News
Novak Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic held a practice session on Tuesday, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The top-ranked tennis star hit the show courts of Melbourne Park, where the tournament is held, within hours of winning a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country.
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19. A judge ruled Monday he could stay, but the immigration minister could still send him home.
There were also new questions raised Tuesday over an immigration form, on which he said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia. The Monte Carlo-based athlete was seen in Spain and Serbia in that two-week period.
The back and forth over whether Djokovic complied with Australia’s rules has caused a furor in the country and beyond. When the vocal skeptic of vaccines was first granted a visa to travel to Melbourne, many complained he was being given special treatment from a country known for its strict travel restrictions during the pandemic.
But amid a flood of confusing information about what the rules are, others have charged Djokovic has become a convenient scapegoat for an Australian government facing criticism for its recent handling of the pandemic.
The nine-time Australian Open winner held a practice Tuesday afternoon at Rod Laver Arena. Soon after, tournament organizers made him the top-seeded player in the men’s singles draw.
The athlete was seen hitting shots from behind the baseline, taking feedback from his coach, and stretching beside the court with a trainer. He spent four nights confined to an immigration hotel and now is getting back into the swing less than a week before the Grand Slam tournament starts.
“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that,” Djokovic tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday. “I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.”
But he still faces the prospect of deportation before the first match.
Djokovic was given an exemption by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer, from its vaccination rules to compete because he was infected with COVID-19 last month. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But federal border authorities stopped him on arrival last week and canceled his visa. Lawyers for the government have said an infection in the previous six months was only grounds for an exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused severe illness.
It’s not clear why Djokovic was ever granted a visa if that’s the case.
A federal judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa Monday on procedural grounds, saying he hadn’t been allowed enough time to speak to his lawyers to contest the decision. But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still considering using his power to deport the 34-year-old Serbian under separate legislation.
Hawke’s office issued a statement saying the matter was still under consideration.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has blamed the debacle on Tennis Australia, which ministers accuse of misleading players about vaccine requirements. But newspapers have reported that the sporting body had pleaded with the Department of Home Affairs to check the visa paperwork of Djokovic and other players before their flights.
A new potential stumbling block also emerged Tuesday after documents released by the Federal Circuit Court revealed Djokovic told authorities he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia.
Djokovic touched down in Melbourne just before midnight Wednesday, answering “no” to the question about previous travel on his Australian Travel Declaration form.
But he was filmed playing tennis in the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Dec. 25, and training in Spain on Dec. 31 — both dates within the 14-day window. He traveled to Australia from Marbella, Spain.
Djokovic told border officers that Tennis Australia completed the declaration for him, but the officer who canceled his visa said that the body would have done that based on information from Djokovic himself.
It was not clear if the document came up during Monday’s hearing.
The form notes that giving false or misleading information is a serious offense — and it could be grounds for deportation.
The drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.
Morrison spoke about the issue with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić on Tuesday, and they agreed to keep in touch.
“The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morrison’s office said in a statement.
Brnabić asked Morrison to ensure Djokovic was treated with dignity, public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia reported.
“The prime minister especially emphasized the importance of the conditions for training and physical preparation for the upcoming competition,” RTS reported.
The drama has put Morrison’s government in a tight spot ahead of elections due by May. While his government was widely praised for containing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll at the start of the pandemic, he has recently been criticized for loosening some rules, just as omicron cases have been rapidly surging.
The opposition home affairs spokesperson, Kristina Keneally, blamed the visa confusion on a lack of planning by Morrison’s government and said the saga made Australia “look like a bit of a joke” on the world stage.
“It does incredible damage to Australia” if Djokovic gets deported, Keneally told the Seven Network television, but “if he gets to stay it does incredible damage to our tough border laws and is a real insult to the Australians who did the hard work of lockdowns and vaccination.”
Andy Murray, who lost four Australian Open finals to Djokovic, said the court win was a “positive” for his fellow major winner but there were still details to clarify.
“I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days,” Murray said. “I’m hoping we can move on from it now. It looks like he’s going to be able to play and compete in the Australian Open.”
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.
News
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65
BRUSSELS — David Sassoli, an Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday. He was 65.
European Council President Charles Michel called Sassoli a “sincere and passionate European. We already miss his human warmth, his generosity, his friendliness and his smile.”
Sassoli, a socialist, had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 because of abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death.
