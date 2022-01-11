Celebrities
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Learns A Secret About Cassidy & Considers Taking Her Rose Away
Cassidy got a group date rose on ‘The Bachelor,’ but after her shocking secret was exposed to Clayton, he considered taking it back.
Cassidy Timbrooks‘ relationship with a man back home threatened to send her packing on the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor. Cassidy was one of the women on Clayton Echard’s first group date of the night. She and the other ladies helped Hilary Duff plan a kids’ birthday party. However, Cassidy quickly made it clear that she was much more interested in spending alone time with Clayton than she was in participating in the tasks she was given. “Screw the kids,” Cassidy said. “I can’t wait to be bumping shoulders with Hilary Duff next to my man Clayton.”
While the other women helped set up the party, Cassidy only had her eyes on alone time with Clayton. She ditched her assigned task and pulled Clayton aside to talk. “I’m here to date Clayotn,” she insisted. “I’m not here to build a dollhouse, I’m here to build a relationship.” During their one-on-one time, Clayton and Cassidy made out. Meanwhile, the other girls started to get pissed at Cassidy stealing all of Clatyon’s time.
Later on, Cassidy continued to ignore the children to have a conversation with Hilary. The kids and Hilary all saw right through her. “I understand what Cassidy’s doing,” Hilary admitted. “She has her eye on the prize. I don’t think it’s going to make her any friends here, but I’m not sure she cares.” At the end of the day, Cassidy once again pulled Clayton aside for a make-out session, further angering the other ladies.
During the nighttime portion of the date, Cassidy announced that she was confident she’d be getting the group date rose. Some of the other women confronted her with their concerns about her behavior on the date, but she continued to defend her actions. “The girls are coming at me about streamers and cake as though that means anything in this,” she ranted. “I have not done anything wrong. I’ve done everything right, in fact. I’m focused on my connection with Clayton. I won’t be apologetic for me and Clayton having good chemistry and not being afraid to go for what I want. They’re threatened by me and they should be.”
Clayton had a ton of great conversations with the women on the group date, but in the end, he gave Cassidy the group date rose, which only made her more cocky. “Cassidy, you’ve shown that you are here for me, and also opening up tonight, that meant a whole lot to me,” Clayton said, as he gave Cassidy the rose. He explained that he loved how Cassidy took initiative throughout the day. Needless to say, the other ladies were not happy.
It wasn’t long before Cassidy’s cockiness caught up with her, though. Later in the week, Cassidy opened up to Sierra Jackson about a friends with benefits relationship that she had going on back home. She revealed that she had been hooking up with her “younger” man friend on and off for years, and even revealed that he had FaceTimed her the night before she met Clayton on The Bachelor.
Sierra took it upon herself to fill Clayton in on the situation. “Obviously Clayton like Cassidy, but Clayton needs to know who she really is,” Sierra explained. “She’s a little snake. Earlier today, Cassidy told me she has a f*** buddy back home.”
During the cocktail party, Sierra told Clayton what was going on. “Cassidy is not entirely the person that you think she is,” Sierra said. “She has a friends with benefits that she’s had for a long time. She was FaceTiming him right before she met you. And she was letting him know, ‘I’m going to me MIA for a little,’ and apparently he said back to her that he wanted to do nasty things with her when she got back. So obviously she’s not here for you and to have love with you.”
Clayton was speechless and had to take a moment away to consider what was happening. “I’m shocked,” he revealed. “Having a woman here in the house that potentially has a man on the side, that’s pretty unsettling to her that. I’m here to find love and you’re one of three people this week who has a rose, so that’s really special. So for this to be something that’s coming up now and knowing I told you I’m looking for something serious is a big shock. One of my biggest fears is being rejected. The last thing I want to do is fall for somebody and she’s playing me. This certainly is a worst case scenario.”
Then, Clayton called host Jesse Palmer over, and asked him, “Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?” The look of surprise on Jesse’s face was unmistakable. We’ll have to wait until next week to see if Clayton goes through with it, though!
Stanley Tucci’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids
Stanley Tucci’s had a wide-ranging career as an actor and now Emmy Award-winning docuseries host. He also has five children to be proud of! Find out more about his loving family unit here.
Stanley Tucci, 61, is an actor, writer, and producer, with a career spanning numerous films since the ’80s. The New York native also has quite the large family with five children: Isabel, Nicolo, Camilla, Matteo, and Emilia.
Stanley first married Kathryn Spath, a social worker, in 1995 and the couple welcomed twins Isabel and Nicolo in 2000 and then Camilla in 2002, also raising her two children from a previous marriage. Kathryn sadly passed away of breast cancer in 2009, leaving Stanley a widower. “It’s still hard after 11 years, It’s still hard. And it will always be hard,” Stanley told CBS Sunday Morning in January 2021. “But, you can’t let it … and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”
Find out more about Stanley’s sweet brood below!
Isabel Concetta Tucci
Isabel Concetta Tucci is Stanley and Kate’s eldest daughter, one of two welcomed twins born January 2000. Isabel has lived her life mostly out of the spotlight, only making extremely rare public appearances with her father. Although not too much is known about Isabel, Stanley has opened up before about his children, sharing with The Atlantic in a May 2020 essay how the family was navigating lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic,” the Hunger Games actor wrote. “For the most part, things have been going very well, meaning no one has murdered anyone yet, although I am sure one of them is plotting my demise as I type this.”
