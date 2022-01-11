Connect with us

Mastrodonato: Patriots haven’t utilized expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith

On the Titans last year, Jonnu Smith was one of the NFL’s premier end zone targets.

On the Raiders, Nelson Agholor was as good as anyone at stretching the field up the sideline and finding space between the safeties for big gains down the middle.

On the Patriots this season, neither has played much of a factor.

As the Pats travel to Buffalo for their first playoff game since the Tom Brady era came to an end two years ago, the biggest question is about the offense and whether or not rookie quarterback Mac Jones can lead a team from behind against the high-scoring Bills.

Agholor became one of the better wide receivers to hit the market after Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing attack found ways to get the speedy wideout involved one year ago. He could usually beat his man in single coverage down the sideline, but it was often when Carr extended the play that led to big gains for Agholor in space between the safeties. Or Carr would go big over the top and let Agholor beat his man in a one-on-one opportunity, which he often won thanks to precise timing.

In New England, those opportunities have been rare.

While missing two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol didn’t help, Agholor still finished with disappointing numbers. After hauling in 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders a year ago, he finished with just 37 catches, 473 yards and three touchdowns with the Pats, whose run-first offense hasn’t created many chances for Jones to get into a rhythm with the deep threat.

“I think our relationship is one that I’m happy with, because for him to be a young player, he does a great job of communicating,” Agholor said of Jones on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s playoff game with the Bills. “He wants to do better, he wants to help us be better. I have a level of appreciation for that.

“We just have to continue to work hard and practice everything we can so on gameday we can execute it.”

Agholor said it’ll be important to find proper space between the Bills’ safety tandem in their zone-heavy defensive scheme. But will the Pats make an effort to get him the ball?

They haven’t done much of that with Smith, either.

He had 41 catches for 441 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans last year, but after signing a mega contract in New England, the physical tight end has been little more than a run blocker. The Pats have tried using him on screen passes and even some run plays — he has nine rushes for 40 yards — but it’s been quite different than he was used in Tennessee, where he was often a primary target and was great at beating single coverage to find space in the corners of the end zone.

With the Pats, Smith finished the regular season with just 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown.

It’s strange, too, considering Smith and Kendrick Bourne are statistically among the game’s best at adding extra yards after the catch.

According to NFL’s Next Gen calculations of average yards after the catch above expectation (YAC+), Bourne ranks third in the NFL with 2.7 yards better than expected after the catch, and Smith ranks eighth with 2.0 yards. They’ve often needed more than one defender to bring them to the ground.

Bourne has looked like a bargain signing while setting career highs with 55 catches and 800 yards this year after spending the last four years with the 49ers, where he could’ve been described as “Deebo Samuel-light.” This year, only Samuel and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase have more YAC+.

The Pats used Bourne expertly on Sunday, when they got him involved on an end-around for a big gain in the second quarter, then later in the quarter set him up with a screen pass on 3rd and 18 that led to a 17-yard gain after he carried two defenders for about 10 yards.

He also made a mistake on a simple passing play on a different 3rd down attempt, when Jones thought he communicated a change at the line, but Bourne appeared to miss it and broke the wrong way on an out route as Jones’ pass dropped to the ground in empty space where the receiver should’ve been.

Add it all up and it’s been a somewhat-disappointing year in the Patriots’ passing attack, where Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Smith (four years, $50 million) had little impacts, though Henry (three years, $37.5 million) and Bourne (three years, $22.5 million) played sizable roles.

If the Pats fall behind early on Saturday against the Bills, it’ll be an opportunity for Jones to get more of his weapons involved.

“Discipline on spacing, discipline on route-running, understanding of zones, where people are moving, where voids may be — that’s super important when running routes vs. zone defenses,” Agholor said of the matchup. “This game is going to be about executing what you have to execute in front of you, not anticipating.”

Juror Shares Deliberation Details Behind Elizabeth Holmes’ Mixed Verdict

Elizabeth Holmes and her mother Noel Holmes leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. David Odisho/Getty Images

Debunked blood testing startup Theranos’ founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted by a jury on Monday on four of 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy, marking a close to one of the most high-profile white-collar criminal trials in recent history.

