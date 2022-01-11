Connect with us

Bitcoin

The Sandbox -Most Decentralized Metaverse Claims Co-founder Sebastien Borget

Published

1 min ago

on

The Sandbox -Most Decentralized Metaverse Claims Co-founder Sebastien Borget
  • The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022.
  • No one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map.

Mark Zuckerberg’s public endorsement of the metaverse as part of his new company has recently sparked a lot of interest in the topic. As additional investors see the potential of the metaverse coin market, the price has risen. The Sandbox (SAND) has reaped the benefits of this development directly. SAND has surged more than 5,000 percent since its June low. Snoop Dogg and Adidas are just two of the prominent names that have partnered with the currency, ensuring a solid foundation of worth.

Metaverse coins are now widespread in the crypto sector, with some having market caps of more than a billion dollars. The market structure of BTC continues to be bearish. For now, all cryptocurrencies will likely consolidate while waiting for Bitcoin to make its next move.

New Mega City Launch 

Hong Kong-based decentralized gaming virtual world, The Sandbox, has partnered with several high-profile entertainment and financial institutions to build a new cultural centre called Mega City. With the acquisition of Land NFT in the open metaverse, the newcomers have entered The Sandbox’s virtual real estate market, and they’ve committed to creating new experiences in Mega City.

The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022, to commemorate the addition of the new partners. During this auction, players will have the opportunity to acquire prime real estate near the LANDs of the newly announced partners. Amid all the past and future land sales, the Co-founder and COO of SAND, Sebastien Borget, has mentioned that The Sandbox is the most decentralized metaverse, and it is worth noting that no one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map in their possession.

Bitcoin

NBA Star Klay Thompson Agrees to Receive Part of Salary in Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

NBA Star Klay Thompson Agrees to Receive Part of Salary in Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin News
  • Thompson returned against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Carolina Panthers star Russel Okung had also agreed similarly.

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have declared that they will take part of their salaries in Bitcoin when it comes to their paychecks. They’re partnering with Cash App, which recently recruited Aaron Rodgers and OBJ to similar arrangements, to give away $1 million in Bitcoin.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since January 2019, returned to the Warriors’ lineup yesterday, netting 17 points in the team’s win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He announced that he was a Bitcoin user with his return to action.

Several Players Are Expected to Follow

Many NBA players have followed in the footsteps of other well-known people in professional sports by electing to receive a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. One of them is Sean Culkin, the first NFL player to get his whole pay in bitcoin, as reported by CriptoNoticias last year.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Carolina Panthers star Russel Okung agreed to get a portion of his pay in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency before Culkin’s 2020 arrival. Several professional basketballers are expected to follow in Thompson and Iguodala’s footsteps by embracing the pioneering cryptocurrency bitcoin.

In the last year, Bitcoin has made significant advances in the conditions where the world’s finest basketball is played, making it the new star of the NBA. The Washington Wizards team, which participates in these events and is currently supported by cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, took one of these approaches. Coinbase, one of the biggest exchanges in the United States, became the first official cryptocurrency-related firm to join the NBA in October.

Bitcoin

Terra Coins Are Now Live on OpenOcean!

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Terra Coins Are Now Live on OpenOcean!
