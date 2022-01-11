News
Loyalty got the Giants in this mess. They must go outside the family to replace Dave Gettleman
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch broke a two-year silence with a strong statement in the wake of GM Dave Gettleman’s dismissal on Monday.
“It is an understatement to say John [Mara] and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” Tisch said in a statement released by the team. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”
A Giants press release tried to sell Gettleman’s departure as a retirement, but this is essentially a firing for four years of malpractice with a 19-46 record and .292 winning percentage.
Mara said in a statement that Gettleman’s replacement will be “a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”
But what the Giants must do above all is hire a GM from outside the ‘family’ – someone with fresh ideas and a modern approach to building a sustainable winner.
It’s time for the modern-day version of Wellington Mara’s whisper to NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1979, asking him to recommend George Young as a neutral party GM solution, since Wellington and his nephew Tim Mara wouldn’t accept each other’s candidates.
That’s what it took more than 40 years ago, and it’s going to take something that drastic now.
This franchise is not just damaged. It’s broken.
The Giants’ 22-59 record the past five years is tied for the worst in the league with the Jets. Coaching is not the reason why. Ownership’s poor decision-making has steered them into irrelevance, misguided by prioritizing loyalty over any willingness to evolve.
On Dec. 4, 2017, Mara and Tisch unforgettably fired coach Ben McAdoo and two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese after an Eli Manning benching that Mara had approved.
The Giants then interviewed four GM candidates, three from inside the ‘family’ at the time: the longtime Giants employee Gettleman, assistant GM Kevin Abrams and VP of player evaluation Marc Ross. Only former Eagles personnel exec Louis Riddick was an outsider.
Gettleman, predictably, was hired. Ownership wanted him to run it back with Manning. The GM obliged, and it backfired in spectacular fashion, burying the franchise in ignominy.
Years of bad drafting, poor free agent signings, and bad contracts have accumulated to drown the Giants in the NFC East basement. And the kicker was in Jan. 2020, when the Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur but retained Gettleman out of loyalty, folding another head coach in Joe Judge under the veil of the franchise’s dark recent past.
Now the only way out is to solicit new ideas from the outside — even if there are some in the building like Tim McDonnell, Mara’s nephew and co-director of player personnel, who are respected and promise to continue having some kind of voice.
That’s why ruling Abrams out as a candidate to replace Gettleman, as one source did Monday, was a requisite starting point to this search.
The Giants got right to the first round of interview requests, putting in for Joe Schoen (Bills), according to a source, and reportedly for Ryan Poles (Chiefs), Ryan Cowden (Titans) and Monti Ossenfort (Titans), as well.
It’s amazing that the Giants were so prepared with a list of candidates when the team claimed ownership had learned from Gettleman’s intentions to retire “within the past few days,” isn’t it?
Mara and Tisch also would be wise to check out Will McClay (Cowboys), Ed Dodds (Colts) and Dave Ziegler (Patriots), among others.
They need to move quickly and efficiently, because they’re now competing with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, who fired GMs Ryan Pace and Rick Spielman, respectively.
The Giants also need to get this done in a timely fashion because there is no offseason time to waste. The Senior Bowl and Combine are upcoming. Their new front office needs to scout and finalize evaluations. They need to retool their current coaching staff or hire a whole new one.
Gettleman, at least, won’t be involved in another personnel process. He leaves with a legacy of ignorant and poor asset management, and a lack of an ability to assess his own team, let alone the players he added to it.
He used the 2018 No. 2 overall pick on oft-injured running back Saquon Barkley, refusing to take calls on a possible deal back. He traded up to draft bad seed DeAndre Baker in the 2019 first round.
He vindictively shipped Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland in 2019, cutting off the Giants organization’s nose to spite its face. And he promised to fix the offensive line, only to leave the Giants four years later with only one capable starter for five spots in 2022.
His only remaining hope for setting the Giants up favorably in some way for the future lies in Daniel Jones’ health and ability to take the next step into being a franchise quarterback. Gettleman selected Jones No. 6 overall in 2019 and was ridiculed for reaching.
The jury remains out, but Jones is sidelined with a neck injury entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. And it’s questionable whether the Giants should even pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 this spring.
Even Gettleman accurately called his results “disappointing” in a Monday statement. But true to form, the Giants let loyalty get the best of them again on Sunday.
