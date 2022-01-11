Rockwood School District reconsiders its plan to drop mask mandate

If you’re someone that bets on sports in the state of Colorado then you’ve probably already heard the name, PointsBet. If you haven’t heard of PointsBet yet, then you’re going to love this introduction into the sportsbook that has a ton of momentum and promotions.

PointsBet is a company based in Australia, but it now has roots in the state of Colorado as well. There’s a brand new U.S. headquarters in Denver as PointsBet Sportsbook aims to become a market leader in the Centennial State.

Since the sports betting industry continues to be competitive, PointsBet has had to work hard to find a way to stand out. This is done through PointsBet promo codes and promotions and other great features.

In Colorado, PointsBet Sportsbook has both an English and Spanish version, which is just another feature that sets this option apart from the rest. You’re going to love what you’re about to read, even if it’ll take you some time.

Make yourself comfortable and dig into this PointsBet review.

PointsBet Promo Codes

If you're looking for PointsBet promo codes and promotions then you've come to the right place. Luckily, there's only ONE promo code you need, the only one that matters! When you make your first deposit, enter BETTING1

To be fair, you can use the promo code WELCOME if you want to but then they will never know who sent you. So why not be a good sport and use BETTING1 for all the hard work we’ve put into writing this review for you..

PointsBet Welcome Bonus and How to Claim It

We’ve talked about the welcome bonus and other PointsBet promo codes and promotions a few times already, and you’re probably on the edge of your seat wondering what it is. The welcome bonus from PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the biggest in the industry, and it’s also extremely unique.

New customers at PointsBet Sportsbook are eligible to receive a pair of risk-free bets worth up to $2,000. The first PointsBet welcome bonus is a risk-free bet worth up to $500 and the second is worth up to $1,500.

The $500 offer is on fixed-odds wagering, which is the way that most people bet on sports. In fact, it’s probably the only way you know how to bet on sports, but PointsBet has changed the game.

New customers at PointsBet will also receive a risk-free wager of up to $1,500 on the first points betting wager made at the site. You aren't going to hear or see points betting anywhere else as this is a betting option that was created by Pointsbet (hence the name).

You don’t have to deposit or wager $2,000 at PointsBet when you first sign up, but the option is clearly available to you. If you lose your first bet then your account will immediately be credited for the amount you lost.

You might think there’s a catch, but there’s nothing else to the PointsBet welcome bonus.

Which PointsBet Bonus is Best for Me?

The heading for this section makes it sound like we’re going to tell you which bonus to take advantage of, but we aren’t here to boss you around. The fact that there are PointsBet promo codes and promotions is a good thing, and you simply need to make sure that you’re choosing at least one bonus.

Since the PointsBet welcome bonus comes in the form of two different risk-free bets then you have the option to choose both. This is a great way to give points betting a try and you can get a feel for it if you want to use that betting style in the future.

Beyond the welcome bonus, you always need to be on the lookout for other PointsBet promo codes and promotions that pop up.

PointsBet Pros & Cons

Pros

PointsBetting Wagering Option

Long List of PointsBet promo codes and promotions

Plenty of Banking Options Available

Cons

Small List of Live Streaming Options

Not Available Throughout the U.S.

PointsBet Promotions

We’ve already covered a number of the top features at PointsBet Sportsbook, but we’ve reached the part of the review that you should really focus on. PointsBet is known for its promotions on the sportsbook, and you’re going to be blown away every single time you click on the promotions tab.

It's hard to keep up with all of the promotions, but there are some that stick around for a while. Here are some of the best promotions, and you'd be a fool to not take advantage of some of these.

$10 Live Free Bet Every Sunday Night

If you weren't coming to PointsBet Sportsbook to bet on the NFL then perhaps you'll be convinced after looking at the promotions. One of the promotions currently being offered is a $10 free bet for any live Sunday Night Football betting offer.

All you have to do is log in and the $10 live free bet will be credited into your account. Winning this bet would be a great way to end the weekend, and can give you some confidence to face a Monday.

Lead by 2 You Win

Hockey and soccer are two betting markets that don't always see a ton of action at PointsBet, but there are promotions aimed at changing that. These are two sports that don't always have a ton of scoring, and that's why PointsBet has you covered.

