St. Paul to consider new zoning for religious institutions at public hearing Wednesday
When St. Mary’s Episcopal Church began offering preschool, yoga classes, massage therapy and music lessons within its residential corner of Union Park, city planners came up with a solution that would allow the religious institution to comply with St. Paul zoning laws.
The church, like others since, was treated like a low-profile home business and issued a “determination of similar use” approval for home occupations, much like a music teacher who hosts students out of her living room.
That was back in 2004, and city officials have scratched their heads over the awkward zoning designation ever since.
CITY REVIEWED ZONING AS PART OF LEGAL SETTLEMENT
Litigation reached both the Ramsey County and federal courts in 2017, when First Lutheran Church on Maria Avenue filed two lawsuits to block the city from imposing heavy restrictions on Listening House, the day shelter for the homeless that had moved into the church basement.
As part of a federal legal settlement, the city agreed to review its zoning for religious institutions. A study is due Feb. 1.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will host a public hearing on proposed zoning changes presented by city planners, and the new proposal is far less restrictive than a draft unveiled just a few months ago.
“Our past practice in St. Paul was modeled on home occupation standards that were very confusing to everybody,” said principal city planner Bill Dermody, addressing the city council on Jan. 5. During the legal fight with Listening House, “it really got exposed as an inadequate way to treat these types of uses. … (Now), there are no restrictions being proposed that are greater than what is in place currently.”
PROPOSED CHANGES
Among the proposed changes:
- Emergency housing would be allowed at religious institutions, though building and fire codes would likely limit that housing from becoming permanent. Overnight shelters would be limited to 25 adults, with no conditional use permit required. Homeless services facilities would require a litter collection plan, and any facility over 7,000 square feet would require a conditional use permit.
- Daycares and preschools would be allowed at all existing religious institutions. They are currently allowed at former ones.
- The definition of “religious institution” would expand to include spaces that host services other than traditional worship, such as religious retreats and education.
The planners also decided to tweak zoning for community centers, which would be loosened so the centers no longer need to be situated on arterial streets, a rule that was rarely enforced for city rec centers anyway.
City rec centers and religious institutions operating community centers would no longer be required to apply for conditional use permits to operate in residential districts.
“Between religious and community center (zoning), you could do receptions, music performances and community meetings,” Dermody said. “Those are three of the things we heard a lot from people about. Before, it was murky.”
PULLING TOGETHER RELIGIOUS VOICES
Randi Roth, executive director of Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, said on Friday she was still reviewing the proposed changes but expected to weigh in by Wednesday’s hearing.
“Interfaith Action was very helpful,” said Dermody on Friday, noting the nonprofit led multiple webinar meetings to offer feedback to the city. “I really appreciated them pulling together religious voices in a way we couldn’t have done ourselves.”
An earlier version of the “religious accessory use” changes did not go over well with the religious community. Among the rules proposed in October, “social and community services” such as outreach to the homeless would be limited to 1,000 square feet in residential districts unless the institution obtains a conditional use permit from the city. Overnight shelter would be limited to 10 adults, as well as children in their care.
Opponents representing the Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Jewish faiths questioned the constitutionality of the proposed restrictions and said at the time that a pandemic was the wrong time to be limiting church outreach to the poor.
They noted that older, legacy institutions such as Catholic churches would likely be “grandfathered in,” but newer religious institutions such as mosques would have to make their case at City Hall to request conditional use permits to offer the same services, over the possible objections of neighbors.
Ask Amy: Grandparents want house rules for extended stay
Dear Amy: My 18-year-old granddaughter is going to live with us after her high school graduation.
She is coming to stay with us to work for a year and establish residency in our state, which is awash in good quality public universities.
We are excited to have her come live with us. I want the experience to be positive, but I know clear expectations are important.
She has spent time with us each summer, so we know each other fairly well.
My husband and I drew up a list of things that we expected from her: Getting a job, taking care of her bedroom and bathroom, learning to drive and to use public transportation, no male overnight guests, house sit when we take short trips — things like that.
We do not expect her to pay rent; we are doing this because college is insanely expensive, and we want to help.
What are some pitfalls we should be aware of?
Is there an important point we are missing?
We really want this to work out!
