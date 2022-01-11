The Sandbox -Most Decentralized Metaverse Claims Co-founder Sebastien Borget

The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022.

No one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map.

Mark Zuckerberg’s public endorsement of the metaverse as part of his new company has recently sparked a lot of interest in the topic. As additional investors see the potential of the metaverse coin market, the price has risen. The Sandbox (SAND) has reaped the benefits of this development directly. SAND has surged more than 5,000 percent since its June low. Snoop Dogg and Adidas are just two of the prominent names that have partnered with the currency, ensuring a solid foundation of worth.

Metaverse coins are now widespread in the crypto sector, with some having market caps of more than a billion dollars. The market structure of BTC continues to be bearish. For now, all cryptocurrencies will likely consolidate while waiting for Bitcoin to make its next move.

New Mega City Launch

Hong Kong-based decentralized gaming virtual world, The Sandbox, has partnered with several high-profile entertainment and financial institutions to build a new cultural centre called Mega City. With the acquisition of Land NFT in the open metaverse, the newcomers have entered The Sandbox’s virtual real estate market, and they’ve committed to creating new experiences in Mega City.

The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022, to commemorate the addition of the new partners. During this auction, players will have the opportunity to acquire prime real estate near the LANDs of the newly announced partners. Amid all the past and future land sales, the Co-founder and COO of SAND, Sebastien Borget, has mentioned that The Sandbox is the most decentralized metaverse, and it is worth noting that no one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map in their possession.