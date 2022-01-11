Celebrities
Mj Rodriguez: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Pose’ Star Who Made Golden Globe History
History has been made! Mj Rodriguez became the first trans woman to take home a Golden Globe award for her work on ‘Pose.’ Here’s what you need to know about Mj.
We knew that the 2022 Golden Globes were going to go down in history, due to not being broadcast live because of the backlash over lack of diversity. However, the Jan. 9 event made news in a good way when Mj Rodriguez became the first trans performer to take home a Golden Globe. She won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role as Bianca Evangelist in the FX series, Pose.
“OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals,” Mj – short for Michaela Jaé – wrote on Instagram. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey, who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies, WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”
This historic win comes months after Mj broke down barriers at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. She was the first trans actress nominated in a lead acting category. “It’s astounding, and not just for me,” she told IndieWire. “I’m winning for so many people out there, so many babies out there, the generation that comes after me — that’s who it’s for, not me.” Though she didn’t take home the award – Olivia Colman won for her part on The Crown – Mj is now the owner of a shiny Golden Globe trophy.
So, who is Mj Rodriguez? Here are five key things to know about the actress, from her Broadway roots to the details surrounding her courageous decision to transition.
1. Mj grew up in New Jersey.
Mj was born on January 7, 1991, in New Jersey. She was assigned male at birth, and was named Michael Anthony Rodriguez Jr. Her parents, an African-American mother and an Afro-Puerto Rican father, raised her in Newark, where she attended the Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Mj wanted to become an actress at a young age, so her mother enrolled her in the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at age 11. She graduated high school from Newarks Art High School and left the Garden State to pursue performing arts at Berklee College of Music.
2. She modeled her stage name after a Marvel Comics character.
Just as stars like Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Miley Cyrus have done, Mj decided to take on a stage name while pursuing acting and singing. Prior to her transition, she took on the name Mj. The moniker was an obvious merge of initials in her real name, but Mj — an avid comic book fan — also took inspiration from Mary Jane’ MJ’ Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics. “The first time they called her MJ, I thought, ‘That’s a cool name!’ I put ‘Michael’ and ‘Junior’ together, and It worked out perfectly!” she told Broadway.com in 2011.
3. She appeared in ‘Rent’ off-Broadway in college.
While in college, Mj was cast in a theater production of Rent as Angel Dumott Schunard. Her performance impressed actress Fredi Walker-Browne, who offered Mj the same role in the off-Broadway production of Rent. “Those are some big shoes to fill, and people expect to see the same thing they’ve seen before,” she told Broadway.com in 2011 of playing Angel. Mj’s performance in the production earned her the 2011 Clive Barnes Award. She was only 20 at the time.
4. Mj began transitioning in 2012…
From a young age, Mj felt that she was truly a female. She came out to her parents as bisexual/gay in 2014 but was still in denial about her truth. “I got into a stage of trying to be content with the person that I was betraying,” she told Playbill in 2016. After the Rent off-Broadway production closed in 2012, Mj took a hiatus from her rising career to begin her transitioning process.
Four years later, after beginning hormone replacement therapy in early 2016, Mj reemerged and officially identified as a female using she/her pronouns. “I’ve always felt I was the same person,” she told Playbill. “There was never really any change, there was just evolving that had to take place. I couldn’t put that in the public eye yet, because I wasn’t ready for the public eye to see it, so I had to take some time to myself to figure a lot of things out.”
5. … And her career has been booming ever since.
After Mj reemerged as her true self, her career skyrocketed. She snagged minor roles in TV shows like Nurse Jackie, The Carrie Diaries, and Luke Cage, and was even invited to audition in Hamilton on Broadway, though she sadly did not get the gig. But Mj’s big break came when she was cast as the lead female role in Pose. The series, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, has received worldwide attention and praise for its massive transgender presence in the cast, as well as its exploration of Black queer people living in New York City in the 1980s.
Pose recently wrapped its third and final season, which means Mj’s journey as Blanca has ended. But if her performance in the show is any indication, she’ll go on to have a mighty impressive career in Hollywood — all while being an inspiration to the transgender community.
Celebrities
‘One Little Fight’ Fracas: Peacock Releases Twisty Trailer For Will Smith Executive Produced ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Featuring Fraternity Members & Guns Going Blam [Video]
Uncle Phil’s an Alpha, guns are going blam, and the Bel-Air mansion’s even MORE massive in this new trailer that’s picking up steam on social media.
Will Smith and his production company Westbrook Studios are getting ready to drop the new series Bel-Air based on the beloved Black sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. According to the show’s description, it looks like this modern-day take on The Fresh Prince will give viewers a dramatic look into Will’s complicated rise from the streets of West Philadelphia to the lavish gated mansions of Bel-Air.
According to a press release for the series, “Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.” The new show will air exclusively through NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.
Sounds interesting, right?
Rising star Jabari Banks will take on the role of Will while actress Coco Jones will star as Hilary Banks.
