News
Proof of vaccination required to dine indoors at Hidden Valley Ski Resort
WILDWOOD, Mo. — Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 years and older before entering indoor facilities, including its dining area to purchase food and beverages. There is no vaccine or mask requirement to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.
“It’s very important to us that we take a high priority and look at safety not only for our employees and for our guests, but for the community, we want to be a responsible business and make sure that we are always being as safe as we possibly can, especially with the recent surge,” General Manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort Brandon Swartz said.
Before entering the indoor facility, a sign asks patrons to show proof of their vaccination card, either in-person, on an app, over the phone. Hidden Valley can also place a sticker on an annual pass, to make it easier to show proof.
“We do ask for people to wear masks as they go inside we do also have a vaccination requirement and to show proof of vaccination when going into our indoor spaces to dine,” Swartz said.
You do not need proof of vaccination to use the restroom indoors.
Swartz said options for those who are not vaccinated include tailgating in the parking lot, eating in the car, or at an outside picnic table. He said they hope to partner with local food trucks to provide more options.
“Our approach to safety this winter is not going to be a fit for everybody, we have had some folks that have expressed concern around that, but we do believe it is the best approach,” Swartz said.
A five-year pass holder, who did not want to be named, said the vaccine requirement makes it difficult for his son who enjoys skiing with friends.
“He wasn’t able to eat. He wasn’t able to get warm. He was only able to use the restroom,” the man said of his son’s experience.
Because he doesn’t have a car to warm up inside, he hopes Hidden Valley does a 180 on the rules.
“We love this place, and it’s been a family place to come to for the last five years,” he said. “I’d like to see them make changes. We are going to continue to patronize here. It’s just made it a little more difficult.”
Another patron said she’s fine with the new rule.
“I’m okay with it,” said skier Sara McCroary. “It’s a hot topic for everybody. Everyone is going to have their own opinion. I think it’s always beneficial to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health, and there are choices. You don’t have to go in and eat. You can go to your car and eat, and as a private industry they can dictate what they feel is comfortable.”
Hidden Valley Ski Resort is open weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
News
Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why
ST. LOUIS — Tax season is almost here, but issues related to the pandemic could delay your refund. The IRS announced Monday it will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24.
“The speed at which the IRS is filing taxes is going to be determined by not only workload volume, but COVID has been playing a nasty, nasty game. This is going to be a very busy season especially now that the window has just changed,” said Tom Elder, vice president of financial planning for Compass Retirement Solutions.
The start of the tax filing season comes nearly three weeks earlier than last year. Whether you file today, tomorrow, or Jan.24, Elder said the latest surge could affect the agency’s ability to process taxes if employees have COVID-19.
“The big issue is, is that going to be affecting the IRS? Because those are people too,” Elder said.
Kathy Ayers is a Certified Public Account who has been in the finance industry for three decades. Ayers said like many industries, they’re still navigating the pandemic too.
“We’re still working through the pandemic and all of the issues it created,” Ayers said.
She said the announcement from the IRS gives the agency time to work.
“The IRS has been understaffed for a very long time anyway, and to get the word out there ya know that we’re still processing paper returns from last year they’re still trying to catch up be patient with them be patient with us,” she said.
Ayers said the best thing tax filers can do is start filing now.
“You’ll be first in line as soon as the e-file opens. Those will be hitting the IRS computers first. Get that refund quicker,” she said. “The longer you delay into February and March, the slower the processing time is just because of volume that the IRS has.”
News
St. Louis County councilwoman gets COVID-19, changes stance on mask mandate
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who previously opposed a county-wide mask mandate, said she tested positive for COVID-19 — and it was a difficult battle.
Webb and Councilwoman Rita Days did an about-face on the masking issue after hearing from so many of their constituents in north St. Louis County. Webb also spoke with FOX 2’s Elliott Davis about her personal experience fighting COVID.
“It has no respect of person,” said Webb. “We all need to be vaccinated and masked, not that I didn’t know that before. But after going through this bout, I told this to my husband, it’s like it trips with your mind. It’s like you’re afraid to be around people. I’m like let me call everybody that I was exposed to cause I didn’t know I was contagious so it’s definitely a mental hurdle in my opinion.”
“I’m grateful that I had been vaccinated, and I didn’t have a situation where I had to end up in the hospital,” Webb added. “But I had my own little strong bought with it. It just wasn’t a cold for me. It was a little bit more than just a simple cold.”
