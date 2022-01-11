Connect with us

Rollins is 1st Black woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney

Rollins is 1st Black woman to be Massachusetts' US Attorney
Boston’s former top prosecutor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the state.

Rollins took the oath of office in a private ceremony in the Boston federal courthouse after officially stepping down as district attorney for Suffolk County, which covers Boston and three suburbs. A formal investiture is expected to be held later.

The 50-year-old Boston Democrat said in a statement that Monday’s ceremony was a “proud and humbling moment” made all the more special because her parents were in attendance and it came on her father’s birthday.

“Their support has been unwavering, and I owe so much of this moment to them,” she said.

Rollins takes over an office comprised of more than 250 federal prosecutors and staff across three locations in Boston, Worcester and Springfield.

Rollins was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

She has said she received violent and racist threats as a result of her nomination and that the U.S. Marshals Service still denied her request for a security detail, deeming she was at low risk.

Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden, chair of the state’s sex offender registry board, to serve out the remainder of Rollins’ district attorney term, which ends later this year.

Hayden, who also took over Monday, said one of his priorities will be to reduce the number of illegal guns in the county.

