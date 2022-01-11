NeNe Leakes Drops $1.8 Million On Buckhead Condo

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes dropped $1.8 million on a new condo, following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes in September.
NeNe’s new home is just steps away from the fabulous Shops at Buckhead Atlanta, Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, as well as fine dining restaurants, and parks.
NeNe found a buyer for her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,791 sq. ft. mansion in Duluth in December.
The mom-of-two listed the house for $4 million and slashed the price twice before unloading it for $3.45 million.
According to public records, NeNe purchased a large ground floor condo for $1.8 million at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Residences in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta on November 1.
The never lived-in, 4-bedroom, 5-bath condo opens to a large courtyard where NeNe can entertain her guests as they enjoy the lush English garden nestled just outside the gate. The private entrance leads to a grand entryway.
Sources say NeNe purchased the $1.8 million condo for the safety and security as well as the world class amenities the property offers.
The amenities include biometrics based security and concierge services, 24-hour room service, valet and garage space for 5 cars.
Other amenities include a gourmet kitchen with 10 ft. tall cabinetry, Wolf and Subzero appliances, marble waterfall countertops and a huge owner’s suite with a fireplace and standing tub.
A private elevator leads to each floor of the home. The entire top floor is the owner’s suite complete with a morning room, Victoria and Albert tub and a separate laundry room.
Jennie Nguyen appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, where she looked back on the heated encounter that took place between Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
After things between the cast members got physical amid yet another dramatic bus ride, Jennie spoke to host Andy Cohen about what was really going down between Jen and Lisa. She then clapped back at claims of speaking in an alleged “Black accent” to Mary Cosby and took aim at Heather Gay‘s inappropriate comparison between her and an anime character.
“Lisa is a friend of [Meredith Marks] and with Jen so she’s stuck in the middle trying to make sure the relationship works and you know, Jen’s kind of [putting them] in the position of pick sides… And Lisa’s like, ‘I can’t do that. You guys are both my friends and you can’t make me pick sides because that’s not fair.’ And Jen wasn’t happy and I guess it escalated,” Jennie explained on the January 9 episode of WWHL.
In addition to the drama between Lisa and Jen, viewers have also seen an increase in the tension between Jennie and Mary. However, when it comes to their ongoing feud, Jennie denied speaking to Mary differently.
“I don’t really know that I have a Black accent so I don’t know why people think only talking to Mary, I have a Black accent. I have an accent. Period. And it comes out to be whatever it is,” she shared.
As for Heather’s comment, in which she said Jennie looked like an anime character, Jennie didn’t approve.
“I think it was a little bit inappropriate by saying, ‘Oh she looks like an Asian anime.’ Anime is anime. You don’t have to label it, whether Asian or not. So I was a little taken aback when I saw the episode,” Jennie said. “And I didn’t think it was appropriate at all.”
During another segment of WWHL, Jennie was asked what she believes Mary has against her.
“I don’t understand,” she admitted. “I try to be nice to Mary. I reach out. I apologized if I offended her by using foul language. I did her makeup. And then coming at me and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, I brought this. And I didn’t want to carry it home so I gave it to you,’ for me, it’s insulting. It has to come from the heart. It doesn’t matter if it’s $1 or $1 million.”
According to Jennie, she also doesn’t understand why Meredith has sided with Mary. However, she suspects it has something to do with Jen.
“I’m friends with Jen, therefore there’s that animosity against Jen, therefore she figures, ‘Oh you don’t like Mary and Mary doesn’t like you so I’m just going to stick with Mary because you stick with Jen. You supported Jen.’ That’s all I can think of,” she explained.
Regarding where she and Mary stand today, following Mary’s controversial comment about her slanted eyes, Jennie said that while Mary did apologize for her statement, her behavior never changed.
“She apologized but then she continued to make little digs at me. It didn’t stop,” Jennie confirmed. “If you apologize, don’t do it again. That’s what my mom says, ‘If you apologize, genuinely apologize and don’t do it again. Learn from your mistake.’ But Mary keeps throwing digs at me. If you keep continuing to watch, there are more down the road that she would not stop with this racial comment towards me and I don’t understand. Why me?”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, opened up about her sexuality & admitted that she’s attracted to ‘people,’ regardless of gender.
Reese Witherspoon’s, 45, daughter, Ava Phillippe, 22, is certainly not shy when it comes to talking about HER sexuality and she proved that in a recent “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on her Instagram Story. When asked by a fan, “Do u like boys or girls?” Ava replied, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”
Ava answered the question alongside a selfie where she rocked bright blue eyeshadow that covered her entire eye area, as well as thick black cat-eye liner. She accessorized with her pink hair, a gold chain choker necklace, and a striped blouse.
It’s no surprise how down-to-earth Ava is considering her mother is so cool. In fact, Reese recently opened up to InStyle magazine for the December/January 2022 issue where she discussed how Ava has dealt with growing up in the spotlight. “It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous,” she said. “So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons.”
Reese continued, “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”
Ava and Reese are extremely alike and the mother-daughter-duo look like twins. Just recently, they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. Reese opted to wear a red sequin mini while Ava wore a black collared mini dress. We couldn’t help but notice how much their faces looked alike. If it wasn’t for Ava’s pink hair and Reese’s blonde hair, we would have thought they were twins.
Kendall Jenner is standing up for her right to look as sexy as she wants at someone else’s wedding.
Back in 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black cutout dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, baring her entire stomach and showing a lot of boob as a tiny piece of fabric covered her nipples and not much else.
When the wedding first went down, fans were immediately critical of Kendall’s attire, and now, a throwback photo has fans condemning the model once again.
On New Year’s Eve, Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the pictures she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the little black dress, along with another showing the star in what looks to be a bridesmaid dress.
One person in the comments of Lauren’s post called Jenner out for wearing what they thought to be “inappropriate” attire for a wedding.
“Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” the user wrote.
On the other side of the coin, another person came to Jenner’s defense, responding, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? Relax.”
That’s when Perez chimed in, writing, “Tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT.”
Kendall caught wind of the conversation and decided to jump in and address the criticism for the first time, pointing out that she “obvi asked” Perez to approve her dress choice in advance, adding, “We love a beach wedding.”
Since that exchange, Lauren has turned her Instagram comments off.