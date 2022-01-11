Connect with us

PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, spotted on daddy duty with his children

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Ye, formerly Kanye West, spent his Saturday at a Los Angeles hotel playing with his children in between dates with new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Ye, 44, was spotted briefly after spending the day with his four kids who were chauffeured to an L.A. hotel to meet with their dad for some quality time.

1641916166 591 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Ye’s kids were chauffeured in THREE vehicles to the hotel where a bodyguard carried Psalm and escorted Saint into the hotel.

1641916166 215 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm — rarely see their mom, Kim Kardashian, 40, who is off vacationing every week with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

1641916166 842 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The same security guy was seen bringing in a stack of games and toys including the popular Guess Who and Connect Four games.

1641916166 666 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

3-year-old Chicago West wore cowboy boots for her play date with daddy.

Ye’s kids mean the world to him. He was raised by a single mom and he wants to be the best dad to his children.

1641916166 174 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

According to BACKGRID.com, Ye was seen after the playdate hopping into an uber and heading to a design studio on his own where he spent the evening with a team.

Dinner was delivered to the studio and people on his team were seen going in and out.

1641916166 528 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West spotted on daddy duty with

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The rap producer wore his Yeezy GAP jacket and carried a small bottle with a red liquid inside.

Ye changed into clean clothes for the play date, after wearing the same paint splattered jeans for two weeks straight.

Celebrities

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series
Christmas is not quite canceled [yet] now that Tommy’s made it to Chicago.

Source: STARZ, “Power Book IV: Force”

STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City.

After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy’s putting New York in his rearview mirror for good.

A press release notes, however, that Tommy makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades, and what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets that Tommy thought were long buried.

“New York is over… this my chance,” says Tommy while meeting new allies and adversaries. He’s also of course still driving that signature Ford Mustang that he used to wreak havoc on NYC.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Not all’s well for the street pharmacist however, at one point in the trailer he’s seen somberly looking at a photo of his lost love LaKeisha and her son Cash.

Power Book IV Force Trailer Joseph Sikoras Back As LaKeisha

Source: STARZ/ “Power Book IV: Force”

Will Tommy continue his canceling Christmas streak in Chicago? Or will it all prove to be too much POWER too soon?

 

Take a look at the “Power Book IV: Force” trailer below.

 

 

 

“Power Book IV: Force” premieres Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

 

“Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

The “Power Book IV: Force” cast includes Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”), Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”), STARZ Original series “Hightown” alum Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Empire”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” The Beast), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

Celebrities

Brad Pitt Had ‘No Awareness’ Of Alia Shawkat Dating Rumors, Actress Reveals

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Brad Pitt Had ‘No Awareness’ Of Alia Shawkat Dating Rumors, Actress Reveals
Rumors of a romance between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were rampant in 2020, but Brad had no clue that fans were buzzing about the pair’s friendship. Alia opened up about it in a new interview.

Nearly two years after Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were romantically linked, the actress opened up about her relationship with the A-list star in an interview with The New Yorker. Alia and Brad were never more than friends who bonded over a love of art, but various sightings in 2020 led fans to think there was more going on — and Brad was none the wiser. “He had no awareness of [what people were saying] at all,” she admitted. “Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s***. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating and it’s this whole thing and I’m being followed?’ and he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

Alia also recalled a recent experience with her grandmother who “barely speaks English.” She revealed that she found a gossip magazine at her grandmother’s house that had a headline calling her “Brad’s New Girl!” “It was like ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA’ and this whole made up story about how we were healing each other by spending time together,’” Alia revealed. “All this crazy s***. I looked at my grandmother like, ‘Why do you have this?’ She’s like, ‘It’s you and the movie star! It’s your face!’ I was embarrassed by it. I told her she had to throw it away and she laughed.”

