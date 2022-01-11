Mastrodonato: Patriots haven’t utilized expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith

On the Titans last year, Jonnu Smith was one of the NFL’s premier end zone targets.

On the Raiders, Nelson Agholor was as good as anyone at stretching the field up the sideline and finding space between the safeties for big gains down the middle.

On the Patriots this season, neither has played much of a factor.

As the Pats travel to Buffalo for their first playoff game since the Tom Brady era came to an end two years ago, the biggest question is about the offense and whether or not rookie quarterback Mac Jones can lead a team from behind against the high-scoring Bills.

Agholor became one of the better wide receivers to hit the market after Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing attack found ways to get the speedy wideout involved one year ago. He could usually beat his man in single coverage down the sideline, but it was often when Carr extended the play that led to big gains for Agholor in space between the safeties. Or Carr would go big over the top and let Agholor beat his man in a one-on-one opportunity, which he often won thanks to precise timing.

In New England, those opportunities have been rare.

While missing two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol didn’t help, Agholor still finished with disappointing numbers. After hauling in 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders a year ago, he finished with just 37 catches, 473 yards and three touchdowns with the Pats, whose run-first offense hasn’t created many chances for Jones to get into a rhythm with the deep threat.

“I think our relationship is one that I’m happy with, because for him to be a young player, he does a great job of communicating,” Agholor said of Jones on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s playoff game with the Bills. “He wants to do better, he wants to help us be better. I have a level of appreciation for that.

“We just have to continue to work hard and practice everything we can so on gameday we can execute it.”

Agholor said it’ll be important to find proper space between the Bills’ safety tandem in their zone-heavy defensive scheme. But will the Pats make an effort to get him the ball?

They haven’t done much of that with Smith, either.

He had 41 catches for 441 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans last year, but after signing a mega contract in New England, the physical tight end has been little more than a run blocker. The Pats have tried using him on screen passes and even some run plays — he has nine rushes for 40 yards — but it’s been quite different than he was used in Tennessee, where he was often a primary target and was great at beating single coverage to find space in the corners of the end zone.

With the Pats, Smith finished the regular season with just 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown.

It’s strange, too, considering Smith and Kendrick Bourne are statistically among the game’s best at adding extra yards after the catch.

According to NFL’s Next Gen calculations of average yards after the catch above expectation (YAC+), Bourne ranks third in the NFL with 2.7 yards better than expected after the catch, and Smith ranks eighth with 2.0 yards. They’ve often needed more than one defender to bring them to the ground.

Bourne has looked like a bargain signing while setting career highs with 55 catches and 800 yards this year after spending the last four years with the 49ers, where he could’ve been described as “Deebo Samuel-light.” This year, only Samuel and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase have more YAC+.

The Pats used Bourne expertly on Sunday, when they got him involved on an end-around for a big gain in the second quarter, then later in the quarter set him up with a screen pass on 3rd and 18 that led to a 17-yard gain after he carried two defenders for about 10 yards.

He also made a mistake on a simple passing play on a different 3rd down attempt, when Jones thought he communicated a change at the line, but Bourne appeared to miss it and broke the wrong way on an out route as Jones’ pass dropped to the ground in empty space where the receiver should’ve been.

Add it all up and it’s been a somewhat-disappointing year in the Patriots’ passing attack, where Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Smith (four years, $50 million) had little impacts, though Henry (three years, $37.5 million) and Bourne (three years, $22.5 million) played sizable roles.

If the Pats fall behind early on Saturday against the Bills, it’ll be an opportunity for Jones to get more of his weapons involved.

“Discipline on spacing, discipline on route-running, understanding of zones, where people are moving, where voids may be — that’s super important when running routes vs. zone defenses,” Agholor said of the matchup. “This game is going to be about executing what you have to execute in front of you, not anticipating.”