Celebrities
Kanye West & Julia Fox Both Rock Dark Wash Jeans As They Reunite For Dinner Date In LA
Julia Fox and Kanye West have only been dating for a hot minute, and they’re already dressing alike! The couple matched in dark gray and black outfits while meeting up at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
The couple that pairs together stays together, right? Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox met up at Craig’s on Monday (Jan. 10), showing up in style to the West Hollywood eatery. Though they arrived separately, it seemed as if Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, had coordinated their outfits. The “Heaven and Hell” rapper wore a charcoal gray hoodie – seemingly a selection from the YZY GAP line – along with some dark-washed jeans and outlandish boots. He complimented the outfit with dark sunglasses and the typical Ye grimace.
Julia also opted for dark-washed denim, which she paired with a gray, distressed Charlotte Knowles biker jacket. She also sported some fierce pumps and a pair of black gloves. The Uncut Gem actress and model let her hair down, wearing her long, brunette locks freely as she made her way to dinner with her new flame.
Julia and Ye first sparked romance rumors shortly after the start of the new year. Julia and Ye were spotted by the paparazzi having a candlelit dinner at Carbone in Miami on Jan. 1. In photos taken of the date, Ye gazes deeply at Julia, who seemed to be having a lovely time. The couple enjoyed a private table outside of the celeb hotspot, and during their dinner, Julia seemed entranced by her date. Days after this date got fans buzzing, Julia would later share how this new romance came to be with Interview magazine.
“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve,” she said, “and it was an instant connection.” Julia said that Kanye’s “fun” energy “had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” She also discussed her second date with Ye, which included a viewing of Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dinner at Carbone’s NYC location. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. … Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she said.
Ye is still currently married to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 41, has struck up a romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Online fans have noted that in 2019, both Pete, 28, and Julia did a photoshoot for PAPER magazine and that they are now each dating one half of the famed “Kimye” couple.
Celebrities
Why Delilah Hamlin and Boyfriend Eyal Booker Broke Up After Sharing Loving Tributes on 2-Yr Anniversary
Delilah Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits after over two years of dating.
On the heels of a number of health struggles, including an accidental overdose in 2021, the 23-year-old model, who is frequently seen alongside mom Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source is sharing why she ended her romance with Eyal.
Delilah, who’s dad is actor Harry Hamlin, met Eyal, 26, famous for being a contestant on Love Island, in April 2019 while attending Coachella and confirmed their romance the following month.
Then, several months ago, while celebrating their two-year anniversary, Delilah and Eyal shared dueling Instagram tributes to one another.
“I love you forever. [Two] years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with,” Delilah wrote in May 2021, along with a black and white photo of herself sitting on the lap of her beau.
Meanwhile, in a post of his own, Eyal gushed over his past two years with Delilah.
“I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but [two] years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far… Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life [threw] at us,” he wrote. “It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about… Thank you for accepting me for me. For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do… A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you’re plucking them out for me I don’t mind haha… I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together.”
“I love you [Delilah Hamlin],” Eyal added.
As for the reason for the split, a source says Delilah ended things to focus on her career.
“Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told PEOPLE on January 10. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”
Delilah joins Amelia Hamlin, who split from boyfriend Scott Disick last year after about one year of dating, in her newfound life as a single woman.
As RHOBH fans well know, Lisa was no fan of Scott but had good things to say about Eyal on the show.
“[Harry Hamlin] made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” Lisa said during an August 2021 episode. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”
Also on the show, Lisa asked, “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f-ck is it Scott Disick?”
Celebrities
PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, spotted on daddy duty with his children
Ye, formerly Kanye West, spent his Saturday at a Los Angeles hotel playing with his children in between dates with new girlfriend Julia Fox.
Ye, 44, was spotted briefly after spending the day with his four kids who were chauffeured to an L.A. hotel to meet with their dad for some quality time.
Ye’s kids were chauffeured in THREE vehicles to the hotel where a bodyguard carried Psalm and escorted Saint into the hotel.
The children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm — rarely see their mom, Kim Kardashian, 40, who is off vacationing every week with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.
The same security guy was seen bringing in a stack of games and toys including the popular Guess Who and Connect Four games.
3-year-old Chicago West wore cowboy boots for her play date with daddy.
Ye’s kids mean the world to him. He was raised by a single mom and he wants to be the best dad to his children.
According to BACKGRID.com, Ye was seen after the playdate hopping into an uber and heading to a design studio on his own where he spent the evening with a team.
Dinner was delivered to the studio and people on his team were seen going in and out.
The rap producer wore his Yeezy GAP jacket and carried a small bottle with a red liquid inside.
Ye changed into clean clothes for the play date, after wearing the same paint splattered jeans for two weeks straight.
Celebrities
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series
Christmas is not quite canceled [yet] now that Tommy’s made it to Chicago.
STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City.
After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy’s putting New York in his rearview mirror for good.
A press release notes, however, that Tommy makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades, and what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets that Tommy thought were long buried.
“New York is over… this my chance,” says Tommy while meeting new allies and adversaries. He’s also of course still driving that signature Ford Mustang that he used to wreak havoc on NYC.
One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.
Not all’s well for the street pharmacist however, at one point in the trailer he’s seen somberly looking at a photo of his lost love LaKeisha and her son Cash.
Will Tommy continue his canceling Christmas streak in Chicago? Or will it all prove to be too much POWER too soon?
Take a look at the “Power Book IV: Force” trailer below.
“Power Book IV: Force” premieres Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.
“Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.
The “Power Book IV: Force” cast includes Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”), Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”), STARZ Original series “Hightown” alum Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Empire”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” The Beast), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).
