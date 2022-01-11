Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Prints Bullish Technical Pattern, Why Close Above $3,200 Is Critical
Ethereum fell to $2,930 before correcting higher against the US Dollar. ETH price is rising and a close above $3,200 could spark a strong recovery.
- Ethereum extended decline and broke the $3,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,110 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a major recovery wave if there is a close above $3,200.
Ethereum Price Eyes Steady Recovery
Ethereum failed to climb above $3,200 and extended its decline. ETH declined below the $3,050 and $3,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The price spiked towards $2,920 and traded as low as $2,931. Recently, there was a sharp upside correction above the $3,000 and $3,050 levels. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,110 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price settled above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,210 swing high to $2,931 low. It is now consolidating above the $3,100 level.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,145 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,210 swing high to $2,931 low. The next major resistance is near the $3,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $3,200 level could spark a decent recovery wave. The next key resistance is near the $3,300 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,420 level in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,200 level, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,060 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,000 level. A downside break below the $3,000 level might put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, there is a risk of a new monthly low below the $2,931 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,060
Major Resistance Level – $3,200
Is There a Way to Expand DeFi?
Almost inherent to the industry is the idea of expanding, evolving and changing with this ever-growing market. Therefore, many decentralized finance (DeFi) projects come out to show what they got to see whether it can be the next big hit.
What comes from these endeavors is the idea that there are ways to change the way people interact with DeFi and related services, usually through a community of cryptocurrency investors through which platforms can gain exposure and raise funding for their projects.
Reducing System Problems
One project looking to change DeFi interaction is Optimus Ventures, aiming to reduce the problems of crowdsourcing and fundraising in the initial days of a firm. It is fairly easy to start their project on the platform after filling a form and listing out the necessary details per the needs of the user’s jurisdiction.
The platform supports the top three major chains: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Therefore, there’s little chance that developers will face any problems of cross-chain incompatibility.
While launched on the biggest chains in the DeFi world, it is a cross-chain semi-automatic launchpad that is backed by smart contracts. As of now, the platform has funded more than 10 projects, amounting to a total of $10 million with over 200 active investors. This is ideal to smooth out the interaction between investors and the projects which are launching their platform on the launchpad.
There are a number of automated tools which project developers can use in exchange for crowdsourcing and fundraising processes, and many projects offer only a few ways to officially fundraise with added security for a user’s investment.
What Kind of Tokens Is Driving Change?
Many native tokens have their own governance and staking protocols. And OPTCM, the native token of Optimus, is the main currency for projects and investors to start on the platform. The platform supports the top three major chains: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Therefore, there’s little chance that developers will face any problems of cross-chain incompatibility.
Benefits of DeFi Expansion
All kinds of projects are looking to expand their launchpad to differentiate themselves from other platforms in the market. Both projects and investors can benefit from advantages when using the launchpad in different ways such as a two-way vetting system, guaranteed and dynamic allocation.
For projects looking for a place to start their funding process, there are pros that Optimus Ventures can help them with. The investors’ community is a huge advantage for any endeavor seeking to create an all-in-one platform.
There is no need to wander off to other platforms in search of different exposure. The community is extremely qualified and knows what they do. It is very easy to start the funding round for a project. All one has to do is fill the form and wait for approval from the community and the auditors as well.
The system also prevents the rug pull strategies that many investors fear. The launchpad ensures that investors and their investments are protected in order to prevent the devaluation of a token after its initial launch.
Cashing in For Investors
For those looking to invest in a variety of blockchain-based projects, there are ways that can help make the process easier.
Many developers sometimes easily mislead investors who intend to capitalize on the blockchain industry. To mitigate this, Optimus Ventures appoints auditors to each initiative and puts it to a vote in the community as well.
No project goes live without approval from the community, ensuring the safety of the users’ funds. Any person can join the community by holding just 1,000 OPTCM — without any hassle.
The launchpad is backed by a proprietary smart contract that ensures that the investment starts only when the endeavor is approved by the investors, ensuring a wide range of coverage from illicit actions. The experts who validate the project during the initial stages are known for their expertise and can provide another layer of protection for investors on the platform.
How to Figure Out Which Project is Best
Because of a lot of different vetting procedures, stakers and DeFi users have figured out what works and what doesn’t. For example, looking for better funding opportunities through two-way vesting for both project funds and investor tokens, allowing for open exposure. Another way is seeing if a platform has a better quality of investments via dynamic allocation of funds so that the dumpers do not have access to higher allocation of funds.
Coincidentally, Optimus Ventures has different features from other platforms, especially with a lot of YouTubers already supporting the platform and has gained quite a reputation in the few days up to launch on December 15, 2021.
In general, it is important that the dynamic allocation of funds that has been integrated into the launchpad is beneficial to the investors as well as projects and breeding high-quality investors, turning leads to high-quality services.
The goal is to create a balance in the risk taken by investors and projects alike. There is a huge chance that when a project fails to deliver, a major portion of the funds can be saved, and Optimus Ventures help the investors minimize the damage in such cases.
What is Next?
