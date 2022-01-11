Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Spotted With True, 3, In 1st Photos Since Tristan Thompson’s Apology
Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.
True looked adorable and she walked hand-in-hand with the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The toddler looked comfy in a brown onesie and slippers. She seemed to be thrilled to be out on the town with her mom as she had a wide grin on in all of the photos.
True’s parents, Khloe and Tristan, 30, haven’t been spotted together much since the recent baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols. The Texas Trainer accused the Sacramento Kings player of having an affair with her and being the father of her son. After she formally asked for financial support from the basketball player, he admitted to hooking up with Maralee but demanded a paternity test.
The results of the paternity test have since come in and proved that Tristan is, in fact, the father. He acknowledged this on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022, and said he takes “full responsibility for my actions.” He also apologized to Khloe for being unfaithful to her. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
Sources close to Khloe have revealed how she reacted to the public apology note. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
Amber Portwood Says She & Daughter Leah, 12, Are Talking Again: Our Relationship Is ‘Great’
The latest season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ showed Amber Portwood and daughter Leah at serious odds. Now, the reality star is opening up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to share the status of their relationship.
Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, 31, and daughter Leah, 13, are working on their relationship. While promoting MTV’s new Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion, which premieres Jan. 11 at 8pm ET, Amber spoke about making progress with her daughter after their relationship became fractured.
“Honestly, when it comes to me and her, I did exactly what I thought I needed to do, which was give her space so she could understand what she was kind of like feeling and understand the emotions that she had though because she was obviously she’s getting older,” the reality stare EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “I can say very happily that giving her the space […] and some people might not understand why that was the best thing that I ever could do because we actually talk now and she sees a brother all the time and that’s exactly what I wanted.”
Amber went on, “She’s hugging me [and it’s just] a completely different dynamic than what you guys saw last season on OG […] where it was just kind of leaving the house and not saying anything. And that is how we’re starting to grow a little bit.” She continued by saying she’s trying not to “push” the teen, just focusing on giving her love and the space she needs. “It’s great right now. Honestly, I can’t ask for anything more,” she concluded.
It’s nice to hear the mother-daughter duo is getting along better, considering how they became estranged for months — as seen on the latest season of the MTV series. “I don’t want to mess anything up, but [things are] good,” Amber told Page Six back in November 2021, already starting to see progress in their relationship. “She’s reaching [out] and I am [so excited]. My arms are up and open.”
Amber, who shares Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, also confirmed she’s been truthful to her daughter about her controversial past, such as her prison sentence and struggles with substance abuse. “She’s been asking questions. I’ve always told her the truth, as much as I could for her age,” Amber explained. “As she’s gotten older, she’s learned more. With her age right now, she’s kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t like that attitude or behavior. I’m not like that.’ I think she has every right to be mad at me for a lot of things. I let her feel her emotions and I understand that.”
Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm ET, brings moms Amber, Farrah Abraham, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Briana Dejesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer back together for a massive family reunion to reconnect and celebrate their bonds. The show also promises “surprise guests from the past and present,” so there’s sure to be plenty of excitement!
Jennifer Garner Sweetly Holds 9-Year-Old Son Samuel’s Hand As She Picks Him Up From School – Photos
School’s out! Jennifer Garner sported a sweatshirt and jeans along with a mask as she picked up her son Samuel from school.
Even celebs have to pick their kids up from school. Jennifer Garner, 49, was spotted grabbing her 9-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck on Tuesday, January 10. The 13 Going on 30 star kept it casual as she wore a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers as she walked hand-in-hand with her son and had his backpack around one of her shoulders. She accessorized with a brown mask and glasses. Samuel wore a green polo and khakis which resembled a school uniform as he held onto his jacket and sweatshirt.
In another shot, Samuel gestured as if he was telling a story from his day at school. At some point along their walk, he handed off his sweatshirt and lunch box to mom as she was holding onto them for him. Jennifer and Samuel seem to be bonding a lot lately after the two spent the weekend going to lunch together.
The Elektra actress has been spending plenty of time with her kids who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. On November 28, 2021, Jennifer was spotted taking her daughter Violet Affleck, 16, to driving lessons. Jennifer wore a blue T-shirt and jeans as she spoke with Violet and her driving instructor before she got behind the wheel. On December 14, she enjoyed a stroll with Violet, Samuel and her third child Serephina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12. The Texas native wore a beige jacket, thick-rimmed glasses and jeans as she smiled and chatted with her kids on the way to school.
Even though the Yes Day actress and Ben separated back in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, their relationship has become a hot topic again after Ben started seeing Jennifer Lopez. Known by fans as Bennifer, the pair used to date back in 2002 and even got engaged but ultimately ended up splitting in 2004. Fast forward 17 years, Bennifer is back and better than ever.
After being thrust back into the limelight, the Tender Bar actor opened more about his alcoholism and even applied that his marriage to Jennifer Garner had something to do with it. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
Khloe Kardashian Introduces Daughter True’s New Pet Cat After Tristan Thompson’s Apology
Cuteness overload! True Thompson just got a new grey cat with bright blue eyes. Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the world have already fallen in love.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, got her three-year-old daughter True Thompson an adorable cat after recent drama with True’s father Tristan Thompson. The toddler proudly showed off her new pet in her mother’s Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 9. In a series of snaps, True flashed a toothy smile as she showed off a grey cat who had bright blue eyes and looked pretty in pink with a bedazzled pink collar. True and the new kitty have seemingly hit it off right away as the cat sat happily in True’s arms for the entire photo session. Khloe seems like she’s also in love as she simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji.
True certainly deserves happiness after her recent COVID ordeal. She and her mother tested positive just ahead of Halloween. Thankfully she was able to get plenty of snuggles in with mom. Khloe also tried to make her daughter’s quarantine Halloween special by sporting a cat costume.
The family addition comes amid plenty of drama between True’s parents Khloe and Tristan. The Good American founder has seemingly kept a low profile since her NBA star ex fathered a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. Maralee initially accused Tristan of having an affair with her and being the father of her child. The Toronto-born basketball player hesitated to acknowledge the accusations other than owning up to cheating with Maralee once, but the 31-year-old refuted that it was a five-month affair.
Tristan only recently took ownership of Maralee’s baby for the first time after paternity test results proved he did, indeed, father a third child. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022. He noted that he takes “full responsibility for my actions.”
“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he added. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