Sassoli had been struggling for months with poor health after he suffered pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria in September. His health steadily declined afterward and he was forced to miss several important legislative meetings. Yet, as much as possible, he stayed on the job, where his vigor and easy smile had always been a trademark. He was at his strongest when he took up the cause of migrants who died crossing the Mediterranean or dissidents such as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is taking on the Kremlin from a jail cell.
“Everyone loved his smile and his kindness, yet he knew how to fight for what he believed in,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reminiscing how a much younger Sassoli had traveled to Germany to see the infamous Berlin Wall come down well over three decades ago.
European unity was his benchmark, just as much as justice among all Europeans was.
“Our Union has lost at the same time an Italian patriot, a great European and a tireless humanist,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Over the past few months, he improved enough to preside over a European Parliament session in December to give the EU’s main human rights award, the Sakharov Prize, to Navalny’s daughter. High in symbolism, it showed him at his best. A few weeks later, his wishes for the new year became his political testament as an optimist with great expectations.
“We can be that hope when we don’t ignore those in need. When we don’t build walls on our borders. When we fight all forms of injustice. Here’s to us, here’s to hope,” he said in the address.
He is survived by his wife, Alessandra Vittorini, and his children, Livia and Giulio. Flags flew half-staff and the European Parliament opened a condolences register. The European Commission will hold a minute of silence when it meets on Wednesday.
Pope Francis, who received Sassoli in audience last year, sent an unusually heartfelt telegram of condolences to Sassoli’s wife, paying tribute to him as an “animated believer of hope and charity … who, in a peaceful and respectful way, worked for the common good with a generous commitment.”
A lifelong fan of Fiorentina football club, he emulated the refined style of the team where Gabriel Batistuta and Roberto Baggio thrived. But in the end, like the Florence club, he also never got to reach the very highest level. Being head of the European Parliament doesn’t compare to being prime minister or leading the European Commission or Council.
Sassoli came to lead the European legislature in 2019 following an intricate bout of political infighting among EU leaders, which also saw German Christian Democrat von der Leyen become European Commission president and Belgian free-market liberal Michel take the job as EU Council president. Sassoli and von der Leyen were picked by EU leaders practically out of the blue, stunning themselves and the rest of the world.
Even if he was often overshadowed by von der Leyen and Michel, Sassoli led an institution which has become ever more powerful over the years and has become instrumental in charting the course of the European Union in many sectors, be it the digital economy, climate or Brexit.
An adroit political shaker, using his bonhomie to the hilt, he helped steer several of the most important political issues facing the EU to a successful conclusion — and none more so than the 1.8 trillion-euro pandemic recovery fund and seven-year budget.
Yet his 2 1/2 years in charge was affected by both the pandemic, which often turned the European parliament into a remote digital institution where his human warmth lost impact, and his own deteriorating health.
His pinnacle came on the European scene but he was just as respected in his native Italy.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi sent condolences on behalf of the Italian government and paid tribute to Sassoli as “a man of institutions, a profound pro-European, a passionate journalist, Sassoli was a symbol of balance, humanity, generosity.”
The head of Sassoli’s Democratic Party and a longtime friend, Enrico Letta, praised Sassoli’s European passion and vision and vowed to carry them forward, though “we know we’re not up to it.”
Sassoli was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as its vice president. He started out as a newspaper journalist before entering broadcasting as a high-profile presenter in Italy. It was a stepping stone for his political career.
He had considered running for the second part of the five-year term which starts next week, but decided not to run for reelection when lawmakers choose their new president in Strasbourg, France.
Roberta Metsola, the Christian Democrat who was already set to take over from Sassoli next week, said “I am heartbroken. Europe has lost a leader, I have a lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion.” She said Sassoli “dedicated his life to making the world a better, fairer place.”
Associated Press writers Nicole Winfield in Rome and Sam Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
News
Avalanche winning streak climbs to five games, each from a comeback: 5 takeaways from the 4-3 triumph over Seattle
For the first time in club history, the Avalanche has a five-game winning streak in which each victory was the result of a comeback. Three of them came from multi-goal deficits, including Monday’s 4-3 triumph over the visiting Seattle Kraken and former goalie Philipp Grubauer.
The Kraken built a 3-1 lead late in the second period for Grubauer, who allowed the final three goals.
Five takeaways:
Success at home. The Avs extended their club-record home winning streak to 12 games. They are 13-0-1 in their last 14 games at Ball Arena and, dating to last season when Grubauer was usually in net, 30-2-2 over the last 34.