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were romantically linked in 2020, but have maintained that they were always just friends. (David Fisher/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Admittedly, being followed around by paparazzi and being the subject of rumors was “not fun” for Alia. “I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi,” she explained. “They don’t know who the f*** I am. There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person – he’s a great f***ing guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20 year career. That’s what gets me. It’s ironic and gross and stupid.” Luckily, the rumors were “super brief,” and “left as fast as [they] came in,” Alia confirmed.

Ali and Brad were first linked when they attended a concert together at the beginning of March 2020, right before the world went on lockdown due to the coronavirus. Afterward, they were spotted hitting up In-N-Out together, and she was seen hanging out in his gated community in April 2020. However, by that June, Alia confirmed in an interview that she was “just friends” with the actor.

Celebrities

RHOA: Falynn Guobadia Leaks Text Messages From Simon After Cheating Diss as Porsha is Blasted by Cousin

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

RHOA: Falynn Guobadia Leaks Text Messages From Simon Guobadia After He Shades Her for Cheating "With the Help," Plus Porsha's Cousin Accuses Porsha of "Messing Around" During His Marriage
Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, where he shared a couple of poignant messages with his fans and followers.

Amid Porsha’s drama with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley and his mom, Gina, on Porsha’s Family Matters, Simon seemingly slammed Dennis’ treatment of his daughter’s mother before accusing his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, of cheating on him “with the help” and raising their child on his dime.

“Black me, respect is earned… not given. We earn that respect by the way we treat our children’s mothers, but NOT disrespecting them privately or publicly; otherwise we perpetuate the cycle of abuse,” Simon wrote in his first message, in which Dennis was not mentioned by name.

Then, in a second, Simon lashed out at Falynn and her now-fiancé, Jaylan Duckworth.

“The disrespect continues after cheating with the help for a whole year before filing for divorce, having a baby by the jobless help, and living off and having a child whose very welfare today depends on my money. The disrespect and ingratitude never ends. Both of you have learned absolutely nothing,” he stated.

RHOA Simon Guobadia Lashes Out at Disrespect and Claims Falynn Cheated

About an hour after Simon’s post against Falynn was shared, Falynn took to her own Instagram Story to fight back with a series of text messages, one of which featured Simon discussing their split at the end of 2020, months before it was confirmed publicly in April 2021.

“I will be moving out today to give our attorneys time to figure out what is best for us,” Simon wrote to Falynn on December 19, 2020. “I know we tried and gave it our best. I am proud of how far we have come individually but I understand that does not always mean we are good for each other.”

She then posted a message from April 14, 2021, just weeks before Simon and Porsha announced their engagement.

“Falynn, there is a good chance I will not be here tomorrow for the rest of the week. I cannot watch while the love of my life moves out of a home we had hoped to live in for the rest of my life. That would be too hard to bare,” Simon had said before accusing her family of bringing “bad spirits and energy” into her life.

“Does this sound like it’s coming from a husband who has been cheated on for a year?!?! Gtfoh!” Falynn wrote in a caption.

RHOA Falynn Guobadia Gives Timeline of Simon Split

In other news, Porsha’s cousin recently came forward to accuse the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her future husband of “messing around” before his divorce from Falynn.

While answering a slew of questions about her family member, the cousin, who goes by “Lady T Ford” on Instagram, confirmed she does not approve of Porsha and Simon’s relationship.

“Do I agree with Porsha [and] Simon’s relationship: I don’t agree with messing around better yet being engaged to a married man,” she said, according to a screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. “I told her my thoughts, and her response (amongst a few other words) ‘be blessed’ and oh have the Lord been blessing me.”

Also on Instagram, the cousin confirmed she declined a role on Porsha’s Family Matters because she didn’t want to take part in the creation of “a fake ‘narrative’ that Porsha has a ‘village’ that agree to all her bs” and revealed they are no longer speaking.

“Do you still talk to Porsha: Nope! After not hearing from her or Diane since my mom passed [and] then months later asked to do a show. Absolutely not! I’m not a seat-filler,” she explained.

RHOA Porsha Williams' Cousin Accuses Her of Messing Around With Simon Guobadia During Marriage

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

