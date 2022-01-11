News
SLU looking for volunteers for COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is enrolling volunteers in an investigational COVID-19 booster vaccine trial. It’s in an effort to develop new COVID vaccines that can protect against all future variants that come about.
The clinical trial is testing the safety, tolerability, and immune responses stimulated by different doses of investigational COVID-19 second-generation booster vaccines manufactured by Gritstone bio, Inc.
Volunteers will participate in the second (booster) stage of a phase 1 vaccine trial. The trial is looking for COVID-19 vaccinated people who have not yet received a booster vaccine.
The Gritstone second-generation vaccines are different from current vaccines because they are designed to elicit an immune response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains and variants. In monkey models of COVID-19 infection, the vaccine protected against experimental infection and resulted in high levels of antibodies.
To enroll, participants must be age 18 or older, healthy, without significant allergies, without a history of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least four months prior to enrollment. Persons over the age of 60 are encouraged to participate.
Participants will be asked to:
- Make 9 to 14 or more study clinic visits in-person and will also receive one to two telephone check-ins with the study staff over 12 to 14 months
- Receive one or two injections of an investigational booster vaccine
- Have blood drawn several times for safety monitoring and to see whether the vaccine resulted in an immune response
- Keep track of how they’re feeling after the injection
Interested participants should contact the Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development at:
The study is sponsored and funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .The study’s Clinical Trials Identifier is NCT04776317.
News
Guilty plea for Franklin County woman for role in January 6 riots
ST. LOUIS – A guilty plea for Emily Hernandez, of Franklin County, over her role for participating in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
She accepted the plea deal which charges her with entering and remaining in a restricted building. Sentencing will be on March 21, 2022. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000.
She was seen in images captured that day holding onto a piece of a nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Court documents state Hernandez also recorded a video, which she posted to social media, showing her grabbing a “please do not touch” sign from the foot of a statue in the Capitol. The video also shows her carrying a red “Keep of the Fence” sign as well as the piece of Speaker Pelosi’s office sign.
Hernandez voluntarily surrendered several items she took from the Capitol to the FBI including the piece of Speaker Pelosi’s sign, the red “Keep off the Fence” sign, a “Save America March” pass, and the knit hat she wore in the Capitol.
Her uncle, William Merry, who was also seen holding part of the nameplate, pleaded guilty last week to the theft of government property.
Last week, Hernandez was arrested in connection with a fatal accident on I-44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.
News
St. Louis COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 patients for eighth consecutive day
ST. LOUIS – Hospitalizations in St. Louis regional hospitals topped a thousand patients for a record-setting eighth consecutive day with the number of patients now totaling nearly 1,400. The region has also recorded its eighth consecutive day of double-digit deaths attributed to the virus, with another 18 reported Monday.
In all, 1,340 COVID-positive patients now occupy hospital beds in the region, accompanied by another 47 patients suspected of having the virus. That’s a total of 1,387 people currently hospitalized.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports those numbers are new all-time highs for the pandemic. Of the 1,340 patients who have tested positive for the virus, 428 of them are vaccinated and considered breakthrough cases. That’s the second-highest number to date of vaccinated patients making up the total hospital census, now equaling 32% of total patients.
The 18 deaths reported overnight bring the 2022 total of deaths in area hospitals to 129 people. That’s a pace of 15 deaths per day as the omicron-variant fueled surge has spread throughout the bi-state community. In the last month, the task force says 321 patients have lost their COVID battle as doctors and nurses fought to save their lives.
The task force also reported 180 new admissions in its latest census of SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s hospital systems. That’s the first time single-day admissions have fallen under the 200-patient plateau in six days. Although it does not cause a great deal of hope when compared to admissions totals that averaged 61 patients a day just a month ago.
Critical COVID care continues to be a factor also. The task force says 216 patients now occupy task force hospital ICU beds. That’s the fifth-highest total ever recorded during the pandemic, rivaled only by the earliest days of COVID-19 in April 2020. And 138 patients currently are receiving ventilator care in order to breathe.
As the number of COVID cases rises so does the demand for testing. The North County Recreation Complex opened a drive-thru testing site on Redman Avenue Monday morning. Officials are encouraging the public to take advantage of these sites and avoid going to emergency rooms because hospitals are overwhelmed.