Holmes was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three wire fraud counts pertaining to specific investors. She was acquitted of four counts regarding patients who took Theranos blood tests. And the jury failed to reach a verdict on the remaining three counts, on which a mistrial was declared as a result.

One of the 12 jurors, Wayne Kaatz, spoke to ABC News on Tuesday about what happened behind the scenes during the 50-hour-long deliberation and why the jury couldn’t reach an agreement on some of Holmes’ charges.

Kaatz, 64, is a TV writer from Aptos, Calif. He’s known in the industry for winning an Emmy in 1991 for co-writing the animation series Tiny Toon Adventures. 

Kaatz said the jury had reached an agreement early on during the week-long deliberation on eight of the 11 charges, but couldn’t reach an unanimous verdict on the other three.

“We were very saddened. We thought we had failed,” Kaatz recalled the moment when jurors sent a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the case, saying they had reached an impasse on three of the 11 counts on Monday hours before the jury announced its verdict.

“Everyone spoke their mind, and we were all still exactly where we all were when we started, and we had nowhere else to go, nothing else to say,” Kaatz said. “That’s why we came in with the verdicts we did.”

Kaatz said he voted guilty on the three counts which the jury could not agree upon, but added, “It’s tough to convict somebody, especially somebody so likable, with such a positive dream. [We] respected Elizabeth’s belief in her technology, in her dream. [We thought], ‘She still believes in it, and we still believe she believes in it.’”

During the trial, Holmes spent seven days on the witness stand defending herself against the charges. Kaatz said the jury ranked each witness’s testimony on a scale of one to four, with one being the least credible and four being the most credible.

Holmes scored a two, the lowest among all witnesses, Kaatz said. The highest score, a four, went to Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director who testified that, during the company’s fundraising stage, he had brought to Holmes’ attention of how dysfunctional the company’s clinical lab was.

“Elizabeth Holmes took the stand and employed the same rhetoric that aided her in defrauding investors of millions of dollars. This jury did not fall for it and ultimately that points to why it’s generally best for defendants to avoid testifying in their own defense,” Matthew Barhoma, a Los Angeles-based criminal appeals attorney, told Observer.

The jury eventually decided to acquit Holmes on four counts of fraud involving Theranos’ patients, because the CEO was “one step removed” from the alleged victims and the jury didn’t feel they were directly defrauded, Kaatz said.

Holmes now faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines for each count convicted. She will likely appeal the verdict and negotiate less prison time. She is currently free on bond. A judge is expected to determine her sentence at a future date.

Film review: The mistakes the Patriots must fix for the playoffs after Miami

The saying carries across all sports at all levels.

Before you can win, you must learn not to lose.

Obvious, right?

The idea is basically bad habits must be eliminated for good ones to grow. Usually an embodiment of that concept, the Patriots have developed some nasty habits since their bye week. They’ve routinely fallen behind good opponents, coughed up multiple turnovers to each of those teams and committed costly penalties, including eight total at Miami.

No wonder they’ve dropped three of their last four.

So before they can draw up any plan to beat the Bills in Saturday’s Wild Card game, they must cut the penalties. They must start faster. And they need to hold on to the damn ball.

It’s that simple.

The Pats’ offense is not built to play from behind. Mac Jones has led one fourth-quarter comeback this season, all the way back in Week 5 against the hapless Texans. It’s not impossible for Jones to notch his second Saturday. But a 17-0 deficit at Buffalo, like the one he faced in Miami, will be a death knell against the league’s top-ranked defense.

In his last outing against that defense, Jones played his worst game as a pro. Sunday’s performance wasn’t far off. And yet, the Patriots still out-gained Miami at 6.4 yards per play to 4.5, one sign of hope for the playoffs.

Here’s what else film revealed about the Pats’ loss in their regular-season finale:

Mac Jones

Adjusted completion percentage: 76.9

Under pressure: 1-5, 5 yards

Against the blitz: 5-10, 73 yards

Behind the line: 8-8, 50 yards

0-10 yards: 7-10, 54 yards, INT

10-19 yards: 1-2, 23 yards

20+ yards: 4-6, 134 yards

Notes: His failures Sunday were fundamental. And this late in the season, that’s a killer.