— Helpful Grammy
Dear Grammy: I lived with family members during my first year of college, and I will always look back on that time with extreme gratitude. I also wonder if I did enough while I was with them to ease their burden for housing, feeding, and basically taking such good care of me.
All of your expectations are reasonable, but I suggest that you take them in reasonable stages. Focus on the transportation issue first, because that will enable her to get herself back and forth to work.
After she moves in, negotiate a reasonable nighttime curfew, and emphasize that she should contact you if she is running late (this is an extremely important safety issue for a new commuter who might be working shifts).
Communicating about these practical matters is vital; and you and she should also have regular “family meetings” where you can all bring up matters relating to the household.
Don’t hover over her too closely, and understand that she (and you) will occasionally fail.
Don’t only raise those issues where there is room for improvement, but also acknowledge the important transition she is making.
Dear Amy: My husband and I are 49 and 50 years old.
The past 18-month period has been psychologically, physically and especially financially hard on us.
My husband got injured at work, and I lost my job.
We decided to cash in our 401(k) plans and consider being retired.
We have two grown sons (late 20s) who are both married. One of them is the father of my granddaughter.
Both men aren’t well off but they both are doing OK for their little families.
My husband and I decided to give each son and their wives a generous cash Christmas present this year.
It was no big deal. We had it and shared it.
However, during my Christmas get-together with the five of them, all we heard was what they got for their wives’ parents: New TV’s and dining room sets.
We didn’t even get a Christmas card.
We do more for our sons then either one of their in-laws do.
My husband and I can’t help but feel slighted.
Should I let them know that they hurt our feelings, or should we just let it go?
— Feeling Slighted
Dear Slighted: My main reaction is to your choice to cash in your savings and “retire” at the age of 50. By cashing out early, you’ve already lost a percentage of your savings through a penalty.
You and your husband are at least 12 years away from the possibility of receiving Social Security. Even if he is receiving disability compensation, this is an extremely short-sighted choice to make.
My second reaction is to your choice to give a portion of this money away to people who don’t need it or — it seems — want it.
I hope you will reflect on your own situation and make sounder financial choices.
And yes — you should let your sons know exactly how wounded you feel.
Dear Amy: Like you, I, too, was a waitress.
I will happily leave 20 percent or more to a server who is pleasant and attentive. However, a server who slams a dish down on the table and never even makes eye contact during the whole meal will be lucky to even get 15 percent.
The original meaning was “To Insure Promptness.” Times have changed.
— NC Appreciative Reader
Dear Reader: Thank you for the reminder of what a “tip” is supposed to reward.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Bach, Redberg: Medicare needs to test the new Alzheimer’s drug before paying
Since last summer, Medicare has been evaluating whether to pay for a newly approved, exorbitantly priced drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Its decision was always going to be fraught: The data on the drug’s potential benefits are ambiguous at best, and its risks are considerable. About 40% of patients who have taken it have suffered swelling or bleeding in the brain. Others have experienced disabling nausea, dizziness, headaches and confusion. Biogen, the manufacturer, is investigating a patient death.
Then there is the price: $28,200 a year for the average patient. (This is half the drug’s original cost, which Biogen cut to deflect widespread anger.) It’s one reason that Medicare increased its annual premium for 2022 by more than $250.
As the current and immediate past chairpersons of the committee that advises Medicare on which treatments it should cover, we believe it should limit access to this drug, aducanumab, to beneficiaries who volunteer to participate in a new clinical trial. The results of such a trial would reveal whether Medicare should cover the drug more broadly.
Clinical trials are needed anytime a treatment’s benefits are unclear. So far, it seems, aducanumab (brand name Aduhelm) provides none. Last spring, the Food and Drug Administration’s expert advisers voted 10-0 (with one abstention) against approving the drug. Advisers to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent organization that evaluates medical treatments, reached a similar conclusion. The European Medicines Agency recorded a “negative trend” vote in November, an early sign the drug will not be approved in the European Union. Japan has also refused to approve it.
The FDA itself agreed that aducanumab’s data “left residual uncertainties regarding (its) clinical benefit.” And so did Biogen: The company stopped two pivotal aducanumab studies early when they indicated that the drug wasn’t working.
