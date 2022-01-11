News
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
By DAVID PORTER, MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said. The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked death traps. The stairs were the only method of escape in a tower too tall for fire escapes.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the apartment’s front door and a door on the 15th floor should have been self-closing and blunted the spread of smoke, but the doors stayed fully open. It was not clear if the doors failed mechanically or if they had been manually disabled. Nigro said the apartment door was not obstructed.
The heavy smoke blocked some residents from escaping and incapacitated others as they tried to flee, fire officials said. Firefighters carried out limp children and gave them oxygen and continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out.
Glenn Corbett, a fire science professor at John Jay College in New York City, said closed doors are vital to containing fire and smoke, especially in buildings that do not have automatic sprinkler systems.
“It’s pretty remarkable that the failure of one door could lead to how many deaths we had here, but that’s the reality of it,” Corbett said. “That one door played a critical role in allowing the fire to spread and the smoke and heat to spread vertically through the building.”
Dozens of people were hospitalized, including several in critical condition. Mayor Eric Adams called it an “unspeakable tragedy” at a news conference near the scene Monday.
“This tragedy is not going to define us,” Adams said. “It is going to show our resiliency.”
Adams lowered the death toll from an initial report Sunday, saying that two fewer people were killed than originally thought. Nigro said patients were taken to seven hospitals and “there was a bit of a double count.”
The dead included children as young as 4 years old, City Council Member Oswald Feliz said.
An investigation was underway to determine exactly how the fire spread and whether anything could have been done to prevent or contain the blaze, Nigro said.
A fire department official said the space heater had been running for a “prolonged period” before the fire began. What caused it to malfunction remains under investigation, spokesman Frank Dwyer said. Fire then spread quickly to nearby furniture and bedding, Dwyer said.
Nigro said the heat was on in the building before the fire started, and the space heater was being used to supplement it.
But Stefan Beauvogui, who lived with his wife in the building for about seven years, said cold was an ongoing problem in his fourth-floor apartment. Beauvogui said he had three space heaters for the winter — for the bedrooms and the sitting room. The heating system that was supposed to warm the apartment “don’t work for nothing.” He said he had complained, but it had not been fixed.
Large, new apartment buildings are required to have sprinkler systems and interior doors that swing shut automatically to contain smoke and deprive fires of oxygen, but those rules do not apply to thousands of the city’s older buildings.
The building was equipped with self-closing doors and smoke alarms, but several residents said they initially ignored the alarms because they were so common in the 120-unit building.
Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, the group that owns the building, said it was cooperating fully with the fire department and the city and working to assist residents.
“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy,” the statement said.
A spokeswoman for the ownership group, Kelly Magee, said maintenance staff in July fixed the lock on the front door of the apartment in which the fire started and, while doing that repair, checked that the apartment’s self-closing door was working. No issues were reported with the door after that point, Magee said.
New York City inspectors have issued violations for problems with self-closing doors on five apartments in the building and one opening to a stairwell stretching back a dozen years, according to a database maintained by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The records state that all the violations were corrected.
Residents smoking in the stairwells sometimes tripped the fire alarms, and property managers had been working with them to address the problem, Magee said. She said the alarms appeared to work properly on Sunday.
The tower was required by building codes to have sprinklers only in its trash compactor and laundry room because it has concrete ceilings and floors, she said.
Camber Property Group is one of three firms in the ownership group that purchased the building in 2020 as part of $166 million purchase of eight affordable housing buildings in the borough. One of Camber’s founders, Rick Gropper, served on Adams’ transition team, advising him on housing. He contributed to a dozen politicians in the past few elections, including $400 to Adams’ campaign last year.
New York City has been slow to require sprinklers for older apartment buildings, passing laws to mandate them in high-rise office towers after 9/11 but punting in recent years on a bill that would require such measures in residential buildings.
In 2018, a city lawmaker proposed requiring automatic fire sprinklers in residential buildings 40 feet or taller by the end of 2029, but that measure never passed, and the lawmaker recently left office.
A sprinkler system set off by heat in the apartment might have saved lives, said Ronald Siarnicki, executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
“Most likely it would have extinguished that fire or at least held it in check and not produced the amount of toxic smoke,” said Siarnicki, adding that firefighter groups have been lobbying for stricter sprinkler requirements for years.
The building is home to many families originally from Gambia in West Africa.
Resident Karen Dejesus said she was used to hearing the fire alarm go off.
“Not until I actually saw the smoke coming in the door did I realize it was a real fire, and I began to hear people yelling, ‘Help! Help! Help!’” she said.
Dejesus, who was in her two-floor apartment with her son and 3-year-old granddaughter, immediately called family members and ran to get towels to put under the door. But smoke began coming down her stairs before the 56-year-old resident could get the towels, so the three ran to the back of the apartment.
“It was so scary,” she said. “Just the fact that we’re in a building that’s burning and you don’t know how you’re going to get out. You don’t know if the firefighters are going to get to you in time.”
Firefighters broke down her door and helped all three out the window and down a ladder to safety. Dejesus clung to her rescuer on the way down.