They had the outgoing GM’s family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline for pre-game photos, oblivious to what it signified compared to their cold midseason firing of Reese with four games to play in 2017.
Hopefully, this wasn’t a sign that the Giants are continuing to ignore any objective barometer in favor of their own.
Who might replace Congressman Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s District 7?
In trying to fill a seat that has only been occupied by two people since it was created 20 years ago, a soon-to-unfold list of candidates for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District will have to deftly negotiate 2022’s combustible political climate while figuring how to best take the place of departing Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Politics watchers in the state think it could be anyone’s prize for the taking. Yes, redistricting still leaves the Jefferson County-anchored district with a distinct Democratic advantage — a nearly 7% bump, according to the state’s redistricting commission — but the midterms in November are expected to be brutal for Democrats.
“I think this becomes a very competitive seat,” said Eric Sondermann, an independent political analyst. “It wasn’t a competitive seat as long as Ed held it.”
Dick Wadhams, who once headed the Colorado Republican Party as its chair, said Perlmutter was a tough candidate to beat after having represented the district for more than a decade. The 68-year-old Colorado native announced Monday that he wouldn’t seek reelection in November.
The GOP hasn’t held the 7th Congressional District since Bob Beauprez did for two terms starting in 2003.
“It dramatically increases the potential of a Republican winning the 7th in 2022,” Wadhams said.
But Wadhams said that will all come down to who Republicans put forward as a candidate — and that means moderation over hard-line posturing.
“It cannot be won by a Republican who wants to support Trump and wants to talk about stolen elections,” he said. “That’s a sure loser.”
Wadhams points out that the bulk of the population of the newly drawn 7th Congressional District remains squarely in Jefferson County, home to Denver’s western suburbs, which have trended increasingly blue over recent years. It’s a county that turned out in favor of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, Jared Polis in the 2018 governor’s election and Joe Biden in the 2020 election, he said.
“It all comes back to Jefferson County,” he said.
Sondermann said a candidate who sounds strident and takes hard-right positions on issues — like Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District — will have no chance in the 7th.
“This is going to be a district controlled by soccer moms and soccer dads in Jeffco,” he said.
Several names are emerging on both sides of the aisle as candidates to replace Perlmutter. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, who had designs on Perlmutter’s seat in 2017 when the congressman considered a run for Colorado governor, could be a potential frontrunner for the Democrats (Pettersen’s husband, Ian Silverii, is an opinion columnist for The Denver Post).
“I think Pettersen would be a very formidable and attractive candidate,” Sondermann said. “I think Brittany has been waiting for this opportunity and I would be surprised if she didn’t take this opportunity.”
On the Republican side, State Rep. Colin Larson is a name that is rising fast in Jefferson County.
“Colin Larson would be the ideal Republican candidate,” Sondermann said. “No one doubts his Republican credentials but no one thinks he has drifted off the deep end either.”
Pettersen could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. Larson said he has been “seriously looking” at a run and expects to make an announcement one way or the other in a week or so.
“I’m the only Republican in Jeffco who could win this thing,” he said.
Other Democratic contenders could include former State Sen. Andy Kerr, who also announced a short-lived run for the 7th Congressional District in 2017, and State Rep. Chris Kennedy.
Two Republicans have already announced their candidacies for the district: Erik Aadland and Laurel Imer.
Joe Douglas embarks on huge offseason with flexibility to get talent Jets desperately need
Joe Douglas knows the current state of the Jets is inadequate, and declared Monday that the goal is to play meaningful games in 2022 after finishing 2021 at 4-13.
Even though the GM was pleased with the growth from an extremely young roster, he is nowhere near satisfied with the Jets’ results in the last two years.
“Four wins, it’s not good enough. Six wins in two years. It’s not good enough,” Douglas said. “We have to be better specifically in the division. We have to win divisional games. We have a lot of work to do moving forward. We need to get better across the board.”
Douglas is right: The Jets have lost 12 straight divisional games.
Gang Green needs an infusion of talent and it’s on Douglas to add it.
“For me, I have to do a better job. This is going to be my third offseason,” Douglas said. “I gotta make better decisions moving forward and help Coach Saleh put this team in better positions to win games.”
It starts with adding talent around Zach Wilson, who had an underwhelming rookie season as he finished towards the bottom in every major statistical category.
Wilson was 30th or 31st in yards, touchdowns, passer rating and QBR, and completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league. He had the sixth most interceptions in the league with 11, but did cut down on turnovers, with none in his last five starts.
