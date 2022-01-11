NBA Star Klay Thompson Agrees to Receive Part of Salary in Bitcoin (BTC)

Thompson returned against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Carolina Panthers star Russel Okung had also agreed similarly.

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have declared that they will take part of their salaries in Bitcoin when it comes to their paychecks. They’re partnering with Cash App, which recently recruited Aaron Rodgers and OBJ to similar arrangements, to give away $1 million in Bitcoin.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since January 2019, returned to the Warriors’ lineup yesterday, netting 17 points in the team’s win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He announced that he was a Bitcoin user with his return to action.

Several Players Are Expected to Follow

Many NBA players have followed in the footsteps of other well-known people in professional sports by electing to receive a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. One of them is Sean Culkin, the first NFL player to get his whole pay in bitcoin, as reported by CriptoNoticias last year.

In the last year, Bitcoin has made significant advances in the conditions where the world’s finest basketball is played, making it the new star of the NBA. The Washington Wizards team, which participates in these events and is currently supported by cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, took one of these approaches. Coinbase, one of the biggest exchanges in the United States, became the first official cryptocurrency-related firm to join the NBA in October.