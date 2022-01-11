Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Bounces To $42K, Why BTC Could Recover To $43.5K
Bitcoin started a sharp recovery wave from $39,700 against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and the next major stop for the bulls might be $43,500.
- Bitcoin spiked towards the $39,600 level, where the bulls took a stand.
- The price is trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might continue to recover and test the $43,500 resistance zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Sharply
Bitcoin price extended decline below the $40,500 support level. BTC even spiked below the $40,000 level and traded as low as $39,659.
Recently, there was a sharp recovery wave above the $40,000 level. The price climbed higher above the $40,500 and $41,200 resistance levels. The bulls even pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,739 swing high to $39,659 low.
Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $42,750 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,500 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the recent decline from the $42,739 swing high to $39,659 low. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $44,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level, where the bears might emerge.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,800 zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
The first major support is near $41,500 and the broken trend line. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $41,000 level. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,000 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,500, followed by $40,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,750, $43,000 and $43,500.
OpeanSea Transaction Volume Shows That NFTs Are Not Slowing, Here Are Some Projects To Consider
We’ve only been in the new year for a few days, and OpenSea is proving to be NFT’s open sea.
On the second day of 2022, the NFT marketplace, which features some of the biggest blockchain-based collectibles from Bored Apes to CryptoPunks, announced $243 million in sales. The figure went up significantly during new year’s eve. The company made $170 million on January 1 and $124 million on December 31.
Opensea Sales Increased 646x In 2021, Cruises Into 2022
OpenSea ended 2021 with a total trading volume of nearly $14 billion. According to data from Token Terminal, the top NFT marketplace witnessed a volume of $21.7 million in 2020, implying that trading surged by a factor of 646 last year.
OpenSea daily cumulative transaction vol. Source: Token Terminal
OpenSea left its competitors in the dust. According to data from DappRadar, the next largest platform, Rarible, handled $260 million in transactions in 2021.
Only a few niche collectors were aware of the possibilities of NFTs this time last year. OpenSea is now just one of several companies that have tapped into the rapidly expanding market. OpenSea accounted for more than $60 billion ($14 billion) of the $20 billion in NFT revenues recorded in 2021.
Statistics from Dune Analytics, a free blockchain data analytics platform, shows that OpenSea’s daily trade volumes have exceeded $200 million for six of the ten days so far in 2022. In 2022, OpenSea is on the verge of surpassing $2 billion in traded NFTs. Since the beginning of 2022, they have generated over $1.9 billion in trade activity.
ETH/USD plunges further as BTC struggles to recover. Source: TradingView
Bored Ape Yacht Club was the collection that earned OpenSea the most money in 2021. Bored Apes, which debuted in April and is based on the success of the original generative avatars, CryptoPunks, began a new trend of NFT animal avatar projects. BAYC has seen a trading volume of about 280,000 ETH, or around $1.06 billion, since its launch, accounting for 6.3 percent of OpenSea’s total volume.
While these collections are commanding record-breaking prices, data points to the Prime Ape Planet PAPs and the Bored Ape Kennel Club as potential emerging markets. Time will tell if they have staying strength, but in the meantime, they are contributing to a thriving market and some pretty incredible numbers.
Related article | Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
Here Are Some Other Projects To Consider On OpenSea
Metawatches
Metawatches is the first NFT watch company of its sort. The first to bring together cutting-edge technology with high-end art. Fully working NFTs with three separate modes for displaying the owner’s current time: Metaverse, Smartwatch, and Clock. The synergies that exist between art and technology are the focus of these functional NFT artworks. They mix the functionality of a smart watch with the luxury that is currently lacking in smart watches.
On January 8th-10th, 2022, “The Analog Summer 2021” was issued with a mint price of 0.8 Eth. On January 10th, the NFT watch collection was revealed, with a total of 1,234 NFTs. All 1,234 NFTs have distinctive rarity qualities. They all trade on OpenSea.
The company also collaborated with internationally renowned NFT Artist Kenny Schatcher to create an exclusive collection of ten watches, which are only available through the Nagel Draxler Gallery.
The Moon Boyz
The Moon Boyz are a group of 11,111 distinct characters that exist on the Ethereum Blockchain. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind and 3D-designed, and it includes complete membership in an ever-growing community as well as superb utilities.
The Mekaverse
The MekaVerse is a collection of 8,888 generative Mekas inspired by Japan’s Mecha worlds.
Mattey and Matt B, two pals and 3D artists who have gone headfirst into the NFT space, created the MekaVerse project.
The MekaVerse project’s roadmap involves bringing the Mekas to life through high-quality 3D-printed toys. The MekaVerse project is still in progress, with the founders and holders of the characters driving the plan. The project’s goals include streetwear, partnerships with well-known artists, and the possibility of making short films based on the characters.
Related article | a16z, Mark Cuban invest $23 million in NFT platform OpenSea
Featured Image from Shutterstock | Charts by Token Terminal, and TradingView
Dogecoin Billy Markus Thrashes Mozilla for It’s Decisions on Crypto
- Mozilla started raising a crypto donation a few weeks back.
- Mozilla stops the crypto donation program amidst crypto being ponzi.
- Dogecoin founder, Billy Markus thrashes Mozilla for it’s decisions.
Mozilla, one of the oldest and largest web browser applications created a hustle upon the crypto industry with it’s announcement of starting to accept crypto donations. In spite of this, the program went about for a few days. However, Mozilla suddenly stopped the crypto donation program, stating crypto to be ponzi. This indeed created a huge speculation in the industry.
