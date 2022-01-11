Connect with us

This Denver restaurant opened two locations during the pandemic. One of them burned in the Marshall Fire.

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Childhood friends Don Gragg and Scott and Brian Boyd have had one of the more surreal experiences running a Denver restaurant — their first — together.

The Rotary opened in 2018 at local food hall Avanti. For 18 months, it gained a loyal following, and then the pandemic shut down all indoor dining. As seating returned but capacity restrictions lingered, Gragg and the Boyd brothers tried to weather COVID-19 alongside six other food stalls in their building.

Then in January 2021, they finally opened The Rotary at its own brick-and-mortar location, within a small business district on Holly Street in Hilltop. And nearly a year later, on Dec. 15, the team was excited to debut a second neighborhood location in Louisville.

Just 15 days later, on Dec. 30, that restaurant was destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

“It was kind of the ideal situation to open up a place,” Scott Boyd said of The Rotary’s start three years ago inside a bustling food hall. “We went from the ideal scenario to borderline the absolute worst.”

On Thursday, Boyd returned to his Louisville restaurant.

The Rotary restaurant in the Village Shops at Colony Square on Jan. 1, after it was destroyed days earlier by the Marshall fire in Louisville.

“It’s brutal in there,” Boyd said, describing the blown-out windows and doors, burnt walls, burst pipes, water-logged and now frozen surfaces and smoke damage to what’s left of the equipment.

Still, he’s thankful: “We are insured, and we’re insured for business loss. And our staff should be (insured for) up to 60 days. Not that that’s long, but at least it’s long enough to help people until they find something else.”

The Rotary was one of seven businesses destroyed in Louisville and Superior and is just a small portion of the half-billion dollar destruction that’s currently estimated in the area.

Developers behind eye-catching RiNo project also building in Aurora

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

This project looks a little more normal.

The development team behind One River North at 3930 Blake St. in Denver — arguably the most unusual building currently being constructed in the region — broke ground on a second project last month, this one in Aurora.

The Broadleaf is a 370-unit apartment complex going up at 1380 Uvalda St. in Fitzsimons Village across from the Anschutz Medical Campus.

It’s being developed by Uplands Real Estate Partners, The Max Collaborative and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate.

The first two companies were formed by members of the founding families of Forest City Realty Trust, which was acquired by Brookfield Asset Management in 2018. Forest City led the redevelopment of the former Stapleton International Airport site in Denver.

Denver-based Wynne Yasmer, meanwhile, was founded in 2019 by Brian Wynne and K.C. Yasmer, who both previously worked for Forest City.

BusinessDen file

A rendering of the One River North building going up at 3930 Blake St. in Denver.

Guest commentary: Logging, forest thinning are not solutions to stopping wildfires

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

With President Biden and Congressman Joe Neguse surveying the devastating toll of the recent Marshall fire, this is a profoundly important time to reflect on our current wildfire policies and responses, and to ensure that we get it right to best protect communities. Driven by extreme dry and windy conditions, the Marshall fire burned approximately 6,000 acres in Boulder County and destroyed over 1,000 homes. The remains of one person have been found and another is presumed to have died in the fire.

However, this fire should not be an excuse to misspend our tax dollars.

Congress is still wrangling over the Build Back Better bill, which currently includes over $16 billion in subsidies for forest management activities, based on the notion that our forests are overgrown, and that “thinning”, and other commercial logging activities will effectively curb fires and save towns. But is this an effective approach to safeguard communities?

The Marshall fire swept through grasslands, not forests, which are miles from the fire’s location. The fire’s spread had everything to do with severe weather conditions, and climate change, not overgrown vegetation or lack of forest management. In fact, the only effective way to protect communities from wildfire is to support “home hardening”—making homes fire-safe with simple things like ember-proof exterior vents—and defensible space pruning of vegetation within 100 feet around homes. Vegetation management beyond 100 feet provides no additional benefit. This community-focused approach is highly successful, often saving over 99% of homes.

Given this, why are Congress and the Biden Administration focusing on subsidizing increased management of remote forests, including intensive commercial logging of mature and old trees? The scientific community is asking the same question. Recently, well over 200 U.S. scientists, led by the nation’s top climate scientists and ecologists, urged Congress to remove the logging subsidies from the Build Back Better bill, noting that “thinning” and other logging practices do not stop or effectively curb climate-driven fires, and such logging can often make fires burn more intensely. They also explained that logging in U.S. forests now emits about as much carbon every year as burning coal, which increases global warming and exacerbates the climate crisis. Ironically, therefore, these forest management policies lead to more of the same conditions that resulted in the Marshall fire and its terrible consequences.

Moreover, the fundamental “overgrown forests” premise of the logging provisions in Build Back Better is being increasingly questioned by the scientific community. Most scientific studies that have specifically investigated the question of forest density and fire intensity, including the
largest and most comprehensive studies, have found that denser forests tend to burn less intensely when wildfires occur. This is true for forests that have not burned in nearly a century or more, and forests with the highest levels of environmental protection against tree removal. As
one recent study reported, denser, mature forests with high canopy cover “maintain cooler, more temperate microclimates and provide an insulating effect on temperatures”, which reduces fire intensity.

