase of success.” He also thanked Bears fans.
“Your passion is palpable daily,” he said. “Through the wins and losses, it was our constant goal to deliver the championship you deserve. Thank you for making this city the best ‘home field advantage’ in the NFL.
“Our family is from Illinois, went to college in Illinois and as Bears fans for life, we are proud to say that we are confident the future is bright for this team going forward.”
Nagy also released a statement thanking his players and staff for their “fight and determination” and Pace for his “passion and commitment.”
“It was always teamwork and togetherness with us,” Nagy said. “No regrets.”
After his first three seasons with coach John Fox, Pace hired Nagy in 2018 after Nagy spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, first as quarterbacks coach, then as co-offensive coordinator and finally as offensive coordinator in 2017. Nagy, who began his coaching career as a Philadelphia Eagles assistant under Andy Reid, had called plays in only a handful of games for the Chiefs when the Bears hired him.
In Nagy’s first stint as an NFL head coach, his teams went 34-31, including a 12-4 record, an NFC North title and a playoff loss to the Eagles in his first season in 2018. Nagy was named NFL Coach of the Year after that season.
But the Bears didn’t put together a winning season in his next three, including back-to-back 8-8 records in 2019 and 2020. The latter resulted in a playoff berth but ended with a dispiriting 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Nagy’s tenure was marked by lengthy losing streaks in each of his last three seasons, including a five-game skid in 2021.
“There were a lot of frustrating parts,” McCaskey said when asked about the 2021 season. “Another lengthy losing streak. We had one in 2019, one in 2020, one in 2021. Usually, those are season-enders. I admire the way our guys stuck together, didn’t point fingers, but at some point the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way to snap us out of a losing streak before the season is ruined.”
After the last loss of the 2021 streak — a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21 at Soldier Field — a Patch.com report surfaced that Bears leadership planned to fire Nagy after the next game. McCaskey eventually told Nagy and his players the report was not true, but that declaration simply put off the inevitable decision.
At the heart of Nagy’s firing was his inability to elevate the Bears offense — despite multiple quarterbacks and coaches trying to help him. His teams ranked 29th in yards and points per game in 2019, 26th in yards and 22nd in scoring in 2020 and 24th in yards and 27th in scoring in 2021.
The Bears cycled through quarterbacks Trubisky, Foles, Dalton and Fields during his tenure. Nagy replaced offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich with Bill Lazor in 2020 and handed off play-calling duties to Lazor twice in an effort to boost the offense. None of the moves had lasting positive effects.
Fields, whom Nagy was entrusted to develop, won just two of his 10 starts as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Now Bears leadership will try to zero in on the right coach to help Fields develop as the No. 11 draft pick moves into his second NFL season in 2022.
But McCaskey wouldn’t entertain questions about what he would do if a coach or GM candidate wasn’t sold on Fields.
“We want to know what their plan is with the quarterback position for the Bears,” he said.
Nagy told his players the news at a team meeting Monday morning. Some already saw the reports on social media, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson said it caught others off guard.
“I didn’t know,” Johnson said. “Just hearing the news and seeing his body language change a little bit, I mean, it hurts. He spent a lot of time here. He put a lot into the organization, so having that taken away from you is never easy.
“And then for some of us in the organization, all we know is Coach Nagy, all we know is Pace. It’s going to be a different transition for us versus other guys who have been to different teams and different things like that. Every guy has a different reaction. We all just want to move forward and keep continuing to be the best player and best person we can be.”
Bears running back David Montgomery, who spoke often of his strong relationship with Nagy, said the morning was “pretty emotional” for him. He spoke with Nagy one-on-one about the news.
“They took a chance on me, and I commend and I appreciate them for that,” Montgomery said. “As soon as I stepped foot in here, they showed me nothing but love. I appreciate them for that. It’s unfortunate what happened. But at the same time, you understand this is a results-driven league and we want to do what we have to do so we can handle business.”
McCaskey announced that the new general manager will report to him rather than Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, who is directing the team’s potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
Much scrutiny in recent years has surrounded the role of Phillips, who has been the Bears president for 23 seasons, a lengthy stretch defined by mediocrity.
The Bears went 13-3 in 2006 and advanced to Super Bowl XLI, in which they lost to the Indianapolis Colts. But in Phillips’ time as president, the franchise has made only six playoff appearances and won just three postseason games.
The 2021 season was the ninth in Phillips’ tenure in which the Bears lost at least 10 games. That stretch has come while cycling through three general managers and five head coaches.
As part of the search committee, Phillips will have a hand in hiring another GM and coach.
“The hiring of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, I don’t regret that,” Phillips said. “They both brought a lot to the Bears. Ultimately on the field, the results weren’t where we wanted to be, but they checked a lot of the boxes.
“You can’t ask for better leaders, you can’t ask for better forward thinkers, you can’t ask for people that gave their all, had great work ethics, were humble. And I’m going to look for a lot of those same qualities. And hopefully with Bill’s vast expertise, the technicalities of coaching strategy and valuation processes, that’s going to add a nice added benefit to our search and help us find the right people.”
