Rollins is 1st Black woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney
Boston’s former top prosecutor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the state.
Rollins took the oath of office in a private ceremony in the Boston federal courthouse after officially stepping down as district attorney for Suffolk County, which covers Boston and three suburbs. A formal investiture is expected to be held later.
The 50-year-old Boston Democrat said in a statement that Monday’s ceremony was a “proud and humbling moment” made all the more special because her parents were in attendance and it came on her father’s birthday.
“Their support has been unwavering, and I owe so much of this moment to them,” she said.
Rollins takes over an office comprised of more than 250 federal prosecutors and staff across three locations in Boston, Worcester and Springfield.
Rollins was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.
She has said she received violent and racist threats as a result of her nomination and that the U.S. Marshals Service still denied her request for a security detail, deeming she was at low risk.
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden, chair of the state’s sex offender registry board, to serve out the remainder of Rollins’ district attorney term, which ends later this year.
Hayden, who also took over Monday, said one of his priorities will be to reduce the number of illegal guns in the county.
Boston Police sergeant and founder of anti-vaccine mandate group placed on leave accuses Michelle Wu of retaliation
A Boston Police sergeant says she was placed on leave amid “cooked up” charges and is accusing Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration of retaliating against her over her criticism of the city’s vaccine mandate.
Sgt. Shana Cottone, the founder of the Boston First Responders United group that opposes Wu’s expanding vaccine mandate, was relieved of her gun and badge on Saturday. An internal affairs complaint that was obtained by the Boston Herald outlines four charges against her — three related to her handling of incidents involving the mayor.
“She has no tolerance for dissent and she is going to make an example of me to not only try and shut me up, but let anyone else know that for the duration of her term as mayor, if you dare challenge her or speak against her, say goodbye to your career,” Cottone said Monday in an interview.
A four-page IA report outlines allegations against Cottone, who was once lauded for her police work for coming to the scene of the second Boston Marathon bombing to render medical aid and who the department honored in 2015 for rescuing residents and a pet from a burning North End building while off-duty.
She’s accused of failing to obey a direct order on Dec. 23 during a roll call in Mattapan that Wu was attending; complaining about the department’s duty to send police protection to Wu’s home on Dec. 21; and inappropriately telling an officer not to activate her body camera during a Jan. 4 protest at Wu’s Roslindale home.
A fourth IA charge against Cottone is a citizen complaint from last February dealing with her handling of a vehicle issue.
Cottone calls the charges “cooked up” and “bogus.”
The Dec. 23 allegation doesn’t describe Cottone’s alleged misdeeds beyond saying she “failed to obey a direct order given.” Cottone said she “assumed” it dealt with her refusal to stop filming a pregnant BPD officer who was begging Wu not to go forward with the mandate during the roll call. She said other incidents are mischaracterized.
The department’s body camera use policy instructs officers to turn on cameras only when they “reasonably” expect destruction or escalation. The Dec. 21 protest involved five people, according to the report.
“This is 1,000% retaliatory,” Cottone said. “These cases were concocted as some type of political retaliation for my first amendment activities speaking on behalf of Boston First Responders United.”
Wu diverted when asked about the matter by a Herald reporter on Monday.
“I’m told that there’s an internal affairs investigation pending in this case. I don’t have any further details,” she said.
Her office declined further comment further.
Cottone, who serves in the Boston Police Department E-F barracks which includes Wu’s Roslindale neighborhood, typically serves as patrol supervisor, she told the Herald.
Former Mass State Police captain charged in connection with Dedham teen drowning tries to get charge tossed
The ex-Massachusetts State Police captain whose Dedham home was the scene of a teen drowning last year is trying to get one of the charges dropped.
James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, have both been charged in connection with the drowning of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who died after a June grad party at their home.
The Coughlins’ defense attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss one of the two charges: reckless endangerment of a child.
“This case is a horrible tragedy, but it is not reckless endangerment of a child,” attorney Brian Kelly, of Nixon Peabody LLP, wrote in the filing.
The Coughlins have also been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. They have pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Polk’s blood alcohol concentration was less than .01% shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Polk, who was a recent grad of Dedham High, died as a result of “complications of drowning,” according to the death certificate.
“The facts of this case revolve around an absolute tragedy — a young man ten days’ shy of his eighteenth birthday drowned at a high school graduation party hosted by the Defendants,” Kelly wrote in the filing. “But as the Supreme Judicial Court has made clear, the fact that a minor died in an accident does not mean that there is probable cause the defendants engaged in reckless or wonton conduct that endangered the life of a child.”
Sometime before midnight, the Coughlins and other adults went inside the home, leaving the teens outside. Several of the teens were intoxicated, according to police.
The pool area was very dimly lit, and an underwater light did not appear to be working.
“None of the facts alleged in the police report — that there was not a light present in the deep end of the pool, or that beer was available at the party — could have supported the magistrate’s finding of probable cause,” Kelly wrote. “As was later determined by the Dedham Police, the decedent, Alonzo Polk, did not slip or trip into an unlit pool, but either jumped in or was pushed in by his friends and was not able to swim despite being dressed in swim trunks and despite telling friends otherwise.”
The attorney for the Polk family, in response, said the Coughlins’ actions were “the definition of reckless, dangerous behavior.”
“Hosting an alcohol-fueled party for dozens of underage high school kids in a dark backyard with an unlit swimming pool and zero adult supervision is the definition of reckless, dangerous behavior,” said Greg Henning of Henning Strategies.
The next hearing date is Feb. 22.
Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll
Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress.
A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the coronavirus pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Biden and his fellow Democrats, is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. COVID-19 is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances — particularly inflation — which are topics that could lift Republicans.
Just 37% of Americans name the virus as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, compared with 53% who said it was a leading priority at the same time a year ago. The economy outpaced the pandemic in the open-ended question, with 68% of respondents mentioning it in some way as a top 2022 concern. A similar percentage said the same last year, but mentions of inflation are much higher now: 14% this year, compared with less than 1% last year.
Consumer prices jumped 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a nearly four-decade high. Meanwhile, roughly twice as many Americans now mention their household finances, namely, the cost of living, as a governmental priority, 24% vs. 12% last year.
The poll was conducted in early December, when worries about the virus were rising as omicron took hold in the country, but before it sparked record caseloads, overwhelmed testing sites and hospitals and upended holiday travel. Still, in recent follow-up interviews with participants, including self-identified Democrats, many said those developments didn’t shake their views.
“If we say anything along the lines of, ‘Let’s wait until the pandemic dies down,’ well, this son of a gun virus has unlimited ability to mutate,” said Mary Small, a 65-year-old pharmaceutical research contractor in Downingtown, Pa., who hopes efforts to promote gun safety will take center stage in November’s elections, including her state’s race for an open Senate seat. “We might never be done with this.”
That sentiment reflects the challenge for Democrats at the onset of the election year. The party won the White House and control of Congress in 2020 with pledges to manage the pandemic more competently than the Trump administration. After initially earning high marks — roughly 70% approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic from late February through mid-July — the virus’ persistence has undermined the new president’s message.
Administration officials acknowledge that the public is growing increasingly weary of COVID-19.
