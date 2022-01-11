Celebrities
Julia Fox Once Modeled For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Before Dating Kanye West — Photos
Julia Fox rocked clothing from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand back in 2020. Little did the actress know she’d be dating Kim’s then-husband two years later.
Kanye West‘s new girlfriend, Julia Fox, has some history that involves his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. As Julia’s romance with the Donda rapper, 44, continues to heat up, a Reddit user resurfaced a May 2020 photo of Julia, 31, modeling for SKIMS, which is Kim’s popular shapewear brand that the 41-year-old billionaire launched in 2019.
The photos, which can be seen HERE, show the Uncut Gems actress proudly rocking a black top and black bralette from the brand’s Summer Mesh Collection. Julia posted the photos to her Instagram Stories at the time and tagged SKIMS, who reposted the pics of Julia ahead of the collection’s launch.
Julia’s SKIMS photoshoot was obviously long before she got romantically involved with Kanye (now known as Ye). However, this is just another example of how she’s actually been a fan of Kanye’s famous ex for years. Just a few weeks ago, Julia admitted she’s a fan of the Kardashian family, Kim included, on a Dec. 2021 episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits.
“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” Julia said, before confessing she’s been a viewer of the families now-wrapped E! reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians “since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing.” The actress also declared herself “a die-hard, OG fan” of the famous family.
Just two weeks later, Julia met Kanye while out in Miami for New Year’s Eve. “It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote about their initial meeting in Interview magazine published on Jan. 6. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” The day after they met, Kanye took the brunette bombshell out on a dinner date at Italian hot spot Carbone in South Beach.
Kanye, for his part, hasn’t publicly addressed his new romance yet. He’s been broken up with Kim for nearly a year now, and the KKW Beauty founder has been in a hot new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28. While navigating these new relationships, Kim and Kanye are continuing to co-parent their four children.
Bob Saget’s Wife ‘Shattered’ After His Shocking Death: Read Kelly Rizzo’s Tribute To Husband
Kelly Rizzo mourned late husband Bob Saget in a deeply emotional statement, calling him her ‘everything.’ The couple married in 2018.
Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo is in mourning after the sudden loss of her husband. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the 42-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine just a day after his passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she added.
“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” the Eat Travel Rock blogger also said in her deeply emotional tribute.
Bob died at the age of 65 on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida. The Full House icon was found unresponsive in a suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where he was staying in advance of a scheduled comedy show. A cause of death has yet to be reported, however, it was confirmed there was no evidence of foul play or drugs.
The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host married digital journalist and television host Kelly back in 2018 after a year of dating (which started with Bob sliding into her DMs). The couple had no children together, however, Kelly was stepmother to his daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer, 65: twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29. My daughters love her,” Bob told Closer Weekly, according to PEOPLE, in a previous interview. “She a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”
Bob’s daughter Aubrey also remembered her late father after his sudden death, sharing the last text message she received from him. The message was sent in advance of his Jan. 8 stand-up show in Ponte Verdra Beach, Florida. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to the 34-year-old.
Bob’s family collectively issued a statement after his death, as well. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” they said. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
Phone Porsha: Falynn Pina’s Bestie Boo Jaylan Banks Trades Shade With Simon Guoabadia Again, Alleges Businessman Emotionally Abused His Fiancée
Someone phone Porsha and tell her that her speedy sweetie Simon’s trading shade[again] about his ex.
After Simon Guoabdia made a post urging Black men not to “abuse” and speak ill of their baby’s mothers, his ex-wife’s new man shaded him.
As previously reported, in the wake of drama surrounding Porsha Williams’ physical altercation on #PorshasFamilyMatters, her fiance Simon posted about a “cycle of abuse.” In an Instagram post seemingly shading Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, Simon told Black men that respect is “earned.”
“Black men, respect is earned…not given,” wrote Simon. “We get that respect by the way we treat our children’s mothers, by NOT disrespecting them private or publicly; otherwise we perpetuate the cycle of abuse.”
