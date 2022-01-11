Connect with us

News

Marshall firestorm shows Colorado suburbs now vulnerable as climate warms, ‘hardening’ needed, experts say

Published

1 min ago

on

Marshall firestorm shows Colorado suburbs now vulnerable as climate warms, ‘hardening’ needed, experts say
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The higher temperatures drying the West had created such deadly conditions this winter that Colorado authorities were on alert, seven weeks before the Marshall firestorm, as multiple fast-moving grassfires broke out in Front Range cities.

They even had air tankers ready.

But wind-whipped flames accelerating through houses 15 miles northwest of Denver Dec. 30 rendered firefighters powerless.

And now in the aftermath of the state’s most costly climate-driven inferno, officials and experts contend “hardening” of high plains suburbs, similar to the flame-proofing proposed for mountain towns, may be necessary everywhere to endure future fires.

“We thought suburbia wasn’t as vulnerable,” University of Colorado fire scientist Jennifer Balch said. The Marshall fire showed “we are sitting ducks to the repercussions of the climate that we have to deal with year-round.”

“One problem is climate change, the warming. Another is that more homes are built in the line of fire,” Balch said, pointing to the thousands of new houses installed over 25 years between Denver and Boulder. “We need to re-think how we’re building in flammable places. And, we’ve been building homes that are flammable.”

For years in Colorado, climate warming has been leading to progressively drier, more flammable conditions and more winter grassfires — because hotter air leaches more water from land and rivers into a thirstier atmosphere. Temperatures in parts of western Colorado have been rising nearly twice as fast as the global average increase. And climate warming will intensify for at least two more decades, scientists say, even if world leaders succeed in drastically reducing consumption of fossil fuels.

This winter, Colorado officials had measured soil moisture along the Front Range at record low levels following a record hot summer and fall. And they recognized implications of the exceptional absence of snow: dead grass that normally would be buried or matted stood upright, able to function as a superconductor for flames. All it would take is ignition, which happens regularly now with Colorado’s population approaching 6 million.

Kathryn Scott, Special to The Denver Post

Fire crews work to put out a wildfire west of C-470 in Littleton on Dec. 27, 2021. The fire line can be seen where crews were able to stop the fire from moving further north.

Seldom had the trend toward more winter grassfires inside cities been more evident than during the seven weeks before this disaster: A Nov. 14 outbreak in western Colorado Springs forced evacuation of 22 homes. Four more grassfires broke out on Dec. 12 in Colorado Springs along Interstate 25. A grassfire Dec. 23 in Boulder burned six acres along a creek path. A 150-acre grassfire Dec. 27 near C-470 in southwest metro Denver forced thousands of residents to flee. Severe wind, common as winter storms roll across the Rocky Mountains to the plains, caused havoc Dec. 15, toppling trucks and trees. And wind exacerbated a 145-acre forest fire Nov. 16 west of Boulder near Estes Park.

“We were paying attention to all these things as they were happening,” state climatologist Russ Schumacher said in a Denver Post interview. “It had been so dry, going back to the start of summer, and so warm here along the Front Range. And we’d seen the smaller fires pop up,” Schumacher said.

“Our awareness was up. But I don’t think any of us imagined what we saw last week was going to happen – such a fast-moving fire burning through neighborhoods. You look back and with hindsight you see all the ingredients were there. But it’s still hard to get your mind around the idea that this is going to happen.”

In the destruction that day, wind gusts as high as 105 mph grounded the state’s firefighting air tankers. Flames burning dried grass began kicking up embers, the way forest fires do, igniting houses. And buildings themselves became a main source of fuel that accelerated the fire through home after home, destroying 1,084 structures and damaging 149 more across 6,026 acres before snow finally fell and snuffed flames.

The Marshall Fire continues to burn ...

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control on Dec. 30, 2021. Winds reached speed of up to 100 miles per hour, driving the fire through the populated areas of Superior and Louisville.

Natural forces unleashed by an out-of-kilter climate essentially overwhelmed firefighters, preventing them from attacking flames. All they could do was – heroically – hasten the evacuation of residents to save lives, said Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

“What do you do when you have hurricane-force winds with fire?”

Morgan has helped lead Colorado’s ramping up of “rapid response” capabilities to suppress forest fires before they blow up, including acquisition of a $24 million Fire Hawk helicopter as part of this year’s overall $78 million push. But firefighting aircraft typically aren’t deployed in wind over 50 mph.

As Colorado temperatures rise for at least 20 more years “under the best-case scenarios,” Morgan said, “we will see more and more of these types of events” where “the traditional methods are not effective” to stop flames.