The fire was New York City’s deadliest since 1990, when 87 people died in an arson at the Happy Land social club, also in the Bronx. Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia.
___
Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan, Deepti Hajela and Bernard Condon contributed to this report.
Champlin man convicted in massive THC vaping cartridge seizure
A Champlin man was convicted Friday on charges stemming from the 2019 seizure of nearly 77,000 illicit THC vaping cartridges from his property.
An Anoka County jury found 25-year-old Valentin V. Andonii guilty of seven counts, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, failure to affix tax stamps to a controlled substance and four others that were added at trial.
Andonii is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 and is being held without bail in the interim. Prosecutors say he likely faces between 56 and 74 months in prison.
Andonii was arrested in September 2019 after the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force raided his home, where they found about $6 million worth of THC vaping cartridges and nearly $145,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Authorities were tipped by a confidential informant who worked with law enforcement to set up two controlled buys of illegal THC vaping cartridges from Andonii between July and September 2019.
Missouri man who claimed self-defense in shooting death of neighbor had prior gun case
BOURBON, Mo. – A Bourbon, Missouri, man who told police he shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense was the subject of a previous gun case in 2017.
FOX 2 obtained the police report and spoke with the man who says he was targeted. The previous case happened in the same trailer park.
Kendall Huffman said he thought he was going to die that day.
“He came out and pointed a gun at me,” Huffman said. “I kind of took off around the trailer and called the cops and they supposedly got him and took his gun.”
Huffman is talking about the same man who reportedly told police he shot and killed Justin King in self-defense on Nov. 3, 2021. The sheriff wrote on Facebook at the time, “It appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
Many people who live in the trailer park don’t believe it and have demanded action from police and prosecutors. Someone even burned the suspect’s car in his driveway on Nov. 9. We’re not naming the individual because he’s not been charged with a crime.
Huffman says he’s not sure why the gun was pointed at him years earlier.
“I didn’t know if he was trying to see the expression on my face or just scare me because I was smaller than him,” he said. “I just took off around the trailer because there was other people. I didn’t figure he’d shoot me with a whole bunch of witnesses.”
Robert Whitburn was one of those witnesses who saw the gun pointed at Huffman. He’s a trucker who talked to us from the road.
“He pointed it at Kendall Huffman’s head. It was really scary. I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Whitburn said.
A local police report reads, in part, “…both subjects had been drinking alcohol throughout the evening. While speaking with (the suspect) he informed me that he carries a handgun everywhere in the trailer park even to the mailbox to get his mail. While speaking with (the suspect) he stated to me that he did show Mr. Huffman that he had a gun…”
Huffman added, “I didn’t do nothing to him, you know? Why would he try to do that to me for no reason?”
Huffman says the neighbor was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated but says the prosecutor later dropped the charge when Huffman failed to show up in court.
“I don’t have a ride, being in a wheelchair,” he said. “It’s harder to get down there.”
Huffman says he was never able to get to the courthouse to testify and believes that’s why the charges were dropped.
The Crawford County prosecutor refuses to talk about either case after repeated requests for comment. Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting death of Justin King remains open.
Proof of vaccination required to dine indoors at Hidden Valley Ski Resort
WILDWOOD, Mo. — Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 years and older before entering indoor facilities, including its dining area to purchase food and beverages. There is no vaccine or mask requirement to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.
“It’s very important to us that we take a high priority and look at safety not only for our employees and for our guests, but for the community, we want to be a responsible business and make sure that we are always being as safe as we possibly can, especially with the recent surge,” General Manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort Brandon Swartz said.
Before entering the indoor facility, a sign asks patrons to show proof of their vaccination card, either in-person, on an app, over the phone. Hidden Valley can also place a sticker on an annual pass, to make it easier to show proof.
“We do ask for people to wear masks as they go inside we do also have a vaccination requirement and to show proof of vaccination when going into our indoor spaces to dine,” Swartz said.
You do not need proof of vaccination to use the restroom indoors.
Swartz said options for those who are not vaccinated include tailgating in the parking lot, eating in the car, or at an outside picnic table. He said they hope to partner with local food trucks to provide more options.
“Our approach to safety this winter is not going to be a fit for everybody, we have had some folks that have expressed concern around that, but we do believe it is the best approach,” Swartz said.
A five-year pass holder, who did not want to be named, said the vaccine requirement makes it difficult for his son who enjoys skiing with friends.
“He wasn’t able to eat. He wasn’t able to get warm. He was only able to use the restroom,” the man said of his son’s experience.
Because he doesn’t have a car to warm up inside, he hopes Hidden Valley does a 180 on the rules.
“We love this place, and it’s been a family place to come to for the last five years,” he said. “I’d like to see them make changes. We are going to continue to patronize here. It’s just made it a little more difficult.”
Another patron said she’s fine with the new rule.
“I’m okay with it,” said skier Sara McCroary. “It’s a hot topic for everybody. Everyone is going to have their own opinion. I think it’s always beneficial to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health, and there are choices. You don’t have to go in and eat. You can go to your car and eat, and as a private industry they can dictate what they feel is comfortable.”
Hidden Valley Ski Resort is open weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