Mozilla’s Decisions
By the end of 2021, by December 31, Mozilla took to twitter, posting a tweet mentioning it’s acceptance of various cryptocurrencies as donations towards the Mozilla foundation. This move by Mozilla was appreciated by everyone. The prominent cryptos which were accepted by Mozilla were Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) and much more.
However, crypto acceptance was not present for a longtime. It ran only for a week or less though. This was due to the fact that Mozilla has paused all it’s crypto donations, as many termed crypto to be a complete ponzi.
In spite of this, the co-founder of Mozilla, Jamie Zawinski states that all those involved in coming with such a decision to accept crypto should be ashamed. In addition, Zawinski terms that no one should go ahead and support a completely world-killing ponzi scheme.
Also, Zawinski utters that the crypto industry only produces pollution and converts this pollution into sick money.
In spite of such deceitful statements uttered officially by Mozilla, the co-founder of Dogecoin (DOGE), Billy Markus takes to twitter, posting a tweet completely thrashing Mozilla for it’s views and decisions on crypto.
Accordingly, Markus states that Mozilla should first be appreciated for taking random statements from the internet and believing them. In addition, Markus points out that Mozilla is being completely ignorant for various true facts. Moreover, he criticizes Mozilla vividly and hysterically that they would first take into account the environmental effects of papers and banking sectors accounts for.
Besides, he points out that Mozilla would never come up with such comments in regards with environmental factors and impacts caused by the crypto industry.
Is The Bitcoin Hash Recovering From Kazakhstan’s Crisis? Fear Abides
As the government of Kazakhstan claims the country’s power services are stabilizing, thus the Bitcoin hashrate could be on its way to recovery. However, is the situation stable enough for Bitcoin mining yet? Will it ever be?
A Recap
Just a few days after the Bitcoin hashrate reached an All-Time High, thus recovering from the China ban on crypto mining, another authoritarian crisis hit the bitcoin mining industry in Kazakhstan, taking the hash to drop 15% in 10 days.
The country has been the second-largest bitcoin mining spot (after the U.S.) with 18% of the global BTC hashrate ever since China’s miners were forced to find new locations with cheap energy costs.
Parallel to the crypto market down movement, on Friday 7th the price of BTC dropped to $41,000 while the coin’s mining in Kazakhstan went dark as the government forced a power and internet shutdown to gain control over raising protests, which had turned violent.
The protestors were reportedly voicing their anger toward new high fuel costs.
The news has been reported everywhere without complete certainty of what’s happening. Borders, the internet, and other means of communication were blocked, so the information doesn’t reach the world so easily.
The latest reports had shown that the uprising has been tamed as Russia’s President Putin stood proudly as the military ally who sent paratroopers last week. A demonstration of power through force.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called it “an attempted coup d’etat”, Reuters reported. He alleged that “It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power.”
Both countries had referred to the uprising as a foreign-backed insurrection, failing to blame someone –or somewhere– in specific.
“Old man out!” was the protestors’ favorite chant referring to the former Nazarbayev who still holds power.
“We are ordinary people. We are not terrorists!!” read a banner from 40 activists.
Related Reading | Could Kazakhstan Turmoil Cause Another Bitcoin Hash Crash?
Is The Crisis Over?
The government gave “shoot to kill” orders.
In short: no, the real crisis cannot be over. The violence, however, might have stopped.
Reportedly, 164 people (3 children) have been killed, over 2,000 injured, 7,939 were detained.
“The violence has been by far the worst seen in the country since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.” The Telegraph reported
“One man who had ventured out to find food was shot dead, according to credible reports, and a Kazakh media group said that one of its drivers had been killed.”
It wasn’t simply an internet shutdown: they was no way to buy food, banks were closed in central Almaty, going out was too dangerous, even ambulances were too afraid to work past the 7 pm curfew.
It also wasn’t simply about a rise in fuel prices, as the UK-based newspaper reported, the citizen’s despair also comes from “frustration at economic stagnation, revulsion at elite corruption and anger at the dilapidated state of social services and healthcare despite Kazakhstan’s oil and mineral wealth”.
The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan claimed that the situation has “stabilized and is under control” and declared the date as a day of mourning.
However, others report that the protests enter week 2.
Bitcoin Mining In Kazakhstan
On the miners’ end, the government intends to tighten rules and introduce extra taxes starting this year.
Currently, reports are showing mixed signals about the impact of these events on the industry.
An analysis by CoinDesk using data from mining pool BTC.com alleged that the lost Bitcoin hashrate of top mining pools had been nearly recovered, narrowing the loss to 2.2%.
The portal reported Alan Dordzhiev, head of the Kazakh National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry, had told them that the situation had been “almost resolved” and despite the blackouts, crypto mining regions were “totally fine”.
However, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that a new blackout happened:
And NetBlocks’ director of research of internet monitor Isik Mater told Forkast that restorations made in the country “are limited, unpredictable and don’t satisfy the requirement for a stable connectivity needed for cryptocurrency mining or blockchain applications,”
The current hashrate measured by Blockchain.com reads 176 EH/s, still away from the 208 million EH/s ATH on January 1st –but not endangering.
Kazakhstan miners had been facing power restrictions. They might have already started to set their sight overseas, and beyond the service’s stability, the ongoing situation is unlikely to make them feel safe and welcomed.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Hashrate Approaches New ATH, What Does It Mean For The Price?
