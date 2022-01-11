News
St. Louis COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 patients for eighth consecutive day
ST. LOUIS – Hospitalizations in St. Louis regional hospitals topped a thousand patients for a record-setting eighth consecutive day with the number of patients now totaling nearly 1,400. The region has also recorded its eighth consecutive day of double-digit deaths attributed to the virus, with another 18 reported Monday.
In all, 1,340 COVID-positive patients now occupy hospital beds in the region, accompanied by another 47 patients suspected of having the virus. That’s a total of 1,387 people currently hospitalized.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports those numbers are new all-time highs for the pandemic. Of the 1,340 patients who have tested positive for the virus, 428 of them are vaccinated and considered breakthrough cases. That’s the second-highest number to date of vaccinated patients making up the total hospital census, now equaling 32% of total patients.
The 18 deaths reported overnight bring the 2022 total of deaths in area hospitals to 129 people. That’s a pace of 15 deaths per day as the omicron-variant fueled surge has spread throughout the bi-state community. In the last month, the task force says 321 patients have lost their COVID battle as doctors and nurses fought to save their lives.
The task force also reported 180 new admissions in its latest census of SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s hospital systems. That’s the first time single-day admissions have fallen under the 200-patient plateau in six days. Although it does not cause a great deal of hope when compared to admissions totals that averaged 61 patients a day just a month ago.
Critical COVID care continues to be a factor also. The task force says 216 patients now occupy task force hospital ICU beds. That’s the fifth-highest total ever recorded during the pandemic, rivaled only by the earliest days of COVID-19 in April 2020. And 138 patients currently are receiving ventilator care in order to breathe.
As the number of COVID cases rises so does the demand for testing. The North County Recreation Complex opened a drive-thru testing site on Redman Avenue Monday morning. Officials are encouraging the public to take advantage of these sites and avoid going to emergency rooms because hospitals are overwhelmed.
“If you’re not sick enough to be in the hospital, if you’re not having breathing problems, if you’re not experiencing an illness that’s life-threatening, it’s important not to go to the emergency rooms,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
Amid the latest surge, scientists at the University of Florida said a model they developed shows the omicron variant possibly peaking in mid-January. Still, local task force leaders were hesitant to make a prediction.
“We believe that just given what we’ve seen in other countries such as South Africa and Europe, and places like that, we will probably hit a peak within the next couple of weeks. Now, trying to pinpoint it, I think any more precise than that is really difficult,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations still trending up as state surpasses 1 million cases
Colorado surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but the more pressing concern was that the number of people hospitalized with the virus reached levels last seen in early December, when the wave fueled by the delta variant was just starting to fade.
As of Monday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,402 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, which was a slight decrease from 1,416 on Saturday. There’s no particular reason to believe the decrease will be sustained, however, since cases and new admissions to hospitals are still spiking.
New COVID-19 infections increased by more than 30% last week, with 77,380 people testing positive in the week ending Sunday — bringing the total since March 2020 to more than 1 million. An average of 28.5% of tests came back positive during that week, far above the 5% goal, and a figure that suggests the true number of infections is higher.
Deaths due to COVID-19 appear to still be declining in Colorado from their most recent peak during fall’s delta wave, though it’s difficult to be sure due to delays in reporting fatalities to the state. Nearly 11,000 people have died from the virus in the state since the pandemic started.
About 93% of Colorado’s general hospital beds were in use as of Monday, which is in line with recent weeks. The percentage of intensive-care beds in use dropped slightly, to about 91% — though that’s still well above pre-pandemic levels. About 80% of ICU beds any given day were full before COVID-19 hit.
Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggests that people hospitalized with the omicron variant tend to have shorter stays than those hospitalized with delta, allowing beds to turn over more quickly and somewhat reducing the strain on capacity, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.
“The one encouraging bit of news is that we’re not seeing an exponential increase in hospital demand,” she said. Exponential growth is when numbers snowball, increasing by higher and higher rates.
The highest point for hospitalizations in the pandemic was early December 2020, when 1,847 people were receiving care statewide for the virus. The most recent wave, which peaked in late November, topped out at 1,565 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The risk from omicron is greatest to people who aren’t vaccinated, older people and those with compromised immune systems, Carlton said. But anyone who doesn’t want to be infected and potentially pass on the virus should take precautions like wearing masks in public and avoiding face-to-face interactions where they can, she said.
“This is the time, for the next few weeks, to hunker down,” she said.