To be fair, the passing production towards the end of the year was affected by the rash of injuries within the Jets receiving corps.
Douglas’s faith in Wilson hasn’t wavered.
“I saw a lot of growth from Zach this year. I think it’s difficult to be a rookie playing quarterback in this league,” Douglas said. “I think the strides that you saw Zach make after coming back from the injury… on top of that, not always being in position to be playing with his starters, at all the skill spots at wide receiver, tight end, running back. But to improve, to keep the team in contention late in these games, a little undermanned. And on top of it taking care of the football. I think those were all very impressive things in the back half of the season. So, I feel very confident about his development moving forward.”
Elijah Moore missed six games with a quad injury and concussion. Corey Davis missed eight games with a hip injury and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Jamison Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. And Crowder left in the first half of the season finale with the same calf injury. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.
Braxton Berrios and Cole were the only receivers who played the majority of the season.
Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). And in the Eagles game, Wilson produced a three-touchdown performance.
Outside of the Mekhi Becton injury, the offensive line was relatively healthy until the last two weeks when Connor McGovern and George Fant missed two games. Tyler Kroft, the Jets’ No. 1 tight end, only played nine games.
On the other side of the ball, the Jets defense finished 32nd in total yards, 29th in run defense, 30th in pass defense and 32nd in scoring defense.
A large portion of the defensive woes was because of the Jets rash of injuries and lack of talent. Marcus Maye, Carl Lawson and Lamarcus Joyner all suffered season ending injuries, which hurt the unit.
The defensive line underperformed with only 21 sacks on the year; it also wasn’t strong enough against the run.
C.J. Mosley played well in his return, but the rest of the group was below average. The Jets did find a diamond in the rough with Quincy Williams, who finished second in tackles (107) after joining the Jets at the end of training camp after being cut by Jacksonville. The Jarrad Davis signing was a whiff. The experiment with transitioning college safeties in Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood didn’t pan out, and Sherwood tore his Achilles.
After injuries to Joyner and Maye, the safety spot saw Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley, Will Parks, Adrian Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine receive playing time.
The cornerback group had bright spots with Michael Carter, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry.
Overall, the defense just needs more talent.
The Jets have $60,904,328 in cap space along with nine draft picks in the first five rounds of the 2022 draft. And they possess two picks in the top 40 of the draft with two sitting in the top 10 of the first round.
So the Jets have the capital to drastically improve the roster.
And with the number of draft picks, Douglas hinted at the possibility of the Jets using them to acquire players through trades.
“I think with the position we put ourselves in, we have great flexibility,” Douglas said. “We have great flexibility to really use these assets in different ways…I think we’re always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself and so, the good thing is that I think moving forward, we can be in just about any discussion when it comes to player trades.”
With the amount of assets, Douglas knows the Jets should be in contention competing for the playoffs in 2022.
Column: The Chicago Bears made major moves Monday, firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. But how much really will change in their search for a new GM and coach?
At 1:06 p.m. Monday, a little more than four hours after the Chicago Bears officially announced the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, Chairman George McCaskey made another major announcement.
Team President and CEO Ted Phillips — with his attention needed on the organization’s upcoming stadium venture — had asked to step away from his responsibilities as the chief overseer of the Bears GM position. But rather than create a new job opening or seek outside assistance to pick up that slack, rather than finding someone with an extensive football background to assist and assess the next general manager, McCaskey will take on those duties himself.
Eighteen minutes later, though, while answering a question regarding his evaluation of Justin Fields, McCaskey offered a forthright admission.
“Well, I’m just a fan,” he said. “I’m not a football evaluator. As a fan, what I see is a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart and a strong work ethic. We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback and to bring the Bears to success.”
Full stop. Back up. Read that again.
I’m just a fan. I’m not a football evaluator.
OK. Definitely appreciate the candor. But then how does that acknowledgement correspond with taking on the duties as the chief decider in hiring the next GM? And how does that disclosure line up with evaluating that GM on a regular basis?
“Again, this is a results-oriented business,” McCaskey said. “So it will be largely (based on) wins and losses, making the playoffs, success in the playoffs, advancing in the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl. That’s how success is measured in this business.”
Fair enough. And certainly accurate from a surface-level vantage point.
But by those measures, the Bears’ record under McCaskey’s watch is far from impressive. An average record of 7-9 over the last 11 seasons. Two playoff berths. Zero playoff wins. Zero Super Bowls.
