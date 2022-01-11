Connect with us

News

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s

Published

42 seconds ago

on

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
The Milton of Molly creates a world where we can’t feel and we’ll never wake up

If there are two or three artists responsible for the 21st century move toward The Softness, one of them is absolutely Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd. His new album, Dawn FM, is his most coherent vision of The Endless ‘80s, a time when he’s slotted right in between Howard Jones and a-ha on daytime radio. The big co-producers this time around are Dan Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, 30 years into giving people top 10 hits. The Weeknd’s only competition now is himself. “Blinding Lights,” the lead single from After Hours, was recently determined by Billboard to be the number one Number One of all time, an achievement among all the chart participation trophies that I do not dispute as significant.

“Blinding Lights” borrowed its shoes and socks from a-Ha’s “Take On Me” and walked itself into a 3 AM session of teeth grinding and scrolling. That’s the Weeknd’s wheelhouse. He’s the Sting of stimulants, the Zorro of Xanax, the Milton of Molly—we could do this for a minute, but I digress. Tesfaye’s nightlife vision has always spun on the axis of his impossibly beautifully voice, so internally high that it feels like there’s no chest verison of it, a femme mask for Wall Street masc: I’ve got the money, you’ve got the time, we can’t feel, we’ll never wake up. 

On Dawn FM, Tesfaye begins the borrowing by taking a concept form his producer Oneohtrix Point Never: Jim Carrey doing drops as a DJ on the fictional Dawn FM is more or less the concept of the last Oneohtrix  album, Magic, which presented a single broadcast day of an imagined radio station. The sixty second commercial appended to “Every Angel is Terrifying” has Carrey reciting “call 1-800-444-4444” and talking about shipping and handling charges. The commitment to the past here is real. 

We want to go back to the ‘80s for a bunch of reasons, and the main one, the engine behind the rise of The Softness, is the combination of pleasant, lush sonics and honest lyrics. We are all on screens all day, where harsh and aggressive sounds fare especially poorly, but we still want to cut to the emotional chase. To that end, the ‘80s was a time of people who brought the drama without the testosterone: Phil Collins, Tears For Fears, Luther Vandross, Michael McDonald. Log on today and you’ll hear soft rock and soft jazz all over the place. 

The only competition for this kind of animatronic ‘80s was Daft Punk, and you can hear the kind of synthesis they tried on Random Access Memories in the Weeknd’s excellent new single “Sacrifice.” This one also has a very 21st century credit list, four producers and eight songwriters to achieve one pure blend of Michael Jackson and Knight Rider. The Weeknd twist, again, will be the combination of immaculate signing and dysphoria: “I can break you down and pick you up / and fuck like we are friends / but don’t be catchin’ feelings / don’t be out here catchin’ feelings.” It’s the The Weeknd brand: making bad feelings sound good. There’s even an interlude from Quincy Jones (which recalls the Giorgio Mordoer story from Random Access Memories more than a little) where he talks over a soft funk instrumental about his mother having “dementia praecox” and abandoning him. (The common clinical term for this is now schizophrenia.) Passionately derivative and sort of queasy-making, a true Weeknd feeling.

But there’s development here. On “Out of Time,” the Weeknd sees a less twisted future. “The last few months, I’ve been workin’ on me, baby / There’s so much trauma in my life / I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby / I look back now and I realize.” The track is fully up to date with TikTok trends, sampling a big chunk of the 1983 Japanese City Pop track “Midnight Pretenders” by Tomoko Aran. We’ve entered the deepest phase of revival with the Weeknd, and if I sound cynical, that’s a mistake. I don’t think he’s just borrowing ideas and watching American Psycho on repeat, or if he is, he’s not doing it for superficial effect. There is a midnight of the soul that the broke kid from Toronto got to know better than his peers. He just didn’t want to abandon the best parts of the club, and then he went for the best parts of the radio. Someone with such an astonishing voice needs a little room to stretch out, and the ‘80s gave us plenty of records with ice cold synthesizers and warm voices. Tesfaye began his career by sampling Siouxsie & The Banshees, so you know his taste does not miss. My one request is that he and Oneohtrix bring Jeffrey Osborne back for the next album. Dawn FM is a kind of Vicks VapoRub experience that feels very useful right now. No skips!  

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13
google news
Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

There’s quite a range of content to consume this week, with several notable season premieres and a bunch of newly released films. Everyone from Texas cheerleaders to Ben Affleck, dancing hopefuls to a German robot love interest are getting their fair share of screen time, along with a shoutout here. Read on for this week’s top streaming picks.

What to watch on Netflix

True Grit

Between Hawkeye, Arcane, and Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld is having a bit of a moment across just about every streaming platform. The actress-slash-popstar has oodles of talent, something that’s been apparent since her feature debut in the Coen brothers’ 2010 movie True Grit. The 1969 John Wayne original is streaming on Paramount+, but the Coen’s version of the Western is led by a teenaged Steinfeld, who proves her worth among heavy hitters like Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin. Take two hours to watch the young actress make a name for herself – along with a good takedown of old-fashioned Western toxic masculinity. True Grit is available to stream now.

