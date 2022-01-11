Celebrities
PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, spotted on daddy duty with his children
Ye, formerly Kanye West, spent his Saturday at a Los Angeles hotel playing with his children in between dates with new girlfriend Julia Fox.
Ye, 44, was spotted briefly after spending the day with his four kids who were chauffeured to an L.A. hotel to meet with their dad for some quality time.
Ye’s kids were chauffeured in THREE vehicles to the hotel where a bodyguard carried Psalm and escorted Saint into the hotel.
The children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm — rarely see their mom, Kim Kardashian, 40, who is off vacationing every week with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.
The same security guy was seen bringing in a stack of games and toys including the popular Guess Who and Connect Four games.
3-year-old Chicago West wore cowboy boots for her play date with daddy.
Ye’s kids mean the world to him. He was raised by a single mom and he wants to be the best dad to his children.
According to BACKGRID.com, Ye was seen after the playdate hopping into an uber and heading to a design studio on his own where he spent the evening with a team.
Dinner was delivered to the studio and people on his team were seen going in and out.
The rap producer wore his Yeezy GAP jacket and carried a small bottle with a red liquid inside.
Ye changed into clean clothes for the play date, after wearing the same paint splattered jeans for two weeks straight.
Celebrities
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series
Christmas is not quite canceled [yet] now that Tommy’s made it to Chicago.
STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City.
After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy’s putting New York in his rearview mirror for good.
A press release notes, however, that Tommy makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades, and what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets that Tommy thought were long buried.
“New York is over… this my chance,” says Tommy while meeting new allies and adversaries. He’s also of course still driving that signature Ford Mustang that he used to wreak havoc on NYC.
One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.
Not all’s well for the street pharmacist however, at one point in the trailer he’s seen somberly looking at a photo of his lost love LaKeisha and her son Cash.
Will Tommy continue his canceling Christmas streak in Chicago? Or will it all prove to be too much POWER too soon?
Take a look at the “Power Book IV: Force” trailer below.
“Power Book IV: Force” premieres Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.
“Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.
The “Power Book IV: Force” cast includes Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”), Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”), STARZ Original series “Hightown” alum Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Empire”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” The Beast), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).
Celebrities
Brad Pitt Had ‘No Awareness’ Of Alia Shawkat Dating Rumors, Actress Reveals
Rumors of a romance between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were rampant in 2020, but Brad had no clue that fans were buzzing about the pair’s friendship. Alia opened up about it in a new interview.
Nearly two years after Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were romantically linked, the actress opened up about her relationship with the A-list star in an interview with The New Yorker. Alia and Brad were never more than friends who bonded over a love of art, but various sightings in 2020 led fans to think there was more going on — and Brad was none the wiser. “He had no awareness of [what people were saying] at all,” she admitted. “Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s***. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating and it’s this whole thing and I’m being followed?’ and he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”
Alia also recalled a recent experience with her grandmother who “barely speaks English.” She revealed that she found a gossip magazine at her grandmother’s house that had a headline calling her “Brad’s New Girl!” “It was like ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA’ and this whole made up story about how we were healing each other by spending time together,’” Alia revealed. “All this crazy s***. I looked at my grandmother like, ‘Why do you have this?’ She’s like, ‘It’s you and the movie star! It’s your face!’ I was embarrassed by it. I told her she had to throw it away and she laughed.”
Admittedly, being followed around by paparazzi and being the subject of rumors was “not fun” for Alia. “I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi,” she explained. “They don’t know who the f*** I am. There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person – he’s a great f***ing guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20 year career. That’s what gets me. It’s ironic and gross and stupid.” Luckily, the rumors were “super brief,” and “left as fast as [they] came in,” Alia confirmed.
Ali and Brad were first linked when they attended a concert together at the beginning of March 2020, right before the world went on lockdown due to the coronavirus. Afterward, they were spotted hitting up In-N-Out together, and she was seen hanging out in his gated community in April 2020. However, by that June, Alia confirmed in an interview that she was “just friends” with the actor.
Celebrities
RHOA: Falynn Guobadia Leaks Text Messages From Simon After Cheating Diss as Porsha is Blasted by Cousin
Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, where he shared a couple of poignant messages with his fans and followers.
Amid Porsha’s drama with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley and his mom, Gina, on Porsha’s Family Matters, Simon seemingly slammed Dennis’ treatment of his daughter’s mother before accusing his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, of cheating on him “with the help” and raising their child on his dime.
“Black me, respect is earned… not given. We earn that respect by the way we treat our children’s mothers, but NOT disrespecting them privately or publicly; otherwise we perpetuate the cycle of abuse,” Simon wrote in his first message, in which Dennis was not mentioned by name.
Then, in a second, Simon lashed out at Falynn and her now-fiancé, Jaylan Duckworth.
“The disrespect continues after cheating with the help for a whole year before filing for divorce, having a baby by the jobless help, and living off and having a child whose very welfare today depends on my money. The disrespect and ingratitude never ends. Both of you have learned absolutely nothing,” he stated.
About an hour after Simon’s post against Falynn was shared, Falynn took to her own Instagram Story to fight back with a series of text messages, one of which featured Simon discussing their split at the end of 2020, months before it was confirmed publicly in April 2021.
“I will be moving out today to give our attorneys time to figure out what is best for us,” Simon wrote to Falynn on December 19, 2020. “I know we tried and gave it our best. I am proud of how far we have come individually but I understand that does not always mean we are good for each other.”
She then posted a message from April 14, 2021, just weeks before Simon and Porsha announced their engagement.
“Falynn, there is a good chance I will not be here tomorrow for the rest of the week. I cannot watch while the love of my life moves out of a home we had hoped to live in for the rest of my life. That would be too hard to bare,” Simon had said before accusing her family of bringing “bad spirits and energy” into her life.
“Does this sound like it’s coming from a husband who has been cheated on for a year?!?! Gtfoh!” Falynn wrote in a caption.
In other news, Porsha’s cousin recently came forward to accuse the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her future husband of “messing around” before his divorce from Falynn.
While answering a slew of questions about her family member, the cousin, who goes by “Lady T Ford” on Instagram, confirmed she does not approve of Porsha and Simon’s relationship.
“Do I agree with Porsha [and] Simon’s relationship: I don’t agree with messing around better yet being engaged to a married man,” she said, according to a screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. “I told her my thoughts, and her response (amongst a few other words) ‘be blessed’ and oh have the Lord been blessing me.”
Also on Instagram, the cousin confirmed she declined a role on Porsha’s Family Matters because she didn’t want to take part in the creation of “a fake ‘narrative’ that Porsha has a ‘village’ that agree to all her bs” and revealed they are no longer speaking.
“Do you still talk to Porsha: Nope! After not hearing from her or Diane since my mom passed [and] then months later asked to do a show. Absolutely not! I’m not a seat-filler,” she explained.
Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, spotted on daddy duty with his children
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series
U.S. announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows
Brad Pitt Had ‘No Awareness’ Of Alia Shawkat Dating Rumors, Actress Reveals
PointsBet- Promo Codes, Welcome Offers and Promotions
RHOA: Falynn Guobadia Leaks Text Messages From Simon After Cheating Diss as Porsha is Blasted by Cousin
Dave Hyde: Flores, Tua, f-bombs — and what the bleep is Dolphins owner Steve Ross thinking?
Ayesha Curry Claps Back At ‘Open Relationship’ Claims In Her Instagram Comments: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage Like That’
Cherry Creek’s Carter Booth named Gatorade Colorado volleyball player of the year
Heidi Klum Rocks Incredibly Sexy Yellow Dress With Cutouts Up The Entire Side
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1