Nevertheless, FDA regulators gave the drug “accelerated approval” — a mistake, in our view — with the condition that Biogen conduct further trials to clearly demonstrate that it can slow the course of Alzheimer’s disease. But the company was given nine years to get this research done. Even if Biogen meets the deadline — hardly a certainty — that’s far too long to wait to learn whether aducanumab works. Medicare needs to run its own trial sooner.
This Medicare trial would randomly assign all patients who are considering aducanumab to either the active drug or a placebo. It would include only voluntary subjects who have discussed the treatment with their doctors, given aducanumab’s potential to cause harm. And it would enroll the types of patients Medicare serves — something Biogen’s studies failed to do.
Alzheimer’s disease is twice as common among Black Americans as among non-Hispanic whites (18% versus 10%), yet less than 1% of patients in Biogen’s primary studies were Black. Between 85% and 92% of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s have one or more health conditions that would have excluded them from Biogen’s studies, but such individuals would be included in the Medicare trial. The Biogen studies also excluded patients over age 85, and Medicare would not. Biogen’s choice made no sense, because the prevalence of Alzheimer’s rises with age.
There is precedent for Medicare to limit coverage to beneficiaries enrolled in a randomized trial, and it is a time-tested approach to managing the kinds of uncertainties and risks presented by aducanumab. In the late 1990s, Medicare limited a promising but risky surgery that removed parts of the lungs of emphysema patients to clinical trial volunteers. Ultimately, this important trial revealed that the surgery works for patients with one type of lung abnormality, but not those with several other kinds, sparing the latter group an unnecessary and dangerous treatment.
Requiring a clinical trial would also remind other trial sponsors that it is essential to generate clinically meaningful data that are relevant to Medicare’s beneficiaries. As committee chairpersons we have witnessed a steady erosion in the quality of evidence underpinning the drugs and devices that Medicare considers. Study “endpoints” — the changes in patient status that are examined to see whether a treatment is working — are more likely to be laboratory markers or imaging tests that are less relevant or not relevant to patients’ well-being. And study “generalizability” — the extent to which patients in trials are similar to those who would receive the treatment — has fallen from limited to nonexistent.
The best way to help Medicare beneficiaries who develop Alzheimer’s is to make sure the treatments physicians offer are more likely to help than to harm them. But it’s impossible to know whether aducanumab is such a treatment; the data gathered so far don’t indicate that the drug would have any clinically meaningful benefit. The only way for Medicare to safely learn whether the drug works is to limit coverage to patients who volunteer to receive it in the context of a randomized clinical trial.
Peter B. Bach is the chief medical officer of Delfi Diagnostics. He was previously director of the Drug Pricing Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Rita F. Redberg is a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. They wrote this column for Bloomberg Opinion.
NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.
Here are the rankings after Week 18:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4; No. 3)
4. Buffalo Bills (11-6; No. 4)
The Packers enter the playoffs as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it’s easy to see why. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put together a Most Valuable Player-worthy season, and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returned Sunday to bolster an offensive line that has dealt with injuries all season. With home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the NFC, the Packers can rest up for what could be Rodgers’ last dance in Green Bay.
In the AFC, the Chiefs put a stamp on their regular season with a 28-24 win over the Broncos, but it came at a cost. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel during warmups, and tight end Travis Kelce was banged up toward the end of the game. Losing one or both would be a big blow for Kansas City, as Hill and Kelce combined for 47.8% of the Chiefs’ total receiving yards and caught 18 of Patrick Mahomes’ 37 touchdown passes. Fortunately for coach Andy Reid, the Raiders’ dramatic win over the Chargers on Sunday night sets up a first-round matchup against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who Kansas City crushed, 36-10, in Week 16.
Could we see another Bills vs. Chiefs meeting in the AFC championship game? Buffalo locked up the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game against the AFC East rival Patriots, its third meeting against New England this season. After a bizarre 14-10 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 6, the Bills responded with a 33-21 victory on Dec. 26 to continue a four-game winning streak. The Bills, who finished the season ranked second in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, have all the talent to make a run to the Super Bowl. It’s only fitting coach Sean McDermott and Co. have to start their journey against Bill Belichick.