Colorado’s 12-game winning streak is the longest at home in the NHL this season and the longest since Boston won 12 straight in 2019.
Kadri nets the winner. Center Nazem Kadri completed the Avs’ three-goal rally with the game-winning goal at 14:17 of the third period. Kadri used a wrist shot from the left-wing circle dot to beat Grubauer high to the near side — between the left post and the goalie’s head.
“That’s what great teams do,” Kadri said of the Avs’ comebacks. “You got to walk before you can run. I think these types of situations, being down and staying patient, not getting frustrated, those are all traits we’ve started to develop and are making it a consistency now. Love the maturity and that’s a great sign for us.”
Kadri also had an assist for his 15th multi-point game of the season, trailing only Connor McDavid (18) and
Alex Ovechkin (16) among all NHL players.
With 46 points, Kadri is tied for fourth in league scoring behind Leon Draisaitl and McDavid, both with 53 points, and Ovechkin (52).
Colorado Avalanche rallies past Seattle Kraken to claim fifth consecutive victory https://t.co/Am1gpPAX1y by @mikechambers
— Denver Post Sports (@DPostSports) January 11, 2022
Depth scoring. Avs top-line left wing Gabe Landeskog was scratched after joining the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list Monday morning, and his linemates did not have much offensive success against the Kraken. Center Nathan MacKinnon and right winger Mikko Rantanen were both pointless and minus-2.
The goals came from third-line winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel (two), defenseman Devon Toews and Kadri, the second-line center.
To his credit, MacKinnon had a team-high seven shots — giving him 19 in his last two games.
Taser. Toews, who goes by Taser to his teammates, scoring the overtime winner in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the tying goal against the Kraken. He has seven tallies on the season, tied for sixth among all NHL defensemen — despite missing the first nine games after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery.
Toews leads all NHL blueliners in points-per-game (1.14) and plus-minus (plus-25).
Respect for a former player. Grubauer, who played the last three seasons for the Avs before signing with Seattle as an unrestricted free agent, heard more “Gruus” than “boos” when he made a save.
“The love and the appreciation of the support I got here; it’s been incredible,” Grubauer said. “Denver is always a special place in my heart, and especially the fans too and the people that come out, not only to see us play but to see me play. I don’t even know what to say, it feels amazing for sure. Even though we didn’t get the win, personally I can build on a game like that for sure.”
News
Adams 14 school board sues management company, demanding details of investigation
Adams 14’s Board of Education has filed suit against the management company overseeing the school district, seeking documents related to an investigation by MGT Consulting into a “personnel matter” that the board says was unauthorized and occurred as it was conducting its own financial audit.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 5, states that the school board asked for the records via the state’s public records law – known as the Colorado Open Records Act, or CORA — on Dec. 6, 2021. But so far, MGT Consulting has not handed over the documents, according to the lawsuit.
“MGT has failed to turn over documents to the district that the district is entitled to,” said Joe Salazar, an attorney representing the school board, adding, “Our biggest concern is that the investigation was not authorized by the Board of Education of Adams 14. We’re trying to figure out how it got started, what purpose and who authorized it.”
MGT Consulting took over after the Colorado State Board of Education in 2018 ordered Adams 14 to hand over control to a manager. The school district, based in Commerce City, has more than 30,000 students.
In the lawsuit, the school board alleges that the investigation by MGT Consulting began before a forensic audit into spending was completed and that an attorney hired by MGT Consulting “infiltrated” the district, accessed confidential information, interviewed employees and asked questions about the audit.
Employees who received emails related to the investigation were told “not to discuss the allegations of the investigation with any district employee or member of the board,” according to the lawsuit.
The financial audit, which has not been made public, took place after the school board became concerned last year that the company was getting the district to pay subcontractors to do work the firm was already paid to do.
A representative for MGT Consulting could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
But the company said last month that an attorney was investigating concerns that “central office administrators coerced a subordinate to lie if interviewed for the forensic audit,” reported Chalkbeat Colorado.
The financial audit was given to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which serves Adams and Broomfield counties, sometime after it was completed in late 2021.
“Our office was recently contacted by a representative of the Adams 14 school board,” said spokesman Chris Hopper in a statement. “He asked us to review some documentation that he provided to us … We are in the process of doing so to see if there is any additional action that needs to be taken.”
A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 21.