“If you’re not sick enough to be in the hospital, if you’re not having breathing problems, if you’re not experiencing an illness that’s life-threatening, it’s important not to go to the emergency rooms,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
Amid the latest surge, scientists at the University of Florida said a model they developed shows the omicron variant possibly peaking in mid-January. Still, local task force leaders were hesitant to make a prediction.
“We believe that just given what we’ve seen in other countries such as South Africa and Europe, and places like that, we will probably hit a peak within the next couple of weeks. Now, trying to pinpoint it, I think any more precise than that is really difficult,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
News
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations still trending up as state surpasses 1 million cases
Colorado surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but the more pressing concern was that the number of people hospitalized with the virus reached levels last seen in early December, when the wave fueled by the delta variant was just starting to fade.
As of Monday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,402 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, which was a slight decrease from 1,416 on Saturday. There’s no particular reason to believe the decrease will be sustained, however, since cases and new admissions to hospitals are still spiking.
New COVID-19 infections increased by more than 30% last week, with 77,380 people testing positive in the week ending Sunday — bringing the total since March 2020 to more than 1 million. An average of 28.5% of tests came back positive during that week, far above the 5% goal, and a figure that suggests the true number of infections is higher.
Deaths due to COVID-19 appear to still be declining in Colorado from their most recent peak during fall’s delta wave, though it’s difficult to be sure due to delays in reporting fatalities to the state. Nearly 11,000 people have died from the virus in the state since the pandemic started.
About 93% of Colorado’s general hospital beds were in use as of Monday, which is in line with recent weeks. The percentage of intensive-care beds in use dropped slightly, to about 91% — though that’s still well above pre-pandemic levels. About 80% of ICU beds any given day were full before COVID-19 hit.
Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggests that people hospitalized with the omicron variant tend to have shorter stays than those hospitalized with delta, allowing beds to turn over more quickly and somewhat reducing the strain on capacity, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.
“The one encouraging bit of news is that we’re not seeing an exponential increase in hospital demand,” she said. Exponential growth is when numbers snowball, increasing by higher and higher rates.
The highest point for hospitalizations in the pandemic was early December 2020, when 1,847 people were receiving care statewide for the virus. The most recent wave, which peaked in late November, topped out at 1,565 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The risk from omicron is greatest to people who aren’t vaccinated, older people and those with compromised immune systems, Carlton said. But anyone who doesn’t want to be infected and potentially pass on the virus should take precautions like wearing masks in public and avoiding face-to-face interactions where they can, she said.
“This is the time, for the next few weeks, to hunker down,” she said.
Dr. Eric Poeschla, chief of infectious disease at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, tweeted Sunday that the percentage of their COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units or on ventilators has dropped, but he’s concerned the number of seriously ill patients could increase again, simply because of the “tsunami” of people who have been infected. It’s a particularly difficult moment for hospitals, because so many employees are out sick with the virus, he said.
On Friday, the state reactivated crisis standards of care for emergency medical services, allowing understaffed ambulance providers to only transport the most seriously ill or injured patients to hospitals, and to opt not to attempt resuscitation on patients with low odds of survival. Colorado has been under crisis standards to allow hospitals to stretch their limited staff since November.
It’s difficult to say how many people were hospitalized “with” COVID-19 versus “for” the virus, Poeschla said. For some people, the virus could be the factor that tips them over into needing a hospital bed, he said.
Areas hit by omicron before Colorado offer a mixed picture of what might lie ahead. In New York City, more patients are hospitalized now than were during the peak of last winter’s wave in January 2021, and ICU admissions and deaths are also rising, according to data compiled by The New York Times. It’s not clear if that reflects a pattern that other areas should expect as the omicron surge continues, or if it’s a “residual” effect from the delta variant, which was causing a jump in cases in New York before omicron displaced it, Carlton said.
“We haven’t seen evidence of that yet in Colorado, but if that were to happen, that would be really challenging,” she said.
The current situation may be short-lived, since numbers from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggest omicron may peak after about a month, Carlton said. There’s no guarantee Colorado will follow the same trajectory, though.
“I certainly hope we’re close,” to the peak, she said. “I think February is going to be better than January.”
