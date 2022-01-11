News
St. Louis soccer prospects should dominate 2022 MLS SuperDraft
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The next influx of talent stocking Major League Soccer rosters will come Tuesday, as the MLS holds its annual SuperDraft. While St. Louis won’t have a league franchise of its own to be doing the picking until 2023, the draft figures to be a showcase of talent that was either born and raised here or played college soccer here. And it could start right at the top.
Saint Louis University Billikens Midfielder Kipp Keller (Principia), Goalie Patrick Schulte (Francis Howell), Forward Isaiah Parker, and Forward Simon Becher have all been predicted as possible top 10 picks, along with Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn (Chaminade).
Other Billikens who could get drafted include Defender Chase Niece (Kirkwood), Midfielder AJ Palazzolo (CBC) and Defender Chandler Vaughn.
You can watch the SuperDraft at 3pm ET on: MLSoccer.com and MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, facebook.com/MLS
Officials looking for million-dollar Missouri lotto winner
BUTLER, Mo. – Someone is a million dollars richer after playing the lottery at a Smoker Friendly store in Butler, Missouri. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Officials are still looking for the winner.
“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”
Prizes over $600 should be claimed at a regional office. They are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis. This ticket will expire on July 6, 2022. All winners must make their claim within 180 days of a drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The chances of winning a million dollars are one in 12,607,306.
Dolphins request to interview Bills’ offensive coordinator, Tua’s former coach
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Daboll has held that role with the Bills since 2018 and has been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Before that, he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s freshman college season when they won the national title.
The Dolphins’ request to interview Daboll was first reported by NFL Network on Monday night after Miami fired coach Brian Flores on Monday morning.
Daboll has a playoff game against the New England Patriots to coach on Saturday night. The Chicago Bears are also requesting to interview him, according to ESPN and NFL Network, after they fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday.
Daboll was AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020.
Among his previous stops, Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He also held NFL coordinator roles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010. From 2013 to 2016, he was tight ends coach for the Patriots, while Flores was a defensive assistant on the same staff under coach Bill Belichick.
Daboll would mark a switch to an offensive-minded head coach after Flores made his mark in the NFL mostly on defense before getting his first head coaching position with Miami. He also has experience with Tagovailoa, who just completed his second NFL season.
Under Daboll in 2017 at Alabama, Tagovailoa played in eight games, completing 63.6 percent of passes with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to starter and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of that season’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It set the stage for Tagovailoa to then unseat Hurts the next season, leading him to become a top draft prospect when he became eligible in 2020.
Daboll has been part of five Super Bowl champions with the Patriots — two during his time as tight ends coach and part of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 champions. He was wide receivers coach in New England from 2002 to 2006 and a defensive assistant from 2000 to 2001.
Daboll has also been New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008, and before he first joined the Patriots, he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 and a volunteer assistant ant William & Mary in 1997.
This story will be updated.
Denver International Airport wins key contract vote, unleashing $1.3 billion in new spending on terminal project
Denver International Airport officials won city leaders’ grudging blessing Monday night to go big — in terms of both money and extra construction time — to complete the massive terminal renovation it started more than three years ago.
The extra $1.3 billion in project spending, on top of $770 million already approved and underway, means travelers passing under DIA’s signature tented roof will see construction continue through 2027 or mid-2028.
The new spending will balloon the total Great Hall project cost to as much as $2.1 billion, the latest twist in a rollercoaster ride that included early controversy over cost overruns and delays, DIA’s early termination of the original contractors and then a fresh restart two years ago, with several key components scaled back.
Before the Denver City Council voted 10-3 to expand the newer team’s contracts, Councilman Kevin Flynn compared the current state of the project to a half-done home kitchen renovation.
“The failure of the (earlier partnership deal) left it a mess,” Flynn said. “A ‘no’ vote on this contract is a vote to keep it a mess, and I believe we can’t do that. I regret that we have to undertake it in the way we have … (but) it simply has to be completed.”
The council approved $1.1 billion in contract additions for four firms, including up to $900 million more for prime contractor Hensel Phelps Construction, with exact amounts to be pinned down in task orders. DIA expects another $200 million in new non-contract costs.
Councilman Paul Kashmann was among three members who dissented pointedly, arguing: “This is a $1 billion-plus deal that I think, in view of the mess that preceded it, deserves an in-depth look by a fully objective third party.”
The other “no” votes came from Councilwomen Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sawyer, who cited other factors.
The project, one of several underway at DIA, aims to update the nearly three-decade-old terminal building, address security vulnerabilities in the checkpoints and increase passenger-processing capacity. DIA pays for its projects by tapping its own revenue streams as well as federal funding — which officials say could provide a sizable assist for the Great Hall work.
But as the project stood, only one of the two main security checkpoints on Level 5 would have been relocated to an expanded space upstairs, providing more capacity. And only DIA’s three largest carriers would have gotten completely reconfigured check-in areas, which also make use of floor plates extended farther into the atrium.
Last month, new airport CEO Phil Washington pressed his case to restore much of what was cut, along with adding some new components. He argued the full renovation was needed sooner or later to accommodate DIA’s rapid growth, which is now surging again.
Other changes passengers will notice in coming years include refurbished baggage claims, added and renovated restrooms, changes to curbside setups outside and, on Level 5, replacement of the current security-screening spaces with public plazas and meeting/greeting areas for arriving passengers.
To passengers wary of construction, DIA officials have offered an assurance that future work won’t bring the same level of major detours and disruption, since most changes to the central portions of the building are now complete. They expect most remaining construction to be more out of the way.
