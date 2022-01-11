News
The Chicago Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
The Chicago Bears will be looking for their 17th head coach in the franchise’s 100-plus-year history after firing Matt Nagy on Monday. Some of the previous 16 were significantly more successful than others, but either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.
Here’s a look at how Bears coaches fared and what the circumstances were when they left the franchise.
George Halas
1920-29, 1933-42, 1946-55, 1958-67
Record: 318-148-31 (.682)
Why he left: The founder and owner of the Bears, “Papa Bear” first stepped away after the 1929 season to focus on ownership duties but returned to the head coaching role in the middle of the Great Depression. After the outbreak of World War II, Halas re-enlisted in the Navy and was awarded a Bronze Star. After leaving with the rank of captain, Halas returned to the sidelines in 1946. He took a brief break from coaching in 1956-57 before his fourth and final stint prior to retiring from coaching.
The lowdown: In all, Halas coached for 40 seasons over five decades. His six NFL championships (1921, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1946 and 1963) are tied for the most in league history. Only Don Shula won more games.
Ralph Jones
1930-32
Record: 24-10-7 (.706)
Why he left: The financial losses incurred during the Great Depression saw Halas resume coaching duties in an effort to save on salary. Jones became Lake Forest College’s football (1933-48) and basketball (1933-39, 1945-46) coach.
The lowdown: When Halas gave up coaching in 1930, Jones ran the Bears for three seasons, winning a title in 1932. Jones was an innovator credited with being the first coach to position the quarterback under center.
Luke Johnsos
1942-45
Record: 23-11-2 (.676)
Why he left: After Halas returned from World War II, Johnsos and Hunk Anderson resumed their roles as assistant coaches.
The lowdown: Former players Johnsos and Anderson served as co-head coaches when Halas entered the Navy during World War II. They won the championship in 1943. Johnsos was from Northwestern.
Hunk Anderson
1942-45
Record: 23-11-2 (.676)
Why he left: After Halas returned from World War II, Anderson and Johnsos resumed their roles as assistant coaches.
The lowdown: As co-head coach with Johnsos, Anderson led the Bears to the 1943 NFL title. Before his time in the NFL, he took over Notre Dame after legendary coach Knute Rockne was killed in a plane crash in 1931. Anderson is credited with being the first to utilize the man-zone defensive hybrid.
Paddy Driscoll
1956-57
Record: 14-9-1 (.609)
Why he left: Driscoll moved into a front-office role as Halas returned for his final coaching stint.
The lowdown: In his first season, Driscoll led the Bears to the NFL title game, but they lost 47-7 to the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium. Before joining the Bears coaching staff in the 1940s, Driscoll was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cardinals and Bears. He also coached the Cardinals for three seasons in the 1920s.
Jim Dooley
1968-71
Record: 20-36 (.357)
Why he left: Dooley became the first Bears coach to be fired after going 6-8 in 1971.
The lowdown: When Halas left coaching for the final time in 1968, he named Dooley, a longtime assistant and former player, to replace him. Dooley’s unsuccessful tenure included a joint-worst 1-13 record in 1969. He later returned as an assistant under Mike Ditka.
Abe Gibron
1972-74
Record: 11-30-1 (.268)
Why he left: Gibron was fired after the 1974 season, when the Bears went 4-10.
The lowdown: Statistically the worst head coach in Bears history, Gibron was promoted to coach in 1972. His teams were 19 games under .500 when he was fired. The jocular Gibron then became coach of the Chicago Winds of the WFL.
Jack Pardee
1975-77
Record: 20-22 (.476)
Why he left: Pardee left the Bears after the 1977 season to become Washington’s head coach.
The lowdown: Pardee was the first true “outsider” to coach the Bears. In his third year at the helm in 1977, he led them to their first playoff berth in 14 years.
Neill Armstrong
1978-81
Record: 30-34 (.469)
Why he left: Armstrong was fired after a 6-10 record in the 1981 season.
The lowdown: A Bud Grant disciple, Armstrong came to the Bears along with assistant Buddy Ryan. Armstrong, who previously coached Edmonton in the Canadian Football League, made just one playoff appearance as Bears coach. He joined the Dallas Cowboys as an assistant after the Bears fired him.
Mike Ditka
1982-92
Record: 106-62 (.631)
Why he left: Ditka was fired after going 5-11 in 1992.
The lowdown: The Hall of Fame tight end became a Bears legend for guiding the team to its only Super Bowl victory. Ditka’s 106 wins are second-most in franchise history, and he led the team to seven postseason appearances in 11 seasons.
Dave Wannstedt
1993-98
Record: 40-56 (.417)
Why he left: Wannstedt was fired in 1998 after back-to-back 4-12 seasons.