Webb and Days had initially sided with Republicans on the Council who opposed mask mandates, but the two councilwomen began getting a lot of push back from their constituents.
”I represent the community and this is what they wanted and I’m clearly in support of that,” said Days. “I’ve always contended it’s masks and it’s vaccinations, and so here we are now.”
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County in an attempt to block the new mask mandate that went into effect on Jan. 5. Some council members don’t like the mandate either.
“Even though they know that the law they were passing that was not lawful, they did it anyway and they know they’re going to be overturned,” said Councilman Tim Fitch.
News
Missouri House begins working on increasing state employee pay
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers are back at the Missouri Capitol for what will be their first full week of session, and starting off the discussion Monday was raising state employees’ wages to $15 an hour.
Missouri employs more than 50,000 workers who are among the lowest-paid state workers nationally. Gov. Mike Parson is asking legislators to give state workers a cost-of-living adjustment and most members on the House Budget committee seem to agree, but some want more to be done.
“I’m glad we’re talking about this, obviously this is probably a long-overdue situation that has been exasperated,” Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said.
Last month, Parson requested lawmakers to pass a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and a $15 an hour minimum wage for state employees.
We’re getting to the point where if we have more vacancies and more turnover, we’re not going to be able to operate our state facilities,” State Budget Director Dan Haug said. “Really, we’re just trying to meet the market on this pay increase so that we can get people in to provide the services that Missourians need and expect.”
Haug said in Fulton, the state operates a mental hospital, but the pay is better at the Dollar General distribution center where employees make $17 an hour.
“Unfortunately, on certain shifts, if somebody on the next shift isn’t there, we have minimum staffing requirements in our mental health institutions and our prisons and we’re having to force people to stay overtime on that next shift,” Onder said. “That’s not the way we want to run the state.”
If approved, the raise is expected to cost $91 million this year and more than $215 million in 2023. In addition to the governor’s proposal, state employees received a 2% pay increase in January.
Haugh said of the 51,000 positions, 3,000 of them are currently vacant.
“How do you think we will be able to maintain this pay raise throughout the years?,” Rep. Brenda Sheilds, R-St. Joseph, said.
“Missouri’s revenues are doing very well,” Haug responded. “I’m very confident that we can afford what we are doing now and what we are going to need to do in the future.”
Haug said told members of the House Budget committee Monday, across all state departments, the turnover is 26%. He said the industry standard is 10%.
“Turnover rate for people making under $30,000 at the state was 54%, almost 55%,” Haug said.
He said he’s heard from several department directors; employees are looking forward to the pay increase and considering staying at their job.
“We’re not trying to set the market, honestly, we’re not even trying to get the middle of the market,” Haug said “We’re just trying to get somewhere where we can be competitive and get people in and keep our good people.”
Over the summer, the governor vetoed $2.1 million that was supposed to go to increasing the salaries of workers in the Children’s Division under the Missouri Department of Social Services. In his veto letter, Parson said lawmakers should not single out one specific agency for a pay raise.
“In the past, we have tried to give specific pay increases to specific jobs and what happens is, you might fix the position there but end up with a bunch of state employees from somewhere else coming there and taking those jobs,” Haug told members.
Rep. Scott Cupps (R-Shell Knob) told Haug he supported the pay raise and was disappointed to see the governor’s veto. He went on to say, he’s concerned about supervisors getting the pay increase, but not the workers doing the “actual job.”
“We have to quit being fake about this,” Cupps said.
He wants the state to do more research to see if $15 is enough to compete with the labor market.
“Where did that number come from?” Cupps asked Haug. “Did you Google it? I mean really. I’m assuming you did. I’m assuming you just got on Google and saw all the people pushing for a $15 an hour minimum wage and said oh that sounds good, let’s do it for the state.”
According to Missouri’s Department of Transportation (MoDOT) website, there are dozens of job openings. Before the start of winter, MoDOT warned drivers to be patient during winter weather because the department is short on employees to clear roads. The department’s director, Patrick McKenna, said in an interview last fall, MoDOT needs 200 to 300 seasonal workers for winter months, but they are nowhere near that.
“MoDOT has been here a lot talking about how hard it is, and workers can go across the street after they get trained by us and go work for UPS and make more money,” Merideth said.
The minimum wage for private employers in Missouri in 2022 is $11.15, up from $10.21 last year. Until 2023, the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents.
If approved by both the House and the Senate by the end of the month, state employees could see a pay raise as soon as February.
