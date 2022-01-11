PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, spotted on daddy duty with his children

Ye, formerly Kanye West, spent his Saturday at a Los Angeles hotel playing with his children in between dates with new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Ye, 44, was spotted briefly after spending the day with his four kids who were chauffeured to an L.A. hotel to meet with their dad for some quality time.

Ye’s kids were chauffeured in THREE vehicles to the hotel where a bodyguard carried Psalm and escorted Saint into the hotel.

The children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm — rarely see their mom, Kim Kardashian, 40, who is off vacationing every week with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

The same security guy was seen bringing in a stack of games and toys including the popular Guess Who and Connect Four games.

3-year-old Chicago West wore cowboy boots for her play date with daddy.

Ye’s kids mean the world to him. He was raised by a single mom and he wants to be the best dad to his children.

According to BACKGRID.com, Ye was seen after the playdate hopping into an uber and heading to a design studio on his own where he spent the evening with a team.

Dinner was delivered to the studio and people on his team were seen going in and out.

The rap producer wore his Yeezy GAP jacket and carried a small bottle with a red liquid inside.

Ye changed into clean clothes for the play date, after wearing the same paint splattered jeans for two weeks straight.