He also added that abuse can be “physical or mental pain” and added a note about Dennis’ mom in his comments;
“My mother would never disrespect my children’s mother under any circumstances. Dennis is working on keeping his mother out of his co-parenting obligations. We all need to respect these two first time parents. I know what they are going through because I’ve been there before and takes tremendous courage to fix.”
Unfortunately for Simon, however, he’s being accused of inflicting mental pain, not upon Porsha, but his ex-wife Falynn Pina.
According to Falynn’s fiance/ the father of her baby girl Jaylan Banks, Simon should practice what he preaches.
“Now come on, let’s be real you know you caused mental pain to Falynn (YOUR EX-WIFE) publicly and privately,” commented Jaylan on TheShadeRoom about Simon’s post. “You have no room to speak. She is still healing from trauma till this day.”
As comments continued to pour in on TheShadeRoom, Falynn also got in on the action and responded to a fan who accused Jaylan of causing Simon “mental pain” by allegedly impregnating her while they were still married.
“It shouldn’t have [caused him pain] seeing how he was already sleeping with other people we separated and before I go pregnant,” wrote Falynn to the fan.
M E S S Y!
If you can recall, Falynn and Jaylan previously accused Simon of social media stalking and sending anonymous packages to their house. They also alleged that Simon who Falynn says is “narcissistic” was allegedly trying to have Jaylan banned from Atlanta establishments.
Does that sound like a type of mental pain that the businessman is shunning?
“NOW READ THIS!!! I DO NOT GIVE AF ABOUT YOU and neither does Jaylan,” wrote Falynn on Instagram back in October. “I’m tired of talking about this irrelevant a** s***. Please move on with your pursuit of happiness and leave me alone!!!
Simon who is perpetually petty has since responded with a NASTY clap-back about the couple’s daughter and their alleged affair.
Hit the flip for that.
According to Simon, Falynn was “cheating with the jobless help” [Jaylan] for over a year and Falynn had a child “whose very welfare depends on HIS money”, not Jaylan’s. Falynn and Jaylan welcomed their daughter Emma in December.
“Both of you have learned absolutely nothing,” wrote the businessman before adding in TheShadeRoom’s comments that no one has “proof” he cheated on Falynn like she continues to allege.
“I’m up to $60,000 IF anyone can provide credible receipt that I cheated on my wife during my last marriage,” wrote Simon. “It’s been 6 months since the first $50,000 bounty, and nothing yet. Now, we are at $60,000. Put up, or shut the f*ck!”
Never one to back down from their super messy shade trade, Jaylan Banks responded again and said that his daughter doesn’t need Simon’s “chump change.” He also alleged that Simon missed one of his children’s birthdays because he was “too busy” getting Porsha’s name tattooed on him. As previously reported Simon inked Porsha’s name on his back and the reality star proudly posted about it on Sunday.
That’s not all however, Jaylan also shared an alleged text from Simon from December 2020 where Simon said that his divorce from Falynn had “nothing to do with him. “I wish you the very best,” Simon allegedly texted the man he now says was sleeping with his wife for over a year.
“Simon stop playing with me because I can really start embarrassing you,” warned Jaylan in his InstaStory alongside the alleged receipts.
Another day, another bit of mess from these three.
What do YOU think of Simon going back and forth with Jaylan Banks and Falynn Pina?
Emily in Paris renewed for third and fourth seasons
Emily in Paris has been renewed for a third and fourth season.
The Netflix comedy-drama, which stars Lily Collins as an American influencer living in the French capital, returned for a second season last month and now the streamer has confirmed that two more series are in the pipeline.
The company tweeted on Monday (10.01.22): “Say bonjour to 3 & 4!
“EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons (sic).”
The new season will once again be filmed at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the city later on this year with other locations, including London, reportedly being explored.
The show has proved divisive with critics since it first aired in 2020 but Lily – who plays the lead character Emily Cooper – believes it has provided some much-needed escapism amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 32-year-old star said: “Season one allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue – not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most.”
The pandemic doesn’t exist in season two of the show, either.”
Lily previously admitted that it was challenging to shoot the second series amid the health crisis in Paris.
She explained: “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID – so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on.
“There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’”