In regards to raising funds, there will always be an opening for change and innovation. Through mutual audits, different types of allocation and other features, Optimus Ventures could be helping push the market ahead in terms of fundraising. Let’s find out what works best for the future of crypto fundraising so that investors can be protected regardless of the platform.
TA: Bitcoin Bounces To $42K, Why BTC Could Recover To $43.5K
Bitcoin started a sharp recovery wave from $39,700 against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and the next major stop for the bulls might be $43,500.
- Bitcoin spiked towards the $39,600 level, where the bulls took a stand.
- The price is trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might continue to recover and test the $43,500 resistance zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Sharply
Bitcoin price extended decline below the $40,500 support level. BTC even spiked below the $40,000 level and traded as low as $39,659.
Recently, there was a sharp recovery wave above the $40,000 level. The price climbed higher above the $40,500 and $41,200 resistance levels. The bulls even pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,739 swing high to $39,659 low.
Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $42,750 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,500 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the recent decline from the $42,739 swing high to $39,659 low. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $44,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level, where the bears might emerge.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,800 zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
The first major support is near $41,500 and the broken trend line. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $41,000 level. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,000 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,500, followed by $40,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,750, $43,000 and $43,500.
OpeanSea Transaction Volume Shows That NFTs Are Not Slowing, Here Are Some Projects To Consider
We’ve only been in the new year for a few days, and OpenSea is proving to be NFT’s open sea.
On the second day of 2022, the NFT marketplace, which features some of the biggest blockchain-based collectibles from Bored Apes to CryptoPunks, announced $243 million in sales. The figure went up significantly during new year’s eve. The company made $170 million on January 1 and $124 million on December 31.
Opensea Sales Increased 646x In 2021, Cruises Into 2022
OpenSea ended 2021 with a total trading volume of nearly $14 billion. According to data from Token Terminal, the top NFT marketplace witnessed a volume of $21.7 million in 2020, implying that trading surged by a factor of 646 last year.
OpenSea daily cumulative transaction vol. Source: Token Terminal
OpenSea left its competitors in the dust. According to data from DappRadar, the next largest platform, Rarible, handled $260 million in transactions in 2021.
Only a few niche collectors were aware of the possibilities of NFTs this time last year. OpenSea is now just one of several companies that have tapped into the rapidly expanding market. OpenSea accounted for more than $60 billion ($14 billion) of the $20 billion in NFT revenues recorded in 2021.
Statistics from Dune Analytics, a free blockchain data analytics platform, shows that OpenSea’s daily trade volumes have exceeded $200 million for six of the ten days so far in 2022. In 2022, OpenSea is on the verge of surpassing $2 billion in traded NFTs. Since the beginning of 2022, they have generated over $1.9 billion in trade activity.
ETH/USD plunges further as BTC struggles to recover. Source: TradingView
Bored Ape Yacht Club was the collection that earned OpenSea the most money in 2021. Bored Apes, which debuted in April and is based on the success of the original generative avatars, CryptoPunks, began a new trend of NFT animal avatar projects. BAYC has seen a trading volume of about 280,000 ETH, or around $1.06 billion, since its launch, accounting for 6.3 percent of OpenSea’s total volume.
While these collections are commanding record-breaking prices, data points to the Prime Ape Planet PAPs and the Bored Ape Kennel Club as potential emerging markets. Time will tell if they have staying strength, but in the meantime, they are contributing to a thriving market and some pretty incredible numbers.
Related article | Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
Here Are Some Other Projects To Consider On OpenSea
Metawatches
Metawatches is the first NFT watch company of its sort. The first to bring together cutting-edge technology with high-end art. Fully working NFTs with three separate modes for displaying the owner’s current time: Metaverse, Smartwatch, and Clock. The synergies that exist between art and technology are the focus of these functional NFT artworks. They mix the functionality of a smart watch with the luxury that is currently lacking in smart watches.
On January 8th-10th, 2022, “The Analog Summer 2021” was issued with a mint price of 0.8 Eth. On January 10th, the NFT watch collection was revealed, with a total of 1,234 NFTs. All 1,234 NFTs have distinctive rarity qualities. They all trade on OpenSea.
The company also collaborated with internationally renowned NFT Artist Kenny Schatcher to create an exclusive collection of ten watches, which are only available through the Nagel Draxler Gallery.
The Moon Boyz
The Moon Boyz are a group of 11,111 distinct characters that exist on the Ethereum Blockchain. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind and 3D-designed, and it includes complete membership in an ever-growing community as well as superb utilities.
The Mekaverse
The MekaVerse is a collection of 8,888 generative Mekas inspired by Japan’s Mecha worlds.
Mattey and Matt B, two pals and 3D artists who have gone headfirst into the NFT space, created the MekaVerse project.
The MekaVerse project’s roadmap involves bringing the Mekas to life through high-quality 3D-printed toys. The MekaVerse project is still in progress, with the founders and holders of the characters driving the plan. The project’s goals include streetwear, partnerships with well-known artists, and the possibility of making short films based on the characters.
Related article | a16z, Mark Cuban invest $23 million in NFT platform OpenSea
Featured Image from Shutterstock | Charts by Token Terminal, and TradingView
