Maralee Nichols On What Tristan Said About Khloe, Sells Home

Earlier this month, Tristan Thompson revealed that he’s the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. The mother is currently suing the NBA star for paternity.

The baby was conceived when Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, the reality star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Radar reported that Maralee is now selling her $900,000 home in Houston. The trainer responded to the outlet’s Instagram post, saying, “That is an investment property I own. Yes, I’m selling it. It’s been rented out and is still currently. I was not living in it. I have my own money.”

Her state of residency is important in the paternity lawsuit because Tristan’s lawyers claimed Maralee (who recently moved to California) should have filed in Texas, where the baby was conceived.

Maralee’s critics claim she moved to California to get more money in court.

The mother of one addressed a commenter who asked the question, “Do I smell a golddigger [sic] here?”

Maralee responded, “I’m not a gold digger, I don’t live in Texas and I have not.”

Another fan asked why she slept with Tristan while he was in a relationship with Khloe. Maralee explained, “I met him in 2020 at a party at his house. I did not know he was with her. He said he was single.”

She also revealed that Khloe “was never at any of his parties.”

Tristan shared the news of his third child on Instagram: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”