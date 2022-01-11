Khloe Kardashian Spotted With True, 3, In 1st Photos Since Tristan Thompson’s Apology

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.

True looked adorable and she walked hand-in-hand with the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The toddler looked comfy in a brown onesie and slippers. She seemed to be thrilled to be out on the town with her mom as she had a wide grin on in all of the photos.

True’s parents, Khloe and Tristan, 30, haven’t been spotted together much since the recent baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols. The Texas Trainer accused the Sacramento Kings player of having an affair with her and being the father of her son. After she formally asked for financial support from the basketball player, he admitted to hooking up with Maralee but demanded a paternity test.

The results of the paternity test have since come in and proved that Tristan is, in fact, the father. He acknowledged this on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022, and said he takes “full responsibility for my actions.” He also apologized to Khloe for being unfaithful to her. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Sources close to Khloe have revealed how she reacted to the public apology note. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”