The lowdown: Ditka’s successor came highly regarded after coaching the Cowboys defense to a Super Bowl victory under Jimmy Johnson, but he made the playoffs only once as Bears coach. His 1-11 record against the Green Bay Packers didn’t help either.
Dick Jauron
1999-2003
Record: 35-45 (.438)
Why he left: Jauron was fired after a 7-9 season in 2003.
The lowdown: The former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator made the playoffs only once in five seasons, but it was a memorable one. Jauron’s 2001 Bears went 13-3 in dramatic fashion and won the NFC Central, earning him NFL Coach of the Year honors.
Lovie Smith
2004-12
Record: 81-63 (.563)
Why he left: Smith was fired after going 10-6 in 2012.
The lowdown: The Cover-2 disciple was 18 games over .500 in nine years (3-3 in the playoffs) but was fired for missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. Smith is the only coach besides Ditka to lead the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance.
Marc Trestman
2013-14
Record: 13-19 (.406)
Why he left: Trestman was fired for missing the playoffs in both of his seasons.
The lowdown: The CFL champion coach and purported “quarterback whisperer” had the offense flying in his first season. But a sudden regression and a lack of leadership led to a quick firing after Year 2.
John Fox
2015-17
Record: 14-34 (.292)
Why he left: Fox was fired after his third season in charge.
The lowdown: After catalyzing rapid turnarounds for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, Fox was expected to perform the same magic in Chicago. But the Bears spent the majority of his time with the team in last place in the NFC North.
Matt Nagy
2018-21
Record: 34-31 (.523)
Why he left: Nagy was fired after going 6-11 in his fourth season.
The lowdown: The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was brought in to establish a modern offense. After an impressive 12-4 start and division title in Nagy’s first season, the Bears steadily regressed with two .500 seasons before the final dip in 2021. They went 0-2 in the postseason under Nagy, while the offense was consistently among the league’s worst.
News
Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals.
Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado’s plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska’s agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state’s two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.
“We are very concerned about what is going to happen with these projects,” Ricketts, a Republican, said at a news conference. The reduced streamflows “are going to have a dramatic impact on our ability to feed the world.”
The compact, approved in 1923, is a water-sharing agreement between the states that entitles Nebraska to 120 cubic feet per second (897.6 gallons) from the river during the irrigation season between April 1 and Oct. 15, and 500 cubic feet per second (3,740 gallons) during the non-irrigation season.
Under the compact, Nebraska can build, maintain and operate canals within Colorado’s borders that divert water from the South Platte River for use by Nebraska. It also gives Nebraska the power to buy land from Colorado landowners or gain access by invoking eminent domain. Nebraska’s move is likely to trigger lawsuits between the states.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican, said Colorado has been issuing water usage permits that would cut into Nebraska’s rightful share.
“It’s critical that we be able to maintain these flows,” Peterson said.
Colorado released a report this month that identified 282 new projects within the South Platte River Basin on their side of the border, at a total cost of $9.87 billion.
According to the report, the Colorado population living within the river basin is expected to grow 42% to 70% between 2015 and 2050, creating more demand for water. The report also warned that climate change may reduce streamflows and shift snowmelt patterns to earlier in the year, while creating greater agricultural demand for water.
A spokesman for Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources said he needed to consult with his state’s engineer before issuing a response. An email to the office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, wasn’t immediately returned.
The South Platte River flows northeast from Colorado’s fast-growing Front Range and into Nebraska, where it merges with the North Platte River to form the Platte River before crossing the rest of the state.
Ricketts declined to disclose where Nebraska would get the money to pay for the project, saying he’ll release more details in his annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Thursday. He said Nebraska started work on a canal before World War I, but abandoned the project, part of which is still visible from Interstate 80 near Julesburg, Colorado.
Peterson said the canal would feed into a reservoir that would store water for Nebraska’s use. He said Nebraska officials grew increasingly concerned about Colorado’s ability to deliver water as it deals with its own shortages.
Nebraska and Colorado have been at odds several times in recent years, most notably with Colorado’s early legalization of recreational marijuana. The move was criticized by governors and law enforcement officials in Nebraska, a conservative state that has steadfastly refused to allow the drug in any form.
Last year, Ricketts railed against Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ decision to sign a nonbinding proclamation that encouraged people to avoid meat one day a week, calling it “a direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own.
Meanwhile, Nebraska also announced plans to spend an estimated $200 million on water projects around the state. The plans include building a marina at Lake McConaughy State Recreational Area in western Nebraska, a visitor’s lodge and other upgrades at Niobrara State Park and a 4,000-acre proposed lake to be located between Omaha and Lincoln.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said the measure would help boost Nebraska’s economy, tourism and recreational offerings. The combined projects would generate an estimated $5.6 billion in economic activity during construction, according to legislative estimates.