Dr. Eric Poeschla, chief of infectious disease at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, tweeted Sunday that the percentage of their COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units or on ventilators has dropped, but he’s concerned the number of seriously ill patients could increase again, simply because of the “tsunami” of people who have been infected. It’s a particularly difficult moment for hospitals, because so many employees are out sick with the virus, he said.
On Friday, the state reactivated crisis standards of care for emergency medical services, allowing understaffed ambulance providers to only transport the most seriously ill or injured patients to hospitals, and to opt not to attempt resuscitation on patients with low odds of survival. Colorado has been under crisis standards to allow hospitals to stretch their limited staff since November.
It’s difficult to say how many people were hospitalized “with” COVID-19 versus “for” the virus, Poeschla said. For some people, the virus could be the factor that tips them over into needing a hospital bed, he said.
Areas hit by omicron before Colorado offer a mixed picture of what might lie ahead. In New York City, more patients are hospitalized now than were during the peak of last winter’s wave in January 2021, and ICU admissions and deaths are also rising, according to data compiled by The New York Times. It’s not clear if that reflects a pattern that other areas should expect as the omicron surge continues, or if it’s a “residual” effect from the delta variant, which was causing a jump in cases in New York before omicron displaced it, Carlton said.
“We haven’t seen evidence of that yet in Colorado, but if that were to happen, that would be really challenging,” she said.
The current situation may be short-lived, since numbers from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggest omicron may peak after about a month, Carlton said. There’s no guarantee Colorado will follow the same trajectory, though.
“I certainly hope we’re close,” to the peak, she said. “I think February is going to be better than January.”
Loyalty got the Giants in this mess. They must go outside the family to replace Dave Gettleman
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch broke a two-year silence with a strong statement in the wake of GM Dave Gettleman’s dismissal on Monday.
“It is an understatement to say John [Mara] and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” Tisch said in a statement released by the team. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”
A Giants press release tried to sell Gettleman’s departure as a retirement, but this is essentially a firing for four years of malpractice with a 19-46 record and .292 winning percentage.
Mara said in a statement that Gettleman’s replacement will be “a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”
But what the Giants must do above all is hire a GM from outside the ‘family’ – someone with fresh ideas and a modern approach to building a sustainable winner.
It’s time for the modern-day version of Wellington Mara’s whisper to NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1979, asking him to recommend George Young as a neutral party GM solution, since Wellington and his nephew Tim Mara wouldn’t accept each other’s candidates.
That’s what it took more than 40 years ago, and it’s going to take something that drastic now.
This franchise is not just damaged. It’s broken.
The Giants’ 22-59 record the past five years is tied for the worst in the league with the Jets. Coaching is not the reason why. Ownership’s poor decision-making has steered them into irrelevance, misguided by prioritizing loyalty over any willingness to evolve.
On Dec. 4, 2017, Mara and Tisch unforgettably fired coach Ben McAdoo and two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese after an Eli Manning benching that Mara had approved.
The Giants then interviewed four GM candidates, three from inside the ‘family’ at the time: the longtime Giants employee Gettleman, assistant GM Kevin Abrams and VP of player evaluation Marc Ross. Only former Eagles personnel exec Louis Riddick was an outsider.
Gettleman, predictably, was hired. Ownership wanted him to run it back with Manning. The GM obliged, and it backfired in spectacular fashion, burying the franchise in ignominy.
Years of bad drafting, poor free agent signings, and bad contracts have accumulated to drown the Giants in the NFC East basement. And the kicker was in Jan. 2020, when the Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur but retained Gettleman out of loyalty, folding another head coach in Joe Judge under the veil of the franchise’s dark recent past.
Now the only way out is to solicit new ideas from the outside — even if there are some in the building like Tim McDonnell, Mara’s nephew and co-director of player personnel, who are respected and promise to continue having some kind of voice.
That’s why ruling Abrams out as a candidate to replace Gettleman, as one source did Monday, was a requisite starting point to this search.
The Giants got right to the first round of interview requests, putting in for Joe Schoen (Bills), according to a source, and reportedly for Ryan Poles (Chiefs), Ryan Cowden (Titans) and Monti Ossenfort (Titans), as well.
It’s amazing that the Giants were so prepared with a list of candidates when the team claimed ownership had learned from Gettleman’s intentions to retire “within the past few days,” isn’t it?
Mara and Tisch also would be wise to check out Will McClay (Cowboys), Ed Dodds (Colts) and Dave Ziegler (Patriots), among others.
They need to move quickly and efficiently, because they’re now competing with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, who fired GMs Ryan Pace and Rick Spielman, respectively.