Nicolo Robert Tucci
Nicola Robert Tucci was born along with his sister January 2000. Also like his sister, he’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight, although he may be following in his dad’s acting footsteps. Per IMBD, the eldest son of Stanley’s made his acting debut in the 2019 TV miniseries MotherFatherSon.
In a September 2010 interview with Reuters, Stanley spoke about his children reacting to his presence on screen and also inheriting his comedic chops. “My kids don’t really like to watch me in movies,” he told the outlet. “They just want me to be me. They’re great kids. They’re incredible. And they’re all really funny. Thank God.”
Camilla Tucci
Camilla Tucci is Stanley and Kate’s third child, born in 2002. Like her twin brother and sister, not much is known about Camilla, and she does prefer to stay out of the spotlight. She does have an Instagram account, although her settings are currently on private.
Matteo Oliver Tucci
Matteo Oliver Tucci is Stanley and Felicity’s first child they welcomed together in January 25, 2015 in London. Gushing about the now-7-year-old’s birth, Stanley told PEOPLE at the time, “We are all thrilled that he is here and healthy,” Stanley gushed, while jokingly adding, “I believe he is mine. We are all thrilled to welcome him to this cold, cruel world.” Although the Golden Globe winner likes to keep things low-key and off social media with his family, he gave fans a special view of his life with his kids while speaking with The Guardian in 2017.
“Fatherhood with our young son is great, although it is a little tougher when bending down to pick him up. You’re like, ‘oh, f—k!’ That was quite different 17 years ago!” he exclaimed. “But you know where to put your energy now, whereas when you were younger you didn’t. These days I am much calmer.”
Emilia Giovanna Tucci
Stanley and Felicity share another child together, Emilia Giovanna Tucci, born April 19, 2018. Stanley again spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter’s birth, confirming she weighed 6 lbs., 6oz. “Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” the actor joked about his baby girl, now a little over 3-years-old.
Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Reports She & Steph Have An ‘Open’ Relationship: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage’
Ayesha Curry isn’t messing around. While celebrating Steph Curry’s ‘GQ’ cover, one troll accused her of being in an open relationship and she clapped back hard.
Ayesha Curry is not having it from the haters coming after her and Steph Curry’s marriage. The Seasoned Life author shut down a troll that accused her of having an open marriage. The feud started on an Instagram post celebrating the Gold State Warrior’s GQ cover shoot. “Good gracious God almighty,” she wrote in the caption with some thirst-filled emojis. “my baby’s @gq cover shoot.” However, one hater had to crash the celebration. “But yet you still want an open relationship smh,” they wrote in the comments section. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”
While celebrities don’t always entertain their trolls, The Eat. Learn. Play. founder let her hater know that it wasn’t ok to come for her marriage. “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” She asked in response. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” The critic didn’t have anything to say after that reply.
The mom-of-three is Steph’s number one cheerleader and always announces and celebrates her husband’s victories. Most recently, she congratulated the basketball player for breaking the NBA’s 3-point record. “2974 and counting. Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya @stephencurry30,” she wrote on Instagram. She and their son Cannon Jack Curry also made it to the court to celebrate Steph’s 33rd birthday and yet another winning game.
Unfortunately, almost every celebrity marriage has to fend off rumors and the same is true for Steph and Ayesha’s. The pair was rumored to be in an open relationship in December 2021. “Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” one user sent to gossip Instagram page @deuxmoi, as per The Jasmine Brand. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.” It’s worth noting the rumor was sent in by an anonymous tipster and there’s no proof backing it.
Ayesha, however, has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t like to share her man. “The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it,” she confessed during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk! Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk! Regardless of the haters who question their marriage, Ayesha and Steph seem to be living their best lives.
Kim Kardashian Wears Majorly Plunging Bodysuit With Side Cutouts In New Photos
Kim Kardashian shared a sexy new Instagram on Monday showing off a plunging black bodysuit and on-trend wide leg distressed black jeans.
All black everything! Kim Kardashian, 41, looked as stylish as ever in a recent Instagram, posing in a plunging black Maximillian sleeveless bodysuit, distressed wide leg black jeans, and pointed-toe black heels. The SKIMS founder shared the series of photos on Jan. 10, wearing her long, raven-colored locks long and lightly tousled. The mother-of-four paired the outfit with glowing, smoky-eyed glam and blush pink lipstick, captioning the post with one black heart emoji.
Kim posted the look to her Instagram on Jan. 10, but she wore it as she touched down in the Bahamas with new flame Pete Davidson, 28, on Jan. 3. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple looked completely smitten with each other as they stepped off a private jet at the island locale. Kim wore the aforementioned outfit while Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket featuring several patches. He stayed comfortable in a beige-colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers. The couple stayed at a private home owned by publicist and Kim’s close friend Simon Huck, the outlet reported.
Although Kim and Pete seemed to have enjoyed themselves, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had some feelings about the vacation, as it was apparently the same spot Kim took him for his 40th birthday. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Jan. 7. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”
Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s island dalliance with Pete, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31.
