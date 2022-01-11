Terra Coins Are Now Live on OpenOcean!

Terra has a community-based governance model.

Terra coins may now be purchased on the platform by potential buyers.

The leading blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins, Terra is now live on OpenOcean. Terra coins, both LUNA and UST may now be purchased on the platform by potential buyers. Terra is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies on the market. When Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and others got it into the top ten cryptocurrencies, Terra outperformed them all.

Terra’s current market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, is $32.707 billion, making it the 9th biggest cryptocurrency. In the year 2021, the cryptocurrency’s price had risen by over 15,000 percent. Decentralized financial infrastructure and blockchain protocol Terra (LUNA) present various novel market notions. An oracle system and smart contracts introduce people to digital currency on the network.

LUNA/USDT: Source: TradingVIew

Strong Emphasis on Interoperability

LUNA has several advantages for investors, thus so many are drawn to it. Payments, logistics, infrastructure, and decentralized app development are available via this platform. Stablecoin development is also supported.

Additionally, Terra places a strong emphasis on interoperability. The network supports multiple chains. There are plans to spread the LUNA protocol to additional major blockchain networks in the future. Currently, LUNA is only available on Ethereum and Solana. One of the team’s main objectives is to replace the cumbersome payment value chain with a transparent one.

Aside from this, Terra has a community-based governance model. Voting privileges are granted to validate users in the event of critical network changes. Technical adjustments, enhancements, and a slew of other things may be included in these revisions. As a general rule, any validator may propose new features for consideration by the community.