If the team you wagered on leads by two goals at any point in the game or match then your bet is scored a winner. You don’t even have to do anything to cash out and PointsBet will just deliver your winnings right to your account.

NBA Same Game Parlay

The NFL isn't the only sport taking place during the Fall and Winter months, and there are solid promotions for the NBA as well. A same game parlay has become a popular new betting option and it's featured at PointsBet Sportsbook.

What makes the NBA same game parlay option even better at PointsBet is the fact that insurance is involved. If all of the legs of the same game parlay hit but one then you can get your bet back in the form of a free bet.

Partial Cash Out

In case you haven't figured it out by now, PointsBet does things way different than most other online sports betting companies. PointsBet is always thinking outside the box and it leads to some great opportunities for its customers.

There’s also a partial cash out feature on the site, which is unlike anything else that can be found in this industry. Most sportsbooks let you cash out on a wager early, but PointsBet lets you cash out a portion of that bet while still keeping the wager on the books.

Parlay Booster

If you're someone that likes to make parlay wagers then you must take advantage of this type of betting at PointsBet Sportsbook. PointsBet lets you boost at least one parlay wager a day, and they also offer one same game parlay booster a day as well.

The amount that your parlay will be boosted depends on how many legs you include, but the potential winnings will rack up in a hurry. It might seem like PointsBet enjoys giving money away, but it’s just a site that provides a great service to its customers.

Diamond and Platinum Club

PointsBet has a unique rewards system as well, and the top players can make their way into the Platinum Club or Diamond Club. Earning points to get into these clubs is simple as each wager and each bet won add to the total amount of points for a customer.

After playing at PointsBet for an extended period of time, the top customers will receive an invite into one of the exclusive clubs. While free bets and odds boosts are available as prizes, PointsBet will also have some amazing experiences and rewards for their top players.

Making it to the Diamond or Platinum Club tier offers additional promotions, so keep working your way up!

Refer a Friend

You might be wondering why PointsBet isn’t one of the top online sportsbooks based on all of these great promotions. Despite making a pretty strong push over the last few years, PointsBet still doesn’t have the big name recognition as some other companies.

Because of this, PointsBet has a pretty good deal for customers who bring a new friend to the site. PointsBet is offering $100 for every new referral, and the site has been known to raise that offer up to $200 or $300 at times.

Name a Bet

If you've ever had the dream of becoming a bookmaker then you're going to love the "Name a Bet" promotion from PointsBet. This promotion puts you in control and you can actually create a betting market that will show up at the sportsbook.

The easiest way to do this is to reach out to PointsBet on social media, usually Twitter. PointsBet encourages you to be creative and think outside the box, and your bet could actually end up on the sportsbook!

No Rollover Requirements

Reading the fine print is never fun to do, but some sportsbooks can get you if you aren’t willing to look at the complete details of a welcome offer. You don’t have to worry about that with PointsBet because all of the bonuses or promotions that are offered come with no rollover requirements.

The rollover requirement is just a 1x playthrough requirement and then all of the free money is yours to do whatever you want to do with it.

The only thing you should have to worry about is winning your bets, and you've already got a solid handle on that, right?

Karma Kommittee

The Karma Kommittee is extremely unique to PointsBet Sportsbook, and yes, “Kommittee” is spelled right according to PointsBet. The sportsbook will tell you this committee meets for coffee each week, but we’re not sure that’s completely accurate.

The mission or work of the Karma Kommittee is extremely important and it can definitely have an impact on your betting experience. This group is constantly searching for “bad beats” and the committee has been known to repay customers that suffered this kind of loss.

Other sportsbooks have done this in the past as well, but PointsBet has a committee in place to "konstantly" look for for those updates.

PointsBet Special Offers

Did you forget about our special promo code: BETTING1 and the extensive list of generous promotions that are featured on the site? If you couldn't tell from that, when it comes to special offers, no one in the industry does it better than PointsBet Colorado.

You aren’t going to find other sportsbooks that let you name your own bet, or cash out a portion of your wager. The Karma Kommittee is extremely innovative, and it can bail you out of a bad situation if something unusual ever happens to you.

Everything about the PointsBet Sportsbook feels like a special offer, and it’s part of the reason that the sportsbook has become so popular.

