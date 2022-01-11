Connect with us

Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 8, & Niece Penelope, 9, Shopping After Trip With Pete Davidson 

Published

1 min ago

on

Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 8, & Niece Penelope, 9, Shopping After Trip With Pete Davidson 
Kim Kardashian was spotted doing some shopping with daughter North and niece Penelope after a luxury getaway with her new flame, Pete Davidson.

World’s Best Mom/Auntie! Kim Kardashian, 41, took daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, out for a girls day on Sunday, Jan. 9 to enjoy some shopping in Malibu, California. The outing comes after Kim was just spotted on a romantic vacation with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, so some much-needed quality time with her daughter and niece (daughter of sister Kourtney Kardashian) was definitely in order!

Kim Kardashian takes daughter North and niece Penelope out shopping (MEGA).

The girls were dressed casual cool for the outing, with Kim sporting oversized leather flared pants and a matching oversized leather jacket over what appeared to be a red sports jersey. The SKIMS founder pulled her long black locks back into a tight braided pony tail and wore rectangular black frames. North wore a similarly sporty chic look with a white hoodie that featured “NORTH” written in colorful letters on the front, wide leg ripped jeans, and black-and-white sneakers. Penelope — who was still sporting her dark red locks — wore a green-and-black checkered jacket, light flared jeans, and classic black-and-white check Vans slip on sneakers.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick
Kim Kardashian takes daughter North and niece Penelope out shopping in Malibu (MEGA).

The shopping trip comes after Kim took a romantic getaway to the Bahamas with new flame, Pete. The reality star and Saturday Night Live actor were all smiles as they landed in the tropical locale on Jan. 3 after a private jet flight. Pete looked head over heels as he sweetly gazed at the KKW Beauty founder, clearly smitten with the mom-of-four in photos obtained by TMZ.

As always, Kim looked sexy chic in a plunging, halter style black top with side cutouts paired with ripped pair of distressed black jeans. The mom-of-four hung on to a furry black clutch as she made her way off the plane while Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket sporting several patches. He kept things casual in a beige colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers.

Celebrities

American Idol star Clay Aiken to run again for Congress in North Carolina

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Clay Aiken Politicon 2019 ‚Äì Day 1
American Idol star Clay Aiken wants to represent the Triangle as he runs for a North Carolina seat in Congress.

According to his Twitter page and a campaign website, Aiken, 43, is running for the state’s new 6th Congressional District seat, which represents Orange and Durham counties and part of western Wake County. The district could change depending on the results of a lawsuit contesting the state’s new congressional map.

Aiken, a Democrat, joins a field that includes State Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, and state Sen. Valerie Foushee, D-Orange. Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and Richard Watkins, a Durham virologist, are also running to represent the district.

The winner would replace Rep. David Price, who announced his retirement in October.

Aiken says that, if elected, he would use his voice “to deliver on needed progressive policies – from stopping climate change, systemic racism, income inequality and gun violence, to securing voting rights, free health care, and a woman’s right to choose.”

He would be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress elected from the South, his campaign said.

Aiken, a Raleigh native and former teacher, previously ran for Congress in 2014 but conceded to Renee Ellmers for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Before appearing on American Idol in 2003, he taught special education. Although Aiken lost American Idol to Ruben Studdard, he became a household name, releasing multiple albums and using his fame to bring awareness to multiple social and political issues.

He founded The National Inclusion Project to help children with special needs and advocated for humanitarian efforts in war-torn and tragedy-stricken countries on behalf of UNICEF as a National Goodwill Ambassador, according to his website.

Watch Clay Aiken announce his run for Congress in North Carolina

Celebrities

Betty White’s Death Certificate Lists Stroke As Cause Of Death

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Betty White’s Death Certificate Lists Stroke As Cause Of Death
Beloved Betty White died just 17 days before her 100th birthday on Dec. 31. Her death certificate revealed that her cause of death was a stroke.

Betty White‘s birth certificate has indicated that she died of a stroke at the age of 99. The stroke occurred just six days before her death, per documents obtained by TMZ. A stroke is medically called a “cerebrovascular accident,” and references a loss of blood flow to the part of the brain, therefore resulting in tissue damage. Strokes are generally caused by broken blood vessels the brain and blood clots.

On Jan. 1, her cause of death was reported as “natural causes” by the Los Angeles Police Department.  “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote via Twitter, just a day after the Golden Girls star died.

Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

The Hollywood icon passed away on Dec. 31, 2021: a shy 17 days before the Hollywood icon was set to celebrate her milestone 100th birthday, which she was celebrating with a party and special PEOPLE magazine cover. “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” she tweeted on Dec. 16, followed by another post about her upcoming birthday on Dec. 28. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” she posted just three days before passing.

Her death was mourned by many in Hollywood, including her longtime agent Jeff Witjas. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” he said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

It was revealed that Betty’s final world was “Allen” — the name of her third husband and love of her life, who passed away in 1981 after a battle with stomach cancer. Her friend Vicki Lawrence shared her final world after being told by mutual friend Carol Burnett via text. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki, 72, said in an interview with Page Six. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage
By Sandra Rose  | 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry checked an Instagram troll for commenting about her and husband Steph Curry‘s open marriage.

First, Ayesha denied the rumor, then she slammed the troll for bringing up the rumor.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already [sic].”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha replied. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”
 
RELATED: Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
 
Ayesha previously complained to good friend Jada Pinkett Smith that men weren’t sliding into her DMs? But her DMs lit up after she went on a diet, underwent minor surgery to reduce her moon face, and hit the gym.

According to Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, the Currys’ perfect marriage isn’t so perfect.

Steph Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

According to Deuxmoi, the Currys’ relationship is described as an “open marriage” with “side-hookups”.

Deuxmoi wrote:

“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry renewed their vows this past September after 10 years of marriage.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “I love you @stephencurry30.”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Ayesha Curry, Internet trolls, open marriages, rumors and gossip, Steph Curry