Wildfires, including big ones like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires of 2020 in Colorado, burn with a mix of intensities. In any big fire, there will always be some specific locations where managed, or “thinned”, forests experience low-intensity fire. Logging interests, including agencies involved in commercial logging like the U.S. Forest Service, consistently highlight these particular locations to advocate for more logging. But this is selective and misleading, given that there are typically more cases where managed forests burn more intensely than unmanaged forests, according to the largest and most comprehensive scientific analyses.

We urge Congress and the Administration to heed the warnings of scientists and change direction to focus directly on protecting communities from wildfire, even if they are miles from the nearest forest, so we can prevent the tragedy of the Marshall fire from happening again.

John Fielder has been photographing Colorado forest, foothill, and prairie landscapes for 50 years. Chad Hanson, Ph.D., is a research ecologist with the John Muir Project and is the author of the 2021 book, “Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our
Climate.”

Broncos Mailbag: Does Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd make sense in first round?

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

Why did Vic Fangio intentionally throw the game instead of let Drew Lock win it? We all know he’s an awful coach and was going to be fired but he really has to go out that way? Good riddance.
— Steve, Forks, Wash.

Not sure what ol’ Steve is referring to, but we’ll play along anyway. On the Broncos’ final drive against Kansas City, they started at their 25-yard line. First play — Lock 25 yards to Tim Patrick. Fourth play — Lock 28 yards to Jerry Jeudy. Sixth play — Lock incompletion to the end zone. Seventh play — Lock incompletion inside the 5-yard line.

Did Fangio take the football out of Lock’s hands by electing to kick the field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 with 4:37 to go? Yes, but Lock also had two plays to get the first down or touchdown. As I wrote in Sunday’s paper, I would have gone for it on fourth down.

Now that we know we’re getting the No. 9 pick, who do you think the Broncos should take? I know the popular move would be a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, but I’d like to see Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. We need help in the middle of the defense (something that’s been an issue for years) and he could be a cornerstone there. Maybe pick up someone later on like Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum.
— Peter Drake, Denver

In the midst of the head-coaching search, it is time to shift some of the focus to the NFL draft. The Broncos have the ninth pick for the second consecutive year; they selected cornerback Pat Surtain II last year.

I’m of the opinion the Broncos won’t have the ninth pick, that they will trade it to acquire a veteran quarterback.

Pickett from Pittsburgh and Willis from Liberty were both viewed in-person this season by general manager George Paton. He might be able to trade down and still be able to draft either player.

Lloyd was a first-team All-America selection who had 110 tackles, including a whopping 22 for lost yardage. Crum had 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for Kent State.

Are they doing something about ownership? Will there be any news about it next week?
— Jeff Davis, Aurora

Eventually, Jeff. Long story short, the Broncos are waiting for the right-of-first-refusal claim filed by the estate of late owner Edgar Kaiser to be decided by a Denver judge before revealing their ownership transition plan.

With the ownership situation in flux, who could we attract? Do we promote offensive line coach Mike Munchak to head coach and keep Ed Donatell to run the defense?
— Steve Hershey, Scottsdale, Ariz.

As of Monday night, the Broncos had requested to speak with eight candidates, which means the team will have to stack up interviews once the candidates’ playoff games are completed this weekend.

Paton said on Sunday that no current assistant is a candidate to replace Vic Fangio and it will be up to the new coach to decide which coaches he wants to retain.

For a head start, try to get Aaron Rodgers now, then scan the horizon for talent coming up. Then start with new ideas. Call plays no one expects. Be daring, be tough, stop dancing on the field, stop pointing on first downs. Play to win, not show off your routines.
— Terry Bellomo, Aurora

I like the way Terry thinks. While searching for a coach during the day, Paton should be calling the Packers at night to work out the particulars of a Rodgers deal. Unfortunately, that’s not likely while Green Bay is still playing.

Terry does have a little bit of “Get Off My Dang Lawn,” which is fine, but he’s absolutely right about the Broncos needing an offense that threatens opponents more often with out-of-the-box plays.

I have two suggestions more than a question. 1. Draft a top-10 quarterback. 2. Hire an offensive-minded head coach aged 35-55.
— Jerry Meyer, Black Hawk

1. The Broncos have the ninth pick so if they stay put and want a quarterback, they can get one. I just don’t expect them to have a first-round pick.

2. Among the eight candidates the Broncos filed interview requests for on Monday, only Dallas’ Kellen Moore (age 33) doesn’t fall within Jerry’s preferred age range, but four of the candidates are offensive coordinators, including Moore.

Ryan, I’m wearing my George Paton hat today. Here’s what I propose. The Broncos go after Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson and propose a three-year contract for either paying $110 million. The Seahawks or Packers get their pick of Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, a first-round pick and two second-rounders. What do you think? Am I GM material?
— Joe D., Erie

Hire this man! Three years, $110 million ($36.6 million average) would be a bargain. Bridgewater is a free agent so he wouldn’t be a part of a trade, but Lock can be — he could be a holdover starter in Seattle until it figures out its future or be Jordan Love’s back-up in Green Bay. As for the two firsts and two seconds, I would spread those out over the next several years, like firsts in ’22 and ’24, seconds in ’23 and ’25 so the Broncos aren’t robbed of all their premium draft picks.

