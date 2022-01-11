Minka Kelly Glows In New Selfie With Trevor Noah & Calls South Africa Trip The ‘Holiday Of A Lifetime’

On-again couple Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah looked bright and beautiful in a selfie taken during their trip to his home country of South Africa.
Trevor Noah finally popped up on his on-again girlfriend Minka Kelly‘s Instagram page on January 9, after the actress posted a group selfie from their trip to South Africa. In the snapshot, Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, posed with a bunch of his friends while enjoying drinks on a boat, as the sun’s reflection allowed for the couple to effortlessly glow. The Daily Show host, who is from Johannesburg, South Africa, took the photo, while Minka posted it to her IG page.
“Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime,” the Friday Night Lights star wrote in her caption. “Thank you, Mzansi,” she added.
Trevor and Minka’s trip to South Africa marked the first time that they’ve appeared on each other’s social media pages since their relationship began in 2020. On Dec. 29, Minka was clearly visible in Trevor’s IG photo of a group seated at a long table celebrating his friend Xolisa Dyeshana‘s birthday. Minka and Trevor sat right next to each other, and both had big smiles on their faces for the snapshot. While Trevor did not specifically point the Titans actress out in the photo, fans noted that the pair subtly made things “Instagram Official” in the comments section.
Trevor and Minka’s relationship debuted in the news at the end of summer 2020. At the time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. In May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together. However, Trevor and Minka seemingly reconciled by June, which is when they were spotted in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City.
Minka has dated in the public eye quite a bit throughout her career. She was previously in long term relationships with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams.
On the latest episode of Below Deck, Heather Chase apologized to Rayna Lindsey after using the N-word. During the apology, the two castmates hugged it out, leading viewers to believe they were in a (somewhat) better place.
Later in the episode, however, Rayna told Fraser Olender that Heather should have apologized earlier. Meanwhile, as Rayna vented to Fraser, Heather expressed gratitude that she and Rayna had worked it out.
Captain Lee Rosbach addressed Heather’s apology in his weekly blog: “Heather, your apology to Rayna seemed sincere. You learned the hard way words like those have no place on a yacht or anywhere else for that matter. I hope you take the opportunity to do better in the future.”
He also chastised the chief stew for her oversleeping (which was shown in the episode).
The captain then discussed Rayna’s response to the apology. “Rayna, you were rightfully offended. I don’t condone that term in any situation, and no-one should ever feel discriminated against where they work,” wrote Lee. “But you seemed to accept Heather’s apology to her face, then spoke to other people about it behind her back.”
He went on to say, “I wish the situation had been brought to my attention sooner, where it would’ve been dealt with head on.”
On Instagram, Rayna teased that the season will end abruptly. So far, no one in the cast has spilled the exact details. The deckhand expressed disappointment in her fellow castmates, however, for not handling the racial scandal in a timely manner.
Eddie Lucas pointed a finger at producers, saying they mishandled the situation as well.
33-year-old social media star Wuzzam Supa aka Supa Cent has a history of being transparent with her personal life and business online, so it’s no surprise she’s being open about receiving botched backlift surgery after seeking out the perfect waist to booty proportions. Supa said the surgery happened in 2020 in the Dominican Republic, but unfortunately for her, she was left with flat upper booty meat, she revealed.
In 2020 I had a breast and back lift in DR. The doctor lipo-ed my back so far down that it gave me a shelf at the top of my Butt. I absolutely hated it and was very insecure about it. I never had a bbl or anything done to my butt, but once your waist gets smaller. Your butt stick out more.
That’s why I always recommend? If you already have [apple emoji]. Don’t get a bbl. See how the results look after lipo or tummy tuck. Then decide after. Not only did I hate my shelf but that surgery left my butt looking boxy.
Check out Supa’s before and after below.
In graphic photos shared by her reconstruction doctor, Claudette Paz Gomez in Colombia, you can see Supa’s backlift scar and “shelf” shape clearly. The before and after photos reveal a rounder derriere for the mother of two. Good for her!