In Which States Does PointsBet Operate

PointsBet Sportsbook is obviously in the state of Colorado, but this wasn’t the first state it was in. Denver is now home to the new U.S. headquarters for PointsBet, but this sportsbook has laid roots throughout the United States.

The same promotions are available in every state in which PointsBet operates, giving more sports bettors a great opportunity. There are now nine states that have a PointsBet Sportsbook, but that list will continue to grow.

If you ever leave the state of Colorado and want to keep wagering at PointsBet Sportsbook then you need to find your way into one of these states:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

New Jersey

Virginia

West Virginia

PointsBet Registration Requirements

Before you can start taking advantage of the promotions, you first need to get signed up at the site. Signing up for an account at PointsBet Colorado can be done online, and you won't ever have to step foot inside of a casino if you don't want to.

It always feels like signing up for anything online is a hassle, but you won’t feel that way when registering at PointsBet. The entire registration process can be completed in 10 minutes or less, and PointsBet isn’t going to bombard you with junk email every 10 minutes just because you signed up.

You'll probably get some promotions in your inbox, but that's information you won't want to ignore. Here's some of the information that you must provide PointsBet when signing up for a new account:

Name

Date of Birth

Street Address

Phone Number

Email Address

Social Security Number

You’ll also be required to create a username and password to use everytime you wish to access the site. PointsBet also allows you to set a four-digit pin number to make it easier to log in each time.

It's at this point that you can start to look at promotions. Remember that a promo code isn't needed to sign up and take advantage of the two risk-free bets.

PointsBet Languages, Currencies and Odds Formats

PointsBet Colorado offers both English and Spanish on the online site in an effort to include as many potential customers as possible. More languages are also available for customers that use the mobile app as iOS will translate the app into many different languages.

When it comes to different odds formats, American odds are going to be what you see when you log into the site. You don’t have to stick to using American odds though and you can change them to decimal or fractional odds.

Most bettors in the U.S. prefer American odds because it requires less mathematical knowledge. Since there are so many smart people living in Colorado though, perhaps fractional or decimal odds are your preference.

The U.S. Dollar is the preferred form of currency used at PointsBet Colorado, and it's going to be the only option you see when making a banking transaction. Reaching out to customer support or service can unlock different currencies if they are available.

PointsBet – Sports Coverage

You might think that PointsBet is going to specialize in international sports since it’s a company founded in Australia, but that isn’t the case in Colorado. PointsBet will have a long list of international sports to wager on, but all of the top U.S. sports will be featured as well.

Here’s a list of sports that you’ll find offered at PointsBet:

This isn't a complete list, and PointsBet will continue to add new sports to wager on depending on the season and the time of the year.

PointsBet – Betting Markets

When it comes to betting markets offered at PointsBet, all of the options are going to be similar to what you’ll find elsewhere, except one. Points betting is offered at this sportsbook, and that’s something that you won’t find anywhere else.

Points betting isn’t an easy betting type to explain, and we’ve already written more than 3,500 words talking about PointsBet. The sportsbook does a great job of explaining the betting type, but you can also learn by giving it a try.

The rest of the betting options are going to be common, and you should know how to place all of those wagers.

Here are the top betting types that you’ll find available to you at PointsBet:

Moneyline

Spread

Totals

Futures

Parlays

Same Game Parlays

Teasers

Round Robins

Props

Live Betting

Points Betting

Like with the sports coverage, you may also find promotions which are specific to the type of bet you make, though this doesn't happen as often. Still, be on the lookout for market-specific promotions.

PointsBet Payment Methods

You might be wondering how you're supposed to get money into your account at PointsBet Sportsbook, and we've reached the part of the review where we'll discuss that. We've already covered the promotions, but this operator doesn't rate as highly when it comes to banking.

Other competitors are going to have more banking options available, but PointsBet should improve in the coming years. All of the banking processes are quick and secure at PointsBet, but more deposit options would be nice.

How to Deposit

Making a deposit at PointsBet Sportsbook isn’t a hard thing to do, and you can find all of the banking is done by clicking your name up in the top right corner. From there, you’ll simply choose the deposit method you want to use, and then how much you want to deposit.