Phillips’ track record over 23 seasons in his current role is barely any better. An average record of 8-8. Six playoff trips. Three playoff victories and one trip to the Super Bowl.
Both resumes belong in the “Not Good Enough” file cabinet at Halas Hall.
That’s why Monday seemed to be just another confusing chapter in the Bears’ frustrating existence, leaving an increasingly aggravated fan base with a familiar beatdown feeling.
The Bears don’t get it. They still don’t get it.
With a chance to establish new direction after dismissing Nagy and Pace, with a chance to reinvigorate the masses by expressing a clear and energizing vision, McCaskey instead told the outside world he’s just a fan running one of the most tradition-rich franchises in sports.
So why exactly do the Bears have such unwavering confidence in the structure of their hierarchy? Or asked another way, why is there such resistance from the top to even considering a different model just to test whether adding some additional football acumen to the mix might improve the results?
“In our structure, it’s the GM who has ultimate football authority and oversight over the entire football operation,” McCaskey said the first time he was asked. “Different structures work for different teams in different sports. We think this is the structure that will work best for us.”
But this structure hasn’t worked for the Bears. For a long, long time. And when McCaskey was pressed later about whether this small tweak to the power structure was extensive enough in lieu of hiring, say, a president of football operations, he pushed back.
“I don’t think there’s anything magical about a so-called football czar,” he said. “At some point, the football person — whether it’s the general manager or an executive vice president or a president of football operations — that person has to report to ownership. We think with the modification we’ve made, we’ve got the right structure for the Bears going forward.”
Thus it was no surprise that when McCaskey was asked to forecast how the changes up top might improve the search-and-hire-and-evaluate processes, he wasn’t brimming with confidence.
“Organizationally it remains to be seen how much is going to change,” McCaskey said. “Because I haven’t had a general manager report to me (before). So I’ve got a lot to learn in that regard and am counting on the new general manager to help me along in that process.”
At the very least, McCaskey and Phillips recognized the need to move on from the Nagy and Pace union, almost a year to the day after touting their collaboration skills as likely catalysts for the team’s return to prominence. Eleven ugly losses later, the regression was impossible to ignore.
“Clearly,” Phillips said, “we weren’t happy with the results.”
With a third consecutive season in which the Bears went more than 40 days between wins — in this case, 46 days passed between the team’s third and fourth victories — the unsettled feelings in Halas Hall grew.
“Usually, those are season-enders,” McCaskey said. “I admire the way our guys stuck together and didn’t point fingers. But at some point the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way to snap us out of a losing streak before the season is ruined.”
Now the decision makers above the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way of finding leaders for those roles who can spark high-level success, then sustain it without constantly having to clean up their messes.
On Monday, the Bears set off on a new pressure-packed search process, needing to find a GM and a coach to rescue them. Yet it’s hard to know just how different the search process will be than it was in 2015 when the team used Ernie Accorsi as a consultant and wound up hiring Pace and John Fox, who in three seasons together went 14-34.
This time around, it’s 79-year-old Bill Polian, a Hall of Famer and a highly respected football sage, helping steer the process. Polian will be in all the Bears interviews along with McCaskey and Phillips. So will Lamar “Soup” Campbell, the team’s vice president of player engagement, and Tanesha Wade, recently promoted to senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Maybe those three news sets of eyes and ears and life experiences will produce valuable feedback and input and new perspectives to consider. Maybe the Bears ultimately will find a championship combination with the next GM and coach they hire.
But even McCaskey seemed accepting Monday that a loyal fan base conditioned to disappointment was possibly going to feel dejected again soon.
“We understand there’s not really a whole lot that can be said today that’s going to make people feel better about the situation,” McCaskey said. “And it may even be that once the candidates are introduced, people will say, ‘Oh, you picked the wrong guy’ or ‘You didn’t get it right’ or whatever. The only opportunity to produce results is on the field. And that won’t be for some time to come.”
Still, the Bears are about to take a couple of big swings in the coming weeks, heading to the batter’s box with a lot on the line. The outside curiosity revolves around whether they will confidently see the pitches that are coming their way or whether they will make their next moves with eyes closed and fingers crossed.
“We think in time it will be shown that we have chosen the right people to lead the Bears,” McCaskey promised.
But keep in mind, he’s not a football evaluator. So subscribe at your own risk.
