Celebrities
Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Talks Drama With Austen Kroll
A few weeks ago, Lindsay Hubbard revealed she was stepping back from her friendship with Austen Kroll, after he chose Ciara Miller in a Watch What Happens Live game (while Lindsay was in the audience).
Lindsay stated publicly that she was uncomfortable as she listened to Austen’s answers in the game. When it happened, Katie Kroll held onto her hand for support. After the experience, Lindsay said she needed a break from the friendship, and eventually unfollowed Austen.
In an interview with Us Weekly, the Bravo star seemed to soften her stance. “This is not the first time Austen and I have gotten into any sort of tiff,” she said, while attending the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party.
The 35-year-old expressed, “That’s what happens when you have a close friendship with somebody when you’re very, very close — and you’re best friends or you consider yourselves best friends — you’re bound to get into some sort of fight. It’s just, unfortunately, this one was very public. So yeah, I don’t think that our friendship is over. I think it will repair, [but] it might not look the same as it did before.”
Lindsay also cleared up a rumor that Austen blocked her on social media. That “never” actually happened, she said. Although both Lindsay and Austen are featured in Summer House season 6, their tiff occurred after filming.
On a “Pillows and Beer” livestream, Austen explained the situation: “I saw weeks prior to Watch What Happens Live, she found out that I was going on and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my aunt’s in town, I want to come.’ I was like, ‘Cool, great, you know, I’ll call my sister.’ … I thought that they’re gonna hang out in the green room and then Andy [Cohen] found out that she was there and was like, ‘Let’s put you in the front row.’”
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
WELP: DaniLeigh’s THIN Lipped 10-Year-Challenge ‘Before’ Photo Sparks Confusion
What is happening here, chile???
Singer DaniLeigh is no stranger to receiving strong critiques from folks across the internet concerning her identity and how she perceives race and color. The Dominican star was dragged in the past for penning a song called ‘Yellow Bone’ and now the singer is seemingly being called out for changing her look from ‘white’ to ‘Black’ after sharing some throwback photos of herself.
27-year-old Dani shared her take on the trending 10 Year Challenge, where people are showing one photo of themselves from ten years ago and comparing it to a selfie from 2022. Dani did this and showed off a few images of herself as a teenager, sparking reactions about how different she looked which fans expressed in comments.
“Sooo she was white & went black?” one person wrote about Dani and received over 5,000 likes in agreement. Similiar comments poured in under a repost of Dani’s photos on The Shade Room. “Afro Latina where????” another said.
Another popular comment was about how much Dani’s smile and lip appeared to have allegedly changed.
“So we got our lips done okay okay.”
Does it look like Dani’s trying to appear transracial to YOU, or would this be an average glow-up for a teen to twenty-something?
DaniLeigh hasn’t commented on any skepticism so far about her transformation photos, but she has shared this adorable photo of her ‘Swan Princess’ to Instagram. Isn’t she ADORABLE?
Celebrities
John Cena’s Wife Cracks Up From The Audience As He Talks About Her In ‘Ellen’ Interview — Watch
When revealing the one thing his wife makes fun of him for, the WWE star had a pretty silly answer that had his wife laughing out loud.
Sometimes, there’s no one better to roast you than your significant other. John Cena opened up about the one thing his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, will always roast him for during a Monday January 10 interview on Ellen. Towards the end of the chat with Ellen DeGeneres, John was asked a speed round of questions generated by the talk show host’s “Random Question Generator,” and he revealed exactly what his wife will always make fun of him for.
When the screen showed the question asking what his wife can always take jabs at, John paused for a second to think of the best response, before he said, “My size probably.” After he admitted his wife’s go-to roast, Ellen looked into the audience to see what his wife had to say. Shay giggled in a black face mask and sweetly shrugged.
Of course, a few people in the audience thought John was sharing some innuendo with his response, referencing both his large build and a more NSFW for work answer. Ellen called out the audience for their dirty thinking. “Oh you people are filthy,” she said, but the WWE star encouraged it. “Hey, take that for how you want. There’s a joke in every corner on that one,” he said.
Ellen mentioned that Shay was definitely coming up with a few more ways to roast her husband. “She’s probably thinking of nine more over there,” the host said, as the camera cut to Shay laughing out loud at John’s expense.
Before they got to Shay’s joking habits, John also sweetly admitted that Shay would be the person he would switch places with for a day if he could. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he said, as Ellen came up with a great idea: “That would be a great movie, by the way.”
Celebrities
Jenna Jameson Hospitalized & Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disease After Not Being Able To Walk
Jenna Jameson informed her fans she was hospitalized in Hawaii and has begun treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
Former adult film star Jenna Jameson, 47, has been diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Jenna shared the health update from the hospital via Instagram on Monday, January 10, days after she lost mobility in her legs. “I’m in the hospital still. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” Jenna explained in her video. “We’re working through that and I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DMs and I appreciate it so much.”
In her caption, Jenna revealed that she’s started IVIG treatment to fight the disease, which causes the body’s immune system to attack the nervous system and cause muscle weakness/paralysis, according to the CDC. “I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon,” she said.
Jenna’s boyfriend, Lior Bitton, had previously given an update on the TV personality’s health over the weekend. Lior said in a IG video that Jenna was “throwing up for a couple weeks,” so she went to the hospital and got a CT scan. Jenna was cleared and released from the hospital, but once she got home, she “couldn’t carry herself,” Lior said. “Her muscles were very weak. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, and then I would have to pick her up and put her to bed,” he said. “Within two days, It got not so good. Her legs started to not hold her. She wasn’t able to walk.” Lior took Jenna back to the hospital, where doctors determined she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome after performing an MRI and a spinal tap.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome typically causes symptoms that last “for a few weeks to several years,” according to the CDC. The rare disease affects only about 1 in 100,000 people, and an estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop it each year in the US. Some people have died of GBS, though it is extremely rare.