Jones’ pick-six was a poor decision against Cover 2, targeting an out route heading into an All-Pro flat defender. Dolphins corner Xavien Howard jumped the throw — one of Jones’ most targeted routes the week before — and made a house call. Jones’ fumbled snap inside Miami territory effectively took points off the board, meaning his turnovers essentially accounted for a 10-point swing.

Later, he completed two explosive pass plays on the Patriots’ final touchdown drives, which were better described as plus plays by Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers. Jones showed resilience, no doubt. But the Pats should have received more from the rookie, having shielded him from pressure on approximately 80% of his dropbacks.

Studs

WR Jakobi Meyers

Speaking of Meyers, the Pats would have been lost without him. He secured a couple of stellar catches in the second half and beat Howard for two grabs.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

A game-high 17 tackles says it all. Bentley was the Pats’ only forceful run defender on a bad day of run defense, and he nearly grabbed an interception, too.

Duds

LB Matt Judon

Judon didn’t have a tackle until the fourth quarter, lost the edge on a 27-yard run during Miami’s third-quarter touchdown drive and zipped past Tua Tagovailoa on his game-sealing scramble under the 2-minute warning. And he committed a roughing the passer penalty that almost allowed the Dolphins to try a field goal before the half.

OL Mike Onwenu

Onwenu took only 10 snaps in pass protection, but allowed one sack and a hurry. He lost against a speed rush on both plays, while the Pats’ running game from their six O-linemen package was basically neutered again.

Offensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 53% of snaps in 11 personnel, 20% in 21F personnel, 14% in 12 personnel, 7% in 21H personnel, 2% in 10 personnel, 2% in 13 personnel and 2% in jumbo personnel.*
  • Personnel production: 7.6 yards/play in 11 personnel, 4.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 9 yards/play in 12 personnel, 4 yards/play in 21H personnel, -2 yards/play in 10 personnel, 0 yards/play in 13 personnel and 1 yard/play in jumbo personnel.
  • Pressure rate allowed: %/ 33 dropbacks
  • Play-action rate: 33.3%
  • Yards per carry: 5.0
  • First downs: 40% run (3.6 yards per play), 60% pass (5.7 yards per play)
  • Third downs: 5-10
  • Red-zone efficiency: 3-4
  • Broken tackles: Brandon Bolden 3, Damien Harris 2, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne
  • Sacks allowed: Mike Onwenu, Team
  • QB hits allowed: None
  • Hurries allowed: Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Jonnu Smith, Onwenu, Team
  • Run stuffs allowed: Team, Wynn, Mason
  • Holding penalties: None
  • Drops: None
  • Miami foiled Mac Jones early with 8-man coverages on the Pats’ initial third downs. Against those looks, he threw a pick-six and had another pass batted that was headed into double coverage.
  • The Dolphins largely strayed from their blitz-happy identity on third down, but sent extra heat on first and second. That served a twofold purpose: disrupting Jones’ preferred passing situations and the Pats’ run game.
  • Credit to offensive Josh McDaniels for sticking with his game plan despite an early 17-0 hole. The Patriots utilized two-back personnel on 77% of plays on their opening two series and on the majority of their offensive snaps during their first two scoring drives.
  • Once Jones settled down, a third-down miscommunication with Kendrick Bourne and a sack killed two of the Patriots’ next few possessions.
  • But aside from Onwenu’s woes in pass protection, Jones was well insulated against a variety of looks. Damien Harris, Hunter Henry and Brandon Bolden all separately bought Jones time for complete throws by stonewalling Dolphin blitzers in the backfield.
  • Ted Karras, David Andrews and Trent Brown all posted clean sheets in pass pro, though Andrews could be faulted for the second sack; a looping stunt up the middle by rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips.
  • Brown was also beat on Bolden’s 15-yard touchdown run, but fullback Jakob Johnson handled his man, Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, then Bolden made Elandon Roberts in the hole and cut left for a score.
  • Bolden’s vision is simply outstanding and perhaps the greatest reason he continues to force missed tackles regularly, despite being the least explosive back on the roster.
  • Even N’Keal Harry’s snaps in reserve duty were underwhelming. Kristian Wilkerson deserves his spot as the No. 4 wideout.

Defensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 49% three-cornerback nickel package, 30% dime, 17% base, dollar 2%, goal-line 2%.**
  • Pressure rate: 23%
  • Blitz rate: 27%
  • Blitz efficacy: 5 yards allowed per dropback, sack
  • Yards per carry allowed: 4.5
  • Third downs: 7-15
  • Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
  • Sacks: Kyle Van Noy
  • QB hits: None
  • Hurries: Deatrich Wise 2, Team 2, Josh Uche
  • Run stuffs: Matt Judon, Wise, Team
  • Interceptions: None
  • Pass deflections: J.C. Jackson, Adrian Phillips
  • Missed tackles: Van Noy 2, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale
  • The Patriots simply did little to nothing to make Miami uncomfortable. They finished with three tackles for loss, including one recorded when the Dolphins were trying to bleed clock.
  • It’s an ongoing trend for this defense, which has managed just 10 TFLs in four games since the bye. Unable to create negative plays, they’re banking on offenses backing themselves into obvious passing situations, and it hasn’t happened.
  • To wit: Miami ran the same run-pass-option play 12 times, the last for a 15-yard gain that jump-started their final drive that knocked the Pats out. That one RPO — a counter run paired with a curl-flat route combination — produced four first downs.
  • Those RPOs kept the Dolphins on schedule and allowed them to play their preferred style of offense.
  • Unlike the RPOs, the Patriots adjusted well to Miami scheming them up with various wheel-route combinations against zone coverage. Either J.C. Jackson or Kyle Van Noy failed to carry Jaylen Waddle upfield and into the end zone, where he scored the game’s first touchdown on the Dolphins’ opening drive.
  • When the Pats forced an incompletion or short rushing gain, Tua Tagovailoa crumpled in every obvious passing situation, save for the two second-half scrambles that led to one score and a win.
  • Including Tagovailoa’s last scramble, much of the Patriots’ problems (poor run defense, inconsistent pressure) could have been solved by a better performance from Matt Judon. He was a net negative Sunday for reasons outlined above, after spending 13-plus weeks as the team’s arguable MVP.
  • It’s fair to expect Judon will play better in the Wild Card game, unless he fails to set the edge against the run. The Pats pulled him after the 27-yarder in the third quarter (Miami’s longest gain of the day) until the next obvious passing down, which came several snaps later.
  • The Patriots dearly missed Dont’a Hightower, who was ruled out with a knee injury. They needed a heady, hard-hitting linebacker for a game like that.
  • Practice-squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross held his own bouncing between nickelback and safety. He even defended Waddle on a key third-down pass that fell incomplete.

Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends;  21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end.

**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs; dollar defense = seven defensive backs.

Kazakhstan Protestors Have Torn Down a Monument to a Loathed Former President

Burnt-out cars at a parking lot near administrative buildings in central Almaty on January 6, 2022. ALEXANDER BOGDANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-authoritarian protestors in Kazakhstan raided and set fire to the mayor’s office in Almaty, the country’s largest metropolis and former capital, this week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s residence was also set on fire, and a statue of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev was torn down as demonstrators railed against massive fuel price hikes. In response, a Russian military alliance has already reportedly been deployed to quell the unrest, and artists in Kazakhstan are speaking out about the violence and disorder.

According to the AP, “dozens of protesters” have already been killed, in addition to multiple police officers, amidst the clashes. With regards to the Nursultan Nazarbayev monument in particular, it represents a leader who protesters are railing against because they seek radical change: regional leaders in Kazakhstan are currently selected by its president, and residents of the country are eager to foist opposition upon the currently-ruling governmental structure. In short, this is far from being just about oil prices. There are at least two monuments dedicated to Nazarbayev in Kazakhstan, but it was the one in Almaty, not Nur-Sultan, that was torn down.

Around the world, due to a number of different social forces, problematic statues and monuments have recently been demolished left and right.

The extremely serious unrest in Kazakhstan has the whole world paying keen attention to the ongoing clashes, and wondering what sort of protections are being afforded to vulnerable citizens on the ground. “Now it is important to stop violence, all kinds of manipulations, time to think about what to do next?” Suinbike Suleimenova, a video artist based in Kazakhstan, wrote on Facebook. “What reforms do we really need? The worst thing that can happen now is the transfer / seizure of power from one thieving regime to another. It is important for us to preserve our independence, our statehood!”

