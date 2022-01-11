Celebrities
Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Black Top For ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Press Day – Photo
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a new Instagram selfie promoting the fourth and final installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film franchise.
Selena Gomez, 29, served looks while she promoted her new movie, Hotel Transylvania 4, on Monday, January 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress stunned in a plunging black top from Luis Vuitton in a gorgeous selfie she posted to Instagram. Selena also rocked a bob haircut and silver hoop earrings. Her stunning press look was done up by stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Orlando Pita.
“Press day for @hotelt,” Selena wrote in her caption. “Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”
Selena voices the character Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which concludes with the upcoming fourth movie. The animated film also stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Selena discussed the new film on Live With Kelly and Ryan via Zoom on Monday.
“This is our final one. I’m really bummed about it, but I’ve had a blast doing it,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “This time, what’s happening is there’s this Ray that transforms the monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Johnny gets turned into a monster and causes havoc and it’s really touching at the same time, because it shows the difference between people. It really allows people to just feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are. It’s really sweet and it’s also got a lot of women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”
Selena’s been enjoying some success in her acting career lately. The Rare Beauty founder stars in Hulu’s acclaimed mystery-comedy series Only Murders In the Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena’s performance has snagged her a nomination for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She’s returning to the show for season 2, where she’ll be joined by her real-life friend Cara Delevingne.
Celebrities
Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute
For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye.
The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie, 39, wrote in her Jan. 10 Instagram tribute, which featured photos of the TV father-daughter pair. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.’ ”
Jodie continued, “There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave [Coulier] dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.”
The actress went on to call Bob “a wonderful human being” with “a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life.” She added, “He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever’. And he was. I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love.” Jodie concluded her post by saying that her and her Full House co-stars, as well as Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, will “get through this together.”
In 1987, Jodi officially became a member of Bob Saget’s TV family. Sandwiched between Candace Cameron Bure and the Olsen Twins, Jodi played middle daughter, Stephanie Tanner. She reprised the role in 2016 in the reboot series, Fuller House, which Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob.
The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.
Celebrities
Lori Loughlin Thanks Bob Saget For A ‘Lifetime Of Memories’ In Touching Tribute
Following the tragic and shocking death of Bob Saget, his ‘Full House’ co-star Lori Loughlin said that words ‘cannot begin to express’ her sorrow and that she will always love him.
Bob Saget heartbreakingly died on Jan. 9, and following his unexpected death, Full House stars, including the recently imprisoned Lori Loughlin, began sharing sweet tributes for their former co-star. In a statement shared on Monday (Jan.10). “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”
Lori and Bob have a long history with each other. She first joined Full House during Season 2, when her character Rebecca Donaldson (later known as “Becky Katsopolis”) moved to San Francisco to host the fictional morning news show, Wake Up, San Francisco, alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner. Her character later married John Stamos‘ Jesse Katsopolis in Season 4, and she remained a full-time cast member throughout most of the series.
Lori and Bob later reprised their roles in the Netflix follow-up series, Fuller House. Unfortunately, Lori missed out on the final season of the second series because she was in prison, serving time for charges stemming from the college admission scandal. However, Bob openly defended his co-star after she was charged and sent to prison, so we know they stayed close over the years.
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, but the department said in a statement, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
TMZ first reported the news and said police and fire departments responded to the actor’s hotel around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 after hotel security found Bob in his room. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.
Bob first played patriarch Danny Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on the original ABC sitcom before reprising his role from 2016 to 2020 in the Netflix follow-up series. He was also the host of ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.
Celebrities
Heather Dubrow Claps Back at Jeff Lewis’ Diss, Calls RHOC “Mentally” & “Physically” Exhausting
Real Housewives of Orange County returning star, Heather Dubrow, just sat down for a new interview and she is answering all the burning questions. Heather talks about why she left the show in the first place, and whether she will return. Plus, she sets the record straight on Jeff Lewis’ scathing words towards her.
Speaking to PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Heather explains her reasons for leaving 5 years ago and what inspired her return.
“I really just think the show was going in a different direction and so I just pulled myself away, “she said. “I was clearly not interested in sharing my life anymore.”
So why come back? Heather stated that she’s been up to so much the past 5 years, and “laughed about it” when they asked her. However, she credits her daughter, Max, who came out as bisexual and her other kids who are all genders and sexualities for her reason for returning.
Heather explained, “When [Max] came out as bisexual a couple years ago, you know, were flooded with supportive messages and also really tragic messages from people who children, you know, didn’t have a safe way to come out.”
Heather continued, “And we thought, you know, this is a conversation that needs to happen in more households. So wouldn’t it be cool if we could show our version of what a normal family looks like and maybe start those conversations, maybe help some people.”
That being said, Heather didn’t miss the “mentally” and “psychologically” toll the show can take on a person.
“You know I had forgotten the psychological part of being on a show like this,” the RHOC star said. “It’s very—it’s exhausting mentally and physically.”
Heather also commented on newcomers Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener and how she feels they meshed with her and the rest of the cast.
“I didn’t get to really know them for a while, especially Noella. Dr. Jen I got to know first because I had other girlfriends at the sushi party who were hanging out with her…So I actually reached out to her, and we started hanging out.”
As for Noella, Heather said she didn’t get to really know her until later due Noella going through some “persona” issues in her life. However, once she did get to know Noella and her infamous sex dungeon, Heather had a pretty hilarious take on it. Though she herself doesn’t want or need one, she’d love to give Noella’s sex dungeon a “makeover.”
“It was like, so tame! It was like—looked like someone’s little spare bedroom, there was a red light,” she said. “And my first thought was, ‘wow, I want to remodel that for her.”
Heather ended up teasing on what to expect for the rest of the season, adding that there was someone she really thought she’d be friends with, but didn’t.
“We took a lot of trips,” she said. “I can’t wait for people to see all that stuff. Actually, all the trips were really good.”
She also added, “What I will say there is drama, some petty drama…But there’s also some really compelling personal stories. And I think the audience is going to really get reinvested in some people. And it ends in a way I’ve never ended a season before.”
In spicier news, Heather is responding to Jeff Lewis’ shady remarks he has recently made about her on his show and other news outlets. Jeff recently said he would never make amends with Heather, calling her “not a good person”.
“You know, Jeff seems to have a lot of hate in heart,” Heather responded. “You know, in order to have a feud you really need two people to participate. I have no interest in participating in anything like that. But I will say about the comments—consider the source.”
As for making any kind of amends with Jeff, Heather isn’t that all interested.
“I just—I don’t even know where to go with that,” she said.
As for a return for another season of RHOC, Heather’s taking it “one step at a time.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