Cheer

One of Netflix’s biggest docu-series returns with a second season this week. A lot has happened in the world of Cheer and Navarro College since Season 1, including teammate firing drama, federal criminal charges brought against a member, and a competition-crushing pandemic. The second season of the extremely engrossing series promises to pick up all these pieces, and more—word is another squad (Navarro’s rival Trinity Valley) will be featured prominently, meaning even more insight into the crazy and emotional life of college cheer. Cheer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, January 12th.

What to watch on Hulu

Black Bear

Far more than “just” a comedic actress at this point, Aubrey Plaza continues to expand her claim as an indie-film badge of quality in the Sundance hit Black Bear. This trippy drama takes a highly meta look at filmmaking and relationships, as a creative escape to the lake turns into an unnerving series of arguments. Plaza—who has built her reputation on a number of just plain weird characters—is the glue that holds this strange movie together as it dabbles in less-than-realism. Black Bear will be available to stream starting Monday, January 10th.

I’m Your Man

If you’re looking for a romcom thoroughly of the internet age, then I’m Your Man is your guy. When Alma, a career-driven academic, is forced to spend three weeks with Tom—a robot programmed to be her ideal match—to write up a report/road test, she’s skeptical; really, she’s uncertain about the fact that Tom is a robot. In a world of algorithmic dating apps, the existence of Tom doesn’t end up feeling very farfetched, and the movie delivers both a sweet romance and a savvy metaphor. I’m Your Man will be available to stream on Tuesday, January 11th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

The Tender Bar

This new family drama promises a chance to explore the titularly tender side of Ben Affleck. Between recent tabloid romances with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Lopez and the gradual tanking of his career as Batman, it can be easy to forget that the two-time Oscar winner (one for writing, another for producing) is a talented actor in his own right. Directed by George Clooney, another two-time Academy Award winner, The Tender Bar adapts the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, a young man who looks for a figure to replace his father by becoming a fixture in his uncle’s bar. The Tender Bar premieres Friday, January 7th.

What to watch on HBO Max

Euphoria

While the realism of Euphoria may be debated (as a certified Gen Z member, I don’t quite consider it true to my high school experience. . .maybe college instead?), no one can deny how immediate its cultural impact has been. It’s the show that launched a thousand makeup looks, let the world know Zendaya was far more than a Disney Channel holdover, and introduced a new era of young adult issues to the pop culture lexicon. After a long, COVID-related delay and a few special episodes, the much-hyped second season is finally arriving. Euphoria Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 9th.

Magic Mike

Let this be the weekend of the Magic Mike Cinematic Universe, because HBO has got you covered. Or maybe that’s uncovered. Not only are the much-loved Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL available to stream this month, but you can also binge last month’s reality series Finding Magic Mike. The competition show revolves around 10 men who have “lost their magic” competing to win $100K and the opportunity to perform in Las Vegas. Suffice to say, many a strip-tease is involved. All three Magic Mike’s are available to stream now.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13

google news
Continue Reading

News

Mastrodonato: Patriots haven’t utilized expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Mastrodonato: Patriots haven’t utilized expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith
google news

On the Titans last year, Jonnu Smith was one of the NFL’s premier end zone targets.

On the Raiders, Nelson Agholor was as good as anyone at stretching the field up the sideline and finding space between the safeties for big gains down the middle.

On the Patriots this season, neither has played much of a factor.

As the Pats travel to Buffalo for their first playoff game since the Tom Brady era came to an end two years ago, the biggest question is about the offense and whether or not rookie quarterback Mac Jones can lead a team from behind against the high-scoring Bills.

Agholor became one of the better wide receivers to hit the market after Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing attack found ways to get the speedy wideout involved one year ago. He could usually beat his man in single coverage down the sideline, but it was often when Carr extended the play that led to big gains for Agholor in space between the safeties. Or Carr would go big over the top and let Agholor beat his man in a one-on-one opportunity, which he often won thanks to precise timing.

In New England, those opportunities have been rare.

While missing two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol didn’t help, Agholor still finished with disappointing numbers. After hauling in 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders a year ago, he finished with just 37 catches, 473 yards and three touchdowns with the Pats, whose run-first offense hasn’t created many chances for Jones to get into a rhythm with the deep threat.

“I think our relationship is one that I’m happy with, because for him to be a young player, he does a great job of communicating,” Agholor said of Jones on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s playoff game with the Bills. “He wants to do better, he wants to help us be better. I have a level of appreciation for that.

“We just have to continue to work hard and practice everything we can so on gameday we can execute it.”

Agholor said it’ll be important to find proper space between the Bills’ safety tandem in their zone-heavy defensive scheme. But will the Pats make an effort to get him the ball?

They haven’t done much of that with Smith, either.

He had 41 catches for 441 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans last year, but after signing a mega contract in New England, the physical tight end has been little more than a run blocker. The Pats have tried using him on screen passes and even some run plays — he has nine rushes for 40 yards — but it’s been quite different than he was used in Tennessee, where he was often a primary target and was great at beating single coverage to find space in the corners of the end zone.

With the Pats, Smith finished the regular season with just 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown.

It’s strange, too, considering Smith and Kendrick Bourne are statistically among the game’s best at adding extra yards after the catch.

According to NFL’s Next Gen calculations of average yards after the catch above expectation (YAC+), Bourne ranks third in the NFL with 2.7 yards better than expected after the catch, and Smith ranks eighth with 2.0 yards. They’ve often needed more than one defender to bring them to the ground.

Bourne has looked like a bargain signing while setting career highs with 55 catches and 800 yards this year after spending the last four years with the 49ers, where he could’ve been described as “Deebo Samuel-light.” This year, only Samuel and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase have more YAC+.

The Pats used Bourne expertly on Sunday, when they got him involved on an end-around for a big gain in the second quarter, then later in the quarter set him up with a screen pass on 3rd and 18 that led to a 17-yard gain after he carried two defenders for about 10 yards.

He also made a mistake on a simple passing play on a different 3rd down attempt, when Jones thought he communicated a change at the line, but Bourne appeared to miss it and broke the wrong way on an out route as Jones’ pass dropped to the ground in empty space where the receiver should’ve been.

Add it all up and it’s been a somewhat-disappointing year in the Patriots’ passing attack, where Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Smith (four years, $50 million) had little impacts, though Henry (three years, $37.5 million) and Bourne (three years, $22.5 million) played sizable roles.

If the Pats fall behind early on Saturday against the Bills, it’ll be an opportunity for Jones to get more of his weapons involved.

“Discipline on spacing, discipline on route-running, understanding of zones, where people are moving, where voids may be — that’s super important when running routes vs. zone defenses,” Agholor said of the matchup. “This game is going to be about executing what you have to execute in front of you, not anticipating.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Juror Shares Deliberation Details Behind Elizabeth Holmes’ Mixed Verdict

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Juror Shares Deliberation Details Behind Elizabeth Holmes’ Mixed Verdict
google news
Elizabeth Holmes and her mother Noel Holmes leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. David Odisho/Getty Images

Debunked blood testing startup Theranos’ founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted by a jury on Monday on four of 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy, marking a close to one of the most high-profile white-collar criminal trials in recent history.

Holmes was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three wire fraud counts pertaining to specific investors. She was acquitted of four counts regarding patients who took Theranos blood tests. And the jury failed to reach a verdict on the remaining three counts, on which a mistrial was declared as a result.

One of the 12 jurors, Wayne Kaatz, spoke to ABC News on Tuesday about what happened behind the scenes during the 50-hour-long deliberation and why the jury couldn’t reach an agreement on some of Holmes’ charges.

Kaatz, 64, is a TV writer from Aptos, Calif. He’s known in the industry for winning an Emmy in 1991 for co-writing the animation series Tiny Toon Adventures. 

Kaatz said the jury had reached an agreement early on during the week-long deliberation on eight of the 11 charges, but couldn’t reach an unanimous verdict on the other three.

“We were very saddened. We thought we had failed,” Kaatz recalled the moment when jurors sent a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the case, saying they had reached an impasse on three of the 11 counts on Monday hours before the jury announced its verdict.

“Everyone spoke their mind, and we were all still exactly where we all were when we started, and we had nowhere else to go, nothing else to say,” Kaatz said. “That’s why we came in with the verdicts we did.”

Kaatz said he voted guilty on the three counts which the jury could not agree upon, but added, “It’s tough to convict somebody, especially somebody so likable, with such a positive dream. [We] respected Elizabeth’s belief in her technology, in her dream. [We thought], ‘She still believes in it, and we still believe she believes in it.’”

During the trial, Holmes spent seven days on the witness stand defending herself against the charges. Kaatz said the jury ranked each witness’s testimony on a scale of one to four, with one being the least credible and four being the most credible.

Holmes scored a two, the lowest among all witnesses, Kaatz said. The highest score, a four, went to Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director who testified that, during the company’s fundraising stage, he had brought to Holmes’ attention of how dysfunctional the company’s clinical lab was.

“Elizabeth Holmes took the stand and employed the same rhetoric that aided her in defrauding investors of millions of dollars. This jury did not fall for it and ultimately that points to why it’s generally best for defendants to avoid testifying in their own defense,” Matthew Barhoma, a Los Angeles-based criminal appeals attorney, told Observer.

The jury eventually decided to acquit Holmes on four counts of fraud involving Theranos’ patients, because the CEO was “one step removed” from the alleged victims and the jury didn’t feel they were directly defrauded, Kaatz said.

Holmes now faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines for each count convicted. She will likely appeal the verdict and negotiate less prison time. She is currently free on bond. A judge is expected to determine her sentence at a future date.

Juror Shares Deliberation Details Behind Elizabeth Holmes’ Mixed Verdict

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.