The Giants also need to get this done in a timely fashion because there is no offseason time to waste. The Senior Bowl and Combine are upcoming. Their new front office needs to scout and finalize evaluations. They need to retool their current coaching staff or hire a whole new one.
Gettleman, at least, won’t be involved in another personnel process. He leaves with a legacy of ignorant and poor asset management, and a lack of an ability to assess his own team, let alone the players he added to it.
He used the 2018 No. 2 overall pick on oft-injured running back Saquon Barkley, refusing to take calls on a possible deal back. He traded up to draft bad seed DeAndre Baker in the 2019 first round.
He vindictively shipped Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland in 2019, cutting off the Giants organization’s nose to spite its face. And he promised to fix the offensive line, only to leave the Giants four years later with only one capable starter for five spots in 2022.
His only remaining hope for setting the Giants up favorably in some way for the future lies in Daniel Jones’ health and ability to take the next step into being a franchise quarterback. Gettleman selected Jones No. 6 overall in 2019 and was ridiculed for reaching.
The jury remains out, but Jones is sidelined with a neck injury entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. And it’s questionable whether the Giants should even pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 this spring.
Even Gettleman accurately called his results “disappointing” in a Monday statement. But true to form, the Giants let loyalty get the best of them again on Sunday.
They had the outgoing GM’s family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline for pre-game photos, oblivious to what it signified compared to their cold midseason firing of Reese with four games to play in 2017.
Hopefully, this wasn’t a sign that the Giants are continuing to ignore any objective barometer in favor of their own.
Who might replace Congressman Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s District 7?
In trying to fill a seat that has only been occupied by two people since it was created 20 years ago, a soon-to-unfold list of candidates for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District will have to deftly negotiate 2022’s combustible political climate while figuring how to best take the place of departing Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Politics watchers in the state think it could be anyone’s prize for the taking. Yes, redistricting still leaves the Jefferson County-anchored district with a distinct Democratic advantage — a nearly 7% bump, according to the state’s redistricting commission — but the midterms in November are expected to be brutal for Democrats.
“I think this becomes a very competitive seat,” said Eric Sondermann, an independent political analyst. “It wasn’t a competitive seat as long as Ed held it.”
Dick Wadhams, who once headed the Colorado Republican Party as its chair, said Perlmutter was a tough candidate to beat after having represented the district for more than a decade. The 68-year-old Colorado native announced Monday that he wouldn’t seek reelection in November.
The GOP hasn’t held the 7th Congressional District since Bob Beauprez did for two terms starting in 2003.
“It dramatically increases the potential of a Republican winning the 7th in 2022,” Wadhams said.
But Wadhams said that will all come down to who Republicans put forward as a candidate — and that means moderation over hard-line posturing.
“It cannot be won by a Republican who wants to support Trump and wants to talk about stolen elections,” he said. “That’s a sure loser.”
Wadhams points out that the bulk of the population of the newly drawn 7th Congressional District remains squarely in Jefferson County, home to Denver’s western suburbs, which have trended increasingly blue over recent years. It’s a county that turned out in favor of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, Jared Polis in the 2018 governor’s election and Joe Biden in the 2020 election, he said.
“It all comes back to Jefferson County,” he said.
Sondermann said a candidate who sounds strident and takes hard-right positions on issues — like Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District — will have no chance in the 7th.
“This is going to be a district controlled by soccer moms and soccer dads in Jeffco,” he said.
Several names are emerging on both sides of the aisle as candidates to replace Perlmutter. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, who had designs on Perlmutter’s seat in 2017 when the congressman considered a run for Colorado governor, could be a potential frontrunner for the Democrats (Pettersen’s husband, Ian Silverii, is an opinion columnist for The Denver Post).
“I think Pettersen would be a very formidable and attractive candidate,” Sondermann said. “I think Brittany has been waiting for this opportunity and I would be surprised if she didn’t take this opportunity.”
On the Republican side, State Rep. Colin Larson is a name that is rising fast in Jefferson County.
“Colin Larson would be the ideal Republican candidate,” Sondermann said. “No one doubts his Republican credentials but no one thinks he has drifted off the deep end either.”
Pettersen could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. Larson said he has been “seriously looking” at a run and expects to make an announcement one way or the other in a week or so.
“I’m the only Republican in Jeffco who could win this thing,” he said.
Other Democratic contenders could include former State Sen. Andy Kerr, who also announced a short-lived run for the 7th Congressional District in 2017, and State Rep. Chris Kennedy.
Two Republicans have already announced their candidacies for the district: Erik Aadland and Laurel Imer.