Captain Marvel’s Akira Akbar is set to appear in the series as Ashley Banks and Olly Sholotan stars as Carlton.
The Enemy Within/ Atlanta’s Cassandra Freeman stars as the beloved Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks.
V Wars’ Adrian Holmes will portray the iconic role of Uncle Phil, who was originally played by the late great James Avery. Sadly, the star passed away back in December 2013 following complications from open-heart surgery.
Bel-Air is a completely different take on The Fresh Prince and it centers around what really happened during that “one little fight” that made Will’s mom ship him out to California for his safety.
Watch the official trailer below.
Now, while this new series does seem exciting, Fresh Prince fans online are already raising a few eyebrows about the reboot.
One user on Twitter wrote:
“WHY? STOP THE REBOOTS THEY ARE HORRIBLE. Don’t writers have their own imagination nowadays, it’s pathetic.”
https://twitter.com/RyanHuntsman3/status/1480543333130907657
Another person commented:
“‘The Fresh Prince’ started the “fish-out-of-water” genre that a million shows copied! Let’s hope that this reboot does well!”
While another social media goer chimed in:
“I’ll be honest, if it wasn’t for the fact that I grew up watching The Fresh Prince, I would say this looks pretty good, unfortunately, this isn’t TFP & when they try to splice in very Fresh Prince images (such as the jacket being inside out) it feels like a parody. Hope it’s good.”
The premise originally caused a stir on social media from nostalgic fans who were stunned and excited to see their beloved Bel-Air reimagined, at the time with a dark twist. Not only that, but Will championed the project himself and posted about it on YouTube.
Jabari Banks has some serious shoes to fill following in Will Smith’s footsteps and Will certainly has a lot riding on his shoulders with executive producing Bel-Air given his 6-year legacy with the famous sitcom, so we can only pray that this reboot will be good.
Bel-Air officially premieres on Feb. 13 after the Super Bowl.
Will you be watching? Tell us down below!
Celebrities
Minka Kelly Glows In New Selfie With Trevor Noah & Calls South Africa Trip The ‘Holiday Of A Lifetime’
On-again couple Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah looked bright and beautiful in a selfie taken during their trip to his home country of South Africa.
Trevor Noah finally popped up on his on-again girlfriend Minka Kelly‘s Instagram page on January 9, after the actress posted a group selfie from their trip to South Africa. In the snapshot, Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, posed with a bunch of his friends while enjoying drinks on a boat, as the sun’s reflection allowed for the couple to effortlessly glow. The Daily Show host, who is from Johannesburg, South Africa, took the photo, while Minka posted it to her IG page.
“Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime,” the Friday Night Lights star wrote in her caption. “Thank you, Mzansi,” she added.
Trevor and Minka’s trip to South Africa marked the first time that they’ve appeared on each other’s social media pages since their relationship began in 2020. On Dec. 29, Minka was clearly visible in Trevor’s IG photo of a group seated at a long table celebrating his friend Xolisa Dyeshana‘s birthday. Minka and Trevor sat right next to each other, and both had big smiles on their faces for the snapshot. While Trevor did not specifically point the Titans actress out in the photo, fans noted that the pair subtly made things “Instagram Official” in the comments section.
Trevor and Minka’s relationship debuted in the news at the end of summer 2020. At the time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. In May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together. However, Trevor and Minka seemingly reconciled by June, which is when they were spotted in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City.
Minka has dated in the public eye quite a bit throughout her career. She was previously in long term relationships with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams.
Celebrities
Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach Suggests Rayna Was Two Faced
On the latest episode of Below Deck, Heather Chase apologized to Rayna Lindsey after using the N-word. During the apology, the two castmates hugged it out, leading viewers to believe they were in a (somewhat) better place.
Later in the episode, however, Rayna told Fraser Olender that Heather should have apologized earlier. Meanwhile, as Rayna vented to Fraser, Heather expressed gratitude that she and Rayna had worked it out.
Captain Lee Rosbach addressed Heather’s apology in his weekly blog: “Heather, your apology to Rayna seemed sincere. You learned the hard way words like those have no place on a yacht or anywhere else for that matter. I hope you take the opportunity to do better in the future.”
He also chastised the chief stew for her oversleeping (which was shown in the episode).
The captain then discussed Rayna’s response to the apology. “Rayna, you were rightfully offended. I don’t condone that term in any situation, and no-one should ever feel discriminated against where they work,” wrote Lee. “But you seemed to accept Heather’s apology to her face, then spoke to other people about it behind her back.”
He went on to say, “I wish the situation had been brought to my attention sooner, where it would’ve been dealt with head on.”
On Instagram, Rayna teased that the season will end abruptly. So far, no one in the cast has spilled the exact details. The deckhand expressed disappointment in her fellow castmates, however, for not handling the racial scandal in a timely manner.
Eddie Lucas pointed a finger at producers, saying they mishandled the situation as well.
Photos Credit: Bravo
