Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expected to Dominate Other Meme Coins in 2022

Bullish FTT price prediction is $51.82 to $88.21.

FTT price might also reach $90 soon.

FTT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.

In FTX Token’s (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

FTX Token Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of FTT is $37.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169,177,850 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased 1.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, FTT has a circulating supply of 138,768,339 FTT. Currently, FTT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.

What is FTX Token (FTT)?

The native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX is FTT. FTX is backed by Almeda Research, it is one of the leading companies in crypto trading. FTX is designed by professionals with confirmed expertise in the industry. FTX derivatives are stablecoin-settled and only require one universal margin wallet.

FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022

FTX Token holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

FTT/USDT Ascending Channel Trend Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The ascending channel is the price action between the upward-sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and lows characterize this price system. Technical analysts are creating an ascending channel by drawing the lower trend line connecting the swing lows and the upper channel line connecting the swing highs. This pattern clearly defined the bullish trend. So crypto traders can trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels.

Currently, FTT is in the range of $36.44. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance level of $58.64 and $80.04. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $17.65.

FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of FTT.

FTT/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTT.

Resistance Level 1 – $51.82

Resistance Level 2 – $88.21

Support Level 1 – $33.74

Support Level 2 – $22.74

Support Level 3 – $13.90

Support Level 4 – $8.07

The charts show that FTT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $88.21.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FTT might plummet to almost $8.07, a bearish signal.

FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the FTT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is at level 37.10. This means that FTT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at FTX Token’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

FTT/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token. Currently, FTT lies in the range of 26.97, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTT’s RSI is at 37.10 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FTX Token.

BTC Vs ETH Vs FTT Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and FTT moves in a downward direction.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the FTX Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token in 2022 is $88.21. On the other hand, the bearish FTT price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the FTT ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $58.64 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is the FTX Token? FTX Token (FTX) is an exchange of cryptocurrency derivatives that provide futures, forex tokens and OTC trading. 2. Where can you purchase FTT? FTT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin. 3. Will FTT reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token? On September 09, 2021, FTT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 . 5. Is FTT a good investment in 2022? FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTT in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $90? FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $90 soon. 7. What will be the FTT price by 2023? FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $130 by 2023. 8. What will be the FTT price by 2024? FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $220 by 2024. 9. What will be the FTT price by 2025? FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $280 by 2025. 10. What will be the FTT price by 2026? FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $350 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

