Police still waiting for Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in

Law enforcement officials in Memphis, Tennessee are still waiting for the suspected killer of Young Dolph to turn himself in.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down by two men inside a Tennessee bakery on November 17.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service named Justin Johnson as one of the killers.

Justin Johnson wanted for the murder of Dolph was once signed to his label. You see the “PRE” chain, which stands for Paper Route Empire. Straight Drop is his rap name. Just posted on his IG four days ago like he ain’t did a thang. Chile…wicked…wicked! https://t.co/toOzYfWibg pic.twitter.com/vAkw8oKnBX — La’Janeé (@_LaJanee_) January 6, 2022

Johnson, 23, promised to turn himself in to police on Monday, Jan. 10, but instead, he dropped a music video showcasing his mumble rapping skills.



RELATED: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017



The Memphis Police Department and U.S. Marshals are still on a nationwide manhunt for the aspiring rapper, who calls himself “Straight Drop.” It is reported that officials viewed his music video for clues to his whereabouts.

The home where the music video was filmed is the same location where the getaway vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned.

According to Fox13 Memphis, an attorney representing Johnson said he was unaware of the rapper’s plan to turn himself in.

Johnson posted on his Instagram story last week:

“Turning Myself In Monday @ 201. I’m Innocent. I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” He also had a message for bloggers: “Next time post the REAL .. BS blogs.”

Justin Johnson aka straight dropp

wanted to be front and center in

this picture so bad a he’s definitely mad In the back! LL Dolph ??? pic.twitter.com/r4LFQbTDG7 — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) January 11, 2022

Johnson is wanted on charges of First-Degree murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property valued between $10,000-$60,000.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Crime Stoppers have offered a reward of $15,000 for tips leading to Johnson’s capture.

Watch the music video below.