Next move?

“It has taken us a while to get into this predicament. It’s going to take us a while to get out of it,” Morgan said.  “We will hear a lot more conversations about ‘mitigation’ through vegetation management. We’ll hear discussions about fire suppression. It looks like we’re going to hear conversations about building code standards. But are we really looking at this from every possible angle we can? What are we doing about hardening communities? Are people serious about protecting themselves? Are we having serious conversations about land use?”

1641908059 24 Marshall firestorm shows Colorado suburbs now vulnerable as climate warms

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team incident commander Dan Dallas, left, and Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control director Mike Morgan, right, look over Marshall fire perimeter maps inside the incident command center in the old Nordstrom department store at the Flatiron Crossing Mall Jan. 05, 2022. The Marshall fire claimed two lives and destroyed over 900 structures, mainly homes.

The Marshall disaster has driven scientists, climatologists and public safety officials back to the drawing board in their understanding of how climate warming can hit home. Here’s their emerging list of lessons learned:

  • The drying-out of Colorado landscapes happens progressively faster the more temperatures increase. A thirstier atmosphere can convert grasslands well-watered in spring to desert-like aridity within months.
  • Potentially ruinous fires can threaten communities anywhere and anytime.
  • The difficulty of combatting big wind-whipped fires under dry conditions means first responders increasingly can only guide evacuations. Front Range residents must know their own escape routes and be resilient.
  • Climate calamities often compound with cascading impacts, such as the mudslides off burned slopes following forest fires that closed Interstate 70 in western Colorado last year. This time, flames found a major new source of fuel in dense-packed housing that supercharged destruction.
  • Fires now threaten much wider areas than previously understood. Colorado public safety officials for a decade have prepared for fire in carefully mapped “wildland urban interface” zones designated as “high-risk” after developers install houses and shops next to forests — where roughly half the state’s residents reside. The Marshal firestorm raged through domesticated areas widely presumed to be safe.
  • Building more housing along the Front Range raises risks of catastrophes.

“We really have had to re-think some of the things that are possible with wildfires here in Colorado,” Schumacher said. “As there’s increased development, you have structures to burn that weren’t there a few decades ago — a whole new side of this.”

Federal authorities also are re-thinking strategies for dealing with fires in the aftermath of the Marshall disaster, which prompted a visit Friday by President Joe Biden.

“The pace of wildfires during the past two years has been eye-opening to us,” said Nick Nauslar, predictive services meteorologist at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, where firefighters scramble to suppress flames that since 2015 have burned as much as 10 million acres a year.

Residents watch as the Kruger Fire ...

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

Residents watch as the Kruger Fire continues to burn in Estes Park on Nov. 16, 2021.

Forecasting future potential fire disasters in the West has proved more difficult than tracking the hurricanes that repeatedly hammer Gulf Coast states. A major challenge is wind, especially along the Rocky Mountain front from Montana to New Mexico.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

This Denver restaurant opened two locations during the pandemic. One of them burned in the Marshall Fire.

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

This Denver restaurant opened two locations during the pandemic. One of them burned in the Marshall Fire.
google news

Childhood friends Don Gragg and Scott and Brian Boyd have had one of the more surreal experiences running a Denver restaurant — their first — together.

The Rotary opened in 2018 at local food hall Avanti. For 18 months, it gained a loyal following, and then the pandemic shut down all indoor dining. As seating returned but capacity restrictions lingered, Gragg and the Boyd brothers tried to weather COVID-19 alongside six other food stalls in their building.

Then in January 2021, they finally opened The Rotary at its own brick-and-mortar location, within a small business district on Holly Street in Hilltop. And nearly a year later, on Dec. 15, the team was excited to debut a second neighborhood location in Louisville.

Just 15 days later, on Dec. 30, that restaurant was destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

“It was kind of the ideal situation to open up a place,” Scott Boyd said of The Rotary’s start three years ago inside a bustling food hall. “We went from the ideal scenario to borderline the absolute worst.”

On Thursday, Boyd returned to his Louisville restaurant.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Post

The Rotary restaurant in the Village Shops at Colony Square on Jan. 1, after it was destroyed days earlier by the Marshall fire in Louisville.

“It’s brutal in there,” Boyd said, describing the blown-out windows and doors, burnt walls, burst pipes, water-logged and now frozen surfaces and smoke damage to what’s left of the equipment.

Still, he’s thankful: “We are insured, and we’re insured for business loss. And our staff should be (insured for) up to 60 days. Not that that’s long, but at least it’s long enough to help people until they find something else.”