“We know our water resources are incredibly critical to this state,” said Hilgers, of Lincoln.
News
St. Louis jumps 7 spots on Orkin bed bug infestation list
ST. LOUIS – As we enter year three of the COVID pandemic, Americans are likely itching to travel again. But with flights and hotel stays on the upswing, it’s important to make sure you don’t encounter unwanted guests eager to hitch a ride back to your home.
Pest control company Orkin released its annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List on Monday, along with advice to prevent bed bugs.
Unfortunately, the Midwest dominates the upper tier of the list. St. Louis is one of nine cities in the region to make the top 20. Chicago tops the list for the second year in a row.
St. Louis has been on an upward trajectory these last couple of years. The Gateway City ranked 28th on Orkin’s 2020 list and 25th in 2021.
You can see the top 50 below. Orkin’s list is based on residential and commercial treatment data from metro areas between Dec. 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021. The list includes each city’s rise or fall in the rankings compared to the year prior.
- Chicago
- Philadelphia (+12)
- New York (+9)
- Detroit
- Baltimore (-3)
- Indianapolis (+1)
- Washington, DC (-4)
- Cleveland, OH (-2)
- Columbus, OH (-4)
- Cincinnati (-2)
- Grand Rapids, MI (-1)
- Los Angeles (-3)
- Champaign, IL (+2)
- Atlanta (-1)
- Charlotte, N.C. (-4)
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Denver (+3)
- St. Louis, MO (+7)
- San Francisco (+3)
- Pittsburg (-1)
- Greenville, S.C. (+2)
- Charleston, W.V. (-4)
- Flint, MI (-2)
- Raleigh, N.C. (-7)
- Norfolk, VA (-1)
- Richmond, VA
- Omaha (+3)
- Buffalo, N.Y. (+1)
- Knoxville (+7)
- Cedar Rapids, IA (+5)
- Toledo, OH (-4)
- Dayton, OH (-4)
- South Bend, IN (+8)
- Nashville (-3)
- Davenport, IA (+3)
- Ft. Wayne, IN (-3)
- Youngstown (+3)
- Milwaukee (-6)
- Miami (+8)
- Tampa (-1)
- Houston (-4)
- Harrisburg (new to list)
- Greensboro, N.C. (-9)
- Seattle
- Peoria, IL (+4)
- Orlando (-1)
- Lexington, KY (-4)
- Lansing, MI
- Louisville, KY (-3)
- Lincoln, NE (new to list)
Bed bugs feed on blood and can survive for several months between feeding. Females can lay anywhere between 200 to 500 eggs in a lifetime, making them a difficult pest to contain.
Orkin offers the following bed bug tips for travelers:
During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to inspect for bed bugs:
• Survey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.
• Lift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.
• Elevate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.
• Examine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.
• Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.
Orkin
Suggest a Correction
News
Cardinals Harrison Bader ‘subs’ in as Clayton elementary school PE teacher
ST. LOUIS – Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader stopped by a Clayton School District elementary school on Friday for P.E. class.
Bader was at Meramec Elementary for a period of third-grade P.E. While he was there, he played dodgeball with the students.
“Our amazing students, our outstanding staff and oh yes Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader also was spotted at MES today! Thanks for visiting our PE class and putting the biggest smiles on our students!” Clayton School District superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel said on Twitter.
“When it’s a pandemic, and your school has a lot of staff out, and you need a sub for PE, and it also happens to be the off-season for the @Cardinals… Mr. Bader!!!!!!! Thank you @aybaybader for visiting Meramec. The kids said you can come sub anytime! #bestsubever,” Meramec Elementary School literacy coach Lindsay Schuessler said on Twitter.
Now, another school wants substitute teacher Mr. Bader to stop by. Pattonville School District tweeted a photo of what they pay their substitute teachers along with a message that reads, “Hey, @aybaybader! You said, “If there are any substitute teacher openings, let me know.” We’d love to have you!”
Suggest a Correction
The Chicago Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
American Idol star Clay Aiken to run again for Congress in North Carolina
Bitfarms, Bill Miller and Much More, Fight for Acquiring Most BTC Amidst Low Prices
Betty White’s Death Certificate Lists Stroke As Cause Of Death
Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado
Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage
Bitcoin Discount? Peter Brandt On Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Dip
Mary Cosby’s RHOSLC Salary is Revealed! Plus is Erika Jayne is Getting a Raise on RHOBH?
St. Louis jumps 7 spots on Orkin bed bug infestation list
Delilah Hamlin & BF Eyal Booker Split: She Breaks Up With Him After 2 Years – Report
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1