Speaking of Belichick, he’ll be coaching his first postseason game in 22 seasons as New England’s coach without quarterback Tom Brady. The former Patriots star is aiming for his second straight Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers, but he faces a much steeper climb this time around. After the strange departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown, Brady will be leaning on Mike Evans, tight end Rob Gronkowski and relatively inexperienced wideouts Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller. He’s done more with less during his Hall of Fame career, but getting back to the Super Bowl will be his biggest challenge yet in Tampa Bay.
The top contenders
5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5; No. 8)
6. Tennessee Titans (12-5, No. 10)
7. Los Angeles Rams (12-5; No. 5)
8. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7; No. 6)
9. Arizona Cardinals (11-6; No. 7)
10. San Francisco 49ers (10-7; No. 14)
Has there been a more surprising No. 1 seed in recent years than the Titans? After star running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury Oct. 31, Tennessee seemed fated to fall back down to earth and not make much noise in the postseason. But they went 6-3 down the stretch to clinch the top spot in the AFC and might be hitting their stride at just the right time. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill put together his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the Texans, completing 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry could return after the bye. The Titans have already proved their mettle, beating the Chiefs, Bills, Rams and 49ers this season. This could be the team that breaks Kansas City’s stranglehold of the AFC.
In the NFC, the hierarchy is less clear. The Cowboys enter the playoffs as the top-ranked team in DVOA by a pretty wide margin, signaling their high-powered offense and revamped defense should be taken seriously. But they face a tough first-round matchup against the 49ers, a team that could take advantage of Dallas’ below-average run defense with its powerful ground-and-pound attack. If the good version of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shows up Sunday, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl dreams could disappear quickly.
The same goes for the Cardinals’ matchup against the Rams, who blew a 17-point lead in a 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers. No matter how much coach Sean McVay believes in him, quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to make the kind of frustrating mistakes that have made him an enigma throughout his NFL career. Stafford finished Week 18 with the most interceptions in the NFL (17), but he also finished with the third-most yards (4,886) and second-most touchdown passes (41). Here’s a stat you’ll likely hear again this week: Stafford is 11-70 in his career against teams with winning records, including 3-5 this season. Until he proves he can win a few games in a row against top competition, the Rams can’t be considered an elite team.
The wild cards
11. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7; No. 15)
12. New England Patriots (10-7; No. 9)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8; No. 13)
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1; No. 16)
When the Raiders and Bengals meet Sunday in Cincinnati, years of playoff anguish will collide. The Bengals haven’t won a postseason game since 1991, while the Raiders haven’t won one since 2003. Sunday night’s thrilling 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers gave Las Vegas an improbable playoff berth after it fired coach Jon Gruden and cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs midway through the season. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia could wind up with the full-time job if he leads the Raiders to another upset.
While the Raiders celebrated their overtime win over the Chargers, the Steelers breathed a deep sigh of relief. A tie would have denied Pittsburgh a playoff berth, which would have been a gutting way for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to enter retirement. At least he’ll get a shot at taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night, but there’s not much confidence in a Steelers upset. It’s safe to say Pittsburgh is by far the worst of the 14 playoff teams, as evidenced by Roethlisberger’s meager 56.2 Pro Football Focus grade — the worst of any playoff quarterback — and the Steelers’ No. 24 ranking in DVOA. Still, it’s a credit to Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and a talented defense led by star pass rusher T.J. Watt that the Steelers are in the playoffs in the first place.
Facing an identity crisis
15. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8; No. 12)
16. Seattle Seahawks (7-10; No. 24)
17. Miami Dolphins (9-8; No. 19)
18. Indianapolis Colts (9-8; No. 11)
How improbable was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s comeback against the Raiders? Herbert converted six fourth downs facing elimination in the fourth quarter and overtime, which carried 1-in-8,123 odds (0.01%), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The sad truth is that the Chargers have failed to build a contender around their star quarterback, thanks in large part to a defense that struggled to stop the run all season. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi also deserves some of the blame for shoehorning Herbert into a quick-strike offense that limited his average depth of target to 21st in the league. There’s no reason to be so conservative with one of the best arms in the NFL.
But the Chargers’ problems pale in comparison with the Colts and Dolphins. Indianapolis blew an easy win-and-in opportunity with an inexcusable 26-11 loss to the Jaguars, a team they were favored to beat by more than 14 points. The Carson Wentz experiment showed signs of working out at times, but it can only be considered a failure after he couldn’t take advantage of one of the worst defenses in the league. Fortunately for the Colts, they owe just $15 million guaranteed on the remainder of Wentz’s four-year, $128 million deal he signed with the Eagles. But in a weak draft class and a depressed veteran quarterback market, a replacement might be hard to find.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins surprisingly fired coach Brian Flores on Monday after he led the team to the brink of the playoffs following a 1-7 start. Miami hasn’t been able to build a consistent winner under the former Patriots assistant, but employing four offensive coordinators, two defensive coordinators and four offensive line coaches created constant upheaval during his tenure. Flores’ first season began with a near-complete teardown by the front office that saw left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick traded away, yet Flores finished his three seasons with a 24-25 record. Miami is already facing questions about the long-term future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and rumors of interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, so whoever it hires to replace Flores faces a tough road ahead.
Should be better in 2022
19. Baltimore Ravens (8-9; No. 17)
20. Cleveland Browns (8-9; No. 20)
21. New Orleans Saints (9-8; No. 18)
Safety Chuck Clark said it best after the Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday, which eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention: “Watch how we bounce back.” The Ravens’ season felt doomed from the start when running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters all went down before Week 1. They had as many as 17 players on injured reserve and lost quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four games to an ankle injury. There might be a big makeover coming on defense, with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Justin Houston and many others hitting free agency. Still, with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, improved health and Year 2 improvements from rookies Odafe Oweh, Rashod Bateman and Brandon Stephens, there’s a clear path for the Ravens to get back to the top of the AFC.
For the Browns and Saints, it’s less certain. They don’t have a quarterback of Jackson’s caliber to lean on, but there’s a good chance they upgrade in 2022. Jameis Winston could come back to New Orleans after his strong start was derailed by a knee injury. Baker Mayfield is expected to return for Cleveland, but general manager Andrew Berry might bring in an established veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo? Teddy Bridgewater?) to light a fire under the former No. 1 overall pick. The Browns have too much talent to waste another season with mediocre quarterback play.
Entering a new era
22. Minnesota Vikings (8-9; No. 21)
23. Denver Broncos (7-10; No. 22)
24. Chicago Bears (6-11; No. 25)
The Vikings, Broncos and Bears will all be looking for new coaches after parting with Mike Zimmer, Vic Fangio and Matt Nagy, respectively. None of those moves was a surprise given each team fell short of the playoffs in what were expected to be competitive seasons.
Denver enters 2022 in the most intriguing spot, given all the talent on the roster. If they can find a way to upgrade from Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, there’s a lot to like on both sides of the ball. But how patient will George Paton general manager be?
The Vikings and Bears, meanwhile, are looking for replacements for Rick Spielman and Ryan Pace. Will the new Vikings general manager kickstart a rebuild and jettison quarterback Kirk Cousins, who carries a $45 million cap hit next season? Will the Bears find an offensive coach who can get the most out of quarterback Justin Fields? These teams are talented enough to win now if they make the right hires.
The basement
25. Atlanta Falcons (7-10; No. 23)
26. Washington Football Team (7-10; No. 26)
27. New York Jets (4-13; No. 27)
28. Houston Texans (4-13; No. 29)
29. Detroit Lions (3-13-1; No. 30)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14; No. 32)
31. Carolina Panthers (5-12; No. 28)
32. New York Giants (4-13; No. 31)
It’s fitting that the Panthers and Giants finished the season at the bottom. Of all the teams in this group, they have the least to be excited about in 2022. Matt Rhule and Joe Judge are both trying to explain that what’s happening behind the scenes is better than their teams’ record might indicate, but they’re running out of time to prove it.
The Giants’ situation might be the worst in the NFL. GM Dave Gettleman retired Monday after four disastrous seasons at the helm, but the damage has already been done. The Giants went 19-46 during his tenure and don’t have much to show from his drafts or free-agent signings. If Judge sticks around, owner John Mara will be committing to a former special teams coach who thinks it’s a good idea to run a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 from his own 4-yard line so that the punter has more room.
The Giants at least have a quarterback who’s shown some promise in Jones. The same can’t be said of Sam Darnold, who’s owed $18 million next season after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option. Carolina enters 2022 still looking for a franchise quarterback and an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of star running back Christian McCaffrey and a talented receiving corps.