The Rotary was one of seven businesses destroyed in Louisville and Superior and is just a small portion of the half-billion dollar destruction that’s currently estimated in the area.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Developers behind eye-catching RiNo project also building in Aurora

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Developers behind eye-catching RiNo project also building in Aurora
google news

This project looks a little more normal.

The development team behind One River North at 3930 Blake St. in Denver — arguably the most unusual building currently being constructed in the region — broke ground on a second project last month, this one in Aurora.

The Broadleaf is a 370-unit apartment complex going up at 1380 Uvalda St. in Fitzsimons Village across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.

It’s being developed by Uplands Real Estate Partners, The Max Collaborative and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate.

The first two companies were formed by members of the founding families of Forest City Realty Trust, which was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in 2018. Forest City led the redevelopment of the former Stapleton International Airport site in Denver.

Denver-based Wynne Yasmer, meanwhile, was founded in 2019 by Brian Wynne and K.C. Yasmer, who both previously worked for Forest City.

BusinessDen file

A rendering of the One River North building going up at 3930 Blake St. in Denver.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Guest commentary: Logging, forest thinning are not solutions to stopping wildfires

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Guest commentary: Logging, forest thinning are not solutions to stopping wildfires
google news

With President Biden and Congressman Joe Neguse surveying the devastating toll of the recent Marshall fire, this is a profoundly important time to reflect on our current wildfire policies and responses, and to ensure that we get it right to best protect communities. Driven by extreme dry and windy conditions, the Marshall fire burned approximately 6,000 acres in Boulder County and destroyed over 1,000 homes. The remains of one person have been found and another is presumed to have died in the fire.

However, this fire should not be an excuse to misspend our tax dollars.

Congress is still wrangling over the Build Back Better bill, which currently includes over $16 billion in subsidies for forest management activities, based on the notion that our forests are overgrown, and that “thinning”, and other commercial logging activities will effectively curb fires and save towns. But is this an effective approach to safeguard communities?

The Marshall fire swept through grasslands, not forests, which are miles from the fire’s location. The fire’s spread had everything to do with severe weather conditions, and climate change, not overgrown vegetation or lack of forest management. In fact, the only effective way to protect communities from wildfire is to support “home hardening”—making homes fire-safe with simple things like ember-proof exterior vents—and defensible space pruning of vegetation within 100 feet around homes. Vegetation management beyond 100 feet provides no additional benefit. This community-focused approach is highly successful, often saving over 99% of homes.

Given this, why are Congress and the Biden Administration focusing on subsidizing increased management of remote forests, including intensive commercial logging of mature and old trees? The scientific community is asking the same question. Recently, well over 200 U.S. scientists, led by the nation’s top climate scientists and ecologists, urged Congress to remove the logging subsidies from the Build Back Better bill, noting that “thinning” and other logging practices do not stop or effectively curb climate-driven fires, and such logging can often make fires burn more intensely. They also explained that logging in U.S. forests now emits about as much carbon every year as burning coal, which increases global warming and exacerbates the climate crisis. Ironically, therefore, these forest management policies lead to more of the same conditions that resulted in the Marshall fire and its terrible consequences.

Moreover, the fundamental “overgrown forests” premise of the logging provisions in Build Back Better is being increasingly questioned by the scientific community. Most scientific studies that have specifically investigated the question of forest density and fire intensity, including the
largest and most comprehensive studies, have found that denser forests tend to burn less intensely when wildfires occur. This is true for forests that have not burned in nearly a century or more, and forests with the highest levels of environmental protection against tree removal. As
one recent study reported, denser, mature forests with high canopy cover “maintain cooler, more temperate microclimates and provide an insulating effect on temperatures”, which reduces fire intensity.

Wildfires, including big ones like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires of 2020 in Colorado, burn with a mix of intensities. In any big fire, there will always be some specific locations where managed, or “thinned”, forests experience low-intensity fire. Logging interests, including agencies involved in commercial logging like the U.S. Forest Service, consistently highlight these particular locations to advocate for more logging. But this is selective and misleading, given that there are typically more cases where managed forests burn more intensely than unmanaged forests, according to the largest and most comprehensive scientific analyses.

We urge Congress and the Administration to heed the warnings of scientists and change direction to focus directly on protecting communities from wildfire, even if they are miles from the nearest forest, so we can prevent the tragedy of the Marshall fire from happening again.

John Fielder has been photographing Colorado forest, foothill, and prairie landscapes for 50 years. Chad Hanson, Ph.D., is a research ecologist with the John Muir Project and is the author of the 2021 book, “Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our
Climate.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending