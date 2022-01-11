News
This Denver restaurant opened two locations during the pandemic. One of them burned in the Marshall Fire.
Childhood friends Don Gragg and Scott and Brian Boyd have had one of the more surreal experiences running a Denver restaurant — their first — together.
The Rotary opened in 2018 at local food hall Avanti. For 18 months, it gained a loyal following, and then the pandemic shut down all indoor dining. As seating returned but capacity restrictions lingered, Gragg and the Boyd brothers tried to weather COVID-19 alongside six other food stalls in their building.
Then in January 2021, they finally opened The Rotary at its own brick-and-mortar location, within a small business district on Holly Street in Hilltop. And nearly a year later, on Dec. 15, the team was excited to debut a second neighborhood location in Louisville.
Just 15 days later, on Dec. 30, that restaurant was destroyed in the Marshall Fire.
“It was kind of the ideal situation to open up a place,” Scott Boyd said of The Rotary’s start three years ago inside a bustling food hall. “We went from the ideal scenario to borderline the absolute worst.”
On Thursday, Boyd returned to his Louisville restaurant.
“It’s brutal in there,” Boyd said, describing the blown-out windows and doors, burnt walls, burst pipes, water-logged and now frozen surfaces and smoke damage to what’s left of the equipment.
Still, he’s thankful: “We are insured, and we’re insured for business loss. And our staff should be (insured for) up to 60 days. Not that that’s long, but at least it’s long enough to help people until they find something else.”
The Rotary was one of seven businesses destroyed in Louisville and Superior and is just a small portion of the half-billion dollar destruction that’s currently estimated in the area.
While there’s no blueprint yet in place for cleaning up around 6,000 burned acres and rebuilding, Boyd says he’s hopeful that the restaurant will reopen eventually, just maybe in a different location.
“We still have essentially a 10-year lease there,” he explained. “My guess is the damage is so severe that they’re not going to be able to rebuild in time for that lease to remain relevant … . I think the ‘reopen’ in our minds is that we intend to reopen another location, ideally in Louisville.
“This is total speculation,” he added. “From my layman’s view, the building looks done.”
Speculation aside, it will be weeks, at least, before businesses like Boyd’s have more answers. As he and his co-owners assess the damage, they’re trying to divert employees and resources to the remaining Rotary location in Denver.
There they’ve been serving a steady, growing customer base over the past year with comforting rotisserie chicken thighs and pork shoulders, plus side dishes, salads, seasonal vegetables and meals for most dietary restrictions.
It’s a menu and a format that worked well pre-pandemic. As a business model now, it might be even smarter.
“We want to make really good, healthy food that you can have in a fast-casual environment,” Boyd said. “I personally believe (Gragg) is a rare talent with the food that he puts together. And just seeing the core following that we’ve built up, I’m not the only one who feels that way.”
Last week, Boyd said, The Rotary in Denver has experienced a small uptick in business. He’s happy for the support now and hopes to turn first-time visitors into lifetime customers. And The Rotary is still on track for growth, he promises.
“If (people) come in this week or next week or three weeks from now, we’re elated,” Boyd said.
“If you want to come in and sit down with family or friends and have a glass of wine or a beer and chat for awhile, you can. If you want to go on our app and just click ‘reorder’ for curbside, you can do that. We just want to be as flexible as possible.”
About the chef: After growing up in Denver, Don Gragg became an opening chef at some of the city’s most quintessential restaurants: Barolo Grill and Mel’s (since closed). He moved on to work across the country and world, from Chez Panisse in Berkeley to New York’s Gramercy Tavern, and, more recently, as a personal chef in France. Gragg brings a mix of his experiences to his Denver restaurant, The Rotary, which revolves around Brazilian churrasco grilled meats and vegetables and sauces. The restaurant is fast-casual with an emphasis on healthful meal options.
If you go: The Rotary is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 217 S. Holly St. Expect to pay around $14-$20 for a meal (one protein and two side dishes). For more information, call 303-537-5327 or visit therotaryeats.com.
News
Developers behind eye-catching RiNo project also building in Aurora
This project looks a little more normal.
The development team behind One River North at 3930 Blake St. in Denver — arguably the most unusual building currently being constructed in the region — broke ground on a second project last month, this one in Aurora.
The Broadleaf is a 370-unit apartment complex going up at 1380 Uvalda St. in Fitzsimons Village across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.
It’s being developed by Uplands Real Estate Partners, The Max Collaborative and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate.
The first two companies were formed by members of the founding families of Forest City Realty Trust, which was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in 2018. Forest City led the redevelopment of the former Stapleton International Airport site in Denver.
Denver-based Wynne Yasmer, meanwhile, was founded in 2019 by Brian Wynne and K.C. Yasmer, who both previously worked for Forest City.
The three companies broke ground in August on the 16-story One River North apartment building, which is set to feature a haphazard-looking gash on one side filled with greenery.
The design of The Broadleaf is more mainstream, although Uplands Principal Josh Hoffman said it will be different from most apartment complexes in the area. That’s because it will be built with light-gauge steel.
“Everything else within the Fitzsimons area vis built out of wood, it’s all wood-frame,” Hoffman said.
Light-gauge steel “affords certain design elements that might not be available otherwise,” Hoffman said. It means the building can support a pool on its rooftop. And it addresses the most common tenant complaint, which is how much noise residents hear from other nearby units.
“There’s far better acoustics with a light-gauge steel building,” Hoffman said.
The building is being developed on an approximately three-acre site, Hoffman said. The developers paid $9 million for it in June 2020, according to public records.
The Broadleaf will be five to seven stories high. It will also feature a half-acre central courtyard, Hoffman said. The development team expects many residents to work at the hospital across the street and want to build “an escape from that high-stress lifestyle.”
The building will also have about 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It is expected to be completed in early 2024.
Uplands and The Max Collaborative like the Denver market in part because of their familiarity with it due to the years-long airport redevelopment, Hoffman said. They are looking for additional development sites.
News
Guest commentary: Logging, forest thinning are not solutions to stopping wildfires
With President Biden and Congressman Joe Neguse surveying the devastating toll of the recent Marshall fire, this is a profoundly important time to reflect on our current wildfire policies and responses, and to ensure that we get it right to best protect communities. Driven by extreme dry and windy conditions, the Marshall fire burned approximately 6,000 acres in Boulder County and destroyed over 1,000 homes. The remains of one person have been found and another is presumed to have died in the fire.
However, this fire should not be an excuse to misspend our tax dollars.
Congress is still wrangling over the Build Back Better bill, which currently includes over $16 billion in subsidies for forest management activities, based on the notion that our forests are overgrown, and that “thinning”, and other commercial logging activities will effectively curb fires and save towns. But is this an effective approach to safeguard communities?
The Marshall fire swept through grasslands, not forests, which are miles from the fire’s location. The fire’s spread had everything to do with severe weather conditions, and climate change, not overgrown vegetation or lack of forest management. In fact, the only effective way to protect communities from wildfire is to support “home hardening”—making homes fire-safe with simple things like ember-proof exterior vents—and defensible space pruning of vegetation within 100 feet around homes. Vegetation management beyond 100 feet provides no additional benefit. This community-focused approach is highly successful, often saving over 99% of homes.
Given this, why are Congress and the Biden Administration focusing on subsidizing increased management of remote forests, including intensive commercial logging of mature and old trees? The scientific community is asking the same question. Recently, well over 200 U.S. scientists, led by the nation’s top climate scientists and ecologists, urged Congress to remove the logging subsidies from the Build Back Better bill, noting that “thinning” and other logging practices do not stop or effectively curb climate-driven fires, and such logging can often make fires burn more intensely. They also explained that logging in U.S. forests now emits about as much carbon every year as burning coal, which increases global warming and exacerbates the climate crisis. Ironically, therefore, these forest management policies lead to more of the same conditions that resulted in the Marshall fire and its terrible consequences.
Moreover, the fundamental “overgrown forests” premise of the logging provisions in Build Back Better is being increasingly questioned by the scientific community. Most scientific studies that have specifically investigated the question of forest density and fire intensity, including the
largest and most comprehensive studies, have found that denser forests tend to burn less intensely when wildfires occur. This is true for forests that have not burned in nearly a century or more, and forests with the highest levels of environmental protection against tree removal. As
one recent study reported, denser, mature forests with high canopy cover “maintain cooler, more temperate microclimates and provide an insulating effect on temperatures”, which reduces fire intensity.
Wildfires, including big ones like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires of 2020 in Colorado, burn with a mix of intensities. In any big fire, there will always be some specific locations where managed, or “thinned”, forests experience low-intensity fire. Logging interests, including agencies involved in commercial logging like the U.S. Forest Service, consistently highlight these particular locations to advocate for more logging. But this is selective and misleading, given that there are typically more cases where managed forests burn more intensely than unmanaged forests, according to the largest and most comprehensive scientific analyses.
We urge Congress and the Administration to heed the warnings of scientists and change direction to focus directly on protecting communities from wildfire, even if they are miles from the nearest forest, so we can prevent the tragedy of the Marshall fire from happening again.
John Fielder has been photographing Colorado forest, foothill, and prairie landscapes for 50 years. Chad Hanson, Ph.D., is a research ecologist with the John Muir Project and is the author of the 2021 book, “Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our
Climate.”
News
Broncos Mailbag: Does Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd make sense in first round?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Why did Vic Fangio intentionally throw the game instead of let Drew Lock win it? We all know he’s an awful coach and was going to be fired but he really has to go out that way? Good riddance.
— Steve, Forks, Wash.
Not sure what ol’ Steve is referring to, but we’ll play along anyway. On the Broncos’ final drive against Kansas City, they started at their 25-yard line. First play — Lock 25 yards to Tim Patrick. Fourth play — Lock 28 yards to Jerry Jeudy. Sixth play — Lock incompletion to the end zone. Seventh play — Lock incompletion inside the 5-yard line.
Did Fangio take the football out of Lock’s hands by electing to kick the field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 with 4:37 to go? Yes, but Lock also had two plays to get the first down or touchdown. As I wrote in Sunday’s paper, I would have gone for it on fourth down.
Now that we know we’re getting the No. 9 pick, who do you think the Broncos should take? I know the popular move would be a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, but I’d like to see Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. We need help in the middle of the defense (something that’s been an issue for years) and he could be a cornerstone there. Maybe pick up someone later on like Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum.
— Peter Drake, Denver
In the midst of the head-coaching search, it is time to shift some of the focus to the NFL draft. The Broncos have the ninth pick for the second consecutive year; they selected cornerback Pat Surtain II last year.
I’m of the opinion the Broncos won’t have the ninth pick, that they will trade it to acquire a veteran quarterback.
Pickett from Pittsburgh and Willis from Liberty were both viewed in-person this season by general manager George Paton. He might be able to trade down and still be able to draft either player.
Lloyd was a first-team All-America selection who had 110 tackles, including a whopping 22 for lost yardage. Crum had 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for Kent State.
Are they doing something about ownership? Will there be any news about it next week?
— Jeff Davis, Aurora
Eventually, Jeff. Long story short, the Broncos are waiting for the right-of-first-refusal claim filed by the estate of late owner Edgar Kaiser to be decided by a Denver judge before revealing their ownership transition plan.
With the ownership situation in flux, who could we attract? Do we promote offensive line coach Mike Munchak to head coach and keep Ed Donatell to run the defense?
— Steve Hershey, Scottsdale, Ariz.
As of Monday night, the Broncos had requested to speak with eight candidates, which means the team will have to stack up interviews once the candidates’ playoff games are completed this weekend.
Paton said on Sunday that no current assistant is a candidate to replace Vic Fangio and it will be up to the new coach to decide which coaches he wants to retain.
For a head start, try to get Aaron Rodgers now, then scan the horizon for talent coming up. Then start with new ideas. Call plays no one expects. Be daring, be tough, stop dancing on the field, stop pointing on first downs. Play to win, not show off your routines.
— Terry Bellomo, Aurora
I like the way Terry thinks. While searching for a coach during the day, Paton should be calling the Packers at night to work out the particulars of a Rodgers deal. Unfortunately, that’s not likely while Green Bay is still playing.
Terry does have a little bit of “Get Off My Dang Lawn,” which is fine, but he’s absolutely right about the Broncos needing an offense that threatens opponents more often with out-of-the-box plays.
I have two suggestions more than a question. 1. Draft a top-10 quarterback. 2. Hire an offensive-minded head coach aged 35-55.
— Jerry Meyer, Black Hawk
1. The Broncos have the ninth pick so if they stay put and want a quarterback, they can get one. I just don’t expect them to have a first-round pick.
2. Among the eight candidates the Broncos filed interview requests for on Monday, only Dallas’ Kellen Moore (age 33) doesn’t fall within Jerry’s preferred age range, but four of the candidates are offensive coordinators, including Moore.
Ryan, I’m wearing my George Paton hat today. Here’s what I propose. The Broncos go after Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson and propose a three-year contract for either paying $110 million. The Seahawks or Packers get their pick of Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, a first-round pick and two second-rounders. What do you think? Am I GM material?
— Joe D., Erie
Hire this man! Three years, $110 million ($36.6 million average) would be a bargain. Bridgewater is a free agent so he wouldn’t be a part of a trade, but Lock can be — he could be a holdover starter in Seattle until it figures out its future or be Jordan Love’s back-up in Green Bay. As for the two firsts and two seconds, I would spread those out over the next several years, like firsts in ’22 and ’24, seconds in ’23 and ’25 so the Broncos aren’t robbed of all their premium draft picks.
Garett Bolles has regressed, Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry haven’t progressed and the offensive line, even acknowledging all the personnel changes, has played poorly overall. While most of this is on the players, it doesn’t seem like Mike Munchak has been the ‘O-Line Whisperer’ the Broncos thought they were hiring. What’s his future?
— Greg, Estes Park
Munchak’s future is in the hands of the next coach. But it wasn’t a great year for the offensive line. They’ve spent a lot of money and draft picks on the line with disappointing results. Bolles and Cushenberry regressed in their play and Risner was average for the second consecutive year. Right guard Quinn Meinerz was a bright spot.
Moving forward, Bolles’ contract locks him in at left tackle for 2022, I think Meinerz should stay at guard and try veteran Graham Glasgow at center. That leaves left guard (Risner or somebody else) and right tackle (if the Broncos opt not to re-sign Bobby Massie).
How and why does a new head coach help the Broncos land an elite veteran quarterback? And doesn’t an imminent sale dissuade coaching candidates from committing just as much as the lack of a stable quarterback? George Paton’s best shot at keeping his job may be locking in a star quarterback so how about we let Russell Wilson choose his offensive coordinator and keep Vic Fangio for the stability and calling the defense?
— Brian Giebel, Plattsvegas, N.Y.
Brian filed this question before Fangio was fired on Sunday morning. I don’t know if a new head coach will help the Broncos acquire a veteran quarterback. The Broncos are confident the impending ownership transition will not impact the coaching search but we’ll see. Paton’s future will be tied to two moves — hiring the right coach to replace Fangio and solving the quarterback riddle.