Here are some of the deposit options you’ll see offered:

Credit/Debit Card

Online Bank Transfer

PayPal

ACH

There may also be promotions you can use when you make a deposit, so always be looking for good offers!

How to Withdraw

Hopefully, you win some money at PointsBet Sportsbook and you’re looking to make a withdrawal at some point. If this is the case then you’re going to begin the withdrawal request in the same place that you made a deposit.

There aren’t going to be many options when you’re wanting to get your money out, but PayPal is one of the best. If you’ve linked your PayPal account when making a deposit then you can easily get money back out of your account.

This money will be available to you in less than 24 hours in most situations. However, this is another spot where you'll need to check the details of any promotions. The fine print could keep you from a quick withdrawal and require 48-72 hours or longer, so be extra aware.

PointsBet Customer Support

We apologize if the title of this section made you cringe, because we know how much people hate hearing the words, “customer support.” You probably don’t even plan on ever using customer support at PointsBet Sportsbook, but you’ll be happy to know that it’s a great service if you do ever need it.

The best way to contact customer support at PointsBet is through the live chat option. This is available online or through the mobile app, and someone is available to help you if you're struggling with the promotions offered.

If you don’t like talking to customer support via live chat then you can also email PointsBet or call the dedicated customer service number. If you’re someone that likes to figure things out for yourself then PointsBet has you covered there too.

There’s a long list of FAQs on the site, and you can find an answer to nearly anything you can think of. It might be easier to simply ask for some help, but we know how much that can hurt your pride as well.

PointsBet Mobile App

Are desktop computers even a thing anymore? If they are, we’re going to assume that most people reading this PointsBet Review are doing so from a mobile device of some sort.

Most of the betting action at PointsBet Sportsbook takes place through a mobile device and there’s a great mobile sports betting app available. This app can be downloaded on both an Android and iOS device, and PointsBet will likely have one ready for any new operating system that might emerge.

The mobile app is extremely fast and responsive and the same black and red color scheme is used. Everything's laid out in an organized manner and there's also a search button available if you know exactly what you're looking for. You can also take advantage of promotions from a mobile device without any change in the offer.

Since the mobile app is so popular, you can literally make bets while hiding in the bathroom at work. Sports betting has never been so convenient and easy to do!

FAQs

Is PointsBet Legal?

Yes, PointsBet Sportsbook is a legal sports betting site, and the mobile app is legal to use as well. Even though PointsBet is a company that was originally founded in Australia, it has become synonymous with the U.S. sports betting industry. PointsBet has been able to gain a sports betting license in a number of states, and it will continue to expand in the coming years.

Does PointsBet Offer Live Streaming on Sports?

Yes, PointsBet Sportsbook started live streaming sporting events late in 2020, but it was done on a very small scale. PointsBet was live streaming sporting events that took place on off hours, but those offerings have since grown.

Does PointsBet Have an App I Can Download?

Yes, anyone wanting to download the PointsBet app can do so pretty easily. The iOS version can be found on the App store, and PointsBet provides a link for those customers still using an Android device.

Can I Bet from my Mobile at PointsBet?

Does it snow in the Rocky Mountains? Of course you can use your mobile device to bet at PointsBet Sportsbook! There’s a mobile app available on both Android and iOS devices and this is actually the best way to access PointsBet and get in on the action.

Promotions still apply when using a mobile device and aren't specific to desktop or mobile.

Can I Register at PointsBet from Another State?

Yes, it’s possible to register for a PointsBet Sportsbook account from another state, but that’s about all you can do from that location. You must be physically in a state that offers PointsBet as a legal option before any wagers can be placed.

Can I Withdraw from PointsBet After I Leave the State?

Yes, if you win money at PointsBet Sportsbook then that money is yours whenever you want it. If you happen to leave a state that has a PointsBet Sportsbook then you can still log in and make a withdrawal request. Just be aware of any promotions that may keep you from an immediate withdrawal.

What Do I Do if I Have Trouble Depositing on PointsBet?

The first step would be to check and make sure that your bank or credit card is allowing you to make payments to PointsBet. Next, check to see if any promotions keep you from an immediate withdrawal. If that still doesn't correct the issue then the next step will be to contact PointsBet customer service. Contacting customer service is never fun to do, but few sportsbooks have better support